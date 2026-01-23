LaFleur Minerals Inc. Sees Emerging Dynamic with Pivot from Exploration to Production

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Sees Emerging Dynamic with Pivot from Exploration to Production

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) today announces its placement in an editorial published by MiningNewsWire ("MNW").

To view the full publication, "From Permits to Gold Pour: Why Readiness Matters," please visit: https://ibn.fm/qihBV

One of the most pivotal moments in a mining company's lifecycle is not the initial discovery phase or the point at which production is fully established, but rather the transition between exploration and production. At this stage, geological uncertainty has been largely addressed, infrastructure is complete, pathways to production are defined and capital is aligned with execution. Historically, this combination has created the conditions for substantial valuation expansion. Adequate funding becomes critical during this transition, enabling companies to move beyond planning and into operational delivery.

This dynamic is now emerging at LaFleur Minerals Inc., a Québec-based, near-term gold producer that recently completed an upsized and oversubscribed C$7.8 million financing. With capital in place to restart operations at its Beacon Gold Mill, the company now sits at a stage where upside has often accelerated for mining developers. 

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 18,304 hectares (183 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. LaFleur Minerals' fully permitted and refurbished Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material from Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

Qualified Person Statement – All scientific and technical information contained in the LaFleur Minerals Market Awareness Profile (MAP) has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

LaFleur Minerals
LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR)

LaFleur Minerals

Advancing a district-scale gold asset and near-term production mill in Quebec's Abitibi Gold Belt

Advancing a district-scale gold asset and near-term production mill in Quebec's Abitibi Gold Belt
LaFleur Minerals
