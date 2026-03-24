Vonage and ServiceNow Expand their Partnership

Vonage Contact Center with ServiceNow Voice integrates enterprise-grade voice and AI capabilities directly into enterprise workflows, boosting agent productivity and customer engagement

Vonage , part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced the launch of its native integration with ServiceNow Voice, built on the ServiceNow AI Platform, embedding enterprise-grade voice and real-time AI capabilities directly into ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM) and IT Service Management (ITSM) workflows for Vonage Contact Center (VCC) customers. Vonage provides a unified service environment for enterprise customer service and IT support teams, enabling agents to deliver exceptional customer experiences while driving improvements to service performance.

The integration of VCC with ServiceNow embeds real-time voice and AI capabilities into enterprise workflows, giving them the tools their agents need to streamline case progression, automate workflows, and reduce manual effort. Through the Vonage integration, calls can automatically trigger incident categorisation, initiate ServiceNow Flow Designer subflows, and update issue resolution data in real time, helping to reduce manual effort and accelerating service restoration without agents leaving the ServiceNow AI platform.

"Vonage Contact Center is known for its deep integrations with leading customer relationship management tools that equip enterprises to boost agent productivity and deepen customer engagement," said Reggie Scales, President and Head of Business Unit Applications at Vonage. "By adding natively integrated voice capabilities to our existing VCC for ServiceNow solution, we bring a differentiated combination of voice, digital, AI, and real-time engagement for enterprise workflow management and an enhanced customer experience."

As enterprises increasingly prioritise AI-driven automation within ServiceNow, embedding high-quality voice data directly into workflows ensures generative AI tools, such as ServiceNow's Now Assist Gen AI capabilities, operate with more complete and accurate interaction context.

"Customers see the greatest impact when a shared vision meets complementary strengths. With Vonage, we are unlocking the full potential of intelligent agents to transform workflows," said Alix Douglas, group vice president, Partner Solutions at ServiceNow. "Vonage Contact Center, built on the ServiceNow AI Platform, empowers organisations to put AI into action with agents that accelerate resolution, reduce manual effort, and deliver more consistent, connected service experiences. Together, we are turning intelligence into meaningful outcomes."

Key capabilities enabled by the integration of VCC with ServiceNow Voice include:

  • Unified Agent Experience: Agents remain fully and natively integrated within ServiceNow CSM and ITSM, eliminating the need for screen switching and reducing manual data entry.
  • AI-Driven Productivity: Leveraging AI capabilities such as real-time transcription, the integration helps enhance agent productivity and improve customer interactions.
  • Seamless Workflow Automation: Live calls are directly connected to case and incident management and automation, enabling incidents to update automatically and workflows to advance in real time.
  • Improved AI Context: Structure voice data is embedded directly into ServiceNow records, strengthening generative AI tools, including ServiceNow's Now Assist with more complete and accurate interaction context.

"With ever-increasing demand for seamless, end-to-end customer experiences, Vonage Contact Center's integration addresses a critical need by embedding enterprise-grade voice and AI capabilities directly into ServiceNow workflows. Vonage is combating the traditional disconnect between digital and live interactions, ensuring that voice becomes a seamless continuation of the customer journey rather than a disruptive restart," said Mila D'Antonio, Principal Analyst, Customer Engagement, Omdia. "Vonage's approach with ServiceNow not only streamlines workflows but also elevates the overall customer and agent experience, meeting the growing demand for efficiency and personalisation in service delivery."

See the Vonage and ServiceNow Voice integration live at the upcoming Channel Partners Conference & Expo on April 13-16, 2026 and ServiceNow Knowledge on May 5-7, 2026 - both taking place at the Venetian Resort and Expo in Las Vegas, NV.

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

Copyright © 2026 Vonage. All rights reserved. VONAGE®, the V logo, and other Vonage marks are registered trademarks of Vonage or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Press Contact:
press@vonage.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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