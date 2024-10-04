Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Altech – CERENERGY® First 60 KWh Prototype Online and Achieving Great Results

In Search of Alternative Financing for Critical Minerals Projects

Glencore Loan Facility Closed, Offtakes Executed

SAGA Metals Engages Expert Geologist for Petrographic Analysis and Prepares for Second Tranche of IPO

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)

SQM:NYE

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Altech Batteries

ATC:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Energy Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Jupiter Energy (ASX:JPR)

Vested Equities Touts Jupiter Energy’s Large Reserve, Future Incomes in Latest Valuation

Description:

Australian market analyst firm Vested Equities has estimated a 194 percent upside over the current share price of oil producer and explorer Jupiter Energy (ASX:JPR), citing the company’s large reserve and plans for sustainable growth.

“Jupiter Energy's resilient financial performance, strategic positioning, and significant reserves potential make it an attractive prospect for investors seeking exposure to the energy sector,” wrote Vested analyst Stuart McClure in a June 2024 report.

Jupiter Energy is an oil exploration and production company operating in Kazakhstan, with three licenced oil fields producing approximately 640 barrels per day from four wells, with plans to increase to approximately 1,000 barrels per day by the end of 2024.

The Vested report also cited Kazakhstan's supportive regulatory environment with policies and programs aimed at strengthening its energy sector, by facilitating the increase of production capacity, attracting new investments and supporting industry growth.


Jupiter Energy's Block 31 project in KazakhstanLocation of Jupiter Energy's license areainvestingnews.com


“Jupiter Energy’s operations benefit from these favourable policies, the most recent being the support offered to the company by the Kazakh Ministry of Energy in addressing its gas utilisation requirements. These initiatives have provided access to essential resources and infrastructure, enhancing the company’s operational stability and capacity for growth,” the report said.

Highlights of the report:

  • Vested determined Jupiter’s valuation through a blended approach of both the discounted cash flow method and market approach, which is most suited for the company with its large reserve and strategic plans to increase future incomes.
  • The discounted cash flow analysis suggests a per-share value of AU$0.029 assuming a terminal growth rate of 4 percent and discounts future cash flows at a weighted average cost of capital of 13.6 percent.
  • The market approach is calculated by taking peer companies’ EV/2P reserves value and arriving at a target price of AU$0.14.
  • The valuation methodology assigns 60 percent weight to the income approach and 40 percent to the market approach, resulting in a weighted average target price of AU$0.074 per share, reflecting a 194.1 percent premium over its current market price of AU$0.025.

For the full analyst report, click here.

This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].

Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.

asx stocksasx:jproil and gas investingOil and Gas Investing
JPR:AU
Jupiter Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Jupiter Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Jupiter Energy (ASX:JPR)

Jupiter Energy


Keep reading...Show less
First Helium (TSXV:HELI)

First Helium: Advanced Stage, high-Value Oil, and Helium-enriched Natural Gas Project in Canada


Keep reading...Show less
Jupiter Energy (ASX:JPR)

Jupiter Energy: Sustainable, Long-term, Profitable Oil Exploration and production in Kazakhstan


Keep reading...Show less
CHARBONE Hydrogen Expands Expertise with Strategic Partnership to Lead in White Hydrogen Sector

CHARBONE Hydrogen Expands Expertise with Strategic Partnership to Lead in White Hydrogen Sector

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - October 3, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to have entered into a special consultancy agreement with Enki GéoSolutions Inc. to advise CHARBONE executive team on potential partnership proposals as a co-operator and distributor of this emerging form of clean and renewable hydrogen, known as "white hydrogen or natural hydrogen".

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene etend son expertise grace a un partenariat strategique pour mener le secteur de l'hydrogene blanc

Charbone Hydrogene etend son expertise grace a un partenariat strategique pour mener le secteur de l'hydrogene blanc

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 3 octobre 2024 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'avoir conclu une entente de consultation spécial avec Enki GéoSolutions Inc. pour conseiller l'équipe de direction de Charbone sur des propositions de partenariat potentielles en tant que co-opérateur et distributeur de cette forme émergente d'hydrogène propre et renouvelable, connue sous le nom d'« hydrogène blanc ou hydrogène naturel ».

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Condor Energy

Appointment of Mr Serge Hayon as Managing Director

Condor Energy Ltd (ASX: CND) (Condor or the Company) is pleased to advise that Mr Serge Hayon has commenced as Managing Director of the Company effective today.

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium (TSXV:HELI)

First Helium


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Jupiter Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Jupiter Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Strategic Acquisition and Capital Raising - Investor Presentation | 3 October 2024

Highly Anomolous Samples Confirm Drill Ready Targets

Large Scale Copper Discovery Confirmed

Step Out Drilling Confirms High-Grade Cobalt & Associated Copper at Bald Hill

Related News

resource investing

Highly Anomolous Samples Confirm Drill Ready Targets

Lithium Investing

Large Scale Copper Discovery Confirmed

resource investing

Step Out Drilling Confirms High-Grade Cobalt & Associated Copper at Bald Hill

Rare Earth Investing

Energy Fuels: Uranium Sector Strong, Now Ramping Up Rare Earths

Uranium Investing

3 Best-performing ASX Uranium Stocks of 2024

Nickel Investing

3 Best-performing Canadian Nickel Stocks of 2024

Copper Investing

Northern Queensland’s Rich Copper Resource

×