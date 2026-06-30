CoTec Files Preliminary Economic Assessment and Technical Report for the Lac Jeannine Mine Tailings Reclamation and Restoration Project, Québec, Canada

CoTec Files Preliminary Economic Assessment and Technical Report for the Lac Jeannine Mine Tailings Reclamation and Restoration Project, Québec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 technical report entitled "Mineral Resource Estimate, Preliminary Economic Assessment and NI 43-101 technical report for CoTec's Lac Jeannine Mine Tailings Reclamation and Restoration Project, Canada" dated June 24, 2026 and having an effective date of March 23, 2026 prepared by., JPL GeoServices Inc., Soutex Inc., Amerston Consulting Ltd. and Axe Valley Mining Consultants Ltd (the "PEA").

The results of the PEA were previously announced by the Company in a news release dated May 20, 2026 (the "PEA Results Release").

The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the PEA Results Release and confirms that there are no material differences in the results of the preliminary economic assessment between the PEA and the PEA Results Release.

A copy of the PEA is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) and the Company's website (www.cotec.ca).

The Lac Jeannine Mine Tailings Reclamation and Restoration Project

The Lac Jeannine property comprises a contiguous block of thirty-one (31) mineral claims covering an aggregate of 1,649.34 hectares (ha) in the Caniapiscau regional county municipality (RCM) of the Côte-Nord Region of eastern Québec, approximately eight kilometres (km) southeast of the abandoned town-site of Gagnon and 290 km north of the City of Baie-Comeau. The property is located on the traditional territory of the Innu of Pessamit.

The Project encompasses the former Lac Jeannine open pit mine, from which approximately 260 million long tons of ore at 33% iron, in mainly specular hematite form, was extracted between 1961 to 1976. The Property also covers the "Tailings Storage Facility (TSF)", the area where the tailings from the on-site ore concentrator were deposited but not reclaimed. In 1984 the Lac Jeannine Lake mining and processing facilities were shut down.

The Lac Jeannine mine site is identified by Québec's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests (MRNF) as the largest abandoned mining site under government responsibility. CoTec's focus is on the tailing's material, planned to be re-processed for residual iron, and rehabilitate the TSF to as close to its natural state as possible.

About CoTec

CoTec is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains.

CoTec's mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening strategic mineral supply chains for the countries we operate in. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing and reclamation in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a differentiated platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the Project, its mid-project update, future development, Project net present value, expected return on investment, the Feasibility Study, the option exercise and the Project in general, as well as management's expectations with respect to the Lac Jeannine investment and other current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; permitting requirements and delays; labour costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labour disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and Indigenous or social disruptions logistics and transportation availability or disruptions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

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