Universal Ibogaine a life sciences company based in Canada, focused on transforming the addiction treatment industry through the medical use of the plant medicine ibogaine, today announced that Nick Karos Name, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at OTC Markets VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 10 th 2022. DATE: March 10 th 2022 TIME: 12:00 PM EST LINK: This will be a live, interactive online event ...

IBO:CA