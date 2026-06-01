VinFast VF 8 Redefines Family Travel with Comfort, Connection, and Everyday Ease

VinFast VF 8 Redefines Family Travel with Comfort, Connection, and Everyday Ease

As electric vehicles continue to reshape the automotive landscape, family expectations around mobility are evolving as well. Today's drivers are looking for more than just transportation. They want comfort, safety, practicality, and experiences that bring people closer together. Increasingly, the VinFast VF 8 is emerging as a compelling answer to those needs.

Designed as a spacious all-electric SUV for modern families, the VF 8 combines advanced technology, refined comfort, and user-focused convenience into a vehicle that transforms the way families experience daily commutes and long-distance travel alike. For many owners, the shift to the VF 8 has not only changed how they drive, but also how they spend time together.

Spacious Comfort and Smart Technology Designed for Families

Positioned in the competitive D-SUV segment, the VinFast VF 8 stands out with a generous 116.1-inch wheelbase, giving passengers exceptional cabin room and comfort. The spacious interior has become one of the vehicle's most appreciated qualities among owners, particularly for families who frequently travel together.

Unlike conventional gasoline-powered vehicles, the VF 8 delivers a quiet, vibration-free driving experience that significantly reduces fatigue during long journeys. The electric powertrain eliminates engine noise, while acoustic insulation and double-layer glass contribute to a calm, private cabin environment. For many passengers who are sensitive to fuel smells or motion discomfort, the difference is immediately noticeable.

Owners often describe the cabin atmosphere as open, airy, and relaxing, qualities that become especially valuable during road trips or extended time on the highway. Parents traveling with children appreciate the reduced cabin noise, while passengers can comfortably rest, work, or enjoy entertainment throughout the journey.

Technology also plays a major role in elevating the in-car experience. The VF 8 offers a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including Adaptive Cruise Control, Highway Assist, Lane Centering Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Intelligent Speed Adaptation.

These features help reduce driver workload and contribute to smoother, more confident highway driving. For families traveling long distances, the system provides added peace of mind by helping maintain safe distances, stable lane positioning, and greater awareness of surrounding traffic conditions.

Drivers also benefit from an intuitive head-up display (HUD) and a voice-controlled virtual assistant that allows access to key vehicle functions without taking attention away from the road. The combination of intelligent assistance and thoughtful interface design helps create a driving experience that feels modern, effortless, and family-oriented.

An EV That Encourages a More Connected Lifestyle

For many owners, transitioning to the VinFast VF 8 has represented more than simply switching from gasoline to electric power. It has become a lifestyle shift, one that encourages slower, more intentional, and more connected moments with family members.

Several drivers say their routines have changed in unexpected ways after adopting the VF 8. Instead of immediately returning to screens or separate activities after dinner, some couples now use charging stops as opportunities to relax together. Sitting inside the vehicle with the air conditioning running, music playing softly, and conversations flowing naturally has become a new kind of shared experience, something many compare to spending quiet time together at a café.

Long-distance travel habits have also evolved. Traditional "push through without stopping" road trips are gradually being replaced by more balanced journeys with regular charging breaks every few hours. These pauses encourage drivers to rest, recharge, and remain alert behind the wheel, ultimately supporting safer travel for the entire family.

The VF 8's electric architecture also introduces practical advantages during these stops. Because the vehicle produces no local emissions, families can comfortably remain inside the cabin with climate control activated while resting or waiting during charging sessions. Combined with the vehicle's camping mode and spacious seating layout, charging breaks become less of an interruption and more of an opportunity to relax and reconnect before continuing the trip.

Not only does VinFast focus on delivering a comfortable and technology-driven ownership experience, but the company is also placing strong emphasis on aftersales support and long-term customer care, an area that remains critical for EV adoption in the U.S. market.

As part of that effort, VinFast is continuing to expand service accessibility for customers through a combination of dealership support, authorized service providers, and digital service solutions designed to improve convenience and flexibility for owners across the United States.

That commitment has also been recognized by industry partners in the United States.

For example, RepairWise became an authorized VinFast service provider in the U.S., supporting both warranty and customer-pay repairs through its digital-first service platform and independent service network. The partnership is designed to complement and expand service accessibility for VinFast customers, particularly in areas where additional service flexibility may benefit owners.

According to David Pributsky, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of RepairWise, one of the most compelling aspects of VinFast's strategy is its comprehensive approach to supporting customers after the sale.

"I'm excited about VinFast and its broader ecosystem because I strongly believe EVs represent the future of automotive technology. In the U.S. market, many EV options remain expensive without delivering strong value at an accessible price point. What makes VinFast particularly compelling is its combination of competitive pricing, and comprehensive aftersales support, all of which create a very attractive ownership proposition for American consumers," said David Pributsky.

Anthony Rodio, CEO and Co-Founder of RepairWise, also highlighted the company's long-term commitment to EV customers in America, especially through expanding service accessibility beyond traditional dealership networks.

"What also gets me excited is many of the legacy manufacturers in the U.S. are not adopting EV while VinFast is going all in on EV. The U.S. is an incredibly large market, and that creates a strong opportunity for us to help expand service accessibility for VinFast customers nationwide, including in areas where there may not yet be a dealership presence," Rodio said.

By working with authorized partners such as RepairWise alongside its dealer and service network expansion efforts, VinFast aims to provide customers with a more flexible and accessible ownership experience as EV adoption continues to grow across the United States.

Practical Ownership Value for the U.S. Market

Beyond comfort and lifestyle benefits, the VinFast VF 8 also appeals to practical-minded consumers through inclusive pricing and ownership incentives in the United States.

VinFast currently offers attractive financing and leasing programs designed to make EV ownership more accessible for American customers. The VF 8 Eco starts at an MSRP of $39,900 and is available with 0% APR financing for up to 84 months, along with $4,100 in retail bonus cash for eligible buyers.

Meanwhile, the VF 8 Plus starts at an MSRP of $44,900 and also qualifies for 0% APR financing for 84 months, paired with $4,100 in retail bonus cash. Both trims are additionally supported by flexible lease programs aimed at lowering barriers to entry for customers considering their first electric vehicle and backed with America's Best EV warranty of 10-year/125,000 miles and 10-year/unlimited mileage battery warranty to ensure confidence for our customers.

These incentives position the VF 8 competitively within the midsize electric SUV market while reinforcing VinFast's strategy of expanding EV accessibility to a broader range of consumers.

At a time when many families are reevaluating what they truly need from a vehicle, the VF 8 combines spaciousness, intelligent technology, refined comfort, and practical ownership advantages into a package designed around real-world family life.

More importantly, the experiences shared by VF 8 owners suggest the vehicle is helping reshape everyday mobility in meaningful ways. Whether through quieter journeys, safer long-distance travel, or more opportunities for connection between loved ones, the VF 8 demonstrates how an electric vehicle can enhance not only how families move, but how they spend time together along the way.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vinfast-vf-8-redefines-family-travel-with-comfort-connection-and-everyday-ease-302786729.html

SOURCE VinFast Auto LLC

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

vinfast autovfsnasdaq:vfscleantech investing
VFS
The Conversation (0)
Yugo Metals

Government Approval Unlocks High-Grade Polymetallic Project at Petrovo (Sockovac)

Key SummaryThe Government of the Republic of Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina) has formally approved Yugo Metals' application for the 100%-owned Petrovo tenement (10km2), unlocking full access to advance what the Company believes is one of the most compelling high-grade polymetallic systems in... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
Raptor Resources

Eastern Metals Recommences ASX Trading – Aiming to Unlock High-Potential Copper Discoveries in New Brunswick, Canada

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX: EMS) (Eastern Metals or the Company) (to be renamed Raptor Metals Ltd (ASX: RAP)) is pleased to advise it has recommenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today following its acquisition of Raptor Resources Limited (Raptor Resources). HIGHLIGHTS... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Usha logo

Usha Resources Announces Warrant Extension

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV: USHA) (OTCQB: USHAF) (FSE: JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, announces that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange... Keep Reading...
CO2 Milestone with Yinson Expands Commercialisation

CO2 Milestone with Yinson Expands Commercialisation

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced CO2 Milestone with Yinson Expands CommercialisationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
CHARBONE and Vema Hydrogen Build Quebec Hydrogen Supply Chain to Meet Wellhead-to-Industrial Gas Demand and Reduce Transport Costs

CHARBONE and Vema Hydrogen Build Quebec Hydrogen Supply Chain to Meet Wellhead-to-Industrial Gas Demand and Reduce Transport Costs

(TheNewswire) New agreement anchors a scalable hydrogen supply chain in one of North America's fastest-growing energy hubs Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - May 19, 2026 Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE et Vema Hydrogen met en place une chaine d'approvisionnement en hydrogene a partir de tetes de puits au Quebec afin de repondre a la demande des gaz industriels, et de reduire les couts de transport

CHARBONE et Vema Hydrogen met en place une chaine d'approvisionnement en hydrogene a partir de tetes de puits au Quebec afin de repondre a la demande des gaz industriels, et de reduire les couts de transport

(TheNewswire) Une nouvelle entente ancre une chaîne d'approvisionnement en hydrogène évolutive dans l'un des pôles énergétiques à la croissance la plus rapide en Amérique du Nord Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 19 mai 2026 - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) («... Keep Reading...
K LINE Co-operation on Norway H2 Supply Chain

K LINE Co-operation on Norway H2 Supply Chain

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced K LINE Co-operation on Norway H2 Supply ChainDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
CHARBONE to Host First Quarter Results Webinar on May 29th

CHARBONE to Host First Quarter Results Webinar on May 29th

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - May 15, 2026 Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on production, distribution and storage of clean ultra-high purity ("UHP") hydrogen... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE tiendra un webinaire sur les resultats du premier trimestre le 29 mai

CHARBONE tiendra un webinaire sur les resultats du premier trimestre le 29 mai

(TheNewswire) Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 15 mai 2026 - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une entreprise verticalement intégrée spécialisée dans les gaz industriels, axée sur la production, la distribution et le stockage... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Syntholene Energy Corp to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference June 4th

AI's Power Crisis Is Accelerating a Potential $2.5 Trillion Hydrogen Market

Bold Ventures Closes Acquisition of 6 Key Claims Contiguous to Its Joutel Property, Quebec and Completes IP Survey

Corcel Drills 56.65 Meters of 1.07% Cu, 0.79 g/t Au and 7.1 g/t Ag in the First Drill Hole at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Related News

graphite investing

Tesla Withdraws Bid to End Syrah Graphite Deal

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Energy Corp to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference June 4th

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Closes Acquisition of 6 Key Claims Contiguous to Its Joutel Property, Quebec and Completes IP Survey

base metals investing

Corcel Drills 56.65 Meters of 1.07% Cu, 0.79 g/t Au and 7.1 g/t Ag in the First Drill Hole at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

energy investing

U92 Acquires Comprehensive Historical Technical Dataset for its Kurupung Uranium Project

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Drills 2.3 m of 1,811 g/t Silver within 27.7 m of 166.45 g/t Silver at its Langis Project

precious metals investing

Summit Royalties Announces Closing of 1.0% NSR Royalty Acquisition on Newmont's Saddle North Deposit