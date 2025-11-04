VIDEO - CEO Clips Valkea Resources: Exploring Gold in Finland's Premier Mining District

VIDEO - CEO Clips Valkea Resources: Exploring Gold in Finland's Premier Mining District

Valkea Resources (TSXV: OZ,OTC:OZBKF) (OTCQB: OZBKF) has recently completed a drill program (assay's pending) in Finland's Central Lapland Greenstone Belt — right beside Agnico Eagle's Kittilä Mine and near Rupert Resources' Ikkari project. Operating in a tier-one jurisdiction with excellent infrastructure and a clear permitting path, Valkea is advancing a highly prospective project in one of the world's premier gold belts.

Valkea Resources (TSXV: OZ,OTC:OZBKF) (OTCQB: OZBKF)

https://valkea.ca/

