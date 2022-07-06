Nickel Investing News

Highlights

  • Updated mineral resource estimate more than doubles Measured & Indicated resources to 1.4 billion tonnes at 0.24% nickel plus a further 670 million tonnes of Inferred resources at 0.23% nickel
  • Crawford now believed to be fifth largest nickel sulphide resource globally comprising 3.5 million tonnes of contained Measured & Indicated nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announced today an updated mineral resource estimate for its 100% owned Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project ("Crawford") near Timmins Ontario, more than doubling the project's Measured & Indicated (M&I) mineral resources.

Mark Selby , Chair and Chief Executive Officer said, "We are very pleased with our continued exploration success at Crawford. Our overall Measured & Indicated resource has more than doubled, driven in large part by outstanding exploration success in our East Zone. In less than three years from initial discovery, we believe Crawford has quickly become the fifth largest nickel sulphide resource globally. When combined with the potential for zero carbon production, Crawford is expected to become an important source of nickel for electric vehicle and stainless-steel producers. With additional potential from a number of holes still pending assays at the resource cut-off date, we expect the final feasibility study resource to support the upper end of our mine plan target of 1.3 to 1.8 billion tonnes. The Crawford feasibility study continues to be on track for completion by year-end."

Crawford Mineral Resource Estimate Update

Total M&I resources more than doubled to 1.43 billion tonnes at 0.24% nickel and Inferred resource was 0.67 billion tonnes at 0.23% nickel (see Table 1). The East Zone M&I resource increased by more than 14-fold to 701 Mt at 0.23% nickel and the Main Zone resource increased by 17% to 724 Mt at 0.25% nickel. With 3.48 Mt of contained nickel in M&I resources, the company believes Crawford has the fifth largest contained nickel sulphide resource globally. M&I resources also include 93.9 Mt of iron, 8.5 Mt of chromium, 183 kt of cobalt, and 1.06 million ounces of palladium + platinum.

This updated resource is based on a combined total of 113 drillholes and 56,286 metres of drilling. Consistent with previously reported resources, a cut-off grade of 0.15% nickel was used in the Mineral Resource Estimate. Higher grade-Lower grade, and block model views of the resource estimate are provided in Figures 2 and 3 below. Sixty percent of assays from 54 additional exploration drillholes in the East and Main Zone that had not yet been received as of the resource cutoff date will be subsequently incorporated into the final feasibility study resource. Given the focus on the Main and East Zone as resources for this phase of the feasibility study, resources for North Zone (15 drill holes) and Western Extension (38 drill holes) are expected to be completed later this year and incorporated into the final feasibility study.

This Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Caracle Creek International Consulting Inc. in accordance with CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves. A Technical Report in support of the Mineral Resource Estimate will be filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) within 45 days. The Mineral Resource Estimate is effective as of July 6, 2022 .

East Zone

Drilling completed during 2021 and early 2022 joined the two previously isolated sections of mineralization. The updated resource, consisting of a total of 47 drill holes and 22,563 metres, extended the resource by 500 metres to the east for a total of 2.6 kilometres in strike length, up to 350 metres in width, and more than 650 metres deep. Drilling extended mineralization a further 200 metres to the east and mineralization remains open at depth. Higher grade mineralization continues at depth beyond the current resource as tested by hole CR22-230 which was completed to a depth of 1,155 metres. Assays for this hole are pending.

Main Zone

Drilling in the Main Zone focused near the west extension as well as testing the continuation of higher-grade targets at depth. The Main Zone resource now consists of a total of 66 drillholes and 33,723 metres of drilling and is defined across strike length of 1.9 kilometres, a width of up to 580 metres and 700 metres deep. Higher grade mineralization continues at depth beyond the current resource as tested by hole CR22-198 which was completed to a depth of 1,044 metres. Assays for this hole are pending.

Canada-Nickel-Company-Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

  1. The independent Qualified Person for the Mineral Resource Estimate, as defined by NI 43-101, is Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo., APGO #0183), of Caracle Creek International Consulting Inc. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is July 6, 2022 .

  2. These Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Resources in this Mineral Resource Estimate are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Resources as Indicated or Measured. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

  3. A cut-off grade of 0.15% Ni was used for all domains. Cut-offs were determined on the basis of core assay geostatistics and drill core lithologies for the deposit, and by comparison to analogous deposit types.

  4. Geological and block models for the Mineral Resource Estimate used data from a total of 113 surface drill holes (66 in the Main Zone and 47 in the East Zone). The drill hole database was validated prior to resource estimation and QA/QC checks were made using industry-standard control charts for blanks, core duplicates and commercial certified reference material inserted into assay batches by Canada Nickel, and by comparison of umpire assays performed at a second laboratory.

  5. Estimates have been rounded to two significant figures.

  6. The mineral resource estimates have been constrained by conceptual pit envelopes using the following optimization parametres. Metal prices used (US$) were $7.75 /lb nickel, $15 /lb cobalt, $$290/tonne iron, $1.04 /lb chromium, $1,600 /oz Pd, and $800 /oz Pt. Different pit slopes were used for each layer (in degrees): 9.5 in clay, 21.8 in gravel and 45 in rock. Exchange rate utilized was US$/C$ of $0.75 . Mining costs utilized different values for overburden (clay, gravel), selective mining and bulk mining ranging from C$1.75 to C$3.15 /t mined. Processing costs and G&A for 100ktpd operation were C$6.18 /t. Based on the range of grade and ratio of sulphur to nickel at Crawford, recovery could be expected to range from 10% - 60%. It has also been assumed that 30 – 40% of total iron would be recovered to a saleable magnetite concentrate.

  7. The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared following the CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines ( November 29, 2019 ).

    MAIN ZONE:

  8. The geological model as applied to the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Main Zone comprises three mineralized domains hosted by variably serpentinized ultramafic rocks: a relatively higher-grade core (largely dunite) and two northern and southern lower grade envelopes (combination of dunite and peridotite). Individual wireframes were created for each domain.
  9. The block model was prepared using Isatis.neo 2022. A 20 m x 20 m x 15 m block model was created and samples were composited at 7.5 m intervals. Grade estimation from drill hole data was carried out for Ni, Co, Fe, Cr, S, Pd and Pt using the Ordinary Kriging interpolation method.
  10. Grade estimation was validated by comparison of input and output statistics (Nearest Neighbour and Inverse Distance Squared methods), swath plot analysis, and by visual inspection of the assay data, block model, and grade shells in cross-sections.
  11. Density estimation was carried out for the mineralized domains using the Ordinary Kriging interpolation method, on the basis of 5,411   specific gravity measurements collected during the core logging process, using the same block model parametres of the grade estimation. As a reference, the average estimated density value within the higher-grade is 2.69 g/cm3 (t/m3), while low-grade domains of the resource model yielded averages of 2.67 g/cm3 (t/m3) in the north and 2.73 g/cm3 (t/m3) in the south.

    EAST ZONE:

  12. The geological model as applied to the Mineral Resource Estimate for the East Zone comprises three mineralized domains hosted by variably serpentinized ultramafic rocks: a relatively higher-grade core (largely dunite) and two northern and southern lower grade envelopes (largely peridotite). Individual wireframes were created for each domain.
  13. The block model was prepared using Isatis.neo 2022. A 20 m x 20 m x 15 m block model was created and samples were composited at 7.5 m intervals. Grade estimation from drill hole data was carried out for Ni, Co, Fe, Cr, S, Pd and Pt using the Ordinary Kriging interpolation method.
  14. Grade estimation was validated by comparison of input and output statistics (Nearest Neighbour and Inverse Distance Squared methods), swath plot analysis, and by visual inspection of the assay data, block model, and grade shells in cross-sections.
  15. Density estimation was carried out for the mineralized domains using the Ordinary Kriging interpolation method, on the basis of 2,798 specific gravity measurements collected during the core logging process, using the same block model parametres of the grade estimation. As a reference, the average estimated density value within the higher-grade is 2.63 g/cm3 (t/m3), while low-grade domains of the resource model yielded averages of 2.72 g/cm3 (t/m3) in the north and 2.74 g/cm3 (t/m3) in the south.

Table 1 – New Mineral Resource Estimate for the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project, Ontario. (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Figure 1 – Largest Nickel Sulfide Projects Worldwide – Ranking Based on Measured & Indicated Resource. Source: Company filings, Wood Mackenzie, Capital IQ Pro. (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Figure 2 – Plan View of Crawford – Higher Grade & Lower Grade Zones Over Total Magnetic Intensity. (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Next Steps – Exploration:

‒        A technical report with respect to the Mineral Resource Estimate Update disclosed today will be filed within 45 days as required by The National Instrument NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

‒        Mineralogical studies and metallurgical test work will continue through the fall of 2022 and will be incorporated into the Feasibility Study expected to be completed by the end of calendar 2022.

‒        Additional exploration drillholes in the East and Main Zones will be added to the resource once assays are received and any final drilling to upgrade any inferred resource remaining within the feasibility study mine plan.

‒        Regional exploration program remains ongoing.

Table 2 – Additional Drill Results from the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project Main Zone Included in the Resource Estimate.

Hole ID

From

To

Length

Est. True

Ni

Co

Pd

Pt

Cr

Fe

S

(m)

(m)

(m)

Width (m)

( %)

( %)

(g/t)

(g/t)

( %)

( %)

( %)

CR21-154

72.0

636.0

564.0

323.5

0.23

0.012

0.028

0.016

0.62

6.72

0.02

including

168.0

438.0

270.0

154.9

0.27

0.011

0.081

0.028

0.63

6.57

0.03

CR21-166

49.1

583.0

533.9

343.2

0.23

0.015

0.038

0.027

0.60

7.42

0.04

including

49.1

103.5

54.4

35.0

0.27

0.015

0.011

0.010

0.60

7.21

0.05

and

124.5

139.5

15.0

9.6

0.31

0.017

0.131

0.074

0.54

7.15

0.18

CR21-176

36.0

741.0

705.0

241.1

0.28

0.013

0.012

0.006

0.57

6.29

0.05

including

465.0

741.0

276.0

94.4

0.32

0.013

0.017

0.006

0.43

7.08

0.08


Table 3 – Additional Drill Results from the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project East Zone Included in the Resource Estimate.

Hole ID

From

To

Length

Est. True

Ni

Co

Pd

Pt

Cr

Fe

S

(m)

(m)

(m)

Width (m)

( %)

( %)

(g/t)

(g/t)

( %)

( %)

( %)

CR21-118

21.0

504.0

483.0

241.5

0.23

0.013

0.015

0.012

0.64

5.89

0.04

including

276.0

339.0

63.0

31.5

0.27

0.013

0.066

0.030

0.67

5.29

0.03

CR21-151

32.3

284.0

251.7

161.8

0.20

0.012

0.007

0.007

0.59

6.98

0.04

including

42.0

87.0

45.0

28.9

0.26

0.012

0.003

0.005

0.68

5.87

0.06

CR21-161A

21.0

432.0

411.0

95.9

0.25

0.013

0.031

0.012

0.61

6.15

0.14

including

313.5

360.0

46.5

10.9

0.30

0.017

0.047

0.016

0.53

6.68

0.25

and

393.0

418.5

25.5

6.0

0.37

0.017

0.228

0.060

0.58

6.83

0.29

and

316.5

324.0

7.5

1.8

0.44

0.022

0.061

0.017

0.68

8.35

0.44

CR21-164

33.0

210.0

177.0

60.5

0.20

0.010

0.006

0.006

0.57

5.80

0.04

CR21-168A

28.4

420.0

391.6

133.9

0.20

0.012

0.005

0.005

0.59

6.58

0.03

including

28.4

190.5

162.1

55.4

0.27

0.012

0.005

0.005

0.65

5.79

0.03

CR21-174

27.0

630.0

603.0

52.6

0.23

0.012

0.007

0.007

0.63

6.13

0.04

including

481.5

630.0

148.5

12.9

0.27

0.012

0.005

0.004

0.68

5.84

0.04

and

27.0

61.5

34.5

3.0

0.31

0.014

0.018

0.007

0.69

5.86

0.07


Table 4: Drill Hole Orientation.

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Azimuth

Dip

Length

(mE)

(mN)

(⁰)

(⁰)

(m)

CR21-118

474,795

5,409,961

180

-60.0

483.0

CR21-151

474,125

5,409,970

185

-50.0

251.7

CR21-154

472,409

5,409,162

45

-55.0

564.0

CR21-161A

473,929

5,409,974

180

-76.5

411.0

CR21-164

474,600

5,409,830

0

-70.0

177.0

CR21-166

471,878

5,409,938

265

-50.0

533.9

CR21-168A

474,701

5,409,800

360

-70.0

391.6

CR21-174

474,858

5,409,884

168

-85.0

603.0

CR21-176

473,421

5,408,875

210

-70.0

705.0

CR22-198

473,562

5,408,735

205

-75.0

1,044.0

CR22-230

473,822

5,409,953

230

-70.0

1,155.0


Assays, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Drilling and Assay

Edwin Escarraga , MSc, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. One set of samples is transported in secure bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack to Actlabs Timmins, while a second set of samples is securely shipped to SGS Lakefield for preparation, with analysis performed at SGS Burnaby or SGS Callao ( Peru ). All are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and 17 other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo . (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby, Chair and CEO Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill results relating to the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the project mine plan, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Figure 3 – Plan View of Crawford – 2022 M&I Resource versus 2021 M&I Resource (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/updated-mineral-resource-estimate-doubles-measured--indicated-resources-at-canada-nickels-crawford-nickel-sulphide-project-301580909.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/06/c9274.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada NickelTSXV:CNCBase Metals Investing
CNC:CA
TSXV:CNC

Canada Nickel


Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Company Announces Assay Results and Confirms Discovery at Reid Property

Canada Nickel Company Announces Assay Results and Confirms Discovery at Reid Property

Highlights

  • Assays achieved expected grades over entire core length of 354 metres: 0.24% nickel including 15 metres of 0.39% nickel and 6 metres of 0.57% nickel
  • Confirmed same mineralogy as Company's flagship Crawford Project
  • Reid property has larger geophysical footprint than Crawford
  • Crawford resource update expected to be released by July 6, 2022

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announced today assay results at its Reid property, where two drill holes have been completed as part of its regional exploration program. Drilling was highlighted by hole REI21-02 which intersected 354 meters of 0.24% nickel and includes 15 meters of 0.39% nickel and 6 meters of 0.57% nickel. Mineralogy completed on samples from these holes confirmed that they contain the same heazlewoodite-pentlandite-awaruite minerals as Crawford.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Completes Additional Property Acquisitions

Canada Nickel Completes Additional Property Acquisitions

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Grid Metals Corp. ("Grid") (TSXV: GRDM; OTCQB: MSMGF) on June 6, 2022 to acquire a 100% interest in the Bannockburn Nickel Property located near Matachewan Ontario and to provide further details on other recently acquired properties.

Mark Selby , Chair and Chief Executive Officer said, "The acquisition of Bannockburn is highly complementary to our southern cluster of properties at Sothman, Midlothian, and Powell.
The Bannockburn "B" zone has already been successfully tested for 600 metres of its total 1.3 kilometre strike length with multiple intervals in excess of 0.3% nickel and has smaller, higher grade potential at other zones on the property. Historical mineral processing work confirmed presence of heazlewoodite, similar to Crawford, and the ability to generate a 35% nickel concentrate."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Takes Important Step in Crawford Nickel Project Permitting Process

Canada Nickel Takes Important Step in Crawford Nickel Project Permitting Process

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce submission of the preliminary draft of the Initial Project Description ("IPD") to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada ("the Agency") following the related signing of ground-breaking Impact Assessment Process Agreements ("Impact Assessment Agreements" or "IA Agreements") with Taykwa Tagamou Nation, Matachewan First Nation, and Mattagami First Nation.

Canada Nickel Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Mark Selby , Chair & CEO of Canada Nickel said, "This is an important first step in the permitting process for Crawford. Since the founding of the Company, our approach has been to work with Indigenous communities and local stakeholders as partners in order to create shared value through economic opportunities, while also being respectful and responsible stewards of the natural environment. These ground-breaking Impact Assessment Agreements foster full participation of Indigenous Communities in the federal Impact Assessment process for the development of the Crawford Nickel Project."

"Taykwa Tagamou Nation is proud of the partnership we have with Canada Nickel. This innovative model of applying Traditional Knowledge through a land use study enables our community to both understand the project's impacts through all stages of its life cycle, while ensuring that, as the stewards of our Traditional Territory, development is conducted in an environmentally sustainable manner", said Chief Bruce Archibald .

"True Indigenous partnerships, such as ours with Canada Nickel, provide certainty for proponents, along with economic opportunity for Northern Ontario and impacted Indigenous communities," said Deputy Chief Derek Archibald . "With this certainty, Taykwa Tagamou Nation is meaningfully participating in the project's economic development from beginning to end".

Chief Chad Boissoneau , of Mattagami First Nation, commented "Agreements of this nature, built upon honest and genuine relationships, benefit both the First Nation and the Proponent. First Nations can fully participate in the Impact Assessment of a major project on our Traditional Land, while supporting Canada Nickel in making properly informed, sustainable, and respectful decisions about a project that stands to be of great benefit to our community."

An Important Step for the Crawford Nickel Project

The submission of the preliminary draft of the IPD to the Agency initiates a precursory review period of the document. This review period, coinciding with Canada Nickel's independent Indigenous and public consultation program for the IPD, will enable Canada Nickel to integrate feedback from both the Agency's review and Canada Nickel's engagement activities into the final draft of the IPD, expected to be formally submitted in summer 2022.

The Impact Assessment process is a planning and decision-making tool used by regulators, Indigenous communities, the general public, stakeholders, and proponents to emphasize the positive benefits and resolve or mitigate the potential impacts of a proposed major project. The IPD is a key phase in the early planning and development of a modern mining project.

Impact Assessment Process Agreements

The signing and implementation of the IA Agreements further validates the meaningful and productive relationships developed between Canada Nickel and Taykwa Tagamou Nation, Matachewan First Nation, and Mattagami First Nation, and serves as tangible evidence of Canada Nickel's intention around full integration of Indigenous communities into the development of the Crawford Nickel Project.

The IA Agreements are intended to foster full participation of Indigenous communities in the federal Impact Assessment process, with a focus on community driven completion of Traditional Knowledge and Land Use and Socio-economic studies. In addition to outlining effective communication channels and platforms for meaningful engagement, the IA Agreements facilitate tangible capacity building within the communities that will extend beyond the timeline of and activities relating to the Crawford Project and Canada Nickel, including the hiring and training of a dedicated Impact Assessment Coordinator and the creation of an Impact Assessment Coordination Committee, comprised of representative, interested community members, including youth and elders.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-cobalt sulphide projects to deliver nickel and cobalt required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has successfully registered and applied for trademarks in various jurisdictions for NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel and cobalt in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby , Chair and CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill results relating to the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-takes-important-step-in-crawford-nickel-project-permitting-process-301545660.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/12/c4551.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces New Nickel Discovery at Reid with Larger Footprint than Flagship Crawford Property Main Zone; Provides Update on Regional Exploration

Canada Nickel Announces New Nickel Discovery at Reid with Larger Footprint than Flagship Crawford Property Main Zone; Provides Update on Regional Exploration

Highlights

  • Reid Property – second hole of new discovery intersected dunite across entire 354 metre core length including an 84 metre highly mineralized interval.
  • All 21 holes drilled at Deloro , Reaume, and Nesbitt properties intersected target mineralization.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced a new nickel discovery at its Reid property, where two drill holes have been completed as part of its regional exploration program. Drilling has commenced at Reid, as well as the Company's Deloro and Reaume properties, and assays from earlier drilling at Nesbitt have been received.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces Closing of $51.6 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

Canada Nickel Announces Closing of $51.6 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced "bought deal" offering (the " Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$51,554,156.70 which includes the exercise of the Underwriters' over-allotment option. Under the Offering, the Company sold the following:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORDEN CROWN COMMENCES MINIMUM 3,000M DRILL PROGRAM AT THE BURFJORD COPPER-GOLD PROJECT, NORWAY

NORDEN CROWN COMMENCES MINIMUM 3,000M DRILL PROGRAM AT THE BURFJORD COPPER-GOLD PROJECT, NORWAY

Norden Crown Metals Corp. (" Norden Crown " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOCR) (OTC: NOCRF ( Frankfurt : 03E) has begun an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 metre diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Burfjord Copper Project (" Burfjord " or the " Project ") in northern Norway in partnership with Boliden Mineral AB ("Boliden) in northern Norway.  A variety of anomalous geological, geochemical, and geophysical targets have been identified which have potential to host economic copper-gold mineralization.  The primary objective of the drill program is to evaluate the copper-gold grades and test the continuity of newly established targets within an area of extensive historical mining and trenching. Stratigraphic drill holes are also planned to supplement targeting and expand prospectivity along the axis of the Burfjord anticline.

Previous drilling by Norden Crown (see News Release dated March 20, 2019 ) at Burfjord returned compelling results including an intercept of 32 metres averaging 0.56% copper and 0.26 g/t gold (including 3.46 metres of 4.31% copper and 2.22 g/t gold) at shallow depths below a cluster of historic mine workings 1,2 . Historical drilling on the Project (Cedarsgruvan) was reported to have returned 7.0 metres averaging 3.6% copper 3 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Corp. Announces Voting Results from 2022 AGM and Welcomes New Directors

Interra Copper Corp. Announces Voting Results from 2022 AGM and Welcomes New Directors

(TheNewswire)

Interra Copper Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire July 6, 2022 - Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX ) ( OTC:IMIMF ) ( FRA:3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders that was held on June 30, 2022 (the " Meeting "). Shareholders were asked to vote on several items of business as described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 12, 2022 (the " Circular "), and all proposals put forward to the Company's shareholders were approved. A total of 1,931,743 Common shares representing approximately 23.03% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VVC Unveils New Look That Reflects Significant Growth

VVC Unveils New Look That Reflects Significant Growth

VVC Exploration Corporation (" VVC " or the " Company ") (TSX-V:VVC) is pleased to announce that it has rebranded its logo, messaging, and website to better illustrate the depth of the organization's current business operations, and will be using a new trade name "VVC Resources" going forward.

"We think the updated brand represents where the Company is going, while keeping true to the expertise and work ethic that has gotten us to where we are today," said Jim Culver, VVC President and CEO. "I am proud of the team for their thoughtful work and see this as another step in our continued evolution and growth."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Reports on Aster Alteration Survey on the Bronson Property

Fabled Reports on Aster Alteration Survey on the Bronson Property

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL); (FSE:XZ7) announces additional results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Goldplay Appoints President and VP Exploration

Goldplay Appoints President and VP Exploration

TSXV:AUC) (OTCQB:AUCCF), (Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that in order to significantly strengthen Company's technical and leadership capabilities, it has split the Company's President and CEO roles and has appointed a highly experienced President as well as a highly experienced Vice President Exploration to lead Company's plans and strategy together with Goldplay's CEO, Mr. Catalin Kilofliski

Effective July 1st, 2022 Mr. Christopher Osterman was appointed as the Company's President following the decision to split the Company's President and CEO role, and Mr. Jose Mario Branco as the Company's Vice President Exploration. Both roles are reporting to the Company's CEO.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nickel Creek Platinum Announces 2022 Field Program at Nickel Shäw

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces 2022 Field Program at Nickel Shäw

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company formally commenced the drilling portion of its 2022 field program on July 1, 2022 at its 100%-owned Nickel Creek's Nickel Shäw Project in the Yukon, Canada .

Nickel Creek Platinum Logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

Following successful completion of the recent C$2.7 million private placement, which included a Flow-Through Offering of C$2.4 million , the Company has secured the necessary funding required to perform an exploration program for the 2022 field season to collect data to facilitate completion of a Prefeasibility Study (" PFS "). This work will include PFS drilling on the Wellgreen deposit to support conversion of inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources and to collect additional geotechnical and hydrogeological data including the characterization of the proposed waste dump and tailings sites. Further drilling is also planned at the Arch exploration target to define the extent of mineralization.

Stuart Harshaw , President and CEO commented "We are looking forward to advancing the Nickel Shäw Project with our extensive program this summer.  The nickel market needs projects like ours to develop in order to supply the increasing demand for nickel and copper to produce electric vehicles."

As part of the 2022 field program, the Company will be supported by the Kluane First Nation, the Company's First Nations partner via its operating companies, Kluane Development LP and Kluane Energy LP.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cam Bell , an independent geologist on a consulting retainer contract with the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada , one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.  The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements relating to general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nickel Shäw Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-creek-platinum-announces-2022-field-program-at-nickel-shaw-301580946.html

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/05/c6213.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×