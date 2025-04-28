Nutritional Growth Solutions Limited

Binding Commitments Received for A$1.0 Million under Convertible Note Placement

Nutritional Growth Solutions Limited (ASX:NGS) ("NGS" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce that it has received binding commitments for the issue of 1,000,000 convertible notes (Placement CNs), to be issued at $1.00 each (CN Placement).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • NGS has secured commitments of A$1.0 million under a placement of convertible notes.
  • Under the placement, 1,000,000 convertible notes will be issued at A$1.00 each, with the conversion of the convertible notes into ordinary shares in NGS at a price of between A$0.03 and A$0.025 per ordinary share to occur within 10 business days of NGS shareholders approving their conversion including for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1.
  • Each investor who is issued with ordinary shares on conversion of the convertible notes will be issued with one option for each fully paid ordinary share that is issued on conversion of the convertible notes, with that issuance of options to take place on the same date as the ordinary share issuance date. This is expected to be within 10 business days of NGS shareholders approving that issuance of options including for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1. These options will be exercisable on a 1:1 basis into fully paid ordinary shares in NGS at an exercise price of $0.04 per option, and will expire 3 years following their issue date if they have not been exercised during that 3 year period.
  • The placement of convertible notes was supported by Australian sophisticated and professional investors.
  • Funds raised from the placement of convertible notes will be used to purchase inventory for retail expansion in CVS and Wakefern, as well as working capital and corporate expenses.

The offer of the Placement CNs was made to sophisticated and professional investors in Australia and successfully closed, achieving binding commitments of A$1.0 million.

Stephen Turner, NGS CEO and Managing Director, commented on the CN Placement:

“We are very pleased with the strong support shown by investors in this placement, which provides important growth capital to support our retail expansion into leading U.S. retailers, including CVS and Wakefern. We would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support as we execute our growth strategy and build on the momentum from our recent distribution achievements.”

The conversion of the convertible notes into fully paid ordinary shares in NGS will take place at a price of between A$0.03 and A$0.025 per ordinary share within 10 business days of NGS shareholders approving their conversion including for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1. NGS expects to convene a general meeting of its shareholders to consider whether to approve the conversion of the convertible notes into fully paid ordinary shares in NGS and whether to approve the issuance of options within the next few weeks.

Until the convertible notes are converted into ordinary shares or redeemed, they bear interest which is payable quarterly in arrear at either 10% per annum (if the holder of the convertible notes elects not to receive ordinary shares in NGS in lieu of cash interest), or 15% per annum (if the holder of the convertible notes elects to receive ordinary shares in NGS in lieu of cash interest). Issuance of ordinary shares in NGS in lieu of cash interest is subject to NGS being in compliance with the ASX Listing Rules. If the convertible notes have not been converted by the date that is 2 years after their issue date, they will be redeemed by NGS at their issue price.

Each investor who is issued with ordinary shares on conversion of the convertible notes will be issued with one option for each fully paid ordinary share that is issued on conversion of the convertible notes, with that issuance of options to take place on the same date as the ordinary share issuance date. This is expected to be within 10 business days of NGS shareholders approving that issuance of options including for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1. These options will be exercisable on a 1:1 basis into fully paid ordinary shares in NGS at an exercise price of $0.04 per option, and will expire 3 years following their issue date if they have not been exercised during that 3 year period (the CN Holder Options). Quotation of the CN Holder Options on the ASX will be sought.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The net proceeds from the issue of the convertible notes are planned to be used in the following areas:

LEAD MANAGER OPTIONS

The Company engaged GBA Capital Pty Ltd (AFSL 544680) to act as lead manager for the CN Placement (Lead Manager).

Under the terms of the mandate with the Lead Manager, the Lead Manager will be issued with 30% of the number of CN Holder Options (the Lead Manager Options). The Lead Manager Options will be exercisable on a 1:1 basis into fully paid ordinary shares in NGS at an exercise price of $0.04 per Lead Manager Option. The Lead Manager Options will expire 3 years following their issue date if they have not been exercised during that 3 year period.

The Lead Manager Options will be issued within 10 business days of NGS shareholders approving that issuance including for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1. NGS expects the Lead Manager Options to be issued at the same time as the issuance of the CN Holder Options. Quotation of the Lead Manager Options on the ASX will be sought.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Nutritional Growth Solutions Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:ngsasx stockslife science investing
The Conversation (0)
AbbVie Reports First-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

AbbVie Reports First-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

  • Reports First-Quarter Diluted EPS of $0.72 on a GAAP Basis, a Decrease of 6.5 Percent; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $2.46 , an Increase of 6.5 Percent; These Results Include an Unfavorable Impact of $0.13 Per Share Related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense
  • Delivers First-Quarter Net Revenues of $13.343 Billion , an Increase of 8.4 Percent on a Reported Basis or 9.8 Percent on an Operational Basis
  • First   -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Immunology Portfolio Were $6.264 Billion , an Increase of 16.6 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 18.1 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Skyrizi Net Revenues Were $3.425 Billion ; Global Rinvoq Net Revenues Were $1.718 Billion ; Global Humira Net Revenues Were $1.121 Billion
  • First-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Neuroscience Portfolio Were $2.282 Billion , an Increase of 16.1 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 17.0 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Vraylar Net Revenues Were $765 Million ; Global Botox Therapeutic Net Revenues Were $866 Million ; Combined Global Ubrelvy and Qulipta Net Revenues Were $433 Million
  • First-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Oncology Portfolio Were $1.633 Billion , an Increase of 5.8 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 7.5 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Imbruvica Net Revenues Were $738 Million ; Global Venclexta Net Revenues Were $665 Million ; Global Elahere Net Revenues Were $179 Million
  • First   -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Aesthetics Portfolio Were $1.102 Billion , a Decrease of 11.7 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 10.2 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Cosmetic Net Revenues Were $556 Million ; Global Juvederm Net Revenues Were $231 Million
  • Raises 2025 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance Range from $11.99 - $12.19 to $12.09 - $12.29 , which Includes an Unfavorable Impact of $0.13 Per Share Related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense Incurred Year-To-Date Through the First Quarter 2025

- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 .

"AbbVie's first-quarter results were well ahead of our expectations and reflect an excellent start to the year," said Robert A. Michael , chief executive officer, AbbVie. "The fundamentals of our business are strong and we continue to bolster our outlook with pipeline advancements and strategic investments. Based on the progress we are making, AbbVie is well positioned for the long term."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for TrenibotulinumtoxinE for the Treatment of Glabellar Lines

AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for TrenibotulinumtoxinE for the Treatment of Glabellar Lines

TrenibotE is a first-in-class botulinum neurotoxin serotype E characterized by a rapid onset of action as early as 8 hours after administration (earliest assessment time) and shorter duration of effect of 2-3 weeks. If approved, TrenibotE will be the first neurotoxin of its kind available to patients. –Submission is supported by data from over 2,100 patients treated with TrenibotE throughout the clinical program.

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. , April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for trenibotulinumtoxinE (TrenibotE) for the treatment of moderate to severe glabellar lines.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:SBM

Sirona Biochem Secures Strategic Investment Agreements and New Joint Venture with Promura GmbH

Keep reading...Show less

Adicet Bio Appoints Michael Grissinger to the Board of Directors

--Mr. Grissinger brings more than four decades of leadership experience in pharmaceutical business development and strategic transactions--

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Neuroscientific Biopharmaceuticals

Neuroscientific to Acquire Leading Stem Cell Technology

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:NSB) to acquire StemSmartTM patented Stem Cell technology (StemSmart), for the manufacture of life-changing cellular medicine, Mesenchymal Stromal Cells (MSC), from Isopogen WA Ltd (Isopogen WA).

Keep reading...Show less
New York Plastic Surgical Group and Deep Blue Med Spa Receive State and National Recognition by Allergan Aesthetics

New York Plastic Surgical Group and Deep Blue Med Spa Receive State and National Recognition by Allergan Aesthetics

New York Plastic Surgical Group and Deep Blue Med Spa have been named the #1 provider of Allergan products in New York State. In addition, they have been ranked in the top 25 nationally. This distinction places them in the top 1% of over 30,000 Allergan medical aesthetic practices throughout the country.

As a pioneer in the field of aesthetic medicine, Allergan develops and manufactures a portfolio of leading brands and products including Botox Cosmetic, the Juvéderm family of fillers, Coolsculpting, Cooltone, DiamondGlow, and SkinMedica. To receive a top placement from such an authority within the industry is not only an accomplishment, but also a demonstration of true mastery. To date, NYPS Group and Deep Blue Med Spa are proud to have had multiple providers chosen to serve as national AMI (Allergan Medical Institute) trainers.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Radiopharm Theranostics Doses First Patient with 18F-RAD101 in U.S. Phase 2b Imaging Study of Brain Metastasis 

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER & YEAR-END 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Heliostar Delivers Strong First Quarter 2025 Results

Silver Crown Royalties Announces Closing of Final Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

Energy Investing

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER & YEAR-END 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Delivers Strong First Quarter 2025 Results

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Crown Royalties Announces Closing of Final Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

uranium investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

gold investing

New 1km‐long Gold Trend Defined at Cardinia East

Lithium Investing

USD 36 Million Just Transition Fund Grant Approved for Cinovec Project

Base Metals Investing

Capital Raising to Progress Iron and Gold Projects

×