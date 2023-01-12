Fabled Silver Gold Corp. Announces $1.5m Financing and Share Consolidation

Viemed Announces Strategic Investment in Population Health Sector

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced that it has made a strategic investment in ModoHealth, a value-based care and patient management platform connecting payors, patients, and post-acute providers. ModoHealth expects to utilize the proceeds of the investment to fund the expansion of its proprietary patient management network, which combines clinical tools, remote patient monitoring, data analysis, and patient-centric engagement.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with the team at ModoHealth to grow the innovative population health platform," said Viemed Chief Executive Officer Casey Hoyt. "Data-driven care coordination solutions available in the home are critical to the evolution of value-based healthcare delivery models. In addition to supporting ModoHealth patients as a technology enabled post-acute provider on its platform, we look forward to expanding Viemed's collaboration with ModoHealth as a strategic investor."

ModoHealth's technology enables partners across the care continuum to collaborate through a secure platform in order to treat numerous disease states, supporting joint care coordination, evidence-based planning, tracking of patient engagement, and reporting of outcomes. Payors seeking to develop, implement, and manage value-based arrangements are able to utilize the platform to measure and improve costs by reducing hospitalizations and overall utilization. Providers benefit from the platform's connectivity and data integration, improving the efficiency of workflows and facilitating effective care planning and delivery. Patients are able to utilize connected devices to access daily well-being check-ins, medication tracking and alerts, learning lessons and activities, and telehealth, ultimately strengthening the relationship with the care team and improving outcomes. Viemed expects to leverage its connected healthcare expertise to treat patients in the ModoHealth network suffering from COPD, sleep apnea, and other respiratory conditions.

In exchange for its $2,000,000 cash investment, Viemed received an 18-month secured convertible promissory note and Viemed will participate in the ModoHealth provider network, utilizing the ModoHealth software platform to improve patient outcomes through enhanced patient engagement.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed's service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

For further information, please contact:

Glen Akselrod
Bristol Capital
905-326-1888
glen@bristolir.com

Todd Zehnder
Chief Operating Officer
Viemed Healthcare, Inc.
337-504-3802
investorinfo@viemed.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "potential", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or "projects", or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "should", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance, including the Company's expectations about its investments in and collaboration with ModoHealth and the company's use of the ModoHealth software platform to treat patients in the ModoHealth network suffering from COPD, sleep apnea, and other respiratory conditions and improve patient outcomes, are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business, market and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions taken by governmental authorities, individuals and companies in response to the pandemic on our business, financial condition and results of operations, including on the Company's patient base, revenues, employees, and equipment and supplies; significant capital requirements and operating risks that the Company may be subject to; the ability of the Company to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; volatility in the market price of the Company's common shares; the Company's novel business model; the risk that the clinical application of treatments that demonstrate positive results in a study may not be positively replicated or that such test results may not be predictive of actual treatment results or may not result in the adoption of such treatments by providers; the state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; reductions in reimbursement rates and audits of reimbursement claims by various governmental and private payor entities; dependence on few payors; possible new drug discoveries; dependence on key suppliers and the recall of certain Royal Philips BiPAP and CPAP devices and ventilators that we distribute and sell; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; competition; low profit market segments; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on the Company's information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which the Company is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; the overall difficult litigation and regulatory environment; increased competition; changes in foreign currency rates; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; the Company's status as an emerging growth company and a smaller reporting company; and the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events or health epidemics or concerns, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and claims resulting from such events or concerns; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.


