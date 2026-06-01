VINFAST AND AUTOBRAINS LAUNCH FIRST AGENTIC AI L4 PROGRAM FOR SOUTHEAST ASIA WITH NVIDIA

VINFAST AND AUTOBRAINS LAUNCH FIRST AGENTIC AI L4 PROGRAM FOR SOUTHEAST ASIA WITH NVIDIA

  • Combining Autobrains' Agentic AI with NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion
  • Developing VinFast's level 4 to drive safely in real-world conditions
  • Advancing autonomous driving without the premium cost that has stalled others

- VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), and Autobrains announced at NVIDIA GTC Taipei at COMPUTEX 2026 today a strategic collaboration for a next-generation level 4 program for Southeast Asia built on NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion. The collaboration marks a new step in VinFast's roadmap to make advanced autonomous driving technology more accessible at a reasonable cost, while opening a more practical approach to autonomous mobility solutions in the region's highly complex traffic environments.

Built on NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion 10 compute and powered by Autobrains' Agentic AI software for autonomous driving capabilities, VinFast is developing the level 4 platform for Southeast Asia. With dense traffic, diverse road behavior, and highly dynamic urban environments, Southeast Asia presents a demanding validation ground for autonomous driving.

The three-way collaboration comes at a time when autonomous driving has stalled on three persistent barriers: system complexity, compute cost, and brittle performance outside controlled environments. To address these challenges, VinFast, NVIDIA, and Autobrains are developing a modular architecture, pairing vehicle integration, high-performance compute, and Agentic AI software.

Unlike traditional end-to-end approachs, Autobrains' Agentic AI deploys specialized AI agents that activate only when the driving task demands them. This approach delivers sharper real-world reasoning, lower compute overhead, and a scalable, cost-efficient path to autonomy.

For VinFast, the program provides a path to bring advanced autonomous capability to market without the premium cost structure that has limited wider deployment. NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion gives VinFast a validated hardware and software foundation, reducing the integration work that typically adds years to autonomous vehicle programs.

Prof.-Dr. Duong Nguyen, Deputy CEO of ADAS at VinFast Global, said: "Advanced mobility shouldn't be a luxury. VinFast is committed to building scalable and accessible autonomous driving solutions through collaboration with global technology leaders. Together with Autobrains and NVIDIA, we are exploring a practical and cost-efficient path toward level 4 mobility for Southeast Asia's highly dynamic real-world traffic environments."

Mr. Igal Raichelgauz, CEO, Autobrains, said: "Together with NVIDIA and VinFast, Autobrains is introducing the first Agentic level 4: built to handle real-world complexity at scale, and engineered to run on production vehicles. Scaling autonomy demands a paradigm shift, from ever-larger end-to-end models to real-time reasoning behind the wheel."

Mr. Rishi Dhall, Vice President Of Automotive, NVIDIA, said: "Software-defined vehicles are the driving force behind the automotive industry's transformation. By building VinFast's level 4 program on NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion with Autobrains' AV software, VinFast can accelerate the development of safe, reliable autonomous vehicles designed to perform in complex real-world driving conditions and improve over time."

Alongside its global expansion, VinFast continues investing in technology capabilities and its product ecosystem through partnerships with leading domestic and international companies. This approach enables the company to steadily enhance product quality, user experience, and access to smart electric vehicle technologies across international markets.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com/

About Autobrains

Autobrains is an AI company bringing autonomous driving to every car through its Agentic AI technology - a new approach to driving intelligence designed to operate on standard sensors and automotive-grade compute.

The company holds over 300 patents and is working with leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to enable scalable, cost-efficient ADAS and autonomous driving.

Learn more at: https://autobrains.ai/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vinfast-and-autobrains-launch-first-agentic-ai-l4-program-for-southeast-asia-with-nvidia-302786788.html

SOURCE VinFast

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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