Veritone Announces Major Expansion of Veritone Data Refinery Suppliers to Monetize Proprietary Data

Data volume processed in the second half of 2025 increased more than 3.5 times from the first half of 2025, reaching a new milestone of 22.2 trillion tokens, signaling both increasing hyperscaler demand for premium data and new revenue opportunities for data-rich organizations

VDR helps organizations transform vast amounts of unstructured data into high-quality, AI-ready assets

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced growth in customers utilizing its Veritone Data Refinery (VDR) solution to monetize their data. The company also announced it has seen a 3.5 times increase in data volume processed since Q2 2025 , reaching a new milestone of 22.2 trillion tokens. 1 Organizations spanning media, entertainment, production, and more are leveraging VDR to index and format unstructured data into tokens that can be used to train AI models, positioning it as a leading solution for proprietary data owners to tap into a powerful revenue stream.

As generative AI models require more data to evolve, demand for premium, licensed data is rising, creating significant data monetization opportunities for organizations. A Business Research Insights report highlights the growing demand for private, high-quality datasets, forecasting the data licensing market to grow from $7.48 billion in 2026 to $52.41 billion within the next decade. 2 Legacy brands and emerging content creators are tapping into this emerging market using VDR to securely and ethically monetize their data.

"Organizations are sitting on a wealth of largely untapped proprietary data," said Ryan Steelberg, CEO of Veritone. "By empowering data owners to monetize their data through a secure and scalable platform, we're not only helping them unlock new revenue streams but also helping these organizations protect their data and content. This is a step forward for both our customers and the industry as a whole."

As the generative AI market continues to expand, Veritone remains committed to advancing the capabilities of its VDR solution, empowering more organizations to capitalize on their data archives. With its ability to bridge the gap between data silos and actionable monetization opportunities, Veritone is helping define what's possible in the AI-driven data economy.

For more information about VDR and its transformative capabilities, visit www.veritone.com .

1 Based on Veritone's estimates and calculations.
2 https://www.businessresearchinsights.com/market-reports/ai-training-dataset-market-110110

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds human-centered enterprise AI solutions. Serving customers in the media, entertainment, public sector and talent acquisition industries, Veritone's software and services empower individuals at the world's largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone's leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated trends in artificial intelligence and training data markets; the projected growth of the data licensing market; the capabilities and performance of Veritone's aiWARE platform and Veritone Data Refinery (VDR) offering; expected market demand for licensed datasets; Veritone's ability to help organizations monetize their data; and Veritone's business strategy, market position, and growth opportunities.

Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "continue," "can," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the rapidly evolving nature of the AI industry and data licensing markets; competition from other data monetization platforms; the ability to attract and retain VDR customers; reliance on third-party market research and projections; changes in customer demand for AI training data; regulatory developments affecting AI and data privacy; and other risks described in Veritone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:
Nicholas Budler
Senior Manager, Technology
nbudler@webershandwick.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

veritoneverinasdaq-veritech-investing
VERI
