Vestmark and T. Rowe Price Join to Launch "Custom Premier," a Personalized Model Portfolio Solution for RIAs

Collaborative solution combines Vestmark's tax-aware implementation with T. Rowe Price's investment expertise

Vestmark, Inc. , a leading provider of wealth management technology and services, in conjunction with T. Rowe Price , a global investment management firm and leader in retirement, today announced the launch of Custom Premier , a collaborative solution to deliver personalized, tax-efficient portfolio construction across ETFs and mutual funds to registered investment advisors (RIAs) and their clients.

Custom Premier is designed to meet the evolving needs of advisors by enabling them to deliver highly customized investment strategies at scale while maintaining operational efficiency. The solution integrates Vestmark's advanced tax management with T. Rowe Price's institutional-caliber model portfolio design and investment insights. RIAs can now access the custom models at Vestmark with no platform fee.

"We are honored to collaborate with T. Rowe Price to bring a solution to market that empowers RIAs to deliver greater personalization and after-tax value to their clients," said Rob Battista , Executive Vice President, Advisory Solutions at Vestmark . "Custom Premier leverages the best of both firms, T. Rowe Price's deep investment expertise and Vestmark's scalable tax optimization, to meet the growing demand for bespoke portfolio solutions in the advisory space."

Custom Premier addresses a critical need in the RIA marketplace: the ability to customize model portfolios to client preferences, risk profiles, and tax considerations, without compromising efficiency or scalability. With this solution, RIAs can align portfolios more closely with individual client goals, actively manage tax exposure, and implement investment strategies with precision and transparency.

"RIAs today need personalized portfolio solutions that go beyond one-size-fits-all models," said Josh Horesh , Head of U.S. Model Portfolio Distribution at T. Rowe Price . "Our collaboration with Vestmark delivers a differentiated experience—one that combines structure with flexibility and investment expertise with technology, all in a platform designed to scale."

Vestmark's capabilities support models with SMAs, direct indexing, and alternatives. The firm currently supports six of the industry's 10 largest managed account platforms , with over $2 trillion in assets and five million investor accounts . More than 72,000 advisors use Vestmark's technology, gaining access to a robust model marketplace with more than 1,200 investment strategies .

About Vestmark

Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, and founded in 2001, Vestmark is a leading provider of portfolio management solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage customized client portfolios through an innovative technology platform. Supporting over $2 trillion in assets and five million accounts, Vestmark is a partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms.

For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640 or visit www.vestmark.com .

About T. Rowe Price

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW ) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.78 trillion in client assets as of December 31, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets.

Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

Media Contacts:
vestmark@streetcredpr.com

Rob Farmer
415-377-3293
rob@streetcredpr.com

Adam Redling
440-773-9299
adam@streetcredpr.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

t-rowe-pricetrownasdaq-trowfintech-investing
TROW
The Conversation (0)
AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at the Bank of America C-Suite TMT Conference on June 11

AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at the Bank of America C-Suite TMT Conference on June 11

Tune in for fireside chat with Pascal Desroches at the Bank of America Conference, scheduled to begin at 8:05 a.m. ET . Webcast available live and for replay. Key Takeaways : AT&T to webcast fireside chat with Pascal Desroches at Bank of America Conference Webcast will be available live and for... Keep Reading...
Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Lawsuits have been filed alleging that a number of large corporate employers have offloaded billions of dollars in pension obligations to Athene Annuity and Life Company andor Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, subsidiaries of Athene Holding Ltd. (collectively, "Athene") in... Keep Reading...
AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings July 24

AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings July 24

We will release our second-quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, July 24 and webcast a conference call to discuss results. Key Takeaways: AT&T will release its second-quarter 2024 results on July 24 AT&T will webcast a conference call to discuss results AT&T ( NYSE:T ) will release its... Keep Reading...
John Stankey to Update Shareholders at the 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 21

John Stankey to Update Shareholders at the 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 21

Tune in at 8:10 a.m. ET on May 21 for a fireside chat with AT&T's chief executive officer, where he will cover recent progress on the company's multiyear growth strategy. Key Takeaways: AT&T continues to make progress on its sustainable, long-term growth strategy and remains on track to meet all... Keep Reading...
DATA BREACH: AT&T Customers May Be Entitled to Compensation

DATA BREACH: AT&T Customers May Be Entitled to Compensation

AT&T Inc. have disclosed a data breach affecting personal information of AT&T customers. Stating that the breach, affecting approximately 7.6 million current AT&T account holders and 65.4 million former account holders, exposed sensitive details including full names, email addresses, phone... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sun Summit Confirms the High-Grade Gold-Silver Potential of the Finn Zone: Drills 5.30 g/t Gold and 157.9 g/t Silver over 6.0 meters at the JD Project

Rua Gold Announces Upsizing of Brokered Offering

Rio Silver Expands Capital Markets Access with U.S. OTC Application and Investor Outreach at VRIC 2026

NSM Capital Sarl Applies for License at Titanbeach One

Related News

precious-metals-investing

Rua Gold Announces Upsizing of Brokered Offering

precious-metals-investing

Rio Silver Expands Capital Markets Access with U.S. OTC Application and Investor Outreach at VRIC 2026

base-metals-investing

NSM Capital Sarl Applies for License at Titanbeach One

base-metals-investing

Juggernaut Exploration Attending AME Roundup 2026 - Booth #1100, Also Attending VRIC - Booth #123 In Vancouver

cleantech-investing

CHARBONE annonce des ventes d'hydrogene en Ontario afin d'alimenter des generatrices a pile a combustible pour l'industrie du cinema

cleantech-investing

CHARBONE Announces Hydrogen Sales in Ontario to Support Fuel Cell Generator Operations for the Film Industry

precious-metals-investing

NevGold Intercepts 5.89% Antimony Over 3.0 Meters Within 2.67 g/t AuEq Over 53.3 Meters At Bullet Zone, and Makes New Oxide Gold Discovery Over 150 Meters East