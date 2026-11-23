Historical work by previous operators outlined an 11.5 km gold-anomalous corridor, including a 7.7 km segment south of the Ouolobo granodiorite
- Waraba Gold Limited ("Waraba" or the "Company") (CSE: WBGD) (FSE: ZE00) (OTC Pink: WARAF)
Waraba Gold Limited reports historical exploration results from its Sirasso gold project in northern Côte d'Ivoire and gives an update on the status and size of the Sirasso permit. The results come from work by previous operators between 2012 and 2019. The Company has not yet carried out any sampling or drilling of its own at Sirasso; no work can be done there until the permit application is granted. The Company also provides an update on its Tengrela gold project, including the status of the Tengrela permit and the results to date of its auger program, and on its planned 2026–2027 exploration program.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Sirasso is an exploration permit application (PR 0999) covering about 337.69 km². The permit has not yet been granted.
- Between 2012 and 2019, New Mining CI, in joint venture with Randgold Resources Côte d'Ivoire (now Barrick), completed soil and rock-chip sampling, pitting, trenching and air core and RC drilling. Within the current application area this includes 141 air core holes for 5,936 m, 16 RC holes for 800 m, 5 trenches for 330 m and 325 pits.
- That work outlined a gold-anomalous corridor about 11.5 km long. It includes a better-defined segment of about 7.7 km along a north-north-east shear corridor south of the Ouolobo granodiorite, known as the Ouolobo target.
- Selected historical results within the application area include 15.0 m at 0.76 g/t Au from 27.0 m in air core hole OUOAC016, 3.0 m at 3.21 g/t Au from 45.0 m in OUOAC072, 3.0 m at 1.81 g/t Au from 11.0 m in RC hole OUORC010 and 13.0 m at 0.72 g/t Au in trench OUOTR001.
- The results are historical. They have not been verified by the Company to the standard required to treat them as current, and they should not be relied on as an indication of mineralization on the property (see "Historical information and data verification" below).
- Certain historical results, including air core holes OUOAC094 and OUOAC095 and trenches OUOTR002 and OUOTR003, are from ground outside the amended application area and are not part of the Sirasso property as currently applied for (see "Historical exploration" below).
- Tengrela is held under Exploration Permit PR 0998, covering about 395 km², granted on September 17, 2025 and expiring on September 16, 2029. The Company's previous disclosure described Tengrela as about 399 km²; this release corrects that figure.
- The Tengrela auger program has to date totalled 844 holes for 9,609 m across the Fetiko, Meiko and Iribasso prospects. Fetiko returned the previously reported 1.9 km auger anomaly; Meiko was only weakly anomalous and Iribasso returned a maximum of 37 ppb Au.
- The Company's planned 2026–2027 program includes about 6,830 m of RC and diamond drilling at the Podio and Tiogo targets on the Desert Metals Tengrela Project, expected to begin in December 2026, about 14,700 line-km of UAV magnetic surveying, RC drilling at Fetiko and, subject to the grant of the Sirasso permit, drilling at Sirasso in 2027. The program replaces the Company's previously announced programs and is subject to financing.
PROPERTY AND PERMIT STATUS
The Sirasso property is an exploration permit application, PR 0999, covering about 337.69 km² in the Poro Region of northern Côte d'Ivoire. It lies about 30 km west-south-west of Korhogo, in the Birimian Sénoufo greenstone belt, about 70 km along strike to the south-west of the Tongon gold mine.
The application is held by SOMACO Global Resources SARL ("SOMACO"). It was filed on 16 January 2022 over about 369.34 km². SOMACO later amended its boundaries to the current 337.69 km², and the amended application was declared admissible by the Mining Administration for further processing, according to a legal opinion from Tilan Law Group dated 10 August 2026. The permit has not been granted. The Company's previous news releases referred to Sirasso as a licence of about 369 km²; this release corrects that description.
Through its subsidiary Waraba Gold CI, the Company has an exclusive option to earn an interest in the share capital of SOMACO, which also holds the Tengrela exploration permit (PR 0998), through an earn-in and a joint venture holding company, SCP SOMACO PARTICIPATION. Under a term sheet of 24 March 2025 and an Earn-In and Joint Venture Agreement of 10 October 2025, the Company may acquire an initial 20% by paying US$2 million to SOMACO's partners, and may increase its interest to up to 80% by funding at least US$5 million of exploration in tranches of US$1 million, each earning a further 12%. The US$2 million has not been paid, and the Company does not yet hold an interest in SOMACO. SOMACO manages day-to-day operations, with strategic, financial and technical oversight by the Company. On commercial production, the Company must pay SOMACO's existing shareholders a royalty of 2% of net smelter returns. No work can be carried out at Sirasso until the permit is granted.
HISTORICAL EXPLORATION
In August 2012 the Sirasso permit was granted to New Mining CI, in joint venture with Randgold Resources Côte d'Ivoire (now Barrick Gold Côte d'Ivoire). Exploration continued until 2019. It identified large alteration zones and gold mineralization that did not meet Barrick's investment criteria at the time.
|
Period
|
Operator
|
Work
|
Quantity
|
2012
|
New Mining CI
|
Soil sampling, 1,000 m × 200 m grid infilled to 200 m × 50 m
|
5,754 samples
|
2012
|
New Mining CI
|
Rock-chip sampling
|
1,747 samples
|
2014
|
New Mining CI
|
Air core drilling
|
193 holes, 8,052 m
|
2014
|
New Mining CI
|
RC drilling
|
16 holes, 800 m
|
2014–2015
|
New Mining CI
|
Pitting
|
482 pits, 2,178 m
|
2014–2015
|
New Mining CI
|
Trenching
|
10 trenches, 645 m
|
2018–2019
|
Randgold
|
Air core drilling
|
53 holes, 2,326 m
|
2018–2019
|
Randgold
|
RC drilling
|
6 holes, 807 m
|
2019
|
Randgold
|
Pitting
|
6 pits, 18 m
The work outlined a corridor of gold anomalism about 11.5 km long, controlled by several connected north-north-east-trending structures. Its best-defined part is a 7.7 km segment in the pressure shadow at the south end of the Ouolobo granodiorite, the Ouolobo target, which was tested by pitting, trenching, air core and RC drilling. Mineralization is associated with quartz ± carbonate veins, brecciation, silicification and sulphides. Artisanal workings follow quartz-vein systems near the intrusive contacts.
A strip of about 39 km² across the central part of the property, which includes the Ouolobo artisanal workings and areas covered by semi-industrial exploitation authorizations and applications held by third parties, is excluded from the amended PR 0999 application. The strip includes about 6 km² around the Ouolobo workings that was already excluded from the original application; the amendment removed about a further 32 km². Part of the historical work lies inside the strip, including 105 air core holes, the six 2018–2019 RC holes, five trenches and 163 pits. Results from that area, including results for OUOAC094, OUOAC095, OUOTR002 and OUOTR003, are not reported in this release. The Company is pursuing the acquisition of the small-scale mining areas in the central part of the property so that the full extent of the Ouolobo corridor can be tested; there is no assurance that it will complete that acquisition.
Table 1 lists every historical drill and trench interval within the application area of at least 3 gram-metres (interval length × grade). The Company calculated the intervals from the previous operators' database. Every interval within the application area at or above 0.3 g/t Au is listed in Appendix A, with collar details in Appendix B and the best pit results in Appendix C.
Table 1 – Significant historical drill and trench intercepts, Ouolobo target
|
Hole / trench
|
Type
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
Au (g/t)
|
Including
|
OUOAC016
|
Air core
|
27.0
|
42.0
|
15.0
|
0.76
|
3.0 m at 1.01 g/t from 33.0 m
|
OUOAC053
|
Air core
|
9.0
|
12.0
|
3.0
|
1.01
|
–
|
OUOAC072
|
Air core
|
45.0
|
48.0
|
3.0
|
3.21
|
–
|
OUOAC185
|
Air core
|
3.0
|
6.0
|
3.0
|
2.53
|
–
|
OUOAC187
|
Air core
|
24.0
|
33.0
|
9.0
|
0.85
|
3.0 m at 1.59 g/t from 30.0 m
|
OUOAC188
|
Air core
|
0.0
|
6.0
|
6.0
|
0.66
|
–
|
OUORC007
|
RC
|
1.0
|
10.0
|
9.0
|
0.62
|
2.0 m at 1.10 g/t from 4.0 m
|
OUORC010
|
RC
|
11.0
|
14.0
|
3.0
|
1.81
|
2.0 m at 2.24 g/t from 12.0 m
|
OUOTR001
|
Trench
|
87.0
|
100.0
|
13.0
|
0.72
|
1.0 m at 3.04 g/t from 99.0 m
Intervals use a lower cut-off of 0.3 g/t Au, allow up to 3 m of consecutive internal material below the cut-off, and apply no top cut. "Including" intervals use a 1.0 g/t Au cut-off with up to 2 m of internal dilution. EOH means the interval continues to the end of the hole. Of the 162 air core holes, RC holes and trenches within the application area, 132 returned no interval at or above 0.3 g/t Au. Intervals for some of the same holes previously shown in the Company's corporate presentation (for example, 27.0 m at 0.50 g/t Au in OUOAC016) were calculated on different parameters and are superseded by the intervals in this release.
Trench intervals are horizontal lengths and drill intervals are downhole lengths; true widths are not known. Air core and RC holes were drilled at −50°, towards 100° in 2014 and 115° in 2018–2019. The 2018–2019 RC holes, which lie in the excluded strip, were oriented sub-parallel to the interpreted mineralized structures, and historical drilling within the application area is widely spaced. Air core holes were mostly sampled as 3 m composites, RC holes at 1 m intervals and trenches as 1 m channel samples; pits were sampled by horizon. The database records all gold assays as fire assay with an AAS finish but does not name the laboratory. Full laboratory, analytical and quality-control records are not available for all programmes.
NEXT STEPS
Subject to the permit being granted, the Company plans a staged programme. Phase 1 would validate the historical data with detailed mapping and rock-chip sampling, soil sampling, about 1,000 m of trenching, an induced polarization–resistivity survey over about 150 km² and a ground or drone magnetic survey, at an estimated cost of US$512,000. Phase 2, depending on Phase 1, would test the 7.7 km Ouolobo segment and targets west of the granodiorite with about 5,000 m of air core, 5,000 m of RC and 3,000 m of diamond drilling, at an estimated cost of US$2,262,000. The two phases total an estimated US$2,774,000. The Company currently expects any Sirasso drilling to take place in 2027 and to be funded by a further financing. The programme, its timing and its funding remain subject to the grant of the permit, financing and the results of each phase.
TENGRELA PROJECT UPDATE
Permit and interest. The Tengrela gold project is held under Exploration Permit PR 0998, covering about 395 km² in the Boundiali greenstone belt. The permit was granted to SOMACO on September 17, 2025 and expires on September 16, 2029. The Company's previous disclosure, including its news release dated September 24, 2026, described Tengrela as about 399 km²; this release corrects that figure. The Company's interest in Tengrela is held through the same earn-in over SOMACO described above for Sirasso: the Company may earn an interest of up to 80%, does not yet hold an interest in SOMACO or the permit, and SOMACO's existing shareholders retain a 2% net smelter return royalty.
Auger program. As at October 3, 2026, the Company had drilled and assayed 844 auger holes for 9,609 m at Tengrela: 476 holes for 5,011 m at Meiko, 298 holes for 3,670 m at Fetiko and 70 holes for 928 m at Iribasso. The program is continuing. Auger drilling is a geochemical sampling technique, and the results are reported in summary. The Fetiko results, including the 1.9 km auger gold anomaly and 6.6 m at 1.16 g/t Au in trench, were reported in the Company's news release dated September 24, 2026. At Meiko, the auger results were only weakly anomalous. At Iribasso, the highest auger result was 37 ppb Au, and the Company does not consider the results there to warrant follow-up at this time.
Auger holes were sampled with a single composite of about 3 m from the base of each hole, as a geochemical sampling technique. Samples were analysed by SGS Côte d'Ivoire in Yamoussoukro by 50 g fire assay (method FAE505; 1 ppb detection limit). The Company inserted certified reference materials (OREAS 252c and OREAS 253b), blanks and field duplicates at about one in every 20 samples. All 44 control samples returned acceptable results. Mr Gelber has reviewed the results against the laboratory certificates.
2026–2027 exploration program. The Company plans the following exploration over 2026 and 2027: (i) about 6,830 m of RC and diamond drilling at the Podio and Tiogo targets on the Desert Metals Tengrela Project (exploration licence PR-683), expected to begin in December 2026; (ii) about 14,700 line-km of UAV magnetic surveying; (iii) RC drilling at Fetiko; and (iv) subject to the grant of the Sirasso permit, drilling at Sirasso in 2027. This program replaces the proposed 20,000 m program previously announced by the Company and the 13,000 m 2026 drill program described in an earlier corporate presentation. The program, its scope and its timing are subject to financing, permitting, contractor availability and results.
Drilling before completion. The Company has agreed to acquire an 80% interest in Leo Resources SARL, the holder of PR-683, as announced on October 26, 2026. Completion of the acquisition remains subject to conditions, including Ministerial approval, and there is no assurance that it will be completed. The Company intends to begin drilling at Podio and Tiogo before completion. If the acquisition is not completed, the Company will not acquire an interest in PR-683 or in the results of that drilling.
QUALIFIED PERSON, HISTORICAL INFORMATION AND DATA VERIFICATION
The scientific and technical information in this news release, for both the Sirasso and Tengrela projects, has been reviewed and approved by Benjamin Gelber, P.Geo., the Company's Technical Director, who is registered with Engineers & Geoscientists British Columbia (Licence No. 33258) and is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr Gelber is not independent of the Company within the meaning of section 1.5 of NI 43-101.
Historical information and data verification. The Sirasso results in this release were generated by previous operators between 2012 and 2019. Data verification consisted of a review of the available historical maps, plans, tabulations and supporting documentation for internal consistency and consistency with the observed geology. Michael Robertson, an independent Qualified Person with The MSA Group, inspected the Sirasso property on March 30, 2026, examining the geology, structures and artisanal workings. No verification samples were collected and no samples have been re-assayed. Original field records, sample-security procedures, laboratory certificates and quality-control data are not available for all programmes, and the historical drilling is widely spaced and in places not optimally oriented. For these reasons a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to verify the results as current. The Company is not treating them as current and uses them only for target generation and geological context. They should not be relied on as an indication of mineralization on the property. The Company plans to verify them through mapping, sampling and confirmatory drilling once the permit is granted.
Adjacent properties. The Tongon mine lies about 70 km along strike to the north-east of Sirasso and is referred to for regional geological context only. Mineralization there is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Sirasso, and the Company has no interest in it.
ABOUT Waraba Gold Limited
Waraba Gold Limited (CSE: WBGD) (FSE: ZE00) (OTC Pink: WARAF) is a Canadian junior mining company exploring for gold in Côte d'Ivoire. It has earn-in rights in the Tengrela gold project (Exploration Permit PR 0998, about 395 km²) in the Boundiali greenstone belt and in the Sirasso gold project (Exploration Permit application PR 0999, about 337.69 km²) in the Sénoufo greenstone belt. It has also agreed to acquire an 80% interest in the Desert Metals Tengrela Project (exploration licence PR-683, about 212.66 km²), as announced on October 26, 2026, and has an interest in the Tengrela South permit application held by Ratel Resources, as described in its news release dated April 28, 2026.
Local Insight. Global Discipline. Discovery-Led Value.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|
Carl Esprey
Executive Chairman
|
Mamadou Coulibaly
Chief Executive Officer
warabagold.com | X: @WarabaGold | LinkedIn: @WarabaGold
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Forward-looking statements. This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements"), frequently identified by words such as "expect", "intend", "plan", "would", "may", "will" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements concerning: the grant of Exploration Permit PR 0999, and its terms and area; the Company's earn-in over SOMACO, including the timing of payments, exploration funding and the interest to be earned in the Sirasso and Tengrela projects; the proposed Sirasso Phase 1 and Phase 2 exploration programmes, their scope, cost, timing and funding; the continuation of the Tengrela auger program; the planned 2026–2027 exploration program, including drilling at Podio, Tiogo and Fetiko before or after completion of the Desert Metals acquisition, UAV magnetic surveying and drilling at Sirasso in 2027, and its timing and funding; completion of the acquisition of the Desert Metals Tengrela Project; the Company's pursuit of the small-scale mining areas in the central part of the Sirasso property; the validation of historical data; and the Company's interpretation of the Ouolobo corridor and the Tengrela targets and their potential.
Forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions as at the date of this news release, including that: PR 0999 will be granted substantially on the terms and over the area applied for; PR 0998 will remain in good standing; the acquisition of the Desert Metals Tengrela Project will be completed, including receipt of Ministerial approval, and the Company will be permitted to drill before completion; the Company will obtain the financing needed to make its earn-in payments and fund its planned exploration; drilling contractors, equipment and personnel will be available when required; the historical data have been accurately recorded; the Company's geological interpretations are reasonable; and permits and access will be available as required.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the risks that: the Sirasso permit is not granted, is delayed, or is granted on different terms or over a different area; the Tengrela permit is not maintained or renewed; the Company cannot fund the payments or expenditures needed to earn its interest or to carry out its planned exploration; the planned 2026–2027 program is delayed, modified or cancelled; the acquisition of the Desert Metals Tengrela Project is not completed, in which case the Company would not benefit from any drilling it carries out on PR-683 before completion; the small-scale mining areas cannot be acquired; historical data prove incomplete, inaccurate or unreliable; transported cover and regolith, sparse drilling and drill orientation affect the interpretation of results; artisanal mining activity affects access, logistics or safety; gold anomalism does not correspond to continuous or economic mineralization; regulatory, political, security or community conditions in Côte d'Ivoire change; and the other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Exploration is inherently uncertain, and there is no assurance that further exploration will result in the delineation of a mineral resource.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
APPENDIX A – HISTORICAL DRILL AND TRENCH INTERVALS AT OR ABOVE 0.3 g/t Au
Calculated as for Table 1. Holes and trenches not listed returned no interval at or above 0.3 g/t Au.
|
Hole / trench
|
Type
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
Au (g/t)
|
OUOAC015
|
Air core
|
21.0
|
24.0
|
3.0
|
0.65
|
OUOAC016
|
Air core
|
27.0
|
42.0
|
15.0
|
0.76
|
OUOAC017
|
Air core
|
3.0
|
6.0
|
3.0
|
0.77
|
OUOAC017
|
Air core
|
12.0
|
15.0
|
3.0
|
0.31
|
OUOAC021
|
Air core
|
39.0
|
42.0
|
3.0
|
0.48
|
OUOAC042
|
Air core
|
3.0
|
6.0
|
3.0
|
0.55
|
OUOAC052
|
Air core
|
21.0
|
24.0
|
3.0
|
0.63
|
OUOAC053
|
Air core
|
9.0
|
12.0
|
3.0
|
1.01
|
OUOAC064
|
Air core
|
42.0
|
45.0
|
3.0
|
0.34
|
OUOAC067
|
Air core
|
9.0
|
12.0
|
3.0
|
0.53
|
OUOAC071
|
Air core
|
42.0
|
45.0
|
3.0
|
0.99
|
OUOAC072
|
Air core
|
9.0
|
12.0
|
3.0
|
0.32
|
OUOAC072
|
Air core
|
45.0
|
48.0
|
3.0
|
3.21
|
OUOAC075
|
Air core
|
21.0
|
24.0
|
3.0
|
0.73
|
OUOAC181
|
Air core
|
36.0
|
39.0
|
3.0
|
0.43
|
OUOAC185
|
Air core
|
3.0
|
6.0
|
3.0
|
2.53
|
OUOAC187
|
Air core
|
24.0
|
33.0
|
9.0
|
0.85
|
OUOAC187
|
Air core
|
42.0
|
45.0
|
3.0
|
0.54
|
OUOAC188
|
Air core
|
0.0
|
6.0
|
6.0
|
0.66
|
OUOAC188
|
Air core
|
15.0
|
18.0
|
3.0
|
0.49
|
OUOAC188
|
Air core
|
24.0
|
27.0
|
3.0
|
0.35
|
OUOAC190
|
Air core
|
39.0
|
42.0
|
3.0
|
0.48
|
OUOAC200
|
Air core
|
36.0
|
39.0
|
3.0
|
0.31
|
OUOAC205
|
Air core
|
6.0
|
9.0
|
3.0
|
0.48
|
OUORC002
|
RC
|
15.0
|
16.0
|
1.0
|
0.60
|
OUORC002
|
RC
|
25.0
|
26.0
|
1.0
|
0.63
|
OUORC004
|
RC
|
0.0
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
0.56
|
OUORC004
|
RC
|
4.0
|
11.0
|
7.0
|
0.36
|
OUORC004
|
RC
|
32.0
|
33.0
|
1.0
|
0.50
|
OUORC004
|
RC
|
35.0
|
36.0
|
1.0
|
0.30
|
OUORC005
|
RC
|
22.0
|
23.0
|
1.0
|
0.80
|
OUORC005
|
RC
|
28.0
|
30.0
|
2.0
|
1.29
|
OUORC005
|
RC
|
40.0
|
41.0
|
1.0
|
0.39
|
OUORC005
|
RC
|
43.0
|
44.0
|
1.0
|
0.75
|
OUORC006
|
RC
|
0.0
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
0.69
|
OUORC006
|
RC
|
23.0
|
27.0
|
4.0
|
0.38
|
OUORC006
|
RC
|
29.0
|
30.0
|
1.0
|
0.39
|
OUORC006
|
RC
|
34.0
|
35.0
|
1.0
|
0.33
|
OUORC006
|
RC
|
41.0
|
42.0
|
1.0
|
0.32
|
OUORC006
|
RC
|
48.0
|
50.0 (EOH)
|
2.0
|
0.62
|
OUORC007
|
RC
|
1.0
|
10.0
|
9.0
|
0.62
|
OUORC010
|
RC
|
11.0
|
14.0
|
3.0
|
1.81
|
OUORC012
|
RC
|
0.0
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
0.32
|
OUORC016
|
RC
|
39.0
|
40.0
|
1.0
|
1.00
|
OUOTR001
|
Trench
|
71.0
|
73.0
|
2.0
|
0.47
|
OUOTR001
|
Trench
|
87.0
|
100.0
|
13.0
|
0.72
|
OUOTR001
|
Trench
|
107.5
|
113.0
|
5.5
|
0.37
|
OUOTR006
|
Trench
|
6.0
|
7.0
|
1.0
|
0.63
|
OUOTR006
|
Trench
|
11.0
|
11.5
|
0.5
|
0.71
|
OUOTR007
|
Trench
|
4.0
|
5.8
|
1.8
|
1.09
|
OUOTR007
|
Trench
|
11.0
|
13.0
|
2.0
|
0.56
APPENDIX B – COLLAR DETAILS
Holes and trenches listed in Appendix A. Coordinates are UTM WGS 84 zone 30N. For trenches, azimuth is the trench bearing and length is the trench length.
|
Hole / trench
|
Type
|
Operator
|
Year
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL (m)
|
Azimuth (°)
|
Dip (°)
|
Length (m)
|
OUOAC015
|
Air core
|
New Mining CI
|
2014
|
172859
|
1030634
|
420
|
100
|
-50
|
50.0
|
OUOAC016
|
Air core
|
New Mining CI
|
2014
|
172895
|
1030626
|
419
|
100
|
-50
|
50.0
|
OUOAC017
|
Air core
|
New Mining CI
|
2014
|
172927
|
1030620
|
419
|
100
|
-50
|
50.0
|
OUOAC021
|
Air core
|
New Mining CI
|
2014
|
173059
|
1030664
|
426
|
100
|
-50
|
50.0
|
OUOAC042
|
Air core
|
New Mining CI
|
2014
|
173914
|
1034451
|
400
|
100
|
-50
|
33.0
|
OUOAC052
|
Air core
|
New Mining CI
|
2014
|
174078
|
1034413
|
400
|
100
|
-50
|
35.0
|
OUOAC053
|
Air core
|
New Mining CI
|
2014
|
174099
|
1034410
|
400
|
100
|
-50
|
17.0
|
OUOAC064
|
Air core
|
New Mining CI
|
2014
|
174273
|
1035370
|
400
|
100
|
-50
|
50.0
|
OUOAC067
|
Air core
|
New Mining CI
|
2014
|
174371
|
1035350
|
403
|
100
|
-50
|
38.0
|
OUOAC071
|
Air core
|
New Mining CI
|
2014
|
174495
|
1035324
|
408
|
100
|
-50
|
50.0
|
OUOAC072
|
Air core
|
New Mining CI
|
2014
|
174525
|
1035321
|
403
|
100
|
-50
|
50.0
|
OUOAC075
|
Air core
|
New Mining CI
|
2014
|
174619
|
1035298
|
394
|
100
|
-50
|
26.0
|
OUOAC181
|
Air core
|
New Mining CI
|
2014
|
173419
|
1031747
|
419
|
100
|
-50
|
47.0
|
OUOAC185
|
Air core
|
New Mining CI
|
2014
|
173585
|
1031719
|
431
|
100
|
-50
|
50.0
|
OUOAC187
|
Air core
|
New Mining CI
|
2014
|
173638
|
1031710
|
423
|
100
|
-50
|
47.0
|
OUOAC188
|
Air core
|
New Mining CI
|
2014
|
173665
|
1031695
|
424
|
100
|
-50
|
46.0
|
OUOAC190
|
Air core
|
New Mining CI
|
2014
|
173327
|
1031392
|
450
|
100
|
-50
|
46.0
|
OUOAC200
|
Air core
|
Randgold
|
2018
|
177158
|
1043921
|
367
|
115
|
-50
|
50.0
|
OUOAC205
|
Air core
|
Randgold
|
2018
|
177269
|
1043870
|
366
|
115
|
-50
|
50.0
|
OUORC002
|
RC
|
New Mining CI
|
2014
|
173487
|
1031736
|
432
|
100
|
-50
|
50.0
|
OUORC004
|
RC
|
New Mining CI
|
2014
|
173444
|
1031371
|
440
|
100
|
-50
|
50.0
|
OUORC005
|
RC
|
New Mining CI
|
2014
|
173469
|
1031358
|
436
|
100
|
-50
|
50.0
|
OUORC006
|
RC
|
New Mining CI
|
2014
|
173496
|
1031351
|
437
|
100
|
-50
|
50.0
|
OUORC007
|
RC
|
New Mining CI
|
2014
|
173533
|
1031342
|
430
|
100
|
-50
|
50.0
|
OUORC010
|
RC
|
New Mining CI
|
2014
|
173623
|
1031347
|
430
|
100
|
-50
|
50.0
|
OUORC012
|
RC
|
New Mining CI
|
2014
|
173683
|
1031331
|
436
|
100
|
-50
|
50.0
|
OUORC016
|
RC
|
New Mining CI
|
2014
|
173811
|
1031300
|
425
|
100
|
-50
|
50.0
|
OUOTR001
|
Trench
|
New Mining CI
|
2014
|
173430
|
1031377
|
440
|
100
|
0
|
120.0
|
OUOTR006
|
Trench
|
New Mining CI
|
2015
|
173763
|
1031930
|
408
|
100
|
0
|
22.0
|
OUOTR007
|
Trench
|
New Mining CI
|
2015
|
173666
|
1031711
|
423
|
100
|
0
|
20.9
APPENDIX C – BEST HISTORICAL PIT RESULTS
Pits within the application area with at least 2 gram-metres at a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off. Of the 325 pits within the application area, 39 returned an interval at or above 0.3 g/t Au. Pit intervals are vertical depths below surface.
|
Pit
|
Prospect
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
Au (g/t)
|
OUOP158
|
Ouolobo
|
173681
|
1031714
|
0.0
|
2.7
|
2.7
|
2.53
|
DOKP119
|
Dokaha
|
172169
|
1027456
|
0.4
|
2.6
|
2.2
|
2.47
|
DOKP040
|
Dokaha
|
172552
|
1029498
|
0.4
|
2.3
|
1.9
|
2.50
|
DOKP109
|
Dokaha
|
172060
|
1027474
|
0.4
|
3.2
|
2.8
|
1.59
|
DOKP079
|
Dokaha
|
172381
|
1028196
|
0.5
|
3.1
|
2.6
|
1.63
|
OUOTP018
|
Ouolobo
|
173534
|
1031342
|
0.0
|
2.8
|
2.8
|
0.77
|
DOKP107
|
Dokaha
|
172022
|
1027478
|
1.1
|
3.2
|
2.1
|
0.96
SOURCE Waraba Gold Limited
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