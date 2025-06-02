Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX)

Vertex Minerals Gets Efficiency Boost with Sensor-based Ore Sorting Tech

Ore processing at Vertex Minerals’ (ASX:VTX) Hill End gold project in New South Wales is getting a boost in efficiency and sustainability with the integration of Tomra Mining’s laser ore sorting technology, according to a report published by Mining Review Africa.

Integrating Tomra’s sensor-based sorting system allowed Vertex to more precisely separate ore from waste rock, thereby improving feed grade and reducing the volume of materials processed downstream, the report noted.

Tomra’s technology further enhances Vertex’s gravity-separation-based processing plant, which eliminates the use of cyanide to extract gold.

A test conducted by Vertex and Tomra at Hill End’s Reward mine achieved a 337 percent increase in gold grade and 79 percent reduction in mass with minimal gold loss, the article reported.

Read the full article here.

Click here to connect with Vertex Minerals for an Investor Presentation

VTX:AU
Vertex Minerals
Vertex Minerals

Vertex Minerals


Australia’s next high-grade, green gold producer

VIDEO: Vertex Minerals Ltd Exec. Chairman Roger Jackson Outlines the Move to Gold Production

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - VIDEO: Vertex Minerals Ltd (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) Exec. Chairman Roger Jackson is interviewed by ABN Newswire and outlines the Move to Gold Production for the Hill End project.

Mr Jackson explains that the company is fully funded with all processes in place to begin gold mining at the historic Hill End location, where the largest gold specimen (The Holterman Nugget) in history was found.

New drilling equipment will allow the company to extend on its current gold resource. 3,600 shallow shafts running along strike, with no drilling provides the company with an exceptional opportunity to grow the resource base as it concurrently begins mining from the "Reward" that contains over 200,000 ounces of gold at over 17 grams per tonne.

The company is moving quickly from explorer/developer to explorer/miner.

To view the Video Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/NOSAH25C



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

A$11m Capital Raising to Accelerate Mining at Hill End

Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced A$11m Capital Raising to Accelerate Mining at Hill End

Download the PDF here.

Vertex Minerals Limited A$11m Capital Raising to Accelerate Mining at Hill End

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments to raise approximately A$11 million (before costs) via a conditional share placement and a convertible loan which will convert into equity in Vertex, subject to shareholder approval to be sought at an EGM scheduled for mid-June ("Capital Raising" or "the Offer"). The Company will also conduct a Share Purchase Plan ("SPP") on the same terms as the conditional share placement to raise up to a further A$1m.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Firm commitments received to raise approx. A$11 million via a capital raising

- Strong demand from existing shareholders (including a c. $4m cornerstone order) and new investors

- Capital raising allows the Company to accelerate underground development work and to commence underground mining by July 2025

Overview

Vertex Minerals Limited is developing its advanced Hill End gold project located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. The Capital Raising will provide funds for the Company to complete underground development work and to commence underground mining by July 2025, as Vertex emerges as Australia's next high-grade and highmargin gold producer. With an existing mineral resource estimate of 419,000t @ 16.7g/t Au for 225,200oz Au, The PFS completed in February 2024 contemplates production up to 30koz at below A$2,000/oz (AISC), with the potential for very attractive margins at a time of a strong gold price.

Capital Raising details

Vertex Minerals conducted a capital raising of approximately A$11 million (before costs), comprising of a:

- Conditional placement to raise A$7.5 million via the issue of 35.7 million fully paid ordinary shares ("New Shares"), subject to shareholder approval at an upcoming shareholders meeting ("EGM") expected in mid-June 2025 ("Placement");

- Share Purchase Plan to raise up to a maximum of A$1 million on the same terms as the Placement ("SPP") The Record Date for the SPP is Friday 9 May and further details regarding the SPP will be provided shortly; and

- Convertible Loan issuance raising to raise A$3.5 million ("Convertible Loans"). The Convertible Loans (including interest accrued prior to maturity of the Convertible Loans) will be converted into shares at the same price as the Offer Price, five business days after obtaining shareholder approval at the EGM in mid-June. The Convertible Loans will have an interest rate of 10% p.a. with interest to be calculated and accrued monthly, on a compounding basis ("Interest Rate"). Settlement of the A$3.5 million of Convertible Loans in mid-May will provide the Company with near-term liquidity as Vertex completes the small amount of capital works required for commencement of high-margin underground mining at the Hill End mine.

- Participants in the Placement, Convertible Loan and SPP will be issued with 1 free listed attaching option per 3 New Shares subscribed ("Options"). The Options will be on the same terms as the existing listed VTXOA options (25c strike / 17 July 2026 expiry).

- The pricing of the New Shares represents discounts of

o 12.5% to last close of $0.240
o 13.4% to 5-day VWAP of $0.243
o 11.1% to 15-day VWAP of $0.236

Blue Ocean Equities Pty Ltd and CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd acted as Joint Lead Managers.

Vertex's Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson commented: "The past few months has seen a tremendous transformation of our Hill End site with the successful installation and commissioning of both our Tomra ore sorter and gravity gold plant.

With the processing circuit already operating on historic stockpiles, it's now only months before we commence underground mining. The team at Hill End is excited at the prospect of mining one of Australia's highest grade gold mines, with our resource at a very high 16.7g/t Au in situ. The Tomra ore sorter is very effectively at separating our quartz-hosted gold ore from other rocks.

It's a compact, but critically fully approved, site. And given our high-grade resource and the adoption of mechanised underground mining as well as the Tomra ore sorting technology, we are targeting production of gold for less than A$2,000/oz. Finally, we believe Hill End will have one of the best ESG footprints of an Australian gold mine on account of our minimal grind requirements, low water usage, gravity plant with no chemicals or cyanide and the resultant production of benign tails.

This capital raising provides our remaining capital expenditure (less than A$1 million) and working capital over May / June ahead of underground mining in July. With over $25 million spent by previous owners on underground development and the ore sorter and processing plant in place and operating successfully, we believe Vertex is on the cusp of a period of significant cash generation from our uniquely high-grade gold operation."

*To view the timetable, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/T1CL2GPD



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trading Halt

Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Vertex Minerals Limited Appointment of Joint Chief Financial Officers

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Vince Fayad and Kurt Laney as Joint Chief Financial Officers (CFO) of the Company.

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Appointment of Vince Fayad and Kurt Laney as Joint Chief Financial Officers

- Both bring extensive experience in the public company sector, with a strong focus on the mining industry

- Focus on processes and controls to support the growth and development of the Company

- Based in Sydney

Vince and Kurt bring a wealth of experience in both the mining and public company sectors. Their combined experience, together with their broader expertise in handling larger trading entities, will be invaluable as the Company progresses towards its next stage of production. Vince and Kurt will work alongside the management team at Hill End, with a particular focus on supporting the evolution of the Company's processes and controls across the accounting, finance and treasury functions as Vertex transitions to production.

Both Kurt and Vince are Chartered Accountants and their experience includes:

- Vince has over 40 years' experience in corporate finance, international M&A, accounting and other advisory related services in Sydney-based mid-tier accounting firms. His experience ranges from provision of corporate, accounting and secretarial services, together with strong commercial acumen particularly, in the planning and execution and of development strategies for projects as well as acquisition skills.

- Kurt is an experienced Chartered Accountant with over ten years of experience specialising in the provision of accounting for publicly listed companies, taxation, and corporate secretarial services.

Vince brings extensive public company experience, including his current role as Executive Director and Joint Company Secretary of Astute Metals NL (ASX:ASE). Kurt also serves as CFO and Joint Company Secretary of ASE. Over the past decade, both Vince and Kurt have held Joint CFO and Company Secretary roles across several other ASX-listed companies.

Executive Chairman Roger Jackson commented, "I am delighted with the appointment of Vince and Kurt. They bring not only a strong degree of financial acumen, but also have extensive public company experience and, being Sydney-based, will integrate well with our project team and operations. These skills will be invaluable as the Company moves forward. I look forward to working with Vince and Kurt".



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sitka Intercepts Multiple Occurrences of Visible Gold in First Drill Holes of the Summer Season at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon

Aerial view of a forest fire with smoke and visible flames amidst green trees.

Canadian Wildfires Force Mining Sector to Retreat as Thousands Evacuate in Manitoba

Canadian wildfires are hitting Manitoba hard, triggering the evacuation of over 17,000 people in province.

“This is the largest evacuation Manitoba will have seen in most people’s living memory,” Premier Wab Kinew said in a May 28 statement. He declared a province-wide state of emergency and confirmed that Canadian military aircraft would be deployed "imminently" to assist with evacuations and firefighting efforts.

“For the first time, it’s not a fire in one region. We have fires in every region. That is a sign of a changing climate that we are going to have to adapt to," Kinew also noted in a press conference.

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining: Unlocking Gold Deposits in the Heart of Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields

Equity Metals Initiates Drilling on the Arlington Gold Property, British Columbia

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) ("Equity" or the "Company") reports that drilling has commenced on the Arlington property, southern British Columbia.

Up to 3,000 metres of drilling will target three separate clusters of strongly anomalous Au-Ag-As-in-soil anomalies in the south Fresh Pots area (Figure 1) that have been enhanced by geophysical features identified in a recently completed DCIP geophysical survey. Additional surface sampling and mapping towards further drill target definition is also planned for the north Fresh Pots, Rona and other target areas on the property and will include initial targeting on several new claims that were staked earlier this year. Work will continue through the month of June and into the early part of July.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Next Gold Powerhouse Emerges as Prices Break Records

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

As gold surges to record highs above $3,000+ per ounce in May 2025 — outpacing the S&P 500, NASDAQ and even bitcoin —Wall Street's focus is shifting. With U.S. debt-to-GDP now exceeding 120% and real interest rates still historically negative, gold has reaffirmed its role as the market's most reliable hedge. But for institutional investors, bullion and ETFs aren't enough anymore. What they want now is leverage, scalability and cash flow. That's why the spotlight is turning toward a new class of near-term gold producers: companies with clean balance sheets, high internal rates of return (IRR) and operational models designed to scale and generate recurring revenue — companies like ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) ( Profile ) . With central banks buying more gold than ever and financial markets hungry for sustainable exposure to the yellow metal, the next wave of institutional capital is hunting for precisely the kind of scalable, cash-flow-driven opportunity that ESGold offers. With its focus on offering investors a viable pathway to include gold in their portfolios, ESGold joins an elite group of companies — including BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP), Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE: B) (TSX: ABX), Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) — that are committed to being leaders in the mining space.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Vertex Minerals
Cobar Basin Production Plan

Eclipse Metals Unveils Transformational 89MT Rare Earths Resource Increase at Grønnedal

Development update - Collie graphite micronising facility

Sitka Intercepts Multiple Occurrences of Visible Gold in First Drill Holes of the Summer Season at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon

