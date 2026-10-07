Wedgemount Announces Termination of Option Agreement

Wedgemount Announces Termination of Option Agreement

(TheNewswire)

Wedgemount Resources Corp.
 

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - October 7, 2026 Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (FSE: 8H5) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company") announces that it has decided to terminate the option agreement executed June 9, 2026 with Myriad Uranium Corp. ("Myriad") (CSE: M) (FSE: C3Q) (OTCQB: MYRUF) to acquire certain leases and claims in Arizona which contain a total of 23 breccia pipe-hosted uranium targets (together, the "Breccia Pipe Project" or the "Project") which was originally announced in the Company's press release dated June 9, 2026.

Wedgemount CEO Mark Vanry comments: "The Company has made the strategic decision to completely focus on its Texas oil and gas assets due to the growth and value potential of the leases. Further, it's our belief that conventional onshore oil levered Texas assets will continue to be a target of international investors in the coming years."

ABOUT Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Wedgemount Resources is an emerging natural resource company focused on the acquisition and advancement of energy and critical minerals projects in the southern United States.

 

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Wedgemount Resources Corp.

 

Mark Vanry, President and CEO

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Telephone: (604) 343-4743 

info@wedgemountresources.com

www.wedgemountresources.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION, DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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Wedgemount Resources Corp.

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