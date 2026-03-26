Wesdome Reports Multiple New High-Grade Lenses at Kiena, Demonstrating Resource Expansion Potential

Hole N127-7058 returns 161.3 g/t Au uncapped over 5.2 m core length in A Zone
Hole N134-7192 returns 33.1 g/t Au uncapped over 2.2 m core length in B Zone with visible gold present
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO,OTC:WDOFF) (OTCQX: WDOFF) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") today provides a comprehensive update on its underground exploration drilling activities at its wholly-owned Kiena mine ("Kiena") in Val-d'Or, Québec (Figure 1).
"Our drilling program in the Kiena Deep A and Footwall Zones continues to yield exceptional results that validate our geological models," stated Anthea Bath, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Within a single year, we've successfully expanded both the main Kiena Deep A Zone and the A1 lenses through refined modeling and strategic drilling, extending their footprint both laterally and at depth."
"We've identified six new lenses across the deposit, including three high-grade discoveries in Kiena Deep - one within the A2 structure, which has the potential to increase the number of ounces per level in Kiena Deep, and two lenses in the Footwall Zone. Additionally, updated modeling has revealed three new lenses in the B Zone located near existing Kiena Deep infrastructure - quadrupling our count from the previous model."
"These six newly discovered lenses highlight the substantial exploration upside in our mine's deeper zones and strengthen our confidence in continuing to extend Kiena's mine life well into the future."
Added Jono Lawrence, Senior Vice President, Exploration and Resources, "Recent drilling in the B Zone has been highly encouraging, returning two high-grade intercepts that include visible gold. We plan to follow up this area, which along with Presqu'île and Dubuisson, represents a source of potential future production located near existing infrastructure. At Dubuisson, we've already commenced deep drilling from level 33 to test geophysical anomalies identified last year. As soon as weather conditions allow, we will mobilize two barges to expand that program, follow up on 2025 targets and test entirely new areas."
HIGHLIGHTS
Footwall Zone (Figures 2,3, Table 1)1
Drilling intersects two new high-grade lenses and confirms continuity in the Footwall Zone
- Hole N127-7061: 17.6 g/t Au uncapped over 18.6 m core length (12.7 g/t Au capped, 6.1 m true width)
- Including 203.0 g/t Au uncapped over 0.8 m core length (90.0 g/t Au capped, 0.3 m true width)
- Hole N134-7138: 14.1 g/t Au uncapped over 17.7 m core length (14.1 g/t Au capped, 2.5 m true width)
- Hole N127-7062: 43.4 g/t Au uncapped over 5.6 m core length (22.3 g/t Au capped, 2.5 m true width)
- Including 208.0 g/t Au uncapped over 1.0 m core length (90.0 g/t Au capped, 0.4 m true width)
- Hole N127-7063: 16.6 g/t Au uncapped over 10.1 m core length (10.1 g/t Au capped, 3.5 m true width)
- Including 155.5 g/t Au uncapped over 1.0 m core length (90.0 g/t Au capped, 0.3 m true width)
Kiena Deep A and A2 Zones (Figures 2,3, Table 1)1
Conversion and extensional drilling expand known lenses and identify new high-grade lens in A2
- Hole N127-7058: 161.3 g/t Au uncapped over 5.2 m core length (33.3 g/t Au capped, 3.1 m true width)
- Including 579.0 g/t Au uncapped over 0.7 m core length (90.0 g/t Au capped, 0.4 m true width)
- Including 552.0 g/t Au uncapped over 0.7 m core length (90.0 g/t Au capped, 0.4 m true width)
- Hole N127-K020: 49.7 g/t Au uncapped over 8.8 m core length (15.2 g/t Au capped, 6.3 m true width)2
- Hole N127-7059: 12.9 g/t Au uncapped over 9.7 m core length (12.9 g/t Au capped, 3.5 m true width)
- Hole N134-7110: 15.3 g/t Au uncapped over 3.6 m core length (15.3 g/t Au capped, 3.2 m true width)
B Zone (Figures 2,4, Table 1)1
Drilling confirms the presence of multiple mineralized lenses and visible gold
- Hole N134-7192: 33.1 g/t Au uncapped over 2.2 m core length (20.9 g/t Au capped, 2.2 m true width)3
- Hole N134-7172: 23.1 g/t Au uncapped over 2.0 m core length (18.0 g/t Au capped, 1.9 m true width)
- Including 45.3 g/t Au uncapped over 1.0 m core length (35.0 g/t Au capped, 1.0 m true width)
- Hole N134-7191: 20.5 g/t Au uncapped over 2.2 m core length (17.3 g/t Au capped, 1.8 m true width)3
- Hole N134-7170: 5.6 g/t Au uncapped over 6.5 m core length (5.6 g/t Au capped, 5.2 m true width)
- Hole N134-7169: 12.6 g/t Au uncapped over 2.7 m core length (8.3 g/t Au capped, 2.1 m true width)
- Including 37.5 g/t Au uncapped over 0.9 m core length (35.0 g/t Au capped, 0.7 m true width)
1 Assays capped at 90 g/t for Footwall, A and A2 zones, 35 g/t for B Zone.
2 Infill hole extended into the A2 structure.
3 Results from N134-7191 and N134-7192 are from January 2026 results. Visible gold present.
TECHNICAL DETAILS
More than 14,000 metres of exploration drilling were completed at Kiena in the fourth quarter of 2025, bringing the total for the year to nearly 72,000 metres. The recently commissioned 134-level exploration platform, which has proven instrumental in accessing the deeper zones, will provide five exploration drill bays in total upon completion, each providing improved drilling angles for testing extensions up- and down-plunge in the Kiena Deep A and Footwall Zones, as well as for testing the down-plunge extension of the B Zone. The remaining development of this drift, including two drilling bays, will be completed in the first half of 2026.
A2 Sub-Domain
Drilling in 2025 has defined a new mineralized lens within the A2 structure measuring approximately 80 metres high by 30 metres wide with an average true thickness of 4 metres. This lens incorporates a previously reported intercept (refer to the Company's news release dated June 25, 2025) that was not assigned to a specific lens at time of reporting. The intercept reported was 29.1 g/t Au (capped) over 2.9 metres true width.
Drilling has confirmed the new A2 new lens by extending delineation drilling that was initially designed for stopes located higher within the Kiena Deep deposit. These holes intersected mineralization that supports both thickness and grade.
Further drilling is planned in 2026 with the objective of testing for extensions of the lens both laterally and at depth.
Footwall Zone
Recent drill results have continued to confirm the geologic model and identified two new mineralized lenses, bringing the total number of Footwall Zone lenses to nine. The two newly identified lenses are approximately 40 metres high by 50 metres wide and 45 metres high by 65 metres wide, with their true thickness varying between two and four metres, consistent with other known Footwall Zone lenses. The 2025 drill program also successfully extended three other Footwall Zone lenses by 15 to 25 metres laterally and the mineralized wireframes have increased in height, with vertical extents now exceeding 200 metres. Most lenses remain open at depth and laterally.
The Footwall Zone consists of folded subparallel lenses located in the footwall of the Kiena Deep A Zone. The Kiena Deep A Zone and Footwall Zone are usually separated by a major folded fault zone and the Footwall Zones are controlled by key geological contacts between mafic volcanic (basalt) and ultramafic (komatiite) units. Gold mineralization is associated with quartz veins with local visible gold that are spatially associated with folded and sheared komatiite and basaltic komatiite units. Gold mineralization is also observed in deformed basalt and flow breccia bands present within ultramafic units.
B Zone
The B Zone, located near existing Kiena Deep infrastructure, and below the original S50 orebody, has evolved from a secondary target into a near-term development opportunity.
Drilling in 2025 has upgraded the geological interpretation, identifying multiple lenses stacked on 5 to 15 metre intervals, with local instances of visible gold, and replacing the previous single-lens model. The B Zone mineralization remains open laterally and at depth. Further drilling is planned to test continuity and assess grade potential.
About Wesdome
Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier gold producer.
For More Information
| Raj Gill
SVP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Phone: +1.416.360.3743
E-mail: invest@wesdome.com
| Trish Moran
Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: +1.416.564.4290
E-mail: trish.moran@wesdome.com
Technical Disclosure
The technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed, and approved by Serge Gonthier, P.Geo., (OGQ #578) Principal Geologist, Resources and Geology for Wesdome, a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
The Qualified Person has verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data, and considers it adequate for the purposes of this disclosure. Analytical work was performed by ALS Minerals of Val-d'Or (Québec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Sample preparation was completed at ALS Minerals in Val-d'Or (Québec). Assaying comprised fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying >10 g/t Au was re-run using the fire assay method with gravimetric finish, and with the metallic sieve method. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards, and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards, and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to statements relating to the Kiena Mine regarding: the new lens in the A2 structure having the potential to increase the number of ounces per level in Kiena Deep; the substantial exploration upside in Kiena's deeper zones and strengthening of the Company's confidence to extend Kiena's mine life into the future due to the six newly discovered lenses identified at Kiena; the recent drilling in the B Zone being highly encouraging and the plan to follow up on this area; the B Zone, Presqu'île and Dubuisson representing a source of potential future production located near existing infrastructure; the plan to mobilize two barges to expand the deep drilling at Dubuisson; the 134-level exploration platform providing five exploration drill bays in total upon completion, along with its implications, and the expected timing of completion of this drift; further planned drilling in 2026 of the A2 Sub-Domain; and the B Zone becoming a near-term development opportunity and its planned further drilling .
Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Wesdome to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Wesdome has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
APPENDIX
Figure 1: Kiena Property Plan View
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2397/290126_3bb62257245da8d0_001full.jpg
Figure 2: Location of Kiena Deep A, B, and Footwall Zones
(Plan View - Left; Long Section Looking Southwest - Right)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2397/290126_3bb62257245da8d0_002full.jpg
Figure 3: Kiena Deep A and Footwall Zones - Long Section Looking Southwest
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2397/290126_3bb62257245da8d0_003full.jpg
Figure 4: B Zone - Long Section Looking Southwest
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2397/290126_3bb62257245da8d0_004full.jpg
Table 1: Kiena Drill Results (Previously Unreleased)
Composite Results
Figures in table may not add due to rounding
|Hole No.
|From (m)
|To (m)
| Core
Length (m)
| Estimated
True Width (m)
| Grade
(g/t Au)
|Cut Grade1
|Target
|Footwall Zone
|N127-7056A
|230.9
|235.8
|4.9
|3.7
|5.8
|5.8
|A Zone
|N127-7056A
|354.0
|357.8
|3.8
|-
|8.5
|8.5
|-
|N127-7056A
|377.0
|383.4
|6.4
|2.2
|4.4
|4.4
|FWZ5 Zone
|N127-7056A
|436.0
|439.5
|3.5
|-
|7.6
|7.6
|-
|N127-7058
|280.0
|284.5
|4.5
|2.5
|6.4
|6.4
|BZA1
|N127-7058
|323.8
|329.0
|5.2
|3.1
|161.3
|33.3
|A Zone
|N127-7058
|351.0
|354.7
|3.7
|-
|8.5
|8.5
|-
|N127-7059
|212.0
|221.7
|9.7
|3.5
|12.9
|12.9
|A Zone
|N127-7059
|339.5
|343.2
|3.7
|-
|7.1
|7.1
|-
|N127-7059
|365.5
|373.5
|8.0
|4.7
|7.4
|7.4
|FWZ4 Zone
|N127-7059
|377.6
|384.2
|6.6
|2.5
|7.0
|7.0
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7060
|348.1
|357.3
|9.2
|2.8
|12.9
|12.9
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7061
|267.7
|272.5
|4.8
|-
|4.3
|4.3
|-
|N127-7061
|303.7
|322.3
|18.6
|6.1
|17.6
|12.7
|FWZ4 Zone
|N127-7061
|330.5
|338.6
|8.1
|3.9
|11.1
|11.1
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7061
|343.6
|358.1
|14.5
|3.8
|11.2
|11.2
|FWZ2
|N127-7062
|228.0
|241.2
|13.2
|5.9
|5.3
|5.3
|A1 Zone
|N127-7062
|306.7
|312.3
|5.6
|2.5
|43.4
|22.3
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7062
|336.5
|339.7
|3.2
|-
|21.4
|21.4
|-
|N127-7062
|369.1
|372.1
|3.0
|-
|3.5
|3.5
|-
|N127-7063
|207.0
|225.0
|18.0
|6.0
|4.9
|4.9
|A Zone
|N127-7063
|265.0
|275.1
|10.1
|3.5
|16.6
|10.1
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7063
|309.8
|316.0
|6.2
|-
|13.9
|13.1
|-
|N134-7110
|268.1
|271.7
|3.6
|3.2
|15.3
|15.3
|A2 Zone
|N134-7112
|261.9
|272.5
|10.6
|9.7
|5.7
|5.7
|A1 Zone
|N134-7138
|302.5
|307.5
|5.0
|3.3
|6.9
|6.9
|A1 Zone
|N134-7138
|353.0
|370.7
|17.7
|2.5
|14.1
|14.1
|FWZ5
|N134-7138
|380.8
|386.0
|5.2
|2.3
|4.2
|4.2
|FWZ5A
|N134-7141
|237.0
|245.0
|8.0
|2.9
|6.1
|6.1
|BZA1
|Delineation Holes Extended to A2 Zone
|N130-K020
|115.2
|123.5
|8.8
|6.3
|49.7
|22.5
|A2
|N127-K093
|125.1
|129.6
|4.5
|3.1
|6.2
|6.2
|A2
|Hole No.
|From (m)
|To (m)
| Core
Length (m)
| Estimated
True Width (m)
| Grade
(g/t Au)
|Cut Grade1
|Target
|B Zone
|N125-7075
|103.8
|107.7
|3.9
|2.7
|3.2
|3.2
|-
|N125-7076
|142.7
|152.0
|9.3
|4.0
|4.5
|4.5
|B Zone
|N125-7077
|96.0
|99.5
|3.5
|2.3
|4.5
|4.5
|-
|N125-7078
|49.5
|52.5
|3.0
|-
|3.1
|3.1
|-
|N125-7078
|125.0
|128.7
|3.7
|2.1
|3.1
|3.1
|B Zone
|N125-7148
|288.0
|291.0
|3.0
|-
|4.6
|4.6
|-
|N125-7150
|27.0
|30.0
|3.0
|-
|3.8
|3.8
|-
|N125-7160
|47.2
|51.0
|3.8
|-
|11.0
|7.9
|-
|N134-7166
|168.0
|172.0
|4.0
|2.7
|4.1
|4.1
|B Zone
|N134-7169
|128.7
|131.4
|2.7
|2.1
|12.6
|8.3
|B Zone
|N134-7170
|149.5
|152.5
|3.0
|2.4
|6.5
|6.5
|-
|N134-7170
|183.5
|190.0
|6.5
|5.2
|5.6
|5.6
|B Zone
|N134-7171
|122.0
|124.1
|2.1
|2.0
|12.3
|8.5
|B Zone
|N134-7171
|206.1
|209.0
|2.9
|-
|6.3
|6.3
|-
|N134-7172
|34.3
|37.0
|2.7
|-
|3.0
|3.0
|-
|N134-7172
|136.0
|138.0
|2.0
|1.9
|23.1
|18.0
|B Zone
|N134-7191
|170.8
|173.0
|2.2
|1.8
|20.2
|17.3
|B Zone
|N134-7192
|138.9
|141.1
|2.2
|2.2
|32.2
|20.9
|B Zone
Assay Results
Figures in table may not add due to rounding
|Hole No.
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
|Core Length (m)
| Grade
(g/t Au)
|Cut Grade1
|Target
|N125-7075
|103.8
|105.3
|1.5
|0.1
|0.1
|-
|N125-7075
|105.3
|106.8
|1.5
|6.8
|6.8
|-
|N125-7075
|106.8
|107.7
|0.9
|2.4
|2.4
|-
|N125-7076
|142.7
|143.5
|0.8
|19.9
|19.9
|B Zone
|N125-7076
|143.5
|144.0
|0.5
|1.0
|1.0
|B Zone
|N125-7076
|144.0
|145.0
|1.0
|3.3
|3.3
|B Zone
|N125-7076
|145.0
|146.0
|1.0
|1.9
|1.9
|B Zone
|N125-7076
|146.0
|147.0
|1.0
|2.1
|2.1
|B Zone
|N125-7076
|147.0
|148.0
|1.0
|3.0
|3.0
|B Zone
|N125-7076
|148.0
|149.0
|1.0
|1.3
|1.3
|B Zone
|N125-7076
|149.0
|150.0
|1.0
|0.8
|0.8
|B Zone
|N125-7076
|150.0
|151.0
|1.0
|8.2
|8.2
|B Zone
|N125-7076
|151.0
|152.0
|1.0
|4.4
|4.4
|B Zone
|N125-7077
|96.0
|97.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.3
|-
|N125-7077
|97.0
|97.5
|0.5
|1.9
|1.9
|-
|N125-7077
|97.5
|98.0
|0.5
|18.7
|18.7
|-
|N125-7077
|98.0
|99.0
|1.0
|3.7
|3.7
|-
|N125-7077
|99.0
|99.5
|0.5
|2.9
|2.9
|-
|N125-7078
|49.5
|50.5
|1.0
|6.8
|6.8
|B Zone
|N125-7078
|50.5
|51.5
|1.0
|1.5
|1.5
|B Zone
|N125-7078
|51.5
|52.5
|1.0
|1.1
|1.1
|B Zone
|N125-7078
|125.0
|126.0
|1.0
|2.1
|2.1
|-
|N125-7078
|126.0
|127.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|-
|N125-7078
|127.0
|128.0
|1.0
|3.4
|3.4
|-
|N125-7078
|128.0
|128.7
|0.7
|8.2
|8.2
|-
|N125-7148
|288.0
|289.0
|1.0
|13.3
|13.3
|-
|N125-7148
|289.0
|290.0
|1.0
|0.2
|0.2
|-
|N125-7148
|290.0
|291.0
|1.0
|0.2
|0.2
|-
|N125-7150
|27.0
|28.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.3
|-
|N125-7150
|28.0
|28.5
|0.5
|19.8
|19.8
|-
|N125-7150
|28.5
|29.0
|0.5
|0.1
|0.1
|-
|N125-7150
|29.0
|30.0
|1.0
|1.1
|1.1
|-
|N125-7160
|47.2
|48.0
|0.8
|2.2
|2.2
|-
|N125-7160
|48.0
|48.8
|0.8
|49.9
|35.0
|-
|N125-7160
|48.8
|50.0
|1.2
|0.1
|0.1
|-
|N125-7160
|50.0
|51.0
|1.0
|0.2
|0.2
|-
|N127-7056A
|230.9
|231.9
|1.0
|3.7
|3.7
|A Zone
|N127-7056A
|231.9
|232.9
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|A Zone
|N127-7056A
|232.9
|233.9
|1.0
|4.6
|4.6
|A Zone
|N127-7056A
|233.9
|234.9
|1.0
|9.5
|9.5
|A Zone
|N127-7056A
|234.9
|235.8
|0.9
|10.7
|10.7
|A Zone
|N127-7056A
|354.0
|355.0
|1.0
|0.7
|0.7
|-
|N127-7056A
|355.0
|356.1
|1.1
|28.7
|28.7
|-
|N127-7056A
|356.1
|356.9
|0.8
|0.1
|0.1
|-
|N127-7056A
|356.9
|357.8
|0.9
|0.1
|0.1
|-
|N127-7056A
|377.0
|378.0
|1.0
|1.6
|1.6
|FWZ5 Zone
|N127-7056A
|378.0
|379.0
|1.0
|2.7
|2.7
|FWZ5 Zone
|N127-7056A
|379.0
|380.1
|1.1
|4.2
|4.2
|FWZ5 Zone
|N127-7056A
|380.1
|381.2
|1.1
|3.8
|3.8
|FWZ5 Zone
|N127-7056A
|381.2
|381.9
|0.7
|5.7
|5.7
|FWZ5 Zone
|N127-7056A
|381.9
|382.6
|0.7
|13.4
|13.4
|FWZ5 Zone
|N127-7056A
|436.0
|436.8
|0.8
|0.2
|0.2
|-
|N127-7056A
|436.8
|437.5
|0.7
|125.5
|90.0
|-
|N127-7056A
|437.5
|438.5
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|-
|N127-7056A
|438.5
|439.5
|1.0
|1.4
|1.4
|-
|N127-7058
|280.0
|281.0
|1.0
|14.9
|14.9
|BZA1 Zone
|N127-7058
|281.0
|281.6
|0.6
|3.9
|3.9
|BZA1 Zone
|N127-7058
|281.6
|282.5
|0.9
|8.6
|8.6
|BZA1 Zone
|N127-7058
|282.5
|283.5
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|BZA1 Zone
|N127-7058
|283.5
|284.5
|1.0
|3.8
|3.8
|BZA1 Zone
|N127-7058
|323.8
|324.5
|0.7
|54.1
|54.1
|A Zone
|N127-7058
|324.5
|325.5
|1.0
|0.8
|0.8
|A Zone
|N127-7058
|325.5
|326.2
|0.7
|579.0
|90.0
|A Zone
|N127-7058
|326.2
|326.9
|0.7
|552.0
|90.0
|A Zone
|N127-7058
|326.9
|327.9
|1.0
|3.0
|3.0
|A Zone
|N127-7058
|327.9
|329.0
|1.1
|4.9
|4.9
|A Zone
|N127-7058
|351.0
|352.0
|1.0
|26.7
|26.7
|N127-7058
|352.0
|353.0
|1.0
|4.8
|4.8
|N127-7058
|353.0
|354.0
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|N127-7058
|354.0
|354.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|N127-7059
|212.0
|213.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|A Zone
|N127-7059
|213.0
|214.0
|1.0
|1.7
|1.7
|A Zone
|N127-7059
|214.0
|215.0
|1.0
|2.5
|2.5
|A Zone
|N127-7059
|215.0
|216.0
|1.0
|1.8
|1.8
|A Zone
|N127-7059
|216.0
|217.0
|1.0
|5.4
|5.4
|A Zone
|N127-7059
|217.0
|217.8
|0.8
|4.4
|4.4
|A Zone
|N127-7059
|217.8
|218.6
|0.8
|17.2
|17.2
|A Zone
|N127-7059
|218.6
|219.2
|0.6
|1.4
|1.4
|A Zone
|N127-7059
|219.2
|220.2
|1.0
|0.7
|0.7
|A Zone
|N127-7059
|220.2
|220.7
|0.5
|0.1
|0.1
|A Zone
|N127-7059
|220.7
|221.7
|1.0
|93.4
|90.0
|A Zone
|N127-7059
|339.5
|340.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N127-7059
|340.5
|341.5
|1.0
|0.6
|0.6
|N127-7059
|341.5
|342.5
|1.0
|25.5
|25.5
|N127-7059
|342.5
|343.2
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|N127-7059
|365.5
|366.5
|1.0
|3.7
|3.7
|FWZ4 Zone
|N127-7059
|366.5
|367.5
|1.0
|3.3
|3.3
|FWZ4 Zone
|N127-7059
|367.5
|368.5
|1.0
|21.6
|21.6
|FWZ4 Zone
|N127-7059
|368.5
|369.5
|1.0
|7.4
|7.4
|FWZ4 Zone
|N127-7059
|369.5
|370.2
|0.7
|3.4
|3.4
|FWZ4 Zone
|N127-7059
|370.2
|371.0
|0.8
|2.6
|2.6
|FWZ4 Zone
|N127-7059
|371.0
|371.8
|0.8
|14.3
|14.3
|FWZ4 Zone
|N127-7059
|371.8
|372.6
|0.8
|4.6
|4.6
|FWZ4 Zone
|N127-7059
|372.6
|373.5
|0.9
|4.3
|4.3
|FWZ4 Zone
|N127-7059
|377.6
|378.4
|0.8
|4.1
|4.1
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7059
|378.4
|379.2
|0.8
|3.2
|3.2
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7059
|379.2
|379.9
|0.7
|0.5
|0.5
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7059
|379.9
|380.9
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7059
|380.9
|381.7
|0.8
|0.3
|0.3
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7059
|381.7
|382.6
|0.9
|0.0
|0.0
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7059
|382.6
|383.2
|0.6
|0.2
|0.2
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7059
|383.2
|384.2
|1.0
|38.7
|38.7
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7060
|348.1
|349.1
|1.0
|89.6
|89.6
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7060
|349.1
|350.6
|1.5
|0.1
|0.1
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7060
|350.6
|351.6
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7060
|351.6
|352.6
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7060
|352.6
|353.3
|0.7
|1.3
|1.3
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7060
|353.3
|353.9
|0.6
|46.0
|46.0
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7060
|353.9
|354.4
|0.5
|1.0
|1.0
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7060
|354.4
|355.3
|0.9
|1.9
|1.9
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7060
|355.3
|356.3
|1.0
|0.2
|0.2
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7060
|356.3
|357.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.3
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7061
|267.7
|268.6
|0.9
|10.3
|10.3
|-
|N127-7061
|268.6
|269.4
|0.8
|1.5
|1.5
|-
|N127-7061
|269.4
|269.9
|0.5
|2.6
|2.6
|-
|N127-7061
|269.9
|270.6
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|-
|N127-7061
|270.6
|271.5
|0.9
|0.6
|0.6
|-
|N127-7061
|271.5
|272.5
|1.0
|0.6
|0.6
|-
|N127-7061
|303.7
|304.7
|1.0
|4.3
|4.3
|FZW4 Zone
|N127-7061
|304.7
|305.3
|0.6
|4.2
|4.2
|FZW4 Zone
|N127-7061
|305.3
|305.9
|0.6
|1.4
|1.4
|FZW4 Zone
|N127-7061
|305.9
|306.7
|0.8
|17.9
|17.9
|FZW4 Zone
|N127-7061
|306.7
|307.7
|1.0
|0.9
|0.9
|FZW4 Zone
|N127-7061
|307.7
|308.9
|1.2
|0.2
|0.2
|FZW4 Zone
|N127-7061
|308.9
|310.1
|1.2
|0.3
|0.3
|FZW4 Zone
|N127-7061
|310.1
|310.8
|0.7
|2.1
|2.1
|FZW4 Zone
|N127-7061
|310.8
|311.9
|1.1
|38.8
|38.8
|FZW4 Zone
|N127-7061
|311.9
|312.9
|1.0
|6.5
|6.5
|FZW4 Zone
|N127-7061
|312.9
|314.2
|1.3
|3.4
|3.4
|FZW4 Zone
|N127-7061
|314.2
|315.4
|1.2
|12.9
|12.9
|FZW4 Zone
|N127-7061
|315.4
|316.1
|0.7
|15.9
|15.9
|FZW4 Zone
|N127-7061
|316.1
|316.7
|0.6
|1.4
|1.4
|FZW4 Zone
|N127-7061
|316.7
|317.5
|0.8
|203.0
|90.0
|FZW4 Zone
|N127-7061
|317.5
|318.4
|0.9
|54.5
|54.5
|FZW4 Zone
|N127-7061
|318.4
|319.3
|0.9
|0.2
|0.2
|FZW4 Zone
|N127-7061
|319.3
|320.3
|1.0
|3.2
|3.2
|FZW4 Zone
|N127-7061
|320.3
|321.3
|1.0
|1.1
|1.1
|FZW4 Zone
|N127-7061
|321.3
|322.3
|1.0
|4.8
|4.8
|FZW4 Zone
|N127-7061
|330.5
|331.1
|0.6
|5.3
|5.3
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7061
|331.1
|331.7
|0.6
|1.2
|1.2
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7061
|331.7
|332.5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7061
|332.5
|333.4
|0.9
|0.0
|0.0
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7061
|333.4
|334.2
|0.8
|18.4
|18.4
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7061
|334.2
|335.0
|0.8
|37.4
|37.4
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7061
|335.0
|336.0
|1.0
|0.8
|0.8
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7061
|336.0
|337.0
|1.0
|3.5
|3.5
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7061
|337.0
|337.6
|0.6
|1.5
|1.5
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7061
|337.6
|338.6
|1.0
|8.2
|8.2
|FWZ3 Zone
|N127-7061
|343.6
|344.6
|1.0
|31.7
|31.7
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7061
|344.6
|345.4
|0.8
|1.1
|1.1
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7061
|345.4
|346.1
|0.7
|1.9
|1.9
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7061
|346.1
|346.8
|0.7
|0.6
|0.6
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7061
|346.8
|347.5
|0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7061
|347.5
|348.2
|0.7
|0.2
|0.2
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7061
|348.2
|349.2
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7061
|349.2
|350.2
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7061
|350.2
|351.2
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7061
|351.2
|352.2
|1.0
|0.4
|0.4
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7061
|352.2
|353.2
|1.0
|1.1
|1.1
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7061
|353.2
|354.2
|1.0
|0.3
|0.3
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7061
|354.2
|355.2
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7061
|356.2
|357.1
|0.9
|0.1
|0.1
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7061
|357.1
|358.1
|1.0
|126.0
|90.0
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7062
|228.0
|229.0
|1.0
|4.8
|4.8
|A1 Zone
|N127-7062
|229.0
|229.7
|0.7
|1.6
|1.6
|A1 Zone
|N127-7062
|229.7
|230.5
|0.8
|16.8
|16.8
|A1 Zone
|N127-7062
|230.5
|231.0
|0.5
|1.1
|1.1
|A1 Zone
|N127-7062
|231.0
|231.8
|0.8
|5.9
|5.9
|A1 Zone
|N127-7062
|231.8
|232.5
|0.7
|4.0
|4.0
|A1 Zone
|N127-7062
|232.5
|233.5
|1.0
|3.2
|3.2
|A1 Zone
|N127-7062
|233.5
|234.0
|0.5
|2.8
|2.8
|A1 Zone
|N127-7062
|234.0
|235.0
|1.0
|1.1
|1.1
|A1 Zone
|N127-7062
|235.0
|236.0
|1.0
|1.1
|1.1
|A1 Zone
|N127-7062
|236.0
|237.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|A1 Zone
|N127-7062
|237.0
|238.0
|1.0
|5.5
|5.5
|A1 Zone
|N127-7062
|238.0
|239.0
|1.0
|3.3
|3.3
|A1 Zone
|N127-7062
|239.0
|240.0
|1.0
|3.3
|3.3
|A1 Zone
|N127-7062
|240.0
|240.6
|0.6
|0.7
|0.7
|A1 Zone
|N127-7062
|240.6
|241.2
|0.6
|38.3
|38.3
|A1 Zone
|N127-7062
|306.7
|308.2
|1.5
|0.1
|0.1
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7062
|308.2
|308.8
|0.6
|57.7
|57.7
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7062
|308.8
|309.8
|1.0
|208.0
|90.0
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7062
|309.8
|311.3
|1.5
|-0.1
|-0.1
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7062
|311.3
|312.3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7062
|336.5
|337.9
|1.4
|0.2
|0.2
|-
|N127-7062
|337.9
|338.9
|1.0
|67.8
|67.8
|-
|N127-7062
|338.9
|339.7
|0.8
|0.4
|0.4
|-
|N127-7062
|369.1
|369.6
|0.5
|0.7
|0.7
|-
|N127-7062
|369.6
|370.1
|0.5
|13.3
|13.3
|-
|N127-7062
|370.1
|370.6
|0.5
|3.1
|3.1
|-
|N127-7062
|370.6
|371.1
|0.5
|1.8
|1.8
|-
|N127-7062
|371.1
|371.6
|0.5
|0.8
|0.8
|-
|N127-7062
|371.6
|372.1
|0.5
|1.2
|1.2
|-
|N127-7063
|207.0
|208.0
|1.0
|1.1
|1.1
|A Zone
|N127-7063
|208.0
|208.6
|0.6
|0.9
|0.9
|A Zone
|N127-7063
|208.6
|210.0
|1.4
|0.9
|0.9
|A Zone
|N127-7063
|210.0
|211.0
|1.0
|3.7
|3.7
|A Zone
|N127-7063
|211.0
|212.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|A Zone
|N127-7063
|212.0
|213.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|A Zone
|N127-7063
|213.0
|214.0
|1.0
|0.8
|0.8
|A Zone
|N127-7063
|214.0
|215.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|A Zone
|N127-7063
|215.0
|216.0
|1.0
|4.1
|4.1
|A Zone
|N127-7063
|216.0
|217.0
|1.0
|5.7
|5.7
|A Zone
|N127-7063
|217.0
|218.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|A Zone
|N127-7063
|218.0
|218.9
|0.9
|55.2
|55.2
|A Zone
|N127-7063
|218.9
|219.6
|0.7
|0.5
|0.5
|A Zone
|N127-7063
|219.6
|220.6
|1.0
|1.7
|1.7
|A Zone
|N127-7063
|220.6
|221.5
|0.9
|0.3
|0.3
|A Zone
|N127-7063
|221.5
|222.4
|0.9
|0.2
|0.2
|A Zone
|N127-7063
|222.4
|223.3
|0.9
|9.3
|9.3
|A Zone
|N127-7063
|223.3
|223.9
|0.6
|4.2
|4.2
|A Zone
|N127-7063
|223.9
|224.4
|0.5
|5.6
|5.6
|A Zone
|N127-7063
|224.4
|225.0
|0.6
|1.2
|1.2
|A Zone
|N127-7063
|265.0
|266.0
|1.0
|155.5
|90.0
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7063
|266.0
|267.0
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7063
|267.0
|267.8
|0.8
|0.2
|0.2
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7063
|267.8
|268.7
|0.9
|0.1
|0.1
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7063
|268.7
|269.2
|0.5
|0.1
|0.1
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7063
|269.2
|270.5
|1.3
|0.4
|0.4
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7063
|270.5
|272.0
|1.5
|0.4
|0.4
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7063
|272.0
|273.0
|1.0
|0.9
|0.9
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7063
|273.0
|274.0
|1.0
|3.9
|3.9
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7063
|274.0
|275.1
|1.1
|5.5
|5.5
|FWZ2 Zone
|N127-7063
|309.8
|310.5
|0.7
|31.0
|31.0
|-
|N127-7063
|310.5
|311.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|-
|N127-7063
|311.5
|312.0
|0.5
|0.1
|0.1
|-
|N127-7063
|312.0
|312.5
|0.5
|1.0
|1.0
|-
|N127-7063
|312.5
|313.1
|0.6
|0.5
|0.5
|-
|N127-7063
|313.1
|314.0
|0.9
|0.4
|0.4
|-
|N127-7063
|314.0
|314.5
|0.5
|4.7
|4.7
|-
|N127-7063
|314.5
|315.1
|0.6
|99.0
|90.0
|-
|N127-7063
|315.1
|316.0
|0.9
|1.8
|1.8
|-
|N127-K093
|125.1
|126.0
|0.9
|1.8
|1.8
|A2 223
|N127-K093
|126.0
|126.5
|0.5
|4.3
|4.3
|A2 223
|N127-K093
|126.5
|127.0
|0.5
|0.9
|0.9
|A2 223
|N127-K093
|127.0
|127.5
|0.5
|37.3
|37.3
|A2 223
|N127-K093
|127.5
|128.3
|0.8
|0.6
|0.6
|A2 223
|N127-K093
|128.3
|128.8
|0.5
|0.1
|0.1
|A2 223
|N127-K093
|128.8
|129.6
|0.8
|5.3
|5.3
|A2 223
|N130-K020
|115.2
|115.8
|0.6
|3.4
|3.4
|A2 223
|N130-K020
|115.8
|116.5
|0.7
|74.8
|74.8
|A2 223
|N130-K020
|116.5
|117.3
|0.8
|16.8
|16.8
|A2 223
|N130-K020
|117.3
|117.8
|0.5
|0.9
|0.9
|A2 223
|N130-K020
|117.8
|118.4
|0.6
|18.1
|18.1
|A2 223
|N130-K020
|118.4
|119.1
|0.7
|292.0
|90.0
|A2 223
|N130-K020
|119.1
|120.0
|0.9
|0.6
|0.6
|A2 223
|N130-K020
|120.0
|121.0
|1.0
|0.9
|0.9
|A2 223
|N130-K020
|121.0
|121.6
|0.6
|0.3
|0.3
|A2 223
|N130-K020
|121.6
|121.9
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|A2 223
|N130-K020
|121.9
|122.9
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|A2 223
|N130-K020
|122.9
|123.5
|0.6
|252.0
|90.0
|A2 223
|N130-K020
|123.5
|124.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.5
|A2 223
|N134-7110
|268.1
|269.1
|1.0
|1.4
|1.4
|A2 Zone
|N134-7110
|269.1
|269.7
|0.6
|61.0
|61.0
|A2 Zone
|N134-7110
|269.7
|270.6
|0.9
|16.3
|16.3
|A2 Zone
|N134-7110
|270.6
|271.7
|1.1
|2.3
|2.3
|A2 Zone
|N134-7112
|260.1
|261.0
|0.9
|3.0
|3.0
|A1 Zone
|N134-7112
|261.0
|261.9
|0.9
|2.9
|2.9
|A1 Zone
|N134-7112
|261.9
|262.7
|0.8
|5.2
|5.2
|A1 Zone
|N134-7112
|262.7
|263.7
|1.0
|10.9
|10.9
|A1 Zone
|N134-7112
|263.7
|264.5
|0.8
|0.3
|0.3
|A1 Zone
|N134-7112
|264.5
|265.4
|0.9
|0.3
|0.3
|A1 Zone
|N134-7112
|265.4
|266.3
|0.9
|0.0
|0.0
|A1 Zone
|N134-7112
|266.3
|267.1
|0.8
|0.1
|0.1
|A1 Zone
|N134-7112
|267.1
|268.2
|1.1
|52.5
|52.5
|A1 Zone
|N134-7112
|268.2
|268.9
|0.7
|1.6
|1.6
|A1 Zone
|N134-7112
|268.9
|269.9
|1.0
|14.2
|14.2
|A1 Zone
|N134-7112
|269.9
|270.8
|0.9
|0.3
|0.3
|A1 Zone
|N134-7112
|270.8
|271.7
|0.9
|0.5
|0.5
|A1 Zone
|N134-7112
|271.7
|272.5
|0.8
|15.9
|15.9
|A1 Zone
|N134-7138
|302.5
|303.5
|1.0
|0.7
|0.7
|A1 Zone
|N134-7138
|303.5
|304.5
|1.0
|28.5
|28.5
|A1 Zone
|N134-7138
|304.5
|305.5
|1.0
|0.8
|0.8
|A1 Zone
|N134-7138
|305.5
|306.5
|1.0
|2.9
|2.9
|A1 Zone
|N134-7138
|306.5
|307.5
|1.0
|1.8
|1.8
|A1 Zone
|N134-7138
|353.0
|353.5
|0.5
|1.1
|1.1
|FWZ5 Zone
|N134-7138
|353.5
|354.0
|0.5
|1.3
|1.3
|FWZ5 Zone
|N134-7138
|354.0
|354.5
|0.5
|0.1
|0.1
|FWZ5 Zone
|N134-7138
|354.5
|355.3
|0.8
|1.5
|1.5
|FWZ5 Zone
|N134-7138
|355.3
|356.1
|0.8
|2.3
|2.3
|FWZ5 Zone
|N134-7138
|356.1
|356.9
|0.8
|61.9
|61.9
|FWZ5 Zone
|N134-7138
|356.9
|357.7
|0.8
|0.7
|0.7
|FWZ5 Zone
|N134-7138
|357.7
|358.7
|1.0
|1.2
|1.2
|FWZ5 Zone
|N134-7138
|358.7
|359.5
|0.8
|0.4
|0.4
|FWZ5 Zone
|N134-7138
|359.5
|360.3
|0.8
|0.2
|0.2
|FWZ5 Zone
|N134-7138
|360.3
|361.0
|0.7
|1.2
|1.2
|FWZ5 Zone
|N134-7138
|361.0
|362.0
|1.0
|54.9
|54.9
|FWZ5 Zone
|N134-7138
|362.0
|363.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.3
|FWZ5 Zone
|N134-7138
|363.0
|364.0
|1.0
|3.8
|3.8
|FWZ5 Zone
|N134-7138
|364.0
|365.0
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|FWZ5 Zone
|N134-7138
|365.0
|366.0
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|FWZ5 Zone
|N134-7138
|366.0
|367.2
|1.2
|0.5
|0.5
|FWZ5 Zone
|N134-7138
|367.2
|368.2
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|FWZ5 Zone
|N134-7138
|368.2
|369.2
|0.9
|81.5
|81.5
|FWZ5 Zone
|N134-7138
|369.2
|369.8
|0.7
|19.9
|19.9
|FWZ5 Zone
|N134-7138
|369.8
|370.7
|0.9
|48.0
|48.0
|FWZ5 Zone
|N134-7138
|380.8
|381.8
|1.0
|18.9
|18.9
|FWZ5A
|N134-7138
|381.8
|382.8
|1.0
|0.2
|0.2
|FWZ5A
|N134-7138
|382.8
|384.0
|1.2
|0.1
|0.1
|FWZ5A
|N134-7138
|384.0
|385.0
|1.0
|1.4
|1.4
|FWZ5A
|N134-7138
|385.0
|386.0
|1.0
|1.2
|1.2
|FWZ5A
|N134-7141
|237.0
|238.0
|1.0
|5.7
|5.7
|BZA1 Zone
|N134-7141
|238.0
|239.1
|1.1
|0.0
|0.0
|BZA1 Zone
|N134-7141
|239.1
|240.0
|0.9
|1.7
|1.7
|BZA1 Zone
|N134-7141
|240.0
|241.0
|1.0
|6.2
|6.2
|BZA1 Zone
|N134-7141
|241.0
|242.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|BZA1 Zone
|N134-7141
|242.0
|243.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|BZA1 Zone
|N134-7141
|243.0
|244.0
|1.0
|29.0
|29.0
|BZA1 Zone
|N134-7141
|244.0
|245.0
|1.0
|5.0
|5.0
|BZA1 Zone
|N134-7166
|168.0
|169.0
|1.0
|1.3
|1.3
|B Zone
|N134-7166
|169.0
|170.0
|1.0
|1.1
|1.1
|B Zone
|N134-7166
|170.0
|171.0
|1.0
|9.6
|9.6
|B Zone
|N134-7166
|171.0
|172.0
|1.0
|4.3
|4.3
|B Zone
|N134-7169
|128.7
|129.7
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|B Zone
|N134-7169
|129.7
|130.5
|0.8
|0.1
|0.1
|B Zone
|N134-7169
|130.5
|131.4
|0.9
|37.5
|35.0
|B Zone
|N134-7170
|149.5
|151.0
|1.5
|3.4
|3.4
|-
|N134-7170
|151.0
|152.0
|1.0
|5.9
|5.9
|-
|N134-7170
|152.0
|152.5
|0.5
|17.0
|17.0
|-
|N134-7170
|183.5
|184.0
|0.5
|4.7
|4.7
|B Zone
|N134-7170
|184.0
|184.8
|0.8
|2.0
|2.0
|B Zone
|N134-7170
|184.8
|186.1
|1.3
|5.9
|5.9
|B Zone
|N134-7170
|186.1
|187.0
|0.9
|1.6
|1.6
|B Zone
|N134-7170
|187.0
|188.0
|1.0
|3.7
|3.7
|B Zone
|N134-7170
|188.0
|189.0
|1.0
|9.8
|9.8
|B Zone
|N134-7170
|189.0
|190.0
|1.0
|9.6
|9.6
|B Zone
|N134-7171
|122.0
|123.0
|1.0
|0.2
|0.2
|B Zone
|N134-7171
|123.0
|123.6
|0.6
|0.2
|0.2
|B Zone
|N134-7171
|123.6
|124.1
|0.5
|51.1
|35.0
|B Zone
|N134-7171
|206.1
|207.0
|0.9
|20.0
|20.0
|-
|N134-7171
|207.0
|208.0
|1.0
|0.2
|0.2
|-
|N134-7171
|208.0
|209.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|-
|N134-7172
|34.3
|34.9
|0.6
|0.4
|0.4
|-
|N134-7172
|34.9
|35.4
|0.5
|15.6
|15.6
|-
|N134-7172
|35.4
|36.0
|0.6
|0.1
|0.1
|-
|N134-7172
|36.0
|37.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|-
|N134-7172
|136.0
|137.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|B Zone
|N134-7172
|137.0
|138.0
|1.0
|45.3
|35.0
|B Zone
|N134-7191
|170.8
|171.5
|0.7
|3.4
|3.4
|B Zone
|N134-7191
|171.5
|172.5
|1.0
|41.3
|35.0
|B Zone
|N134-7191
|172.5
|173.0
|0.5
|1.3
|1.3
|B Zone
|N134-7192
|138.9
|139.6
|0.7
|67.5
|35.0
|B Zone
|N134-7192
|139.6
|140.2
|0.6
|38.4
|35.0
|B Zone
|N134-7192
|140.2
|141.1
|0.9
|0.5
|0.5
|B Zone
1 Assays capped at 90 g/t for Footwall, A and A2 zones, 35 g/t for B Zone.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290126