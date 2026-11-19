- PE-26-042 INTERSECTS 2.92 g/t over 7.30 m (70.00 m to 77.30 m)
- Including 5.95 g/t Au over 2.30 m (75.00 m – 77.30 m), and includes 11.90 g/t over 0.80 m (76.50 m to 77.30 m)
- PE-26-044 INTERSECTS 14.11 g/t Au @ 7.50 m (91.50 m to 99.00 m)
- Including 58.77 g/t Au over 1.70 m (91.50 m to 93.20 m) and includes 150.41 g/t Au over 0.60m (92.10 m to 92.70 m)
- PE-26-045B INTERSECTS 3.15 g/t Au over 17.00 m (113.50 m to 130.50 m)
- Including 7.30 g/t Au over 6.20 m (115.50 m to 121.70 m) and includes 11.91 g/t Au over 0.50 m (115.50 m to 116.00 m) and 51.31 g/t Au over 0.50 m (121.20 m to 121.70 m).
Val-D'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ,OTC:VDOMF) (OTCQB: VDOMF) ("the Company") is pleased to report on the receipt of additional analytical results from the winter 2026 diamond drilling program on the Perestroika Prospect. The property is in Courville Township, Québec, located approximately 40 kilometres northeast of Val-D'Or, Québec.
2026 Diamond Drill Program Update:
The 2026 diamond drilling program included 20 planned diamond drill holes totalling approximately 8,000 metres, utilizing two diamond drill rigs. Drilling activities were completed on April 6th and equipment demobilized from the property on April 9th. A total of twenty-five (25) NQ diamond drillholes were completed (PE-26-021 to PE-26-45), for a cumulative 12,477 metres drilled.
The current mineralized footprint on the property shows a mineralized corridor 1,100 metres along strike by 150 metres wide, between two shear corridors. Drilling in 2026 was conducted over 1,600 metres along the northwest-southeast tending mineralized deformation corridor, testing for its strike extensions.
Table I: Diamond Drillhole Information
|Hole #
|Easting (NAD 83 Z18)
|Northing (NAD 83 Z18)
|Length (m)
|Azimuth
|Dip
|PE-26-021
|314495
|5364639
|405
|50
|-70
|PE-26-022
|314403
|5364693
|537
|48
|-70
|PE-26-023
|314653
|5364686
|498
|300
|-65
|PE-26-024
|314545
|5364623
|495
|50
|-65
|PE-26-025
|314629
|5364569
|459
|50
|-67
|PE-26-026
|314569
|5364565
|489
|50
|-67
|PE-26-027
|314790
|5364459
|666
|50
|-67
|PE-26-028
|314346
|5364732
|573
|50
|-67
|PE-26-029
|314075
|5365348
|480
|205
|-50
|PE-26-030
|314940
|5364420
|576
|50
|-65
|PE-26-031
|314012
|5365381
|525
|210
|-45
|PE-26-032
|314150
|5365090
|441
|205
|-50
|PE-26-033
|314897
|5364535
|552
|315
|-65
|PE-26-034
|314150
|5365090
|435
|205
|-65
|PE-26-035
|314990
|5364617
|429
|205
|-50
|PE-26-036
|314289
|5364437
|381
|205
|-50
|PE-26-037
|314990
|5364617
|471
|205
|-65
|PE-26-038
|314466
|5364762
|630
|305
|-50
|PE-26-039
|315000
|5364340
|42
|50
|-65
|PE-26-039A
|315000
|5364340
|507
|50
|-65
|PE-26-040
|314215
|5364810
|552
|50
|-67
|PE-26-041
|315225
|5364500
|495
|205
|-50
|PE-26-042
|314750
|5364500
|507
|50
|-67
|PE-26-043
|314697
|5364478
|363
|50
|-67
|PE-26-044
|314779
|5364422
|426
|50
|-67
|PE-26-045
|314871
|5364407
|54
|50
|-67
|PE-26-045A
|314871
|5364407
|24
|50
|-67
|PE-26-045B
|314871
|5364407
|462
|50
|-67
Note: PE-26-039A was abandoned due to hole deviation - unintended changes in azimuth (horizontal direction) and dip (inclination/vertical angle), azimuth; and PE-26-45 and PE-26-45A abandoned due to casing movement.
Map I: Diamond Drill Hole Plan – Assay Status
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For comparative purposes, the 2025 diamond drill program consisted of twelve (12) NQ holes completed for a cumulative 5,004 metres drilled. In 2024, the diamond drill program consisted of eight (8) NQ holes drilled and extended two (2) previous holes (GPS-09-01 and GPS-09-02 – the Golden Valley Mines discovery holes) for a cumulative 4,470 metres drilled. The total metres drilled over the 3-year period from 2024 to 2026 is 21,951 metres in 45 drillholes, plus 2 drillhole extensions.
Eldorado Gold was the project operator. Core logging of the drillholes has been completed, and the initial analytical results received. At the of time these results were reported in this news release, 3,577 sample results remain pending from the laboratory.
For details of the 2026 Diamond Drill Program Outline and Objectives, the reader is referred to Val-D'Or Mining Corporation's February 19, 2026; March 30, 2026; May 5, 2026; and August 5, 2026, October 23, 2026 news releases.
Several additional gold-mineralized intersections have been recorded from additional analytical results issued by the project operator Eldorado Gold (Québec). These intersections from drillholes PE-26-042; PE-26-044; and PE-26-045B consist of multiple intervals of altered felsic dyke sections, hosting mineralized extensional and flat-lying (stacked) quartz-ankerite veins. Preliminary indications from the core logging suggest that the gold content is usually proportionate with sulphide content, that being pyrite, and local occurrences of visible gold.
Glenn Mullan (President/CEO) of Val-D'Or Mining stated that "The objective of these three (3) drillholes being drilled down-plunge, was to test the idea that the flat extensional gold-bearing quartz-ankerite veins are stacked in an alignment parallel to the stretching lineation, and to test for the presence of multiple shoots of high-density stacked veins. These additional results are highly encouraging, spanning a lateral strike length of over 1,100-metres intermittently along the southern portion of the presently defined, 1,600-metre NW-SE mineralized footprint, located between two shear corridors separated by 150-metres."
These three (3) drillholes are summarized below:
Selective Individual Diamond Drillhole Assay Intersection Highlights
PE-26-042: Objective – Drilled down plunge to intersect the extensional flat quartz-ankerite veins at a high-angle. The hole returned 8 assay intervals greater than 1 g/t Au from the top of the hole.
The best assay interval near surface intersected:
- 4.10 m @ 1.91 g/t Au (57.00 m to 61.10 m), including a 0.50 m @ 6.19 g/t (60.50 m to 61.10 m). The mineralization is mostly associated with quartz-ankerite veins injected into a sericitized basalt. This mineralized interval is located at the upper contact with a felsic dyke.
PE-26-042: 4.10 m @ 1.91 g/t Au (57.00 m to 61.10 m) including a 0.50 m @ 6.19 g/t associated with quartz-ankerite veins injected in sericitized basalt and a felsic dyke.
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Additional mineralized intervals were further intersected further down the hole:
- The first interval returned: 7.30 m @ 2.92 g/t Au (70.00 m to 77.30m), including 2.30 m 5.95 g/t Au (75.00 m to 77.30 m), and includes 0.80 m @ 11.90 g/t (76.50 m to 77.30 m). Gold mineralization is associated with quartz-ankerite veins injected in a strong sericitized basalt and felsic dyke.
PE-26-042: 7.30 m @ 2.92 g/t Au (70.00 m to 77.30m), including 2.30 m @ 5.95 g/t Au (75.00 m to 77.30 m), and includes 0.80 m @ 11.90 g/t (76.50 m to 77.30 m) Au. The interval is associated with quartz-ankerite veins injected in a strong sericitized basalt and felsic dyke. The 0.80 m @ 4.66 g/t Au (70.00 m to 70.80 m) was previously reported.
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- The second Interval returned: 12.95 m @ 1.08 g/t Au (87.05 m to 100.00 m), including 0.65 m @ 4.07 g/t Au (87.05 m to 87.70 m) and 0.50 m @ 5.23 g/t Au (92.00 m to 92.50 m) associated with quartz-ankerite veins injected in a strong sericitized basalt and felsic dyke.
PE-26-042: 12.95 m @ 1.08 g/t Au (87.05 m to 100.00 m), including 0.65 m @ 4.07 g/t Au (87.05 m to 87.70 m) and 0.50 m @ 5.23 g/t Au (92.00 m to 92.50 m). The mineralized interval is associated with quartz-ankerite veins injected in a strong sericitized basalt and felsic dyke.
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- The third interval returned: 31.80 m @ 1.21 g/t Au (104.50 m to 136.30 m), including 0.55 m @ 14.54 g/t Au (105.90 m to 106.45 m), 0.75 m @ 4.56 g/t Au (131.35 m to 132.10 m) and 1.00 m @ 4.85 g/t Au (135.30 m to 136.30 m). The mineralized interval is associated with quartz-ankerite veins injected in a felsic dyke.
PE-26-042: 31.80 m @ 1.21 g/t Au (104.50 m to 136.30 m), including 0.55 m @ 14.54 g/t Au (105.90 m to 106.45 m); 0.75 m @ 4.56 g/t Au (131.35 m to 132.10 m) and 1.00 m @ 4.85 g/t Au (135.30 m to 136.30 m). The mineralized interval is associated with quartz-ankerite veins injected in a felsic dyke.
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PE-26-044: Objective – Drilled down plunge to test the theory that the gold bearing quartz-ankerite veins are stacked in an alignment parallel to the stretching lineation, and test for the presence of multiple shoots of high density stacked veins.
The upper part of drillhole returned 10 assay values greater than 1 g/t Au. The best interval intersected 7.50 m @ 14.11 g/t Au (91.50 m to 99.00 m), including 1.70 m @ 58.77 g/t Au (91.50 m to 93.20 m), and includes 0.60 m @ 150.41 g/t Au (92.10 m to 92.70 m). The mineralization is associated with quartz-ankerite veins, containing 15% pyrite, injected at the contact of a felsic dyke and a strongly sericitized basalt.
Additionally, 1.60 m @ 3.01 g/t Au (97.40 m to 99.00 m), including 0.50 m @ 7.13 g/t Au (97.90 m to 98.40 m) was intersected. The interval is associated with quartz-ankerite veins injected in a felsic dyke.
PE-26-044: 7.50 m @ 14.11 g/t Au (91.50 m to 99.00 m), including 1.70 m @ 58.77 g/t Au (91.50 m to 93.20 m), which includes 0.60 m @ 150.41 g/t Au (92.10 m to 92.70 m). The mineralized interval is associated with quartz-ankerite veins, containing pyrite, injected at the contact of a felsic dyke and a strongly sericitized basalt. Additionally, 1.60 m @ 3.01 g/t Au (97.40 m to 99.00 m), including 0.50 m @ 7.13 g/t Au (97.90 m to 98.40 m). This mineralized interval is associated quartz-ankerite veins injected in a felsic dyke.
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Further along the drillhole, 1.10 m @ 14.73 g/t Au (251.70 m to 252.80 m), including 0.60 m @ 22.75 g/t Au (252.20 m to 252.80 m) was intersected. The interval is associated with a quartz-ankerite veins injected in a strongly sericitized basalt.
PE-26-044: 1.10 m @ 14.73 g/t Au (251.70 m to 252.80 m), including 0.60 m @ 22.75 g/t Au (252.20 m to 252.80 m) associated with a quartz-ankerite veins injected in a strongly sericitized basalt. Visible gold was observed.
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At 258.70 m to 259.80 m, an interval of 1.10 m @ 3.46 g/t Au, including 0.60 m @ 5.98 g/t Au (259.30 m to 259.80 m) was intersected. The interval is associated with a quartz-ankerite veins injected in sericitized basalt. Visible gold was observed.
PE-26-044: 1.10 m @ 3.46 g/t Au (258.70 m to 259.80 m), including 0.60 m @ 5.98 g/t Au (259.30 m to 259.80 m) associated with a quartz-ankerite veins injected in sericitized basalt.
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PE-26-045B: Objective – Drilled down plunge to test the theory that the gold bearing quartz-ankerite veins are stacked in an alignment parallel to the stretching lineation, and test for the presence of multiple shoots of high density stacked veins.
Near surface, between 27.00 m and 28.50 m, 1.50 m @ 18.65 g/t Au, including 0.50 m @ 45.86 g/t Au (27.50 m to 28.00 m) associated with quartz-ankerite veins in a felsic dyke, was intersected. The vein returning 45.86 g/t Au contains abundant pyrite.
PE-26-045B: 1.50 m @ 18.65 g/t Au (27.00 m to 28.50 m), including 0.50 m @ 45.86 g/t Au (27.50 m to 28.00 m) associated with quartz-ankerite veins in a felsic dyke. The vein returning 45.86 g/t Au contains pyrite
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2.50 m @ 7.25 g/t Au (57.00 m to 59.50 m), including 0.80 m @ 14.98 g/t Au (58.20 m to 59.00 m) associated with quartz-ankerite veins injected in basalt. Visible gold was observed at 58.35 m (see photo below).
PE-26-045B: 2.50 m @ 7.25 g/t Au (57.00 m to 59.50 m), including 0.80 m @ 14.98 g/t Au (58.20 m to 59.00 m) associated with quartz-ankerite veins injected in basalt. The vein carrying 14.98 g/t Au contains pyrite and visible gold was observed.
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Further down the drillhole, an intersection of 17.00 m @ 3.15 g/t Au (113.50 m to 130.50 m), including 6.20 m @ 7.30 g/t Au (115.50 m to 121.70 m), which includes 0.50 m @ 11.91 g/t Au (115.50 m to 116.00 m) and 0.50 m @ 51.31 g/t Au (121.20 m to 121.70 m), was recorded. The mineralized interval is associated with quartz-ankerite veins injected in felsic dyke.
PE-26-045B: 17.00 m @ 3.15 g/t Au (113.50 m to 130.50 m), including 6.20 m @ 7.30 g/t Au (115.50 m to 121.70 m), which includes 0.50 m @ 11.91 g/t Au (115.50 m to 116.00 m) and 0.50 m @ 51.31 g/t Au (121.20 m to 121.70 m) associated with quartz-ankerite veins injected in felsic dyke.
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2.20 m @ 2.72 g/t Au (145.00 m to 147.20 m), including 0.70 m @ 5.50 g/t Au (146.50 m to 147.20 m) associated with quartz-ankerite veins injected in basalt.
PE-26-045B: 2.20 m @ 2.72 g/t Au (145.00 m to 147.20 m), including 0.70 m @ 5.50 g/t Au (146.50 m to 147.20 m) associated with quartz-ankerite veins injected in basalt.
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14.25 m @ 1.25 g/t Au (156.00 m to 170.25 m), including 0.50 m @ 13.84 g/t Au (156.00 m to 156.50 m). The mineralized interval is associated with quartz-ankerite veins injected in sericitized basalt.
PE-26-045B: 14.25 m @ 1.25 g/t Au (156.00 m to 170.25 m), including 0.50 m @ 13.84 g/t Au (156.00 m to 156.50 m). The mineralized interval is associated with quartz-ankerite veins injected in sericitized basalt.
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0.50 m @ 10.01 g/t Au (248.50 m to 249.00 m) associated with quartz-ankerite veins injected in sericitized basalt. Visible gold was observed.
PE-26-045B: 0.50 m @ 10.01 g/t Au (248.50 m to 249.00 m) associated with quartz-ankerite veins injected in sericitized basalt. Visible gold was observed.
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Table I: Significant Drill Hole Intersections
|Hole-ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Zone/Comment
|PE-26-042
|41.95
|42.50
|0.55
|6.29
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|PE-26-042
|49.60
|50.60
|1.00
|4.73
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|Including
|50.10
|50.60
|0.50
|8.93
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|PE-26-042
|57.00
|61.10
|4.10
|1.91
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt and felsic dyke
|Including
|60.50
|61.10
|0.60
|6.19
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|PE-26-042
|67.20
|67.75
|0.55
|1.53
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|PE-26-042
|70.00
|77.30
|7.30
|2.92
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in the altered basalt and felsic dyke. Interval overlapping the contact.
|Including
|70.00
|71.30
|1.30
|3.97
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt near a felsic dyke
|And
|70.00
|70.80
|0.80
|4.66
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|Including
|75.00
|77.30
|2.30
|5.95
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
|Including
|76.50
|77.30
|0.80
|11.90
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
|PE-26-042
|87.05
|100.00
|12.95
|1.08
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt and felsic dykes
|Including
|87.05
|87.70
|0.65
|4.07
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|Including
|92.00
|92.50
|0.50
|5.23
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|PE-26-042
|104.50
|136.30
|31.80
|1.21
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
|Including
|105.90
|106.45
|0.55
|14.54
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
|Including
|131.35
|132.10
|0.75
|4.56
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
|Including
|135.30
|136.30
|1.00
|4.85
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
|PE-26-042
|138.30
|138.90
|0.60
|1.29
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
|PE-26-042
|153.60
|154.10
|0.50
|2.43
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
|PE-26-042
|156.20
|156.70
|0.50
|10.48
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
|PE-26-042
|163.00
|163.75
|0.75
|1.53
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
|PE-26-042
|169.70
|170.30
|0.60
|1.15
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|PE-26-042
|171.40
|172.00
|0.60
|1.91
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
|PE-26-042
|173.80
|174.30
|0.50
|15.66
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
|PE-26-042
|174.30
|175.00
|0.70
|1.56
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
|PE-26-042
|182.40
|183.00
|0.60
|1.05
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
|PE-26-042
|188.80
|189.30
|0.50
|2.48
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|PE-26-042
|208.00
|209.00
|1.00
|1.74
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
|PE-26-042
|381.70
|382.20
|0.50
|3.15
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in basalt
|PE-26-044
|80.30
|80.80
|0.50
|1.85
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|PE-26-044
|91.50
|99.00
|7.50
|14.11
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt and felsic dyke
|Including
|91.50
|93.20
|1.70
|58.77
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt near a felsic dyke
|Including
|92.10
|92.70
|0.60
|150.41
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in basalt containing 15% pyrite
|PE-26-044
|103.30
|103.80
|0.50
|1.91
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in chloritized basalt
|PE-26-044
|110.40
|111.40
|1.00
|2.20
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|Including
|110.40
|110.90
|0.50
|3.84
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|PE-26-044
|150.70
|151.30
|0.60
|12.90
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|PE-26-044
|157.00
|157.50
|0.50
|1.20
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|PE-26-044
|177.20
|177.70
|0.50
|1.02
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|PE-26-044
|200.90
|201.60
|0.70
|2.29
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|PE-26-044
|220.60
|221.10
|0.50
|6.54
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
|PE-26-044
|225.10
|226.10
|1.00
|1.29
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|PE-26-044
|251.70
|252.20
|0.50
|5.11
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|PE-26-044
|252.20
|252.80
|0.60
|22.75
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|PE-26-044
|258.70
|259.30
|0.60
|1.36
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|PE-26-044
|259.30
|259.80
|0.50
|5.98
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|PE-26-044
|286.10
|286.60
|0.50
|1.25
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|PE-26-044
|300.70
|301.20
|0.50
|1.60
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|PE-26-044
|311.50
|312.10
|0.60
|2.53
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|PE-26-044
|287.10
|287.60
|0.50
|2.26
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|PE-26-045B
|27.00
|28.50
|1.50
|18.65
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
|Including
|27.50
|28.00
|0.50
|45.86
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
|PE-26-045B
|28.00
|28.50
|0.50
|4.38
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt and felsic dyke
|PE-26-045B
|42.75
|43.25
|0.50
|4.83
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|PE-26-045B
|57.00
|59.50
|2.50
|7.25
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|Including
|58.20
|59.00
|0.80
|14.98
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt, 10% pyrite
|PE-26-045B
|70.50
|71.00
|0.50
|1.13
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|PE-26-045B
|74.45
|75.10
|0.65
|2.15
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|PE-26-045B
|80.00
|80.50
|0.50
|2.71
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|PE-26-045B
|93.00
|104.00
|11.00
|0.80
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt and felsic dyke
|Including
|93.00
|93.80
|0.80
|4.54
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|Including
|103.00
|104.00
|1.00
|2.15
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|PE-26-045B
|113.50
|130.50
|17.00
|3.15
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
|Including
|115.50
|121.70
|6.20
|7.30
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
|PE-26-045B
|131.00
|133.60
|2.60
|2.39
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
|Including
|131.00
|132.00
|1.00
|3.33
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
|PE-26-045B
|145.00
|147.20
|2.20
|2.72
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in basalt
|Including
|146.50
|147.20
|0.70
|5.50
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in basalt
|PE-26-045B
|153.20
|153.70
|0.50
|1.81
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in basalt
|PE-26-045B
|156.00
|170.25
|14.25
|1.25
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt and felsic dykes
|Including
|156.00
|156.50
|0.50
|13.84
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|Including
|160.50
|161.00
|0.50
|7.82
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
|PE-26-045B
|176.65
|177.35
|0.70
|1.73
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
|PE-26-045B
|189.35
|189.85
|0.50
|1.46
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in basalt
|PE-26-045B
|213.40
|214.00
|0.60
|1.12
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in felsic dyke
|PE-26-045B
|248.50
|249.00
|0.50
|10.01
|Quartz-ankerite vein injected in sericitized basalt
Note: The mineralized intersections reported in this disclosure represent apparent lengths drilled along the downhole length of the drillhole and do not necessarily represent the true widths of mineralization. The true width is the actual perpendicular thickness of the mineralized zone.
Property Exploration Summary and Highlights:
The Perestroika Prospect lies along a structural corridor of intense deformation and alteration within the WNW-ESE trending Uniacke Deformation Corridor, inferred as the southeastern strike extension of the prolific Destor-Porcupine Deformation Zone. Previous exploration work located on the Perestroika Prospect established the presence of a gold mineralized trend hosting two (2) historical surface showings, referred to as the "Uniacke Shear" and "Glasnost" gold occurrences. In 2009, drilling by Golden Valley Mines and Royalties Ltd. successfully intersected multiple zones of high-grade gold mineralization associated with these historical gold showings, including drill intersections of 1.15 metres averaging 59.52 g/t Au, including 0.30 metres grading 217 g/t Au in GPS09-01 and 3.50 metres averaging 18.08 g/t Au, including 3.05 metres averaging 20.69 g/t Au in GPS09-02 (GM 54860).
This Phase III diamond drilling program intended to follow-up on promising gold values from the 2009 Golden Valley Mines and Royalties Ltd. drill program results and the subsequent Eldorado operated drill programs in 2024 and 2025. For specific details on the regional property geology, program objectives and the highlighted gold assay intersections from the 2024 and 2025 drill programs, including drill hole location maps and table of assay highlights, the reader is referred to Val-D'Or Mining Corporation's December 19, 2024 (assays for holes PE-24-001 through to PE-24-008, GPS-09-01 EXT and GPS-09-02 EXT), and September 26, 2025 (assays for holes PE-25-10 and PE-25-012 through to PE-25-020) news releases.
The following three maps illustrate the 2024, 2025 and 2026 drilling highlights currently reported on the Perestroika Prospect for ease of reference.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
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To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
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Sampling, Analytical Methods and QA/QC Protocols:
Holes PE-26-021 to PE-26-025 were assayed at ALS Canada Ltd. Holes PE-26-026 to PE-26-030 were assayed at Bourlamaque Assay Laboratories Ltd. with sample preparation and gold analysis completed in Val-d'Or, Québec. Gold values were determined by 30g Py-SAA finish with over limits (>10g/t Au) by a 30g GRAV finish. Note that ICP data is pending and was sent to ALS Canada Ltd. for 48 Element Four-Acid ICP-MS code ME-MS61. Eldorado Gold (Quebec) QAQC procedure is Blanks every 20 samples and Standards alternating every 20 samples as well. Two Duplicate samples are taken at every 100 samples. All of this varies depending on the presence of visible gold with the Blanks and Standards placed before the sample containing the visible gold. Chain of custody for the majority of samples was handled entirely by Eldorado with respect to cutting, bagging and shipping samples to ALS Canada Ltd. and Bourlamaque Assay Laboratories. A portion of the samples were handled by the Groupe Axenix per diamond saw cutting, bagging and analytical shipment.
Eldorado Gold (Québec) Inc. Option Agreement:
The Company also announces that the Option Agreement made between Golden Valley Mines and Royalties Ltd. and Eldorado Gold (Québec) Inc. ("Eldorado") on October 8, 2021, and subsequently assigned to Val-d'Or Mining, has now expired in accordance with its terms. The Company further advises that Eldorado has opted to retain a 30% interest in the properties subject to the Option Agreement.
Qualified Person
Mr. Glenn J. Mullan, P.Geo., President and CEO of Val-D'Or Mining, is the Qualified Person (as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) who has reviewed and approved this news release and is responsible for the technical information reported herein.
Eldorado Gold has not approved and is not responsible for the contents of this news release.
About Val-D'Or Mining Corporation
Val-D'Or Mining Corporation is a junior natural resource issuer involved in the process of acquiring and exploring its diverse mineral property assets, most of which are situated in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of NE Ontario and NW Québec. To complement its current property interests, the Company regularly evaluates new opportunities for staking and/or acquisitions. Outside of its principal regional focus in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, the Company holds several other properties in Northern Québec (Nunavik) covering different geological environments and commodities (Ni-Cu-PGE's).
The Company has expertise in the identification and generation of new projects, and in early-stage exploration. The mineral commodities of interest are broad, and range from gold, copper-zinc-silver, nickel-copper-PGE to industrial and energy minerals. After the initial value creation in the 100%-owned, or majority-owned properties, the Company seeks option/joint venture partners with technical expertise and financial capacity to conduct more advanced exploration projects.
For additional information, please contact:
Glenn J. Mullan
2772 chemin Sullivan
Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 0B9
Tel.: 819-824-2808, x 204
Email: glenn.mullan@groupzedzed.com
Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324737