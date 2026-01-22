NSM Capital Sarl Applies for License at Titanbeach One

(TheNewswire)
Muskoka - Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), a resource exploration company focused on near-term production announces that the Moroccan company, NSM Capital Sarl, that Steadright is a 75% shareholder of, has formally applied for a Mining License for TitanBeach One.
Following extensive preparatory work and careful planning, NSM Capital Sarl Management has informed its shareholders that an important milestone has been achieved within the TitanBeach project, located in Southern Morocco.
NSM Capital Sarl has officially submitted the application for the TitanBeach One Mining License (License No. 4039307) to the competent authorities. The application is based on comprehensive technical, legal, environmental and organizational preparation and work completed.
It is particularly worth highlighting that the responsible authorities in Morocco have been very cooperative, supportive, and accommodating throughout the process to date. This constructive collaboration provides a solid foundation for the successful implementation of the TitanBeach project.
Furthermore, several meetings and appointments with the relevant authorities are scheduled over the coming days. These discussions will focus on the allocation of the land on which the processing of any material will be carried out. NSM Capital Sarl is already fully engaged in a constructive and goal-oriented dialogue.
With the submission of the license application and the ongoing discussions regarding the project infrastructure, NSM Capital Sarl has reached another significant milestone towards the projects' success.
Steadright Critical Minerals CEO, Matt Lewis, states, "Our team is very pleased to see NSM Capital Sarl applying for a license. This is the culmination of a lot of time, effort and thought on the part of their team. Kudos to this independent group and the very helpful Moroccan professionals who are working towards a successful operation south of Tan-Tan.
ABOUT Steadright Critical Minerals INC.
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright has been focused in 2025 on finding exploration and historical mining projects that can be brought into production within the Moroccan critical mineral space. Steadright currently has exposure through a Moroccan entity known as NSM Capital Sarl, with over 192 sq KMs of mineral exploration claims called the TitanBeach Titanium Project, and found in the Southern Provinces of Morocco. Steadright has also recently signed a binding MOU for the historic Goundafa Mine within the Kingdom of Morocco.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
For further information, please contact:
Matt Lewis
CEO & Director
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
Email: enquires@steadright.ca
Tel: 1-905-410-0587
