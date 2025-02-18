Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Top 10 Aluminum-producing Countries

How to Invest in Biotechnology (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

1911 Gold: Near-term Gold Production, Development Potential in Manitoba, Canada

As Part of Its New Development Strategy, Cartier Introduces the Chimo Tailings Project

American Rare Earths: Advancing One of the Largest REE Deposits in North America

Significant Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Hurricane Project

High Grade Gold Intercepts Confirm Kpali Discovery

Silver47 Identifies Critical Minerals Antimony and Gallium Potential in Addition to the High-Grade Silver-Gold-Zinc at the Red Mountain Project, Alaska

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CC

Syntheia

SYAI:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

World Cobalt Outlook 2025

2025 Robotics Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Vertex Minerals Limited Update on Reward Commissioning

Vertex Minerals Limited Update on Reward Commissioning

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce that it has completed commissioning of the ore sorting module of the Reward Gold Mine ahead of schedule, with final commissioning works on the gravity gold room circuit continuing.

Vertex's Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson commented: "The ore sorter is exceeding our expectations and has been integrated into our gravity plant circuit perfectly. Its pleasing to see this plant up and running with only the minor tweaks to be undertaken by the Gekko commissioning team to move the plant to nameplate operation. We are looking forward to capitalising on this robust gold market."

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Ore sorter pre concentrator commissioning now complete at the Hill End gravity gold plant. Reward gold mine ore sorts perfectly, with 79% mass reduction and 337% increase in gold grade in the 8mm to 50mm range. (refer to VTX ASX announcement 11 of September 2024).

- TOMRA's LASER sorting technology (Sorter) separates gold bearing quartz ore from waste (slate & greywacke) before it enters the processing plant. Refer to Figure 1*.

- Commissioning of the gravity plant is ongoing with some further components being introduced to the plant to improve performance.

- Gold concentrate is now being produced and reporting to the concentrate hopper ready for tabling in the gold room.

- Training of Vertex operators by Gekko Technicians is progressing well.

- The plant recycles a significant amount of process water and an increasing volume of fines that builds up in process water while running continuously has been experienced during the commissioning process. The build-up of this fine material reduces the efficiency of the classifying process and impacts on plant throughput. Vertex is installing a slurry classifier and a prescreening scalper to reduce this buildup of fine material in process water. Vertex believes that the increased presence of fine material in the stockpiles is a result of weathering of the rock over time. Vertex and Gekko are working through this issue and Vertex expect to announce first commercial production shortly.

- The Wilfley table, used for increasing the grade of gold in concentrate is undergoing some minor modifications to improve efficiency of concentrate handling. A Gemini table will also be installed this week to provide a cleaner final concentrate.

- Vertex have the option to sell gold in concentrate or dore bars, by nature of the gravity process at this plant.

- Vertex is moving toward the commencement of underground mining with the ordering of a development jumbo and procurement longer lead time of plant and equipment.

The inclusion of ore sorting technology positively impacts on the sustainability and profitability of Vertex's Reward Gold Mine by:

- Providing significantly higher-grade ore to the gravity recovery plant, reducing feed tonnage, plant running time and operator hours;

- Reducing energy & water consumption, with

- lower operating costs and

- reduced carbon footprint.

Sorting also significantly reduces the volume of process residue (sand) leading to further ESG benefits and cost savings.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/J5G7G2NF



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited



Contact:
Roger Jackson
Executive Chairman
roger@vertexminerals.com.au

Tully Richards
Technical Director
tully@vertexminerals.com.au

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Vertex MineralsVTX:AUASX:VTXBase Metals Investing
VTX:AU
Vertex Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Vertex Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Vertex Minerals

Vertex Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited Strengthens Board with Appointment of Mining Executive Sean Richardson

Vertex Minerals Limited Strengthens Board with Appointment of Mining Executive Sean Richardson

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of experienced mining executive Sean Richardson as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

Details of Mr Richardson's qualifications and experience are as set out below.

Commenting on the appointment, Chairman Roger Jackson said:

We are delighted to have Sean joining the Vertex Board at such an exciting time for the Company as we transition into high-grade gold production from stockpiles at Reward and beyond. He brings a wealth of relevant experience and we expect him to supplement the existing Board and Management team well.

SEAN RICHARDSON

MEng MSc MBA FAusIMM MEIAust GAICD

Sean Richardson is a mining professional with a career spanning over 30 years. Mr Richardson experience extends from operations through to consultancy and managerial roles where he has been involved in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Australia, North America, Africa, South-East and Central Asia.

Mr Richardson's notable roles include Managing Director of Empire Resources (ASX:ERL), Chief Operating Officer for Bardoc Gold (ASX:BDC) and Operations Manager for Shaw River Manganese (ASX:SRR).

Mr Richardson is passionate about the mining industry and its role in the advance of society, an enthusiasm that has led Mr Richardson to a seek out and attain greater knowledge of the global minerals industry.

Mr Richardson holds a Master of Engineering Technology (Mining Engineering), a Master of Business Administration (Curtin), a Master of Science in Mineral Economics (WASM), a Graduate Diploma in Mining (WASM) and an Advanced Diploma in Engineering and Mine Surveying (TAFE).

Mr Richardson is also a Graduate Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (GAICD), a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM) and a Member of Engineers Australia (MEIAust).



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Commissions Laser Ore Sorter

Vertex Commissions Laser Ore Sorter

Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Vertex Commissions Laser Ore Sorter

Download the PDF here.

Vertex Minerals Limited Commissions Laser Ore Sorter

Vertex Minerals Limited Commissions Laser Ore Sorter

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced commissioning the recently installed Ore sorter/pre concentrator at the Hill End Gold plant.

Vertex's Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson commented: "The ore sorting installation and commissioning is very exciting as this presents incredible commercial and environmental benefits for Vertex. It has been shown that Reward Gold ore is perfectly suited for this technology. By upgrading the Reward high-grade ore material to an even higher grade,significantly reducesthe processing costs and increasing the returns per tonne".

Reward Gold sorting success can be attributed to several factors:

- The ability of TOMRA's LASER system to detect, classify, and eject quartz away from the relatively low to nil -grade host-rock

- The liberation of quartz from host-rock at this size fraction

- The reliability of gold association to quartz in this ore

- Reward Greywacke perfectly separates from the quartzin blasting and crushing

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Ore sorter/pre concentrator now being commissioned at the Hill End gravity gold plant.

- With the new Sorter installed, TOMRA technicians are over this week commissioning the laser sorter and incorporating it into the Hill End gravity gold plant.

- The sorter commissioning is being undertaken while the gravity concentrator is commissioning/processing gold ore.

- Vertex operators are being trained by Gekko Technicians

- Reward gold mine ore sorts perfectly, with 79% mass reduction & 337.20% increase in grade in the 8mm to 50mm range. (refer to VTX ASX announcement 11 of September 2024)

TOMRA's LASER sorting technology (Sorter) separates gold bearing quartz ore from waste (slate & greywacke) before it enters the processing plant.

Vertex believe ore sorting technology can positively impact the sustainability and profitability of Vertex's operations at Reward by.

- Gravity processing significantly higher -grade ore post sorting, and less feed tonnes, resulting in reduced.

o plant running time
o operator hours
o energy & water consumption, leading to,
o lower operating costs and
o reduced carbon footprint.

- Further - Tailings material (sand) can be significantly reduced in volume, leading to further ESG benefits and cost savings.

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/293QA043



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Vertex Minerals Limited Convertible Loan Financing Update

Vertex Minerals Limited Convertible Loan Financing Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce that its convertible loan financing arrangements announced on 24 December 2024 have been finalised.

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Convertible Loan Financing arrangements finalised, with additional commitments for loan funding of $1.7M accepted under loan facility arrangements bring total raised to $6.8M

- Up to a further $1.0M of working capital funding to be made available by major shareholder, subject to shareholder approval

- Proceeds are intended to be applied towards completion of gold plant, infrastructure, underground mine development, sustaining costs and working capital.

Additional firm commitments of $1.7M in commitments have been accepted from institutional / sophisticated investors (on the same terms as the initial tranche of $5.1M), with Shares to be issued upon conversion of loan principal amounts under Listing Rule 7.1.

A further $1.0M of working capital funding on equivalent terms is also being made available by the Company's largest shareholder, Gleneden Nominees, subject to shareholder approval at a General Meeting expected to be held during March 2025.

Vertex's Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson commented: "It is very pleasing to have such overwhelming support by our shareholders in providing the funding to take us through to gold production. We are now fully focussed on processing the gold stockpiles and readying the Reward underground mine for mining."



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Update on Reward Commissioning

Update on Reward Commissioning

Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Update on Reward Commissioning

Download the PDF here.

High-Grade Silver-Lead at Henty Project, Western Tasmania

High-Grade Silver-Lead at Henty Project, Western Tasmania

Flynn Gold (FG1:AU) has announced High-Grade Silver-Lead at Henty Project, Western Tasmania

Download the PDF here.

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports January 2025 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports January 2025 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for January 2025.

January 2025 Operating Statistics

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports January 2025 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports January 2025 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for January 2025.

January 2025 Operating Statistics

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports January 2025 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports January 2025 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for January 2025.

January 2025 Operating Statistics

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Eleven Announces Upsize of Private Placement to $2,500,000 from $1,500,000

Group Eleven Announces Upsize of Private Placement to $2,500,000 from $1,500,000

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release earlier today (February 18, 2025), it is increasing the size of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") from up to 7,894,736 units (the "Units") to up to 13,157,894 Units at a price of $0.19 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,500,000. All currency in this news release is denominated in Canadian dollars.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.28 per Warrant for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Vertex Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Vertex Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

41m at 2.01g/t Au from Surface at Murchison South Gold Project

High-Grade Silver-Lead at Henty Project, Western Tasmania

High-Potential WA Lithium & Gold Tenements Secured

Outstanding Uranium Assay Results at Manyoni Uranium Project

Related News

gold investing

41m at 2.01g/t Au from Surface at Murchison South Gold Project

Battery Metals Investing

High-Potential WA Lithium & Gold Tenements Secured

Silver Investing

When Will Silver Go Up?

Silver Investing

ASX Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Energy Investing

Outstanding Uranium Assay Results at Manyoni Uranium Project

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Reminds Shareholders of Rescheduled Annual General and Special Meeting

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Reminds Shareholders of Rescheduled Annual General and Special Meeting

×