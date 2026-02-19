VR Submits Drill Permit Application for its New Boston Moly-Tungsten-Copper-Silver Porphyry Project in Nevada

VR Resources Limited ("VR" or the "Company", TSXV: VRR,OTC:VRRCF) is pleased to announce that it has submitted its application for a Notice of Intent ("NOI") drill permit to the Nevada Bureau of Land Management (the "BLM") for its New Boston moly-tungsten-copper-silver porphyry project in Nevada.     

The Company applied for, and received a similar NOI permit from the BLM for its drilling on the East Zone target at New Boston in 2024 within 15 business days, and anticipates a similar process time frame for the current application for the Jeep Mine target which is on the western side of the overall porphyry system at New Boston, exposed on surface across a 3 – 4 km strike east-west.    

Dr. Michael Gunning, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "We are pleased to have the ball rolling again for our exploration at New Boston.

VR completed a state-of-the-art, 3D array DCIP geophysical survey over the central part of the porphyry system at New Boston in 2023. Conductivity anomalies at East Zone identified in that survey were drill tested the following year, in 2024, and demonstrated copper and silver mineralization in continuous and intense stockwork veining in more than 1,500 ft of drill core in Hole 002.

Prior to the submission of the drill permit application for Jeep Mine in the western part of the system, the inversion models for the DCIP survey were reviewed, for Best Practice, with the team at Dias Geophysical, a leading provider of geophysical services, during the recent AME Mineral Exploration Conference held in Vancouver three weeks ago. Co-spatial and steeply plunging conductivity and IP chargeability anomalies at Jeep Mine are better understood based on the review, and will be tested in the planned upcoming drilling as the potential vein and sulfide center of the overall porphyry system at New Boston.   

The field photographs included on the following pages illustrate and emphasize two key messages for New Boston; firstly, scale, with sheeted and stockwork veining exposed on surface over a 3 – 4 km strike east-west, and; secondly, vein intensity, with early sheeted veins in host rock limestone crosscut by stockwork veining. It is the polyphase, stockwork veining events that have the best potential to increase sulfide density and thus polymetallic grade in moly, tungsten, copper and silver.  

Strong local infrastructure is also a key factor for New Boston, providing a strategic advantage for cost-effective mineral exploration and operations alike in the region.

Please note that there are also two, on-site field video's taken last week and available on the New Boston Project Page on the Company's website. They further illustrate the key messages here with regard to vein intensity at New Boston, and the history and strength of local infrastructure in the region for mineral exploration."

https://vrr.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/CEO_SiteVisitVideo_NewBoston_Feb2026_Infrastructure.mp4

https://vrr.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/CEO_SiteVisitVideo_NewBoston_Feb2026_Geology.mp4

Figure1_NBpanoramaAnnotated_2023

Figure 1. New Boston has scale. Sheeted dykes and sheeted and stockwork veins with tungsten, moly, copper and silver are exposed on surface over an east-west strike length of more than 3km. Yellow text highlights, for example, silver content in surface grab samples of veins by VR. Conductivity anomalies at East Zone were drilled by VR in 2024. Co-spatial conductivity - IP chargeability anomalies at Jeep Mine are the target for drilling planned for the spring of 2026. Local infrastructure is strong at New Boston.

Figure2_NB_JeepVeins

Figure 2. Polyphase vein intensity. Outcrop of sheeted veins in recrystallized limestone at Jeep Mine, cross-cut by vertical veins with high temperature alteration halos with deep red, iron-rich garnet. Steeply plunging conductivity anomalies from the state-of-the-art 3D array DCIP survey completed in 2024 are targeted for stockwork veining with tungsten, moly, copper and silver in the drilling planned for the spring of 2026 at Jeep Mine.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Technical information disclosed by the Company has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Technical information contained in this document, and on the Company's website, has been reviewed on behalf of the Company by the President & CEO, Dr. Michael Gunning, PhD, P.Geo., a non-independent Qualified Person.

ABOUT VR Resources Ltd.

VR is an established junior exploration company based in Vancouver. VR evaluates, explores and advances opportunities in copper, gold and critical metals in Nevada, USA, and Ontario, Canada. VR applies modern exploration technologies, in-house experience and expertise in greenfields exploration to large-footprint mineral systems in underexplored areas/districts. The foundation of VR is the proven track record of its Board in early-stage exploration, discovery and M&A. VR owns its projects outright and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dr. Michael H. Gunning
President & CEO

For general information please use the following:
Website: www.vrr.ca
Email: info@vrr.ca
Phone: 778-731-9292


CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this document include statements concerning the drill permit application for the Company's New Boston property, and all other statements that are not statements of historical fact.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with: general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review them.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca12bea9-9d98-4c01-82a3-f90915a698b5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65b0d64d-0332-4215-ae81-3fa7c30ab451


