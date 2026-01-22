Juggernaut Exploration Attending AME Roundup 2026 - Booth #1100, Also Attending VRIC - Booth #123 In Vancouver

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.
 

Vancouver, British Columbia January 22nd, 2026 TheNewswire - Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (JUGR.V) (OTCPK: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is pleased to announce attendance in both the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) and AME Roundup 2026.

 

AME Roundup 2026

To learn more about Juggernaut's exciting new Big One discovery, we would like to cordially invite you to visit us at our AME Booth # 1100C, which will be exhibiting all 4 days Monday, January 26, 2026 – Wednesday, January 28, 2026 (9:00 AM – 4:00 PM) and Thursday, January 29, 2023 (9:00 AM – 2:30 PM). The event is being held at the Exhibit Hall - Vancouver Convention Centre East Building (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, B.C.).

 

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC)

Juggernaut's Booth #123. The event is being held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West Building (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, B.C.) Sunday, January 25 – Monday, January 26, 2026 (8:30 AM – 6:00 PM). Dan Stuart, CEO, will provide a corporate presentation on Sunday, January 25 (11:50 AM) at Workshop #4.

 

About the AME Roundup Conference

The AME Roundup is a dynamic four-day trade show featuring key players in mineral exploration, development, mining, and reclamation. Among the hundreds of exhibitors under the sails in the Vancouver Convention Centre East, you will find prospectors and entrepreneurs, junior explorers and international mining companies, Indigenous groups, governments, universities, not-for-profits, and an incredible collection of service and supply companies. For tickets and more information, please visit: https://roundup.amebc.ca/

 

About the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) is the World's Premier Mining Investment Event at a time when Gold & Silver are breaking records. The event will host 120 keynote speakers, 300 mining companies, and over 12,000 attending investors. VRIC brings together the dealmakers, analysts, and operators shaping the future of precious metals — right when capital is surging back into the sector. For tickets and more information, please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference

 

Link to Big One 2026 Video

The Big One property is situated in a region that is well known for hosting globally recognized precious metal and porphyry deposits, several of which occur near the property including the multiple porphyry systems at Galore Creek, the world's largest known gold reserve at KSM and the polymetallic copper project at Shaft Creek, as well as the Brucejack high-grade epithermal gold deposit, and the structurally controlled high-grade hydrothermal gold-silver zones at Trophy and Sphal Creek. The property geology is favorable to host these types of deposits, as confirmed by the presence of extensive areas of propylitic alteration, untested geophysical anomalies, strong silt, soil, and rock geochemistry, including pathfinder elements directly related to porphyry systems, key structures and textures, porphyry-style mineralization, and high-grade polymetallic veins, that have been discovered on the Big One property.

The Big One property can be accessed year-round via helicopter from the Glenora/Telegraph Creek Road at the Barrington Mine (33 km to the north-northeast) as well as the Galore Creek Road (15 km to the southeast). The Canadian government committed $25 M to extend/improve the Galore Creek Road to within 15 km of the Big One property. The property is 2 km west of the Scud River airstrip used in the early days of Galore Creek.

The Big One property exploration qualifies for the Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (CMETC).

About Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. is an explorer and generator of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. Its projects are located in globally recognized geological settings and in geopolitically stable jurisdictions, making them amenable to mining in Canada. Juggernaut is a member and active supporter of CASERM, a collaborative venture between the Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Juggernaut's key strategic cornerstone shareholder is Crescat Capital.

 

For more information, please contact:

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

Dan Stuart

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Tel: (604)-559-8028

www.juggernautexploration.com

Qualified Person

Rein Turna, P. Geo, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Juggernaut Exploration projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

Disclaimer

The reader is cautioned that grab samples are spot samples, which are typically, but not exclusively, constrained to mineralization. Grab samples are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and are not intended to be representative of the material sampled.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain disclosures in this release may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to Juggernaut's operations that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including its ability to complete the contemplated private placement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN IT.

Juggernaut Exploration
