Video - CEO Clips: Centaurus Metals Advances Jaguar Nickel Project Toward Development in Brazil

Video - CEO Clips: Centaurus Metals Advances Jaguar Nickel Project Toward Development in Brazil

Centaurus Metals Limited (ASX: CTM,OTC:CTTZF) (OTCQX: CTTZF) is advancing its Jaguar nickel sulphide project in Brazil, targeting annual production of approximately 20,000 tonnes of nickel in concentrate. With a 15-year open-pit mine plan, maiden offtake agreement with Glencore, and funding efforts underway, the company is moving toward a final investment decision on a large-scale, low-cost and low carbon nickel development.

Centaurus Metals Limited (ASX: CTM,OTC:CTTZF) (OTCQX: CTTZF)
https://www.centaurus.com.au/site/content/

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Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290320

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