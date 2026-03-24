Wesdome Appoints Tyler Mitchelson as Chief Operating Officer

Wesdome Appoints Tyler Mitchelson as Chief Operating Officer

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO,OTC:WDOFF) (OTCQX: WDOFF) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tyler Mitchelson as its full-time Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), following his appointment as interim COO as announced on January 20, 2026.

"Following a comprehensive recruitment process, we are delighted to officially welcome Tyler to Wesdome's executive leadership team," said Anthea Bath, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Tyler brings a proven track record in mining operations, combining rigorous operational discipline with a truly collaborative leadership style that will be a great asset to our operations. His relentless focus on driving operational excellence through enhanced systems and processes positions us for sustainable, resilient growth and accelerated success. We're already seeing tangible results during his interim period – a strong indicator of the positive impact Tyler will have on Wesdome."

Mr. Mitchelson previously served as Senior Vice President, Copper Growth at Teck Resources Limited from 2022 to 2025 where he led the development of a world-class portfolio of copper and zinc growth projects. Prior to Teck, Mr. Mitchelson held key roles at several mining companies, including Chief Executive Officer of Metallurgical Coal and Group Head of Integration / Business Planning at Anglo American and President and Chief Executive Officer at Royal Nickel Corporation. He also held senior positions at Vale Inco Limited and Inco Limited. Mr. Mitchelson graduated from the University of Manitoba with a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) and obtained his Chartered Accountant designation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Manitoba.

About Wesdome

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier gold producer.

For more information:

Raj Gill
SVP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Phone: +1.416.360.3743
E-mail: invest@wesdome.com 		Trish Moran
VP, Investor Relations
Phone: +1.416.564.4290
E-mail: trish.moran@wesdome.com

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289721

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.WDO:CCtsx:wdogold investing
WDO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Keep Reading...
A red pushpin marks Idaho on a map showing surrounding states and cities; text reads: "IDAHO", "Boise", "Pocatello".

Liberty Gold Gains FAST-41 Status for Idaho Project

Liberty Gold (TSX:LGD,OTCQX:LGDTF) has moved a step closer to advancing its flagship US asset after securing entry into the US Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council’s FAST-41 program.The company announced that its Black Pine Oxide Gold project in Idaho has been accepted into the... Keep Reading...
Precipitate Gold (TSXV:PRG)

Precipitate Gold: District-scale Gold and Copper Exploration in the Dominican Republic

Keep Reading...
Precipitate Gold

Precipitate Gold

Keep Reading...
Arlen Hansen, gold and silver bars.

Arlen Hansen: Gold, Silver Take a Hit — Real Price Dip or Blip?

Arlen Hansen, founder Kin Communications and host of the Kinvestor Report, shares his thoughts on the recent pullback in the resource sector, saying the bull run isn't over. Click here to sign up for the Kinvestor Mining & Energy Conference, taking place on March 26. The event will feature 16... Keep Reading...
Yugo Metals

Government Approval Unlocks High-Grade Polymetallic Project at Petrovo (Sockovac)

Key SummaryThe Government of the Republic of Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina) has formally approved Yugo Metals' application for the 100%-owned Petrovo tenement (10km2), unlocking full access to advance what the Company believes is one of the most compelling high-grade polymetallic systems in... Keep Reading...
A gold bar is positioned over a red fluctuating stock market graph.

Gold and Silver Prices Suffer Massive Correction as US-Iran War Shakes Markets

The gold price has experienced its steepest weekly decline in more than 40 years, dropping as low as US$4,100 per ounce in early morning trading on Monday (March 23). The yellow metal’s safe-haven status has lost its edge in the face of an unprecedented storm of macroeconomic and geopolitical... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Numinus Wellness Provides Update Regarding Listing Status

Final Assay Results Confirm High-Grade, Near-Surface Fluorspar and Gallium Mineralisation at Monte Muambe

Lithium Africa Corp. Engages Strategic and Financial Consultant

Kinvestor Mining & Energy 2026 Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for March 26, 2026

Related News

copper investing

Top 5 Junior Copper Stocks on the TSXV in 2026

rare earth investing

Final Assay Results Confirm High-Grade, Near-Surface Fluorspar and Gallium Mineralisation at Monte Muambe

battery metals investing

Lithium Africa Corp. Engages Strategic and Financial Consultant

rare earth investing

Ucore and Vulcan Forge US Rare Earth Magnet Supply Chain

copper investing

Copper Market Faces Pressure as AI Demand Accelerates

cleantech investing

Kinvestor Mining & Energy 2026 Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for March 26, 2026

base metals investing

Homeland Nickel Engages Investor Relations Consultant