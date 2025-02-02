Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Belo Sun Surges 71 percent, Gold Hits Record High

Trending Press Releases

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announces Extensive Exploration and Drilling Program in 2025 at Preston Uranium Project

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

Heliostar Delivers Strong Shallow Oxide Gold Hits at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Quarterly Report for the 3 Months ended 31 December 2024

Halleck Creek Resource Expands to 2.63 Billion Tonnes with Higher Grades

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

First Helium

HELI:CA

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2025 World Cleantech Outlook Report

World Nickel Outlook 2025

2025 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Vertex Minerals Limited Commissions Laser Ore Sorter

Vertex Minerals Limited Commissions Laser Ore Sorter

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced commissioning the recently installed Ore sorter/pre concentrator at the Hill End Gold plant.

Vertex's Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson commented: "The ore sorting installation and commissioning is very exciting as this presents incredible commercial and environmental benefits for Vertex. It has been shown that Reward Gold ore is perfectly suited for this technology. By upgrading the Reward high-grade ore material to an even higher grade,significantly reducesthe processing costs and increasing the returns per tonne".

Reward Gold sorting success can be attributed to several factors:

- The ability of TOMRA's LASER system to detect, classify, and eject quartz away from the relatively low to nil -grade host-rock

- The liberation of quartz from host-rock at this size fraction

- The reliability of gold association to quartz in this ore

- Reward Greywacke perfectly separates from the quartzin blasting and crushing

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Ore sorter/pre concentrator now being commissioned at the Hill End gravity gold plant.

- With the new Sorter installed, TOMRA technicians are over this week commissioning the laser sorter and incorporating it into the Hill End gravity gold plant.

- The sorter commissioning is being undertaken while the gravity concentrator is commissioning/processing gold ore.

- Vertex operators are being trained by Gekko Technicians

- Reward gold mine ore sorts perfectly, with 79% mass reduction & 337.20% increase in grade in the 8mm to 50mm range. (refer to VTX ASX announcement 11 of September 2024)

TOMRA's LASER sorting technology (Sorter) separates gold bearing quartz ore from waste (slate & greywacke) before it enters the processing plant.

Vertex believe ore sorting technology can positively impact the sustainability and profitability of Vertex's operations at Reward by.

- Gravity processing significantly higher -grade ore post sorting, and less feed tonnes, resulting in reduced.

o plant running time
o operator hours
o energy & water consumption, leading to,
o lower operating costs and
o reduced carbon footprint.

- Further - Tailings material (sand) can be significantly reduced in volume, leading to further ESG benefits and cost savings.

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/293QA043



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited



Contact:
Roger Jackson
Executive Chairman
roger@vertexminerals.com.au

Tully Richards
Technical Director
tully@vertexminerals.com.au

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Vertex MineralsVTX:AUASX:VTXBase Metals Investing
VTX:AU
Vertex Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Vertex Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Vertex Minerals

Vertex Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Commissions Laser Ore Sorter

Vertex Commissions Laser Ore Sorter

Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Vertex Commissions Laser Ore Sorter

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Vertex Minerals Limited Convertible Loan Financing Update

Vertex Minerals Limited Convertible Loan Financing Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce that its convertible loan financing arrangements announced on 24 December 2024 have been finalised.

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Convertible Loan Financing arrangements finalised, with additional commitments for loan funding of $1.7M accepted under loan facility arrangements bring total raised to $6.8M

- Up to a further $1.0M of working capital funding to be made available by major shareholder, subject to shareholder approval

- Proceeds are intended to be applied towards completion of gold plant, infrastructure, underground mine development, sustaining costs and working capital.

Additional firm commitments of $1.7M in commitments have been accepted from institutional / sophisticated investors (on the same terms as the initial tranche of $5.1M), with Shares to be issued upon conversion of loan principal amounts under Listing Rule 7.1.

A further $1.0M of working capital funding on equivalent terms is also being made available by the Company's largest shareholder, Gleneden Nominees, subject to shareholder approval at a General Meeting expected to be held during March 2025.

Vertex's Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson commented: "It is very pleasing to have such overwhelming support by our shareholders in providing the funding to take us through to gold production. We are now fully focussed on processing the gold stockpiles and readying the Reward underground mine for mining."



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Ore Commission Underway

Gold Ore Commission Underway

Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Gold Ore Commission Underway

Download the PDF here.

Vertex Minerals Limited Gold Ore Commission Underway

Vertex Minerals Limited Gold Ore Commission Underway

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce an update on the Reward Gold mine start up, with commissioning of gold ore material through the 100% owned gravity gold plant at the high-grade Reward Gold Mine commencing.

The processing facility rebuild, refurbishment and installation has progressed safely, efficiently and to plan, with the focus now turning from, electrical, mechanical, automation and wet commissioning to running the first ore through the plant.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Vertex has processed the first ore with the newly installed gravity gold plant.

- The plant processed ore to a gold concentrate with visible gold evident in concentrate (see Figure 5*).

- Installation of the Ore Sorter Module is well underway with completion anticipated early February.

- Plant commissioning is utilising the stockpiled gold ore located adjacent to the plant. This material will be the focus of initial production.

- Sale of first commercial gold anticipated in February.

- Vertex plant operators are working alongside the Gekko technical team to ensure a smooth handover from commissioning to full production.

- Key personnel and plant operators now onboarded.

- Gold refining agreement in place with ABC bullion who are located in Sydney, which is a 4 hour drive from site.

- Tails line and dry stack sand operation installed.

Vertex's Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson, said: "The ore commissioning of this project in under 12 months of releasing the PFS for the Reward Gold Mine is a tremendous achievement, and I commend the Gekko and the Vertex team on their efforts. The ore sorter, which is a separate module to the gravity plant, is also ahead of time and within budget, and is expected to be commissioned in early February. We are looking forward to running one of Australia's most unique and environmentally sympathetic gold plants.

This is a very small but high-tech gold plant that utilises ore sorting and gravity methods to process high grade gold without chemicals or a ball mill. It was a wonderful moment to see ore going through the crushing circuit and into the centrifugal concentrators, and within a few minutes to see visible gold in the concentrate produced. We now look forward to further optimising plant operation, training our operators and the move to commercial operating status with solid cash flow."

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/6RBTL3VT



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Currajong confirmed as a new high-grade scandium opportunity

Currajong confirmed as a new high-grade scandium opportunity

Rimfire Pacific Mining (RIM:AU) has announced Currajong confirmed as a new high-grade scandium opportunity

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Tartana to explore accessing Mungana Processing Plant

Tartana to explore accessing Mungana Processing Plant

Tartana Minerals (TAT:AU) has announced Tartana to explore accessing Mungana Processing Plant

Download the PDF here.

Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Anteros Metals Inc.

Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Anteros Metals Inc.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Anteros Metals Inc. ("Anteros" or the "Company"). The common shares of the Newfoundland-based junior mineral exploration company began trading on the CSE today under the symbol ANT.

Anteros is a contemporary multi-mineral mining company fusing modern systems with traditional exploration throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. Following a Modified Prospect Generator Model, Anteros pioneers ground-up projects in-house for collaborative and private development. A quality-over-quantity ethos is employed through proprietary data mining at every stage, ensuring up-front accuracy and strategic, efficient progression. The Company's portfolio comprises four key projects, with a current focus on Knob Lake, an iron-manganese project in the Western Labrador Trough.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Announces Extension of Certain Deadlines and Other Amendments Under the Silver Stream Transaction

Falco Announces Extension of Certain Deadlines and Other Amendments Under the Silver Stream Transaction

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that the Corporation and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (" Osisko ") have entered into an amendment to the silver purchase agreement dated February 27, 2019 (the " Silver Stream ") relating to Falco's Horne 5 Project. The amendment postpones certain deadlines granted to Falco to achieve milestones set as conditions precedent to Osisko funding the remaining instalments of the stream deposit and certain other deadlines.

The amendment comprises additional changes to reflect the execution of the operating license and indemnity agreement (" OLIA ") with Glencore in January 2024, including that the funding of the second and third instalment of the stream deposit will be subject to Falco demonstrating that financial assurances in favour of Glencore under the OLIA can be satisfied. The amendment also increases the minimum equity financing required as a condition precedent to funding the second and third instalments to reflect inflation since the initial execution of the Silver Stream as well as a revised provision on the calculation of interest payable to Osisko once production has commenced or should commencement of production be postponed. A copy of the amendment has been filed under Falco's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Redstone Resources (RDS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Vertex Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Vertex Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Anteros Metals: Science-based, Diversified Mineral Exploration in Eastern Canada

CWENCH Hydration Strengthens its Retail Footprint in Western Canada with Placement in 75 Locations of London Drugs

Opawica Receives Drill Permit On Its 100% Owned Bazooka Property On The Abitibi Green Stone Belt Quebecs

Global Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Related News

Silver Investing

Anteros Metals: Science-based, Diversified Mineral Exploration in Eastern Canada

Precious Metals Investing

Opawica Receives Drill Permit On Its 100% Owned Bazooka Property On The Abitibi Green Stone Belt Quebecs

Energy Investing

Global Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Energy Investing

Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Gold Investing

1911 Gold Intersects 8.42 g/t Gold over 0.91 m and 7.23 g/t Gold over 1.05 m in Drilling at True North

Gold Investing

Heliostar Announces 2024 Production and Provides 2025 Production and Cost Guidance

resource investing

Geological Mapping and Further Rock Chip Results Enhance Red Mountain Lithium Project, USA

×