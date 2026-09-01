Vior Gold Corporation Continues to Extend High-Grade Footprint at Ligneris

VIOR GOLD CORPORATION INC. ("Vior Gold Corporation", "Vior" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: VIO,OTC:VIORF, OTCQB: VIORF, FRA: VL5) is pleased to announce new high-grade results from its 30,000-metres drill program on its 100%-owned Ligneris Project located 55 kilometers northwest of the town of Amos, Abitibi region, Quebec.
South Zone
Notable results reported in this news release include 6.43 g/t Au over 4.9 metres including 8.55 g/t Au over 3.0 metres from hole LI-26-038. Mineralization consists predominantly of trace to locally 5% pyrite, disseminated or in clusters, hosted in a strongly silicified and sericitized rhyolite. The hole targeted the southwest extension of the deepest mineralized intercept previously reported in hole LI-26-010-EXT (7.94 g/t Au over 4.0 metres) and successfully extended the mineralized trend by 400 metres laterally. At 845 metres of vertical depth, it represents the deepest gold value intersected to date at Ligneris South Zone.
Drill hole LI-26-036 was realized 150 metres south of LI-26-012 (12.8 g/t Au over 2.0 metres; see news release of May 7, 2026) and returned 3.36 g/t Au over 8.0 metres. Mineralization occurs as finely disseminated pyrite ranging from 1 to 3 % hosted in a moderately sericitized and silicified rhyolite. This hole infills an untested gap of approximately 200 metres and confirms the continuity of South Zone towards the northeast.
LI-26-035 returned 14.6 g/t Au over 2.0 metres including 29.0 g/t Au over 1.0 metres and was designed to test the northeast extension of the mineralized zone identified in drillhole LI-26-010-EXT. The mineralized zone was intersected at 715 metres of vertical depth and extends the mineralized trend by approximately 70 metres towards northeast from hole LI-26-010-EXT in an area that remains untested laterally and vertically.
Mathieu Savard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vior Gold Corporation, commented: "These new results are exciting, continuing to provide high-grade and thickness suggesting potential for several additional high-grade shoots in the South Zone trend at Ligneris. Hole LI-26-038, which intersected 6.43 g/t Au over 4.9 metres, is the deepest value encountered at Ligneris to date, at 845 metres. Combined with the 7.94 g/t Au over 4.0 metres from hole LI-26-010-EXT (see news release dated June 2, 2026) and the 5.17 g/t Au over 2.9 metres reported on July 16, 2026, these results confirm that high-grade mineralization at Ligneris have a strong vertical and lateral extent. We are beginning to define a mineralized volume that we intend to keep growing as our infill and expansion drilling program advances. With more than 5,000 metres of drilling still to be completed by year-end 2026, this work will focus on expanding the high-grade mineralization both laterally and vertically."
Centre Zone
During the winter, the Corporation also completed seven drill holes for a total of 3682 metres on the Centre Zone. Situated approximately 1.3 kilometres north of the South Zone, the Centre Zone displays comparable geological features and mineralization controls to those identified in the South Zone. It consists of sheared felsic to intermediate altered (sericitized, carbonatized and silicified) and mineralized volcanic rocks. Mineralization is usually observed as disseminated sphalerite (traces to 10%) and pyrite (1-40%) with traces of chalcopyrite and galena. Historically, several gold intersections are combined with zinc low grade of 0.3 to 1 % over larger thicknesses of many meters.
Significant results received from Centre Zone include results from hole LI-26-023 which returned 37.1 g/t Au over 1.5 metres including 54.5 g/t Au over 1.0 metres and hole LI-26-025, which intersected 5.80 g/t Au over 2.0 metres including 11.4 g/t Au over 1.0 metres.
Vior plans to return to the Centre Zone next winter to further test the continuity and extent of the gold mineralization through additional drilling.
Table 1 – Drill Core Assay Results
|Drill hole Number
| Interval
From (m)
| Interval
To (m)
| Interval
Width (m)
|Au (g/t)
uncut
|Zone
|LI-26-012
|91.0
|100.0
|9.0
|1.03
|South Zone
|LI-26-014
|297.5
|307.0
|9.5
|1.12
|South Zone
|including
|305.5
|306.0
|0.5
|8.65
|including
|300.0
|301.5
|1.5
|2.87
|LI-26-020
|245.0
|250.0
|5.0
|0.94
|Centre Zone
|LI-26-023
|421.5
|423.0
|1.5
|37.1
|Centre Zone
|including
|421.5
|422.5
|1.0
|54.5
|LI-26-025
|920.5
|922.5
|2.0
|5.80
|Centre Zone
|including
|920.5
|921.5
|1.0
|11.4
|LI-26-026
|219.0
|220.0
|1.0
|8.05
|South Zone
|LI-26-026
|223.0
|224.0
|1.0
|5.68
|South Zone
|LI-26-035
|932.3
|940.7
|8.4
|1.17
|South Zone
|including
|933.0
|936.0
|3.0
|2.85
|LI-26-035
|1031.0
|1033.0
|2.0
|14.6
|South Zone
|including
|1031.0
|1032.0
|1.0
|29.0
|LI-26-036
|477.0
|485.0
|8.0
|3.36
|South Zone
|LI-26-038
|1285.0
|1289.9
|4.9
|6.43
|South Zone
|including
|1285.0
|1288.0
|3.0
|8.55
Table 2 – Drill Hole Collar Locations
|Drill hole Number
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
| Drill Hole
Length (m)
| UTM
Easting
| UTM
Northing
|LI-26-012
|338
|-47
|406
|685161
|5429767
|LI-26-014
|335
|-51
|359
|684661
|5429526
|LI-26-020
|145
|-46
|778
|684521
|5431340
|LI-26-023
|135
|-50
|613
|684581
|5431164
|LI-26-025
|150
|-52
|997
|684411
|5431722
|LI-26-026
|335
|-51
|559
|685476
|5429777
|LI-26-035
|323
|-61
|1312
|685016
|5429135
|LI-26-036
|335
|-52
|742
|681562
|5429612
|LI-26-038
|300
|-57
|1374
|684910
|5429110
The Corporation has completed approximately 25,500 metres of drilling since the beginning of the 2026 program and more than 2,600 assays are pending at the laboratory. Vior is currently drilling with 1 drill rig and will continue until the end of the program expected to terminate at the beginning of Q4-2026.
On Kinebik, two drill rigs are active and have completed approximately 6,500 metres of drilling since the beginning of the program on July 16, 2026. Vior is expecting to receive the first batch of analysis during the second half of September.
Quality Control
True widths are estimated at 65-80% of the reported core length intervals. Assays are uncut except where indicated. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kg screen fire assay or standard 50 gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec or Sudbury, Ontario. The 1-kg screen assay method is used when samples contain coarse gold intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC"), and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are alternately inserted every 10 samples to adhere to strict QA/QC guidelines and protocols by the Corporation and the lab. Historical results on the Ligneris Project described in this news release are from public sources and the Qualified Person responsible for the review and approval of the technical information disclosed in this news release (see details below) has not verified the information relating to these historical results. Consequently, such information is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Ligneris Project.
Qualiﬁed Person
The technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Pascal Simard, Vice-President Exploration at Vior Gold Corporation, Qualiﬁed Person as per NI 43-101.
About Vior Gold Corporation Inc.
Vior Gold Corporation is a junior mineral exploration corporation based in the province of Quebec, Canada, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality precious metals projects in the proven and favorable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. Through the years, the Corporation's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several multi million ounces gold deposits in Quebec.
For further information, please contact:
Mathieu Savard
President and CEO
418-670-1448
msavard@vior.ca
www.vior.ca
SEDAR+: Vior Gold Corporation Inc.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is deﬁned in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the closing of the property acquisitions, the ability to obtain the required approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange, the significance of the Corporation's expansion of the Ligneris and Kinebik district, the Corporation's planned exploration activities and long-term objectives, the potential of the Ligneris and Kinebik properties, the ability of exploration (including drilling) to accurately predict mineralization, production being achieved at any of the Corporation's properties, the significance of previous exploration results at the Ligneris and Kinebik properties, and the Corporation's ability to deliver returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Corporation, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Corporation nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Corporation does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.
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