Walker Lane Resources: Advancing High-grade Gold, Silver assets in North America’s Prolific Regions

Walker Lane Resources (TSXV:WLR) is executing an exploration strategy focused on advancing high-impact projects across premier North American mining jurisdictions. The company’s portfolio spans the prolific Walker Lane Gold Trend in Nevada, as well as key exploration assets in British Columbia, the Yukon, and Newfoundland.

Near-term efforts are centered on two high-priority, drill-ready targets — Tule Canyon in Nevada and Amy in British Columbia — supported by the continued advancement of Silver Hart, Walker Lane’s flagship silver-lead-zinc asset in the Yukon, toward a development decision. All projects are accessible by road, enabling cost-effective exploration and streamlined logistics.

With a lean capital structure, high-grade and scalable assets, and a clear path from discovery through to early-stage development, Walker Lane is well-positioned to unlock significant value and deliver strong returns for shareholders. The company represents a compelling growth opportunity in the junior mining sector.

  • Walker Lane Resources is focused on high-grade gold, silver and polymetallic exploration, with a balanced project pipeline across multiple Canadian and US jurisdictions.
  • Two flagship drill-ready projects – Amy (British Columbia) and Tule Canyon (Nevada) – are scheduled for 2025 drilling, each with compelling surface results, historical workings, and high-impact resource potential.
  • The Silver Hart project in the Yukon is being positioned for near-term production through innovative ore-sorting and small-scale open pit development, designed to generate early-stage cash flow.
  • Walker Lane holds approximately 1.3 billion shares in North Bay Resources (OTC:NBRI) and is entitled to option payments related to the sale of the Bishop Mill in California.
  • The Silverknife project in British Columbia is subject to an option agreement with Coeur Mining, with potential milestone payments and expenditures totaling over $6 million through 2028.
  • The company has an established pipeline of prospective exploration stage assets at Cambridge and Silver Mountain (Walker Lane, Nevada) and Logjam (Yukon).

Tempest Minerals (TEM:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Metal Hawk Limited (MHK:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Ore Sorting Test Boosts Grade, Cuts Costs at Grande Portage Resources’ New Amalga Gold Project

Grande Portage Resources (TSXV:GPG,OTCQB:GPTRF,FWB:GPB) recently initiated testwork for a sensor-based ore-sorting system, using samples from the New Amalga mine project.

The results, according to lead mining engineer Kyle Mehalek, exceeded expectations.

Newmont Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, ASX: NEM, TSX: NGT, PNGX: NEM) (Newmont or the Company) today announced first quarter 2025 results and declared a dividend of $0.25 1 per share.

"Following on from a robust fourth quarter performance, Newmont has delivered 1.5 million attributable gold ounces and generated a record first quarter free cash flow of $1.2 billion, demonstrating the strength of our unrivaled Tier 1 Portfolio," said Tom Palmer, Newmont's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We also successfully completed our non-core divestiture program, generating up to $4.3 billion in total gross proceeds including over $2.5 billion of after-tax cash proceeds in the first half of 2025. With these significant achievements and a solid start to the year, we remain firmly on track to meet our 2025 guidance, continuing on our journey towards creating the world's leading gold and copper portfolio for the benefit of our shareholders."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Harvest Gold Receives Government Approval For Drill Permits On Its Mosseau Gold Project In Quebec's Urban Barry Belt

×