Vertex to Incorporate TOMRA Laser Sorter into the Reward Gold Plant – with Refurbishment and Build on Target

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Vanadium redux: WA project leads VFB charge

Argentina Lithium Reports it has Exercised Option Agreements on Nearly 25,400 Hectares of Highly Prospective Lithium Properties at its Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects

Highly Encouraging Maiden Scandium Mineral Resources for Melrose and Murga North

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Beyond Oil Featured in Television Report by Israel's Broadcast Network

Awalé Hits Multiple High-Grade Intercepts, including 3.3 g/t Gold Eq. over 35 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Grande Portage Resources

GPG:CC

Wide Open Agriculture

WOA:AU

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Vertex Minerals

Vertex to Incorporate TOMRA Laser Sorter into the Reward Gold Plant – with Refurbishment and Build on Target

Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX) (Vertex or the Company) is pleased to announce that Gekko has incorporated pre-concentration of gold ore into the flow sheet and plant design for the Hill End Project. This comprises the inclusion of a TOMRA ore sorter. Gekko will design and manufacture simple conveyances to and from the proposed ore sorting unit, with the ore unit comprising a separate module to the crushing and gravity recovery circuit.

  • Vertex identified that pre-concentration of ore using TOMRA Laser Sorter technology should have a significant impact on the sustainability and profitability of the mining operation at Reward.
  • Gekko has incorporated ore sorting into the Reward flow sheet and plant design being refurbished/built at their Ballarat factory.
  • By processing only high-grade ore, energy and water consumption are greatly reduced leading to lower operating costs and reduction in carbon footprint.
  • Importantly, preconcentration allows the rejection of barren crushed rock. This greatly reduces the mass of ore to the remaining process and greatly reduces the volume of process sand residue. The rejected material is transported back underground to fill the mined voids. This provides a significant cost advantage and has many ESG benefits.
  • 94kg of sample from the low-grade stockpile at Reward Gold Mine (Reward) was sorted. The following results are reported;
    • Head grade to Sorter weighted average grade (WAG) = 3.70 g/t gold,
    • Ore grade WAG after sorting = 16.22g/t gold (337.20% increase on grade),
    • Ore/waste split after sorting = 19.31kgs Ore vs 74.54kgs Waste (79% mass reduction),
    • Gold lost to waste fraction = 0.03grams/t (>90% efficiency)

Refer to VTX ASX Announcement 26th July 2024

  • Previous scoping test results from TOMRA suggested that the barren country rock that is mined with the gold bearing quartz veins can be efficiently detected and removed from mined material. This leads to significant increase in head grade reporting to the gravity section of the processing plant.
  • Refurbishment of the plant is well underway, and Vertex anticipates that the plant will be re-installed at Hill End later this year. The Company anticipates production will commence in January 2025.

Figure 1. Flow sheet of the Hill End Gravity only Gekko processing plant with an inline TOMRA Ore Sorter

Demobilisation of equipment from the Morningstar and Hill End mines has been completed, and refurbishment of this equipment is underway at Gekko’s factory in Ballarat.

The ore sorting technology can separate high-grade gold bearing quartz ore from the barren sedimentary country rock before it enters the processing stream. This significantly reduces the quantity of material that requires further processing to recover gold. Vertex believes that the application of ore sorting technology at Hill End can achieve more than a 50% reduction in the ore processing volume. Benefits include:

  • Reduction in energy consumption.
  • Reduction in water consumption.
  • Reduction in the process residue that requires dry stacking on surface.
  • Processing plant will only need to be run on a day shift basis.

Commenting on the results, Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson, said“We are very pleased with how Gekko have been able to integrate the Sorter into the Hill End Gravity plant. Further we are very thrilled to see the plant starting to take shape in the Gekko Ballarat factory. We are very much looking forward to its installation and commissioning later this year”.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Vertex Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:vtxgold investinglithium investingcopper investing
VTX:AU
The Conversation (0)
Brightstar Resources

Diamond Drilling Assays Return Best Results to Date from Link Zone with Intercepts to 55.8g/t Au

Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce assay results from the inaugural Link Zone diamond drilling (DD) drilling program, part of the larger drilling program across the broader1.45Moz Au Brightstar portfolio in Menzies and Laverton. The program is targeting gold mineralisation for near-term development assessment of the Link Zone deposit, specifically targeting the Merriyulah and Golden Dicks deposits, located between the 287koz Au Lady Shenton System and 43koz Au Lady Harriet System at the Menzies Gold Project.
Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Announces Closing Of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering Of Convertible Debentures

JZR Gold Announces Closing Of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering Of Convertible Debentures

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada September 10, 2024 TheNewswire JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSX-V: JZR ) is pleased to announce that further to news releases dated June 21, 2024, July 22, 2024, and August 16, 2024, that it has closed the second and final tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of unsecured convertible debentures (the " Debentures "). The Company requested and received acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") to increase the Offering to up to CAD$2 million. The principal sum of Debentures issued in the second tranche totals $480,000, for total gross proceeds from the Offering of $1,980,000.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bar chart on top of a gold spot price chart.

What is the Gold Spot Price? (Updated 2024)

The gold spot price is used globally when the precious metal is traded. Constantly in a state of flux, the gold price is driven by diverse factors, from safe-haven demand to futures market speculation.

For much of human history, gold has been looked to as a symbol of wealth. The yellow metal emerged as a desirable commodity as far back as 4000 BCE in Egypt. In 2600 BCE, Mesopotamian artisans began crafting gold jewelry to adorn royal elites. By 700 BCE, humans were using gold coins in the first monetary transactions.

In modern times, gold is not only recognized as a sign of affluence or a safe place to store value, but has also become a popular investment vehicle for generating wealth.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue stock chart.

Tale of Two Metals: How Rising Gold, Uranium Price Impacts Supply

Economic and geopolitical factors indicate that 2024 is a good year for gold and uranium, creating opportunities for operators and investors. The uniqueness of this commodities market needs careful analysis.

Uranium fundamentals remain strong due to tightening supply and growing demand. The uranium space is seeing more M&A activity than exploration. Debates continue over nuclear power policies and the increased influence of China and Russia over the market.

Despite challenges with permitting, project financing and securing agreements, the uranium sector is experiencing a bull market. The price of uranium witnessed a nearly 70 percent rise in 2023, with the spot price reaching as high as US$82.30 per pound.

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Announces Agreement to Divest Telfer and Havieron for Up to $475M

2024 Tier 1 Portfolio Guidance Maintained, Non-Core Guidance Updated

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kinross completes Great Bear Preliminary Economic Assessment

Annual production over 500,000 ounces 1
Impressive margins with low AISC 2 of ~$800/oz
Drilling beyond PEA inventory shows high-grade mineralization at depth

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) ("Kinross" or the "Company") today is pleased to provide an update on the Great Bear project (the "Project"), located in Red Lake, Ontario, Canada.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Acquisition of Grand Codroy Uranium Project in Newfoundland, Canada

Diamond Drilling Assays Return Best Results to Date from Link Zone with Intercepts to 55.8g/t Au

$5.6M Contract Awarded for US Department of Defense Project

JZR Gold Announces Closing Of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering Of Convertible Debentures

Related News

Uranium Investing

Acquisition of Grand Codroy Uranium Project in Newfoundland, Canada

Resource Investing

Global Investing: How to Diversify with an International Portfolio

Copper Investing

Stripping Ratios: What Are They and Why Are They Important?

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Security Based Compensation Grants

Resource Investing

McFarlane Samples 87.4 Grams Per Tonne(Gpt) Gold Containing 0.59% Copper at its Past Producing McMillan Gold Mine; Provides Exploration Update on Upcoming Drill Program

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Announces 2024 Clover Work Plans & Nevada Portfolio Updates

Precious Metals Investing

Silver North Commences Drilling at Haldane Property

×