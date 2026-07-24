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July 23, 2026
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer to Raise $2.5 Million
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30 July 2025
Piche Resources
Targeting globally significant uranium and gold discoveries in Australia and Argentina Keep Reading...
22 July
Trading Halt
01 July
Ashburton project Identified as high grade RE project
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Ashburton project Identified as high grade RE projectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 June
Maiden drilling at Cerro Chacon confirms epithermal system
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Maiden drilling at Cerro Chacon confirms epithermal systemDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 April
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 April
Quarterly Activities Report
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
3h
Aurum extends BDT2 gold beyond current resource
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum extends BDT2 gold beyond current resourceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11h
Gum Creek Open Pit DFS Confirms Pathway for WA’s Next Major Gold Mine Development
Horizon Gold Limited (ASX: HRN) (‘Horizon’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce the Definitive Feasibility Study (‘DFS’ or ‘Study’) of its 100% owned Gum Creek Gold Project (‘Project’) in Western Australia.The Open Pit DFS confirms Gum Creek's potential to become Western Australia’s next... Keep Reading...
23 July
Acquisition of high grade copper gold project in Mauritania
Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Acquisition of high grade copper gold project in MauritaniaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
22 July
BSPH Accommodation Strategy Progressing
Maritana Minerals (MRT:AU) has announced BSPH Accommodation Strategy ProgressingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
22 July
Chinese Banks Halt Retail Paper Gold Trading: Risk Mitigation or Price Discovery?
Chinese banks are pulling the plug on retail paper gold trading, causing a stir in the gold sector. Major Chinese banks, including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China — the world’s largest by assets — have announced they will cease offering retail paper trading products linked to the... Keep Reading...
22 July
Novagold to Take Full Ownership of Donlin Gold in Buyout
Novagold Resources (NYSE:NG) announced it has entered into definitive agreements to buy out Paulson Advisers’ 40 percent stake in the Donlin gold project in Alaska, unifying ownership of what is projected to become the largest single gold mine in the US.Under the arrangement, Paulson will... Keep Reading...
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