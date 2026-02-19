Vitesse Energy Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTS) ("Vitesse" or the "Company") today announced that it plans to issue its full year and fourth quarter 2025 financial and operating results and 2026 guidance on Monday, March 2, 2026, after market close. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via phone or the Company's webcast.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Date: March 3, 2026
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial-In: 877-407-0778
International Dial-In: +1 201-689-8565
Conference ID: 13758668
Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=0CWmPscO

Replay Information:

A replay of the conference call will be available through March 10, 2026, by dialing:
Dial-In: 877-660-6853
International Dial-In: +1 201-612-7415
Conference ID: 13758668

ABOUT Vitesse Energy, INC.

Vitesse Energy, Inc. is focused on returning capital to stockholders through owning financial interests predominantly as a non-operator in oil and gas wells drilled by leading US operators.

More information about Vitesse can be found at www.vitesse-vts.com .

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT

Ben Messier, CFA
Director – Investor Relations and Business Development
(720) 532-8232
benmessier@vitesse-vts.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

vitesse-energyvtsnyse-vtsoil-and-gas-investing
VTS
Rapid Critical Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3142

Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly

Massan Indicated Conversion Programme Continues to Deliver

CoTec Holdings Corp. Publishes Updated Corporate Presentation

