Wedgemount Announces Termination of Option Agreement

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - October 7, 2026 Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (FSE: 8H5) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company") announces that it has decided to terminate the option agreement executed June 9, 2026 with Myriad Uranium Corp. ("Myriad") (CSE: M) (FSE: C3Q) (OTCQB: MYRUF) to acquire certain leases and claims in Arizona which contain a total of 23 breccia pipe-hosted uranium targets (together, the "Breccia Pipe Project" or the "Project") which was originally announced in the Company's press release dated June 9, 2026.
Wedgemount CEO Mark Vanry comments: "The Company has made the strategic decision to completely focus on its Texas oil and gas assets due to the growth and value potential of the leases. Further, it's our belief that conventional onshore oil levered Texas assets will continue to be a target of international investors in the coming years."
ABOUT Wedgemount Resources Corp.
Wedgemount Resources is an emerging natural resource company focused on the acquisition and advancement of energy and critical minerals projects in the southern United States.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Mark Vanry, President and CEO
For more information, please contact the Company at:
Telephone: (604) 343-4743
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