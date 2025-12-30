Wesdome Gold Mines Appoints Faheem Tejani as an Independent Director and Audit Committee Chair

Wesdome Gold Mines Appoints Faheem Tejani as an Independent Director and Audit Committee Chair

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO,OTC:WDOFF, OTCQX:WDOFF) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") today announces the appointment of Mr. Faheem Tejani to its Board of Directors effective December 31, 2025. With Mr. Tejani's appointment, the Wesdome Board will be comprised of eight members, including seven independent directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Faheem as an independent director and Chair of the Audit Committee," said Edward Dowling, Board Chair of Wesdome. "A highly accomplished senior financial executive, Faheem brings more than 25 years of experience in finance and capital markets, with a strong track record in strategic financial planning, investment management, and capital allocation."

Since 2018, Mr. Tejani has been President of Capital Asset Lending Inc., one of the largest licensed mortgage administrators of non-traditional residential mortgages in Canada. Prior to joining Capital Asset Lending, Mr. Tejani held key roles at BMO Capital Markets from 2000 to 2018, including Managing Director, Equity Capital Markets – Mining and Metals, Director Institutional Equity Sales, BMO Capital Markets (UK), and Vice President, Financial Institutions Group, BMO Capital Markets. He has been a director of Ero Copper Corp. since 2023 and was a director of Pretium Resources Inc. from 2018 until it was acquired in 2022 by Newcrest Mining Ltd. Mr. Tejani is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts degree from Western University.

About Wesdome

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier gold producer.

For more information:

Raj Gill
SVP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Phone: +1.416.360.3743
E-Mail: invest@wesdome.com
 Trish Moran
Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: +1.416.564.4290
E-mail: trish.moran@wesdome.com
   

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/983bea39-3ca4-44b0-8347-d04bac978da0


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.WDO:CCTSX:WDOGold Investing
WDO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Keep Reading...
The super pit, or Fimiston open pit.

Hidden Gem: How Intrusion-related Gold Deposits Could Fuel Next-generation Discoveries

With the gold price continuing to hover near all-time highs and major producers scouring the globe for new large-scale deposits, one type of gold system is emerging as a potential game changer. Intrusion-related gold systems (IRGS) have already yielded multimillion-ounce mines, like Kinross... Keep Reading...
Sandymount, Otago Peninsula, Dunedin, South Island, New Zealand.

Finding Gold: Exploring New Zealand’s Next Big Discovery

Despite its rich mining legacy, New Zealand remains one of the most underexplored frontiers for gold in the developed world. Now, with advanced exploration tools and a new generation of explorers, the country is emerging as a hotbed of untapped investment opportunity.Modern exploration... Keep Reading...
Centurion Minerals (TSXV:CTN)

Centurion Minerals: Advancing a High-potential Gold Project in the Heart of the Abitibi Region

Keep Reading...
55 North Mining (CSE:FFF)

55 North Mining: High-grade Manitoba Gold Project with Exploration Upside

Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV:NFG)

New Found Gold: Emerging Canadian Gold Producer Advancing Assets in Newfoundland and Labrador

Keep Reading...
Centurion Minerals (TSXV:CTN)

Centurion Minerals: Abitibi's Gold Gem

Centurion Minerals (TSXV:CTN) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the world-class Abitibi greenstone belt. The company offers investors an early-stage entry point into a strategically located gold exploration company positioned within one of North America’s most prolific and active... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Closes Upsized, Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and FT Offering

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing and Completes Private Placement

Electric Royalties Announces Interest Conversion Under Convertible Credit Facility

Prince Silver to Expand and Accelerate Drilling Program at the Prince Silver Mine

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Closes Upsized, Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and FT Offering

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing and Completes Private Placement

Zinc Investing

Electric Royalties Announces Interest Conversion Under Convertible Credit Facility

Blockchain Investing

Top 5 Australian Government News Stories of 2025

Precious Metals Investing

Prince Silver to Expand and Accelerate Drilling Program at the Prince Silver Mine

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Completes Annual Work Program at North Wind Iron Ore Project & Provides Corporate Update

Precious Metals Investing

Radisson Reflects on a Successful 2025 and Provides 2026 Outlook