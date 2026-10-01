Vylor Added to the S&P 500; Twilio Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600: 

  • Vylor Inc. (NYSE: VYLR) was added to the S&P 500 on October 1 when S&P 500 constituent Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) spun off Vylor in a transaction completed on that date. Vylor replaces Corteva in the S&P 500. Corteva will replace Olin Corp (NYSE: OLN) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Olin will replace Qorvo, Inc (NASD: QRVO) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, October 6. S&P 500 constituent Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASD: SWKS) is acquiring Qorvo in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. Vylor will have a Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) change to Consumer Staples effective on October 6. Post spin-off, Corteva will be more representative of the mid-cap market space.

  • S&P MidCap 400 constituent Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) will replace Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASD: WBD) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Formfactor Inc. (NASD: FORM) will replace Twilio in the S&P MidCap 400, and Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) will replace Formfactor in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, October 6. S&P 500 constituent Paramount Skydance Corp. (NASD: PSKY) is acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions. Post merger, Paramount Skydance will switch its primary listing to the NYSE.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Oct 1, 2026

S&P 500

Addition

Vylor

VYLR

Consumer Staples

Oct 6, 2026

S&P 500

Deletion

Corteva

CTVA

Materials

Oct 6, 2026

S&P 500

Addition

Twilio

TWLO

Information Technology

Oct 6, 2026

S&P 500

Deletion

Warner Bros.
Discovery

WBD

Communication Services

Oct 6, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Formfactor

FORM

Information Technology

Oct 6, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Twilio

TWLO

Information Technology

Oct 6, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Corteva

CTVA

Materials

Oct 6, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Olin

OLN

Materials

Oct 6, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Workiva

WK

Information Technology

Oct 6, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Formfactor

FORM

Information Technology

Oct 6, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Olin

OLN

Materials

Oct 6, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Qorvo

QRVO

Information Technology

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vylor-added-to-the-sp-500-twilio-set-to-join-sp-500-others-to-join-sp-midcap-400-and-sp-smallcap-600-302896675.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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