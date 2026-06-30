Final MMT Survey To Be Flown On Generation Uranium's Yath Project Kivalliq Region, Nunavut

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia June 30, 2026 TheNewswire Generation Uranium Inc. (TSX.V: GEN, OTCQB: GENRF, FRA: W85) ("Generation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Expert Geophysics Ltd. will be flying an MMT survey over the center and Western aspects of the Yath project in the month of July.
The company expects this survey to cover the gap in the middle of Generation's existing MMT coverage as well as some aspects of the west side of the Yath claim block. (see Figure 1 below or original release if clipped out here)
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The Central Gap Zone is very important to the understanding of the geological trend projecting northwest from the LAC 50 Uranium Deposit located to the south of the Yath project on Atha Energy's ground*.
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The Central Gap Zone also encompasses several northeast trending structures that relate to the known uranium mineralization at BOG, MP-25, Amy's OC and Lucky Break
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On the West side of the Yath Claims the VGR-NORM trend presents an extensive deep seated, clay altered and uranium mineralized structure that is not well understood.
* Mineralization hosted on an adjacent property is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Generation's property.
These two MMT surveys will fill in key holes in our current uranium mineralization system at Yath and improve our ability to target drill holes in an effective and efficient manner.
MMT surveys targeting unconformity style uranium systems focus on three key elements:
• Graphitic Conductor Fault Zones - High grade unconformity uranium deposits globally are associated with basement fault zones enriched in graphite, which is highly conductive.
• Hydrothermal Alteration Halos - Uranium bearing acidic fluids alter surrounding sandstone or host rocks, producing conductivity highs (clay alteration) or resistivity highs (silicification).
• Deep Structural Controls - Understanding the architecture of deep structures helps identify pathways for uranium bearing fluid migration.
Integration of conductive and resistive MMT corridors with historic mapping and sampling has significantly narrowed the footprint of known targets and, importantly, improved the understanding of structural orientations beneath overburden. Targets historically defined at the scale of hundreds of metres can now be constrained to zones only tens of metres wide.
CEO Michael Collins stated:
"Generation Uranium is pleased to see the final MMT package being flown through the middle and west side of the Yath Project. We view this as a critical piece of the puzzle that will illuminate how the North-East and North-West structures interact as they converge in the center of the Yath claims, and a better understanding of structures on the VGR clay altered zones. All in all, we are pleased with the way the exploration model and drill targeting is evolving this summer."
Figure 1 Survey coverage for Mobile Magnetotellurics Survey conducted in 2024 by Expert Geophysics, Areas in the middle and part of the western side are scheduled for MMT survey in July 2026
Qualified Person
Michael Collins, P. Geo., President, CEO and Director of Generation Uranium, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43‑101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
Grant of Incentive Stock Options
The Company announces that, in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, it has granted to Officers and Consultants of the Company incentive stock options to purchase up to 500,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.08 for a term of two years expiring June 30, 2028.
Finder Fee Correction
The Company also announces that, further to its news release of June 15, 2026, the Company paid an additional $1,500 and issued 21,429 finder warrants at a price of $0.12 per finder warrant share for a period of two years expiring June 15, 2028. All securities issued are subject to a four month hold period expiring October 16, 2026.
About Generation Uranium
Generation Uranium is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high‑quality uranium assets in premier jurisdictions. Its flagship Yath Project is located in Nunavut's Angilak district, one of Canada's most active and rapidly emerging uranium camps. Historic work has reported with historic results surface samples up to 9.8% U₃O₈ and 1.0 m at 0.224% U₃O₈ from 25.5 m in drillhole BOG-8-80.
With a growing portfolio of high‑priority targets in a well‑understood uranium district, Generation Uranium is well positioned to make discoveries that contribute meaningfully to the future global supply of clean nuclear energy.
For Further Information
Michael Collins, P.Geo., CEO
+1(778) 819-7881
admin@generationuranium.com
Roger Leschuk, CIM, FCSI -VP Corporate Development
rleschuk@generationuranium.com
+1(604) 720-4544
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.
Uranium Outlook 2026
The uranium market in 2026 continues to strengthen, supported by a widening structural supply deficit and accelerating global demand. Spot prices surpassed US$100/lb early in the year as mine production struggles to keep pace with reactor requirements. Demand growth is being driven by the rapid expansion of AI‑powered data centers, alongside significant increases in nuclear generation capacity in China, India, and the United States. Long‑term contract prices have now moved above spot, reflecting a healthy and sustained trend as utilities secure supply in an increasingly competitive environment.
A comprehensive sector report2 released by Shaw and Partners in February 2026 forecasts the potential for a multi‑year uranium price spike toward US$200/lb. The report highlights tightening fuel contracting cycles, accelerating nuclear demand, and persistent supply shortfalls as the foundation for a powerful re‑rating across the uranium sector.
The report also underscores a growing disconnect between uranium supply and long‑term reactor demand. Global nuclear capacity currently consumes approximately 180 million pounds (Mlb) of U₃O₈ annually, while existing mine production delivers only about 150 Mlb. According to the World Nuclear Association's reference scenario3, global nuclear capacity could expand significantly by 2040, pushing annual uranium consumption toward 390 Mlb.
Shaw and Partners' modelling further indicates:
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New mine supply requirements this decade could exceed 350 Mlb, once depletion of existing operations is included.
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Structural supply deficits could surpass 200 Mlb per year in the coming decades unless new large‑scale uranium projects are brought into production.
Overall, the uranium market is expected to remain tight, with low inventories and rising demand driving utilities toward increasingly aggressive long‑term contracting strategies. This environment continues to strengthen the outlook for exploration‑stage companies positioned in proven and emerging uranium districts.
References
1 https://athaenergy.com/atha-energy-completes-mobilization-commences-diamond-drilling-operations-as-part-of-the-2026-angilak-exploration-program-fully-funded-and-largest-to-date-at-the-project/
2 https://widget.medianet.com.au/uranium-super-cycle-emerging-as-shaw-and-partners-lifts-price-forecast-to-us200lb/1044683?WebsiteId=104
3 https://world-nuclear.org/our-association/publications/global-trends-reports/world-nuclear-fuel-report-2025#:~:text=The%20World%20Nuclear%20Association's%20biennial%20report%20on,including%20targets%20to%20achieve%20net%2Dzero%20carbon%20emissions
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