Vitesse Energy Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTS) ("Vitesse" or the "Company") today announced that it plans to issue its full year and fourth quarter 2025 financial and operating results and 2026 guidance on Monday, March 2, 2026, after market close. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via phone or the Company's webcast.
Conference Call and Webcast Details:
Date: March 3, 2026
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial-In: 877-407-0778
International Dial-In: +1 201-689-8565
Conference ID: 13758668
Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=0CWmPscO
Replay Information:
A replay of the conference call will be available through March 10, 2026, by dialing:
Dial-In: 877-660-6853
International Dial-In: +1 201-612-7415
Conference ID: 13758668
ABOUT Vitesse Energy, INC.
Vitesse Energy, Inc. is focused on returning capital to stockholders through owning financial interests predominantly as a non-operator in oil and gas wells drilled by leading US operators.
More information about Vitesse can be found at www.vitesse-vts.com .
