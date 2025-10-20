VIDEO - CEO Clips Altamira Gold: From Discovery to District Potential in Brazil

VIDEO - CEO Clips Altamira Gold: From Discovery to District Potential in Brazil

Altamira Gold (TSXV: ALTA,OTC:EQTRF) (OTCQB: EQTRF Altamira Gold is growing its footprint in central-west Brazil with the Cajueiro project. Early signs from Maria Bonita suggest porphyry potential across a 100,000-hectare district. With a 1.42 million-ounce gold resource across the Cajueiro Central and Maria Bonita deposits, and 9 drill-ready targets still untouched, the company is poised to define one of Brazil's next big mineral belts.

www.b-tv.com/post/altamira-gold-from-discovery-to-district-potential-in-brazil-btv-60

Altamira Gold (TSXV: ALTA,OTC:EQTRF) (OTCQB: EQTRF)

https://altamiragold.com/

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities!

www.b-tv.com/theagency

About CEO Clips:
CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271140

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Altamira Gold Corp.ALTA:CATSXV:ALTAGold Investing
ALTA:CA
The Conversation (0)
Altamira Gold Corp.

Altamira Gold Corp.

Rich Checkan, gold bars.

Rich Checkan: Gold Nowhere Near Top, Use Price Dips to Buy

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) recently recommended that investors consider a 60-20-20 portfolio where 20 percent is allocated to gold. Rich Checkan, president and COO of Asset Strategies International, crunches the numbers, explaining what that type of shift could mean for the yellow metal. He also... Keep Reading...
Graphic reading "Top 5 Canadian mining stocks this week" in front of stock market graph in background.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: JZR Gold Jumps 113 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.The Government of Ontario started taking applications for resource development projects under... Keep Reading...
Nevgold President, CEO and Director Brandon Bonifacio.

NevGold Discovers “Highest-grade” Antimony Drilled to Date at Nevada Project

With grades of up to 14.9 percent, NevGold's (TSXV:NAU,OTCQX:NAUFF) newly discovered Bullet zone within the Resurrection Ridge target area is the highest-grade antimony ever drilled to date at the company’s Limo Butte project in Nevada, according to NevGold’s president and CEO, Brandon... Keep Reading...
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
Golden arrow and steps on dark background, symbolizing upward progress.

Aureka Reports Highest-grade Gold Assay at Irvine Project to Date

Aureka (ASX:AKA) said on Wednesday (October 15) that it has achieved a milestone at its flagship Irvine gold project, recording the highest-grade assay since the asset's discovery in 2017.The assay was within a larger 10 metre gold intercept zone, with results as follows:10 metres at 12.1 grams... Keep Reading...
Golden bars background with a rising green arrow; text: "Weekly Editor's Picks."

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Breaks US$4,300, Silver Soars Past US$54

It's been yet another historic week for gold and silver, with both setting new price records.The yellow metal broke through US$4,200 per ounce and then continued on past US$4,300. It rose as high as US$4,374.43 on Thursday (October 16), putting its year-to-date gain at about 67 percent.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

High-grade gold assays returned in Menzies DD drilling

Maiden Drilling Results from Mt Solitary

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES C$8 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Basin Energy Ltd Significant Mineralisation Confirmed In Sweden

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

High-grade gold assays returned in Menzies DD drilling

Base Metals Investing

Maiden Drilling Results from Mt Solitary

Copper Investing

Copper Price Update: Q3 2025 in Review

Critical Metals Investing

Antimony's Rise: A Strategic Shift

Rare Earth Investing

Australian Prime Minister and President Trump Pen Rare Earths Deal

Precious Metals Investing

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES C$8 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Australia Investing

Basin Energy Ltd Significant Mineralisation Confirmed In Sweden