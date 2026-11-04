Wesdome Declares Quarterly Dividend

Wesdome Declares Quarterly Dividend

All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO,OTC:WDOFF) (OTCQX: WDOFF) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0306 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 29, 2026, to shareholders of record as at the close of business on the record date of December 15, 2026. The dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. Including the upcoming dividend, Wesdome will have returned approximately $186 million to shareholders thus far in 2026 through dividends and share buybacks.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

The Company has a dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP") in place, which provides eligible shareholders with the opportunity to automatically reinvest all or a portion of the cash dividends declared on their common shares into additional common shares of the Company, without incurring any transaction costs. For shareholders who elect to participate in the DRIP, common shares will be purchased by the Company's agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Agent"), on the Canadian open market including through the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Participation in the DRIP is optional. For further information on the plan, including the forms needed to enroll, please log in to the Agent's website at www.investorcentre.com. In order to be eligible to participate in the December 29, 2026 dividend, enrollment must be completed no later than 5:00 p.m. ET on the fifth business day prior to the December 15, 2026 dividend record date.

About Wesdome

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets - the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier Canadian gold producer.

For More Information

Raj Gill 
SVP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations 
Phone: +1.416.360.3743 
E-Mail: invest@wesdome.com 		 Trish Moran
VP, Investor Relations
Phone: +1.416.564.4290
E-mail: trish.moran@wesdome.com

 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as of the date of this release. The declaration, amount, and payment of future dividends remain subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend upon the Company's financial results, capital requirements, business conditions, compliance with applicable legal and debt covenant requirements and other factors considered relevant. The Company will review its dividend policy on an ongoing basis and may amend it at any time. Accordingly, except for the dividend declared herein, there can be no assurance that any future dividends will be declared and/or paid.

These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors including those risk factors discussed in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form. Readers are urged to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form which is available on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322532

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

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