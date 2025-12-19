VanEck Announces Year-End Distributions for VanEck Equity ETFs

VanEck announced today the following 2025 annual distributions per share for its VanEck ® equity exchange-traded funds.

Distributions Per Share for the VanEck ETFs Listed Below

Ex-Date: December 22, 2025 | Record Date: December 22, 2025 | Payable Date: December 26, 2025

Fund

Ticker

Income

Approximate %
of Income from
PFICs

Short-Term
Capital Gain

Long-Term
Capital Gain

VanEck Africa Index ETF

AFK

$0.2716

5%

None

None

VanEck Biotech ETF

BBH

$0.9565

None

None

None

VanEck Gaming ETF

BJK

$1.3636

None

None

None

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF

BRF

$0.8889

1%

None

None

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF

BUZZ

None

None

None

None

VanEck ChiNext ETF

CNXT

$0.0788

None

None

None

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF

CRAK

$0.7561

None

None

None

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

DAPP

None

None

None

None

VanEck Digital India ETF

DGIN

$0.1333

10%

$0.1351

$0.5098

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

ESPO

$1.2890

19%

None

None

VanEck Environmental Services ETF

EVX

$0.0714

None

None

None

VanEck Gold Miners ETF

GDX

$0.6331

25%

None

None

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

GDXJ

$2.6494

87%

None

None

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF

GLIN

$0.3884

28%

None

None

VanEck Green Metals ETF

GMET

$0.6827

35%

None

None

VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF

GPZ

$0.2247

34%

None

None

VanEck Natural Resources ETF

HAP

$1.3636

None

None

None

Fund

Ticker

Income

Approximate %
of Income from
PFICs

Short-Term
Capital Gain

Long-Term
Capital Gain

VanEck Robotics ETF

IBOT

$0.2000

None

None

None

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

IDX

$0.3438

13%

None

None

VanEck Israel ETF

ISRA

$0.8691

27%

None

None

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

MOAT

$1.4038

None

None

None

VanEck Agribusiness ETF

MOO

$1.7975

None

None

None

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF

MOTG

$0.9375

3%

$1.8899

$ 4.0549

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF

MOTI

$1.1821

50%

None

None

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Value ETF

MVAL

$0.6333

None

None

None

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear Energy ETF

NLR

$3.1661

78%

None

None

VanEck Onchain Economy ETF

NODE

$0.2935

76%

$0.0961

None

VanEck Oil Services ETF

OIH

$4.8690

None

None

None

VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF

PIT

$4.7083

None

None

None

VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF

REMX

$1.3008

84%

None

None

VanEck Russia ETF

RSX

$0.0119

None

None

None

VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF

RSXJ

$1.5396

None

None

None

VanEck Retail ETF

RTH

$2.4205

16%

None

None

VanEck Steel ETF

SLX

$1.3158

None

None

None

VanEck Semiconductor ETF

SMH

$1.1047

None

None

None

VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF

SMHX

$0.0090

None

None

None

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF

SMOG

$2.0340

None

None

None

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF

SMOT

$0.4975

13%

None

None

VanEck Vietnam ETF

VNM

$0.0380

None

None

None

The majority, and possibly all, of the dividend distributions will be paid out of net investment income earned by the Funds. A portion of these distributions may come from net short-term or long-term realized capital gains or return of capital.

The final tax treatment of these dividends will be reported to shareholders on their 1099-DIV form, which is mailed after the close of each calendar year. The amount of dividends paid by each ETF may vary from time to time. Past dividend amounts are no guarantee of future dividend payment amounts.

Passive Foreign Investment Company (PFIC) Income: Several VanEck ETFs may make investments in non-U.S. corporations classified as "passive foreign investment companies". Generally speaking, PFICs are non-U.S. corporations having 50% or more of their assets invested in cash or securities, or having 75% or more of their gross income originating from passive sources, including but not limited to interest, dividends and rents. In other words, these foreign companies primarily derive their revenue streams from investments (rather than operations). Please refer to your VanEck ETF's Statement of Additional Information (SAI) for further information on PFICs.

IRS Circular 230 disclosure: VanEck does not provide legal, tax or accounting advice. Any statement contained in this communication concerning U.S. tax matters is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of avoiding penalties imposed on the relevant taxpayer. Shareholders or potential shareholders of the VanEck ETFs should obtain their own independent tax advice based on their particular circumstances.

If you have any questions concerning this information or the VanEck ETFs in general, please call 800.826.2333 between 9:00 am and 5:30 pm ET, Monday through Friday.

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm's drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of November 30, 2025, VanEck managed approximately $174.7 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm's capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck's passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients' interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm's mission.

The principal risks of investing in VanEck ETFs include sector, market, economic, political, foreign currency, world event, index tracking, active management, social media analytics, derivatives, blockchain, commodities and non-diversification risks, as well as fluctuations in net asset value and the risks associated with investing in less developed capital markets. The Funds may loan their securities, which may subject them to additional credit and counterparty risk. ETFs that invest in high-yield securities are subject to subject to risks associated with investing in high-yield securities; which include a greater risk of loss of income and principal than funds holding higher-rated securities; concentration risk; credit risk; hedging risk; interest rate risk; and short sale risk. ETFs that invest in companies with small capitalizations are subject to elevated risks, which include, among others, greater volatility, lower trading volume and less liquidity than larger companies. Please see the prospectus of each Fund for more complete information regarding each Fund's specific risks.

To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of the relevant VanEck ETFs on the record date. Distributions are paid to shareholders on the payment date. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions.

Fund shares are not individually redeemable and will be issued and redeemed at their NAV only through certain authorized broker-dealers in large, specified blocks of shares called "creation units" and otherwise can be bought and sold only through exchange trading. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. You will incur brokerage expenses when trading Fund shares in the secondary market.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value as interest rates rise. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of a Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com . Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

© Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Van Eck Associates Corporation
666 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10017
800.826.2333
Email: info@vaneck.com

Media Contact
Chris Sullivan
Craft & Capital
chris@craftandcapital.com

