Vakea Resources to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference February 10th, 2026

Valkea Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Valkea") (TSX.V: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) (FSE: 4A7), is pleased to announce that Thomas Credland, President of Valkea, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 10th, 2026.

DATE: February 10
TIME: 10:00 – 10:30am ET

REGISTER HERE

Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.  

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Valkea Resources Highlights:

  • Prime Address in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt

Valkea controls a highly prospective land position in Finland's Lapland, one of the world's most fertile yet underexplored gold belts. Finland was recently ranked the #1 mining jurisdiction globally by the Fraser Institute, offering a rare combination of geological prospectivity and top-tier operating conditions.

  • Proven Neighbourhood with Tier-One Comparables

The Company's projects are strategically located near Agnico Eagle's Kittilä Mine, the largest producing gold mine in Europe, and in close proximity to Rupert Resources' Ikkari discovery. The presence of additional major operators such as Kinross Gold and B2Gold further underscores the district-scale potential of the region.

  • Experienced Team with Direct CLGB Discovery Pedigree

Led by a technical and management team with hands-on experience in Finnish gold discoveries, including Ikkari, Valkea is well positioned to execute and unlock value in a proven gold district.

About Valkea Resources

Valkea Resources at the forefront of gold exploration in Finland's highly prospective Central Lapland Greenstone Belt. With an extensive portfolio of high-potential projects, including the flagship Paana project, Valkea Resources is committed to discovering and advancing significant gold deposits in one of the world's emerging gold districts.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.


CONTACTS: Valkea Resources Chris Donaldson Executive Chair chris@valkea.ca Virtual Investor Conferences John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

