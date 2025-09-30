Vonage Recognised in the Gartner? Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service

Enterprises across industries streamline operations and enhance customer engagement with AI-powered unified communications solutions and contact centre integration

Vonage, a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announced it has been recognised in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS). Vonage believes this recognition highlights its unique ability to deliver an integrated communications platform that enhances business productivity and customer engagement.

Vonage's UCaaS solution, Vonage Business Communications (VBC), empowers enterprises across regulated and unregulated industries - finance, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and more - to streamline operations and enhance productivity through a unified platform for telephony, messaging, and meetings. Organisations can enhance performance and reliability of communications, allowing them to focus more on growing their business.

Reggie Scales, President and Head of Applications at Vonage, commented on the recognition: "At the heart of everything we do is a commitment to putting our customers first, ensuring their success through exceptional support and innovative solutions. We believe being included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS underscores our dedication to providing solutions that truly enhance business and customer communications globally. Our focus is on enhancing the user experience and empowering businesses with intuitive, AI-powered tools. VBC simplifies business and customer communications, boosts productivity, and streamlines operations, enabling businesses to work smarter and achieve more."

Vonage Fusion, a combination of VBC and Vonage Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) enables back-office experts to collaborate more effectively with agents and resolve customer issues faster.

Vonage's AI-powered enterprise solutions, including advanced virtual assistants, knowledge bots, and AI-driven transcription and summarisation, simplify workflows, enhance communication, and enable a better overall customer experience.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, 22 September 2025

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

press@vonage.com

