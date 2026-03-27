Watson Links and Bank of America Partner to Expand Youth Golf Access and Mentorship through Golf with Us

Watson Links, the nonprofit youth golf mentoring organization founded by eight-time major champion Tom Watson, today announced a new partnership with Bank of America as part of Golf with Us, which aims to make golf more accessible while strengthening communities through the power of sport.

Established by Bank of America in collaboration with Youth on Course, Golf with Us introduces more young people to the game through affordable opportunities to play, instructional clinics and continued development, and local partnerships. In 2026, Watson Links will join the growing Golf with Us ecosystem by adding mentor-led golf experiences that help junior players build confidence, knowledge of the game and life-readiness skills alongside caring, vetted adult golfers.

Through the partnership, Bank of America becomes Watson Links' Champion Partner, providing critical support that helps expand golf mentoring opportunities, fund new on-course experiences, and increase access to golf for kids and teens of all skill levels nationwide.

Founded in 2021, Watson Links pairs junior golfers—typically ages 10–18—with adult golf mentors for nine-hole rounds designed to drive fun, teach golf etiquette, and develop important social and life-readiness skills. These free mentor-driven experiences help remove some of the barriers young players face—course access, cost, and lack of guidance—while creating lasting connections between generations of golfers.

"One of the best ways to learn something new—or master a skill—is with the help of a mentor," shared Tom Watson, founder of Watson Links. "Our partnership with Bank of America through Golf with Us will help give junior golfers more access and on-course opportunities. Playing alongside mentors will help develop life skills like confidence and resilience and a love of the game while fostering meaningful connections that benefit both juniors and adults."

The key ingredient in Watson Links experiences are golf mentors —caring adults who bring encouragement, perspective, and real-world wisdom that apply both on and off the golf course. These rounds can benefit highly skilled junior golfers as well as those who are newer to the game. Golf mentors are players of all skill levels who share a passion for the game and serve as positive role models for the next generation. Adult golfers do not have to be major champions to make a major impact in their communities.

"Last year, Golf with Us helped nearly 100,000 young people – including many first-time golfers – experience the transformative power of the sport," said Michele Barlow, Head of Enterprise Marketing, Bank of America. "Together with Watson Links, we can increase access and opportunity for more young people while mentors integrate the valuable skills that drive success on and off the course."

In 2025, 1,153 junior golfers and mentors participated in Watson Links mentoring rounds across 21 U.S. markets. In 2026, the organization will bring free golf mentoring experiences to thousands more young players.

To learn more about where to find Watson Links or to get involved as a junior golfer or mentor, visit WatsonLinks.org.

About Watson Links

Watson Links is a nonprofit youth golf mentoring organization founded in 2021 by eight-time major champion Tom Watson. The organization builds community and personal growth through golf mentoring. Watson Links works with local partners to create or strengthen programs that pair junior golfers ages 10–18 with vetted adult mentors. These on-course experiences build confidence, teach golf etiquette, and develop important life-readiness skills while helping remove barriers to the game. In 2026, Watson Links programs will span 55 markets nationwide, engaging golfers of all ages and skill levels in a growing mentoring movement through golf.

Bank of America's Sports Commitment

Bank of America serves as a Champion Partner of the Masters Tournament and has partnered with the Augusta National Women's Amateur since 2019. Bank of America is also the presenting partner of the More Than Golf Invitational for female amateur golfers in partnership with the ANNIKA Foundation and has partnered since 2002 with the Latin America Amateur Championship and Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships.

Beyond its growing golf partnership portfolio, Bank of America also partners with iconic brands in sports that share a vision for excellence and achievement. Through these partnerships, the bank is working to deepen client relationships, inspire and showcase teammates, create lasting economic impact in communities, and drive growth, globally and locally, through the power of sport. To learn more, visit our Bank of America Sports webpage

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact

Andy Aldridge, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.387.0514
andrew.aldridge@bofa.com

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SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

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