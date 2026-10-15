Visa Direct Launches Stablecoin-Powered Money Movement as Pilots Move to Production

Inyo Global becomes the first enabler to bring Visa Direct's stablecoin-enabled prefunding into production, making stablecoin-powered money movement available for businesses that run cross-border payments through Visa Direct.

Today, Visa (NYSE: V) announced the next phase of its stablecoin strategy as Visa Direct stablecoin capabilities advance from pilot stage to commercial deployment. The milestone marks an important step in bringing stablecoin-enabled money movement into real-world commercial operations. In the initial rollout, Inyo Global, a Visa Direct processor, is the first enabler of this new offering, powering it for eligible Visa Direct clients and partners 1 .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261015116414/en/

Over the past year, Visa Direct has worked with clients and partners to explore how stablecoins can help improve the way businesses fund and move money across borders. As interest in faster, more flexible just-in-time funding solutions continues to grow, Visa is now seeing those efforts move beyond experimentation and into day-to-day business operations.

As part of this next phase, Visa is working with Inyo Global, a payments infrastructure provider serving money transmitters, fintechs, banks and payment businesses, to bring Visa Direct's stablecoin-enabled prefunding to market. Inyo has integrated the capability into its platform, giving the businesses it serves the option to prefund cross-border payouts through Visa Direct with USDC in near real time, rather than relying solely on traditional funding windows 2 .

Through a single connection, Inyo's platform lets businesses onboard users, manage fraud and compliance, accept payments and send domestic and international payouts across more than 180 countries, powered by Visa Direct.

"The next chapter for stablecoins is adoption," said Vira Platonova, Global Head of Visa Direct. "Over the last several years, we've worked with several partners and clients to explore how these technologies can improve money movement. We're now seeing those efforts translate into live implementations, helping businesses access more flexible and efficient ways to fund and move money globally through Visa Direct, starting with Inyo Global as our first enabler."

Visa Direct Head Vira Platonova will discuss how stablecoins are reshaping global money movement during several Money20/20 USA sessions next week.

From Pilot to Production

  • In 2025, Visa introduced stablecoin prefunding and payout pilot programs through Visa Direct.
  • The pilots demonstrated how stablecoins could support cross-border funding, liquidity management and global money movement for eligible clients.
  • Today, those capabilities are moving from pilot programs and into real-world commercial operations.

Inyo Global is the first enabler to bring Visa Direct's stablecoin prefunding capability into commercial production.

"Innovation in money movement is ultimately about creating a better experience for customers, and that's exactly our focus at Inyo," said Robson Dantas, Chief Product and Technology Officer and co-founder at Inyo Global. "By integrating Visa Direct's stablecoin-enabled prefunding into the Inyo platform, we're giving the money transmitters, fintechs and payment companies we serve a new way to fund their payouts, one that is available around the clock and runs through the same Inyo APIs they already use."

The implementation builds on Visa's broader efforts to connect traditional payment infrastructure with blockchain-enabled technologies. By offering stablecoin funding and moving money, Visa is helping clients explore new ways to improve efficiency while maintaining the reliability, security and scale of Visa's global network.

Visa's work with Inyo Global reflects growing demand for stablecoin-powered solutions that can help businesses manage liquidity, fund payment activity and move money internationally with greater speed and flexibility. As adoption continues to accelerate, Visa is working with clients and partners to bring stablecoin-enabled capabilities to additional money movement use cases around the world.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

1 Availability varies by eligibility and geography. Please refer to your Visa representative for more information on availability.

2 Subject to applicable eligibility and availability requirements.

Media Contacts
press@visa.com
Jackie Dresch
Conor Febos

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

nyse:vfintech investing
V
The Conversation (0)
SAGA Metals Reports Final Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Assays from MRE Drilling--Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Imminent

SAGA Metals Reports Final Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Assays from MRE Drilling--Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Imminent

MRE PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS:22,432 METRES. 85 HOLES. DRILLING COMPLETE. SAGA's MRE drilling campaign completed in less then ten months across Trapper North, Transition and South zones.100% MINERALIZATION HIT RATE WITH BROAD OXIDE INTERCEPTS. Every MRE hole intersected oxide mineralization, with... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Final Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Assays from MRE Drilling-Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Imminent

SAGA Metals Reports Final Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Assays from MRE Drilling-Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Imminent

MRE PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS: 22,432 METRES. 85 HOLES. DRILLING COMPLETE. SAGA's MRE drilling campaign completed in less then ten months across Trapper North, Transition and South zones. 100% MINERALIZATION HIT RATE WITH BROAD OXIDE INTERCEPTS. Every MRE hole intersected oxide mineralization, with... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Samples New Vein Grading 195 g/t Gold, 4.11% Copper and 147 g/t Silver At Its Thorn Project

Brixton Metals Samples New Vein Grading 195 g/t Gold, 4.11% Copper and 147 g/t Silver At Its Thorn Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce that it has identified a new high-grade gold-copper-silver vein at the Golden Valley Target. This new target is located 17 kilometers south-southeast of its Trapper Gold Target and 24... Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver Announces Graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange

Blackrock Silver Announces Graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") at the opening of the market on October 15, 2026... Keep Reading...
Fathom Nickel Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, Gochager Lake Ni-Cu-Co Deposit, Saskatchewan

Fathom Nickel Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, Gochager Lake Ni-Cu-Co Deposit, Saskatchewan

Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI,OTC:FNICF) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) ("Fathom", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has filed on SEDAR+ the independent technical report (the "Report" or "Technical Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Warrant Exercise Proceeds of $35 Million

AmeriTrust Announces Warrant Exercise Proceeds of $35 Million

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has received gross proceeds of CAD$35,073,967 from the exercise of warrants.In January 2026,... Keep Reading...

Visa Expands Fan-First Strategy with New and Renewed Team Partnerships Across Pro Football

Visa's portfolio of 13 team relationships brings fans closer to pro football culture in some of the sport's most passionate markets Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, is building a fan-first pro football platform designed to connect more directly with fans, teams, communities,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that AmeriTrust Auto, a wholly owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lexaria Announces Results From Animal Study GLP-1-A26-1

Lexaria Announces Results from Animal Study GLP-1-A26-1

Freegold drills 1.24 g/t Au over 213m including 21m of 5.77 g/t Au at Golden Summit

Related News

gold investing

OneGold Launches Card to Spend Gold, Silver Anywhere

oil and gas investing

Oil Hits US$104 After Aramco HQ Hit, Hormuz Ship Sunk

precious metals investing

Freegold drills 1.24 g/t Au over 213m including 21m of 5.77 g/t Au at Golden Summit

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Completes Strategic Investment in Luca Mining

base metals investing

CoTec and Battery Mineral Resources Enter Strategic Partnership to Unlock Additional Copper Production and Growth Opportunities at Punitaqui

precious metals investing

Tinka Launches PEA Update Evaluating Combined Colquipucro and Ayawilca Development Scenarios

cleantech investing

Westport Rebrands as Aetherion Technologies, Focused on Accelerating Proven Solutions for Heavy-Duty Clean Transport