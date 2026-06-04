Veritone AI Empowers Cold Case Foundation in Re-Examination of the JonBenét Ramsey Case

This Sunday, June 7, The Interview Room Podcast will share new details about the case and how Veritone's AI solutions are supporting investigations.
Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced that its advanced AI-powered tools are being utilized by the Cold Case Foundation to aid in the re-examination of the tragic case of JonBenét Ramsey. Veritone's high-powered AI solutions for law enforcement will be prominently featured this Sunday (June 7), in part two of an eight-part podcast series dedicated to analyzing the investigation.
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The Cold Case Foundation is using Veritone's advanced AI-powered tools to help resolve challenging cases, bringing cutting-edge technology to complex investigations. On the YouTube channel, "The Interview Room," Cold Case Foundation experts will offer an exclusive look at how they are applying Veritone's ecosystem of solutions to the JonBenét Ramsey case, demonstrating the impact of AI on modern criminal justice and cold-case resolution.
The episode will air on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET. CLICK HERE to join.
"Finding answers in a case spanning nearly three decades is like looking for a needle in a mountain of haystacks," said Butch Rabiega, AI Program Director at the Cold Case Foundation. "Veritone's platform takes on the monumental task of organizing fragmented, legacy evidence, helping clear the noise and freeing up our experts to do what they do best: investigate."
The Cold Case Foundation, renowned for its commitment to providing resources and expertise to help solve unsolved homicides, announced earlier this year that it is leveraging Veritone's Intelligent Digital Evidence Management System (iDEMS). These purpose-built tools are empowering investigators to meticulously analyze vast amounts of case files and data, bringing a modernized approach to one of the most high-profile unsolved crimes in American history.
"Our mission at Veritone is to build AI that advances human potential and helps organizations solve their most complex problems," said Veritone CEO Ryan Steelberg. "By equipping the Cold Case Foundation with powerful yet safe AI tools like iDEMS, our focus is on enabling investigators to do more, faster, and with greater precision than ever before."
For more information on Veritone's public safety solutions, visit https://www.veritone.com/solutions/public-sector/ .
For more information on the Cold Case Foundation, visit https://www.coldcasefoundation.org/ .
About Veritone
Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone's software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision-making and increase profitability. Veritone's leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI, Veritone advances human potential and drives positive societal change. To learn more, visit www.veritone.com .
About Cold Case Foundation
Cold Case Foundation is a trusted and indispensable partner to law enforcement agencies nationwide, providing specialized case consulting grounded in the deep experience of a multidisciplinary team that includes veteran investigators, criminal profilers, forensic analysts, and legal consultants. Through discreet, collaborative consultation, the Foundation delivers strategic investigative insight, supplemental resources, and advanced training to support complex cold cases involving homicides, missing persons, unidentified remains, and serial sexual assaults.
By working alongside city, county, state, and federal agencies across the country, Cold Case Foundation helps investigators reexamine stalled investigations with fresh perspective, advanced tools, and disciplined case analysis. Its mission is to help ensure that no case is left behind because of jurisdictional barriers, funding limitations, or resource constraints, while advancing the pursuit of justice, answers for victims' families, and accountability in unresolved violent crime.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated capabilities and performance of Veritone's iDEMS platform and AI-powered investigative tools; the expected benefits of the collaboration between Veritone and the Cold Case Foundation, including the ability to resolve cases and achieve justice-related outcomes; the potential for AI technology to assist in cold case investigations; Veritone's ability to process and analyze disparate data sources; and Veritone's business strategy, market position, and growth opportunities in the public safety sector.
Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "continue," "can," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the performance and reliability of AI-powered technology in investigative applications; Veritone's ability to successfully maintain and expand its collaboration with the Cold Case Foundation; the evolving regulatory environment for AI and data privacy; the ability to process and analyze legacy and modern data formats; and other risks described in Veritone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
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