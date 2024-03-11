Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
White Cliff Minerals

WCNOE Underwriting Completed – A$4.33M Raised

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to advise gross proceeds of A$4.33m of funds have been received before costs through the successful conversion of 288,528,071 WCNOE Options1.

With the funds from the option exercise by option holders and the Underwriter, in addition to the recent Director and KMP conversions of unlisted options, the Company now has ~A$6.33M in cash and listed investments2.

The Company is now well funded to focus on its upcoming exploration programs, details of which will be provided in due course.

Commenting on the funding, White Cliff Chairman, Roderick McIllree said:

“The completion of this funding makes the Company an interesting investment proposition. With a market capitalisation of circa $25m which includes ±AUD$6.3m we are funded for multiple work programmes at Radium Point, our uranium & silver rich IOCG project and Coppermine, the high-grade copper gold and silver project in Nunavut.

The first of these exploration campaigns by Expert Geophysics3 airborne survey experts at Coppermine where we continue to build full mobilisation in anticipation of a significant field deployment in the coming months.

Next up will be the completion of contractor and service providers for the complimentary campaigns at Radium Point the Uranium Silver IOCG project, and I look forward to updating shareholders on this in the not-too-distant future along with additional project acquisitions and executive appointments.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Galan Lithium

Grant of Highly Prospective Greenbushes Tenement in Western Australia – E70/4629

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce the grant of an additional key tenement, E70/4629 targeting lithium-bearing pegmatites. The exploration licence has been granted for a period of 5 years to February 2029. The tenement is approximately 260 km south of Perth, the capital of Western Australia, and less than 30 km south of the Greenbushes pegmatite at the Greenbushes Mine (Talison Lithium). The area covers roughly 43 km2 and expands Galan’s 100% owned tenement package to a total area of 315 km2.

First Phase Drilling Successfully Completed at Abbotts North Project

First Phase Drilling Successfully Completed at Abbotts North Project

Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its first phase drilling program at Abbotts North located 35km north of Meekatharra, Western Australia. The program has been completed on time and under budget.

Avenira Limited

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Avenira Limited (‘AEV’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AEV, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 12 March 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

lithium periodic table symbol and ore

ASX Lithium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

After hitting all-time highs in 2022, lithium prices have come under pressure due to rising supply.

The lithium market is currently in a supply surplus which is likely to weigh on prices for the battery metal this year. However, looking longer term, experts are predicting positive growth in the years to come — the expectation is that demand for electric vehicles and energy storage systems will continue lifting the lithium market, and lithium-mining stocks as well.

Australia, the world’s largest producer of lithium, is home to a number of global lithium miners, and investors interested in getting exposure to the market may want to start by getting familiar with these big-name players.

Chariot Corporation

Chariot Corporation


ALBEMARLE ANNOUNCES UPSIZE AND PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF DEPOSITARY SHARES

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) (" Albemarle " or the "Company"), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announced that it has priced its previously announced offering (the "Offering") of 40,000,000 depositary shares ("Depositary Shares"), each representing a 120th interest in a share of Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock of the Company ("Preferred Stock"), at a public offering price of $50 per share, in an underwritten registered public offering. In addition, Albemarle granted the underwriters in the Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,000,000 Depositary Shares, at the public offering price per share, less an underwriting discount. This reflects an upsizing of the previously announced offering of $1.75 billion of Depositary Shares to $2.0 billion of Depositary Shares and the previously announced option to purchase up to an additional $262.5 million to $300.0 million granted to the underwriters. The Offering is expected to close on or about March 8, 2024 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

