Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer to Raise $2.5 Million

Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer to Raise $2.5 Million

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer to Raise $2.5 Million

Download the PDF here.

precious metals investingasx:pr2pr2:aupiche resourcesgold investinguranium investing
PR2:AU
Piche Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Piche Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Piche Resources

Piche Resources

Targeting globally significant uranium and gold discoveries in Australia and Argentina Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Ashburton project Identified as high grade RE project

Ashburton project Identified as high grade RE project

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Ashburton project Identified as high grade RE projectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Maiden drilling at Cerro Chacon confirms epithermal system

Maiden drilling at Cerro Chacon confirms epithermal system

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Maiden drilling at Cerro Chacon confirms epithermal systemDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Aurum extends BDT2 gold beyond current resource

Aurum extends BDT2 gold beyond current resource

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum extends BDT2 gold beyond current resourceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Gum Creek Open Pit DFS Confirms Pathway for WA’s Next Major Gold Mine Development

Gum Creek Open Pit DFS Confirms Pathway for WA’s Next Major Gold Mine Development

Horizon Gold Limited (ASX: HRN) (‘Horizon’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce the Definitive Feasibility Study (‘DFS’ or ‘Study’) of its 100% owned Gum Creek Gold Project (‘Project’) in Western Australia.The Open Pit DFS confirms Gum Creek's potential to become Western Australia’s next... Keep Reading...
Acquisition of high grade copper gold project in Mauritania

Acquisition of high grade copper gold project in Mauritania

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Acquisition of high grade copper gold project in MauritaniaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
BSPH Accommodation Strategy Progressing

BSPH Accommodation Strategy Progressing

Maritana Minerals (MRT:AU) has announced BSPH Accommodation Strategy ProgressingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Gold bars overlaid with Chinese flag.

Chinese Banks Halt Retail Paper Gold Trading: Risk Mitigation or Price Discovery?

Chinese banks are pulling the plug on retail paper gold trading, causing a stir in the gold sector. Major Chinese banks, including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China — the world’s largest by assets — have announced they will cease offering retail paper trading products linked to the... Keep Reading...
Magnifying glass highlighting Alaska on a detailed US map.

Novagold to Take Full Ownership of Donlin Gold in Buyout

Novagold Resources (NYSE:NG) announced it has entered into definitive agreements to buy out Paulson Advisers’ 40 percent stake in the Donlin gold project in Alaska, unifying ownership of what is projected to become the largest single gold mine in the US.Under the arrangement, Paulson will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Piche Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Piche Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Aurum extends BDT2 gold beyond current resource

Phase 1 Metallurgy 98% Gold Recovery at Mt Solitary

Goldgroup Accelerates Growth Strategy Following Transformational Merger; Company Advances Multi-Asset Drill Programs, Mine Development and Expansion Plans

Goldgroup Accelerates Growth Strategy Following Transformational Merger; Company Advances Multi-Asset Drill Programs, Mine Development and Expansion Plans

Related News

base metals investing

Phase 1 Metallurgy 98% Gold Recovery at Mt Solitary

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Accelerates Growth Strategy Following Transformational Merger; Company Advances Multi-Asset Drill Programs, Mine Development and Expansion Plans

vanadium investing

Top 3 Canadian Vanadium Stocks in 2026

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Upsizes Private Placement to $2.0 Million and Announces Closing of First Tranche

energy investing

U92 Energy Announces Upsized Offering of up to $8 Million

battery metals investing

Nevada Sunrise Closes $1.055 Million Private Placement

silver investing

Silver Miners Post Record Q2 Output Despite Volatility