WESCAN GOLDFIELDS COMMENCES DIAMOND DRILLING AT MUNRO LAKE PROJECT

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Highlights:
- Diamond drilling has commenced at the Munro Lake Project, the Company's first drill program on the property since 2013
- Phase 1 comprises up to 2,000 metres of helicopter-supported diamond drilling, expected to continue for approximately five weeks
- Initial holes targeting extensions of the 2013 southeast zone intercepts, including 67.1 g/t gold over 1.00 metre*** in EXML-002
- Munro Lake lies 7 kilometres northeast of SSR Mining's Seabee mine and mill complex, Saskatchewan's only producing gold operation**
Wescan Goldfields Inc. (TSXV: WGF,OTC:WEGOF) (FSE: W17A) ("Wescan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at its Munro Lake Project in northern Saskatchewan. Phase 1 of the 2026 program consists of up to 2,000 metres of helicopter-supported diamond drilling and is expected to continue for approximately five weeks. The Munro Lake Project is located 7 kilometres northeast of SSR Mining's Seabee mine and mill complex, Saskatchewan's only producing gold operation, within the same broader structural corridor that hosts the Seabee and Santoy mines**.
The initial holes are testing the southeast zone, where Wescan's 2013 drill program intersected 67.1 g/t gold over 1.00 metre*** in drill hole EXML-002 and 7.1 g/t gold over 1.02 metres*** in EXML-001 (see Company news release dated June 17, 2013), with drilling designed to test the extent of this mineralization down-plunge and along strike. Structural mapping of the gold-bearing quartz veins in the southeast zone is being used to guide drill hole placement. Subsequent holes are planned to test additional targets along the interpreted 7-kilometre mineralized trend, including areas of surface grab samples assaying up to 38 g/t gold*. Planned drill hole locations are shown in Figure 2.
"Having a drill turning at Munro Lake is a major milestone for Wescan," said W. Connor MacNeill, Chief Executive Officer of Wescan. "The project is well located, with the southeast zone approximately 3 kilometres from SSR Mining's haul road. For the first time since 2013, we are following up the southeast zone intercepts with the drill, and we look forward to reporting results as the program advances."
* Surface grab samples, by their nature, are selective samples and may not represent underlying mineralization.
** Exploration on adjacent or nearby properties does not guarantee that similar mineralization exists on a specific property.
*** True thickness unknown.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Shmyr, P.Geo., of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a registered member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Shmyr is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Shmyr has verified the data disclosed in this news release and consents to the inclusion of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
About Wescan Goldfields Inc.
Wescan Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of gold projects in northern Saskatchewan. The Company holds a 100% interest in four gold projects: the Munro Lake Project, located in the Pine Lake greenstone belt adjacent to the Seabee/Santoy gold camp; and, in Saskatchewan's historic La Ronge Gold Belt, the Jojay Lake Project, which hosts the Jojay gold deposit, the Fork Lake Project, which hosts the past-producing Jasper gold mine, and the recently acquired Lindsay Lake Project.
The Jojay gold deposit is the subject of a historic 2010 NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate completed by A.C.A. Howe International Limited, comprising an Indicated Resource of 420,000 tonnes grading 3.7 g/t gold and an Inferred Resource of 630,000 tonnes grading 4.3 g/t gold (at a 2.0 g/t gold cut-off). The Jasper gold mine was operated by Cameco Corporation in the early 1990s and produced approximately 82,700 ounces of gold from approximately 140,000 tonnes grading 18.9 g/t gold prior to its closure. Shares of Wescan trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WGF".
Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "plan," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "intend," "could," "might," "should," "believe," "scheduled," "to be," "will be" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as of the effective date of such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's corporate strategy; the Munro Lake Project and its mineralization potential; the Company's 2026 exploration program, including, but not limited to, up to 2,000 metres of Phase 1 diamond drilling and the anticipated duration thereof; the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to its exploration programs; and further exploration work in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in the publicly filed documents of the Company, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, and such forward-looking statements should not be interpreted or regarded as guarantees of future outcomes.
Forward-looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good-faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory, and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward-looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by those or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management, or beyond the Company's control.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws in force in Canada. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Wescan Goldfields Inc.
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