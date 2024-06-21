Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
VIDEO - Invest Yukon: Critical Mineral Development in The Yukon

VIDEO - Invest Yukon: Critical Mineral Development in The Yukon

Invest Yukon - Hon Ranj Pillai, Yukon's Premier highlights the key critical minerals conversation and the promising economic future for Yukon. Western Copper and Gold (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) emphasizes that as the demand for critical minerals intensifies, they are well positioned to meet the needs of the territory, Canada and global demand, as a leading developer in Canada. With a robust focus on advancing major projects, the company is set to significantly contribute to the critical metals supply chain. Supported by favorable governmental policies and an experienced management team, Western Copper and Gold is poised to become a cornerstone in the mining sector, driving economic growth and sustainability. Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSXV: PGE) explores a new region that reveals critical mineral potential over a district-scale land package.

Invest Yukon
Yukon Mining Alliance
investyukon.ca

Founded in 2009, Yukon Mining Alliance ("YMA"), the globally recognized Invest Yukon brand - is a strategic industry alliance of Yukon's leading exploration, development, and mining companies, focused on creating innovative capital attraction initiatives to promote Yukon's competitive advantages as a top mineral investment jurisdiction, its member companies and their Yukon-based projects. YMA's initiatives include international investment focused conferences, events, and campaigns in the North American, European, and global financial markets.

About BTV - Business Television:
For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities

www.b-tv.com/theagency

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213962

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSX:WRN, NYSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold

Keep reading...Show less
PROPOSED NOMINATIONS TO STRENGTHEN WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD's BOARD

PROPOSED NOMINATIONS TO STRENGTHEN WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD's BOARD

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce that Raymond Threlkeld Robert Chausse and Sandeep Singh will stand for election as directors at the Company's upcoming annual general and special meeting.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

"We are extremely pleased that Mr. Threlkeld, Mr. Chausse and Mr. Singh have agreed to join our board," said Bill Williams , Interim Chairman of Western. "The expansion of the Western board reflects the growth and strategic initiatives of the Company as the Casino project moves into the next phase of its lifecycle.  Their collective wealth of experience and technical, operational and financial acumen will be a strong complement to our Company."

Mr. Threlkeld is a seasoned mining professional with more than 30 years of experience in mineral exploration, mine operations and construction and executive management. Currently, he is a director of Calibre Mining Corp. and New Found Gold Corp. Most recently he was Chairman of Newmarket Gold and became a director of Kirkland Lake Gold upon the sale of Newmarket . In addition, Mr. Threlkeld was previously President and CEO of Rainy River Resources. From 1996 to 2004, Mr. Threlkeld held a variety of senior executive positions with Barrick Gold Corporation rising to the position of Vice President, Project Development. Among his accomplishments were the Pierina Mine in Peru , Bulyanhulu Mine in Tanzania , Veladero Mine in Argentina , Lagunas Norte Mine in Peru and the Cowel Mine in Australia . Mr. Threlkeld holds a B.Sc. degree in Geology from the University of Nevada .

Mr. Chausse is a proven leader with more than 25 years of international finance experience in mining who most recently served as CFO of New Gold Inc until his retirement. Currently, he is a director of Revival Gold Inc. Previously, Mr. Chausse served as CFO of Richmont Mines Inc., CFO at Stornoway Diamonds and EVP & CFO of AuRico Gold . His experience also includes VP of Finance, Operations and Projects for Kinross Gold and he held increasingly senior positions with Barrick Gold . Mr. Chausse is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Toronto Metropolitan University.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/15/c7402.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$5 MILLION FINANCING WITH RIO TINTO

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$5 MILLION FINANCING WITH RIO TINTO

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces it has completed the previously announced private placement with Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") pursuant to Rio Tinto's subscription rights as a result of the Company's recent issuance of common shares.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Rio Tinto acquired 2,609,890 common shares of the Company at a price of C$1.90 per share for proceeds of C$4,958,791 , allowing Rio Tinto to maintain its interest of approximately 9.7%.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/06/c2410.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF $46 MILLION

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF $46 MILLION

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal public offering (the "Offering") of 24,210,526 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.90 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $45,999,999.40 including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Offering was completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated April 16, 2024 entered into between the Company and a syndicate of underwriters led by Eight Capital, and including Cormark Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Raymond James Ltd., BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp., CIBC World Markets Inc., H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc. (the "Underwriters"). In connection with the Offering, the Company paid the Underwriters a cash commission equal to 5.0% of the gross proceeds, other than on sales of an aggregate of 358,000 Common Shares to purchasers on a president's list.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Common Shares are expected to be used to advance permitting and engineering activity at the Company's Casino Project in the Yukon and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Offering was completed by way of a short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") filed in all of the provinces of Canada , except Québec, and in the United States pursuant to a prospectus filed as part of a registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement") under the Canada /U.S. multi-jurisdictional disclosure system. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Common Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. The Prospectus is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . The Registration Statement is available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

Certain directors of the Company (the "Insiders") participated in the Offering and were issued an aggregate of 110,000 Common Shares. The Insiders' participation in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of 61-101 in respect of the Offering as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to the Insiders nor the consideration paid by the Insiders for such securities exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company will file a material change report in respect of the Offering. However, the Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to closing of the Offering as the participation of insiders of the Company in the Offering had not been confirmed at that time.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino Project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the use of proceeds from the Offering and the filing of a material change report in respect of the Offering . Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the assumptions that all regulatory approvals of the Offering will be obtained in a timely manner; all conditions precedent to completion of the Offering will be satisfied in a timely manner; and that market or business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient capital in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/30/c8584.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Western Copper and Gold Announces Upsize in Bought Deal Public Offering to $40 Million

Western Copper and Gold Announces Upsize in Bought Deal Public Offering to $40 Million

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN; NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended agreement with Eight Capital, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters") under which the Underwriters have agreed to buy from the Company, on a bought deal basis, 21,055,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.90 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $40,004,500 (the "Offering"). The Company has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 3,158,250 Common Shares, representing 15% of the Offering, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes, exercisable at any time up to 30 days after the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Western Copper and Gold Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

Western Copper and Gold Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN; NYSE American: WRN) announces that it has entered into an agreement with Eight Capital, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters") under which the Underwriters have agreed to buy from the Company, on a bought deal basis, 13,158,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.90 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $25,000,200 (the "Offering"). The Company has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,973,700 Common Shares, representing 15% of the Offering, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes, exercisable at any time up to 30 days after the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Critical Minerals Receives Update on Drill Results from Thierry Copper Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Receives Update on Drill Results from Thierry Copper Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") has received results from the remaining five drill holes at the Thierry Copper Project near Pickle Lake, Ontario that were drilled by CCMI in July 2023 as part of a 2,600 metre drill program. The Thierry Copper Project is 100% owned by Cuprum Corp. CCMI owns 23.2 million shares of Cuprum and is the second largest shareholder with approximately 30% of the issued shares of Cuprum. Orecap Invest Corp. is the largest shareholder owning 29.5 million shares of Cuprum.

A complete review of the drill results has been disclosed by Orecap Invest Corp. earlier this morning and is available on Sedar Plus in their press release dated June 20, 2024, or on their website at www.orecap.ca. Further to CCMI's disclosure of September 20, 2023, which is available on Sedar Plus, the results are as good or better than expected.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Holdings Closes Final Tranche of Non-brokered Private Placement for $4,130,460 Total Proceeds

Aston Bay Holdings Closes Final Tranche of Non-brokered Private Placement for $4,130,460 Total Proceeds

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a final tranche of the Company's non-brokered private placement, previously announced on April 24, 2024 (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the final tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued 230,000 non-flow through units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.12 per Unit (the "LIFE Offering") and 3,900,000 flow through shares (each an "FT Share") at a price of $0.15 per FT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $612,600. The closing is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - June 20, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2 ) is pleased to announce the conclusion of a second phase of soil samples and the construction of a geologic model incorporating mapped geology, magnetotelluric (MT) geophysics, and soil geochemistry. Grid's exploration team has determined that a multilayered approach to drill targets would improve the chances of intercepting lithium bearing brines.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF C$5.46 MILLION

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF C$5.46 MILLION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced marketed best efforts brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$5,463,000 . Under the Offering, the Company sold 9,379,088 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$0.11 per Unit and 36,923,800 flow-through units of the Company (the " FT Units ", and together with the Units, the " Offered Units ") at a price of C$0.12 per FT Unit.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("CNRI" or "the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 18, 2024, in Mississauga, Ontario. A total of 75,369,669 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 65.81% of the common shares outstanding (114,527,617).

Shareholders approved the re-election of all Directors as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 28, 2024, and the reappointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors. In addition, the resolution to ratify and approve the Company's Stock Option Plan was passed.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Fully Subscribed Non Brokered Private Placement Totaling $750,000

Heritage Mining Announces Fully Subscribed Non Brokered Private Placement Totaling $750,000

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - June 1 8 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its $750,000 non-brokered private placement previously announced on June 12, 2024 (the " Offering ") is now fully subscribed. Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage, has subscribed for 2,430,000 Units (as defined below) at an aggregate purchase price of C$121,500.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Silver North Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Alma Gold Announces Private Placement

SQM to join Talga in Swedish Lithium Project

×