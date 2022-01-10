(TheNewswire)
Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV:IBO) ("UI" or the "Company") announces that Rami Batal has been replaced as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company and its subsidiaries. For the present time, the Company has appointed Nick Karos as CEO, effective immediately. Mr. Karos had recently been appointed as a Capital Markets consultant to the Company "We are grateful for Rami's leadership and many contributions," said Chief Ian Campbell, Chair of the UI Board of Directors. "We wish Rami all the best." Mr. Karos is based in Los Angeles, USA, and is a seasoned financier. His career includes senior roles with US investment banks, including serving at Piper Jaffray as head of Nasdaq Trading and Agency Services, and most recently as CEO of Private Trading Group, which has provided business development and capital raising services for several successful start-up ventures. Mr. Karos said "I'm very excited to work with the talented partners at UI to move towards our goal of conducting clinical trials with Health Canada. Universal Ibogaine's goal is to transform the addiction treatment model using ibogaine as the cornerstone of our new addiction treatment protocol. Addiction is a disease that affects society like none other, and we believe our ground-breaking protocol will give patients and families a better path towards long-term recovery." The Board of Directors will immediately begin an executive search process for selecting a new CEO. Mr. Karos remains a short list candidate for the long term position. UI is a life sciences company, with a goal to develop a platform of addiction treatment clinics, which may eventually use ibogaine as a primary modality for the interruption and ideally cessation of addictions to primarily opioids such as oxycodone, heroin, fentanyl, as well as alcohol, cocaine, and other stimulants. UI separately plans to clinically develop ibogaine, a natural plant substance, as an authorized addiction interruption medicine for the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder. A Clinical Trial Application to Health Canada is being developed to undertake clinical trials in Canada, aimed at proving the safety and efficacy of the use of ibogaine for this purpose. In the longer term, UI plans to introduce ibogaine into the addiction treatment protocols to be used in its' future facilities.
Universal Ibogaine
Overview
Universal Ibogaine (TSXV:IBO) is a Canadian company working to develop the gold standard for addiction treatment.
The company is developing an ibogaine based drug franchise to treat addiction and related mental health issues. These treatments will be administered within a global network of owned and franchised state-of-the-art holistic treatment clinics.
Addiction doesn't just affect 1 in 5, it affects everyone.
Addiction and the underlying mental health challenges are the true epidemic of our time. No family has not been touched by the problem of addiction. The pointed end of the addiction crisis is opioid related overdose death. Opioid overdose has become the leading cause of accidental death in North America. Approximately 150 people die every day in North America. In Vancouver BC, the center of the opioid problem in Canada, one person dies from opioid overdose every two hours.
Opioids can be found in methamphetamine licit and illicit forms. Several opioid medications, including codeine, fentanyl, morphine, oxycodone and diacetylmorphine are produced and used most often to treat pain. Problematic opioid use generally occurs when a patient finds they are unable to discontinue use upon the completion of their prescription. The patient is then forced to turn to illicit sources.
What is Ibogaine?
Ibogaine is a psychoactive alkaloid extracted from the root bark of Tabernanthe iboga, a Central West African rain forest shrub called iboga. Iboga has been used by local cultures as a rite of passage for centuries.
Ibogaine has been shown to provide rapid detox from opioid use by regenerating opioid receptors in the brain, thereby resetting the brain to a pre-addicted state. Ibogaine also converts to a long-acting metabolite which continues to support brain development for 2 to 4 months post treatment. This time, along with an aftercare program, provides the patient an opportunity to establish healthy new habits and rebuild their lives.
Universal Ibogaine Co-Founder Dr. Alberto Sola has provided ibogaine detox treatment to over 3700 patients, more than any other doctor in the world. Universal Ibogaine is leveraging the treatment data developed by Dr. Sola to advance a clinical trial in Canada for the use of ibogaine in opioid detox.
Universal Ibogaine also owns and operates a traditional addiction recovery center where it will develop a state-of-the-art holistic pretreatment, detox and aftercare programs into which the ibogaine treatment protocol will be inserted upon successful completion of the human proof of concept study.
Studies have shown the potential for opioid detoxification with ibogaine, with evidence that suggests a lack of withdrawal symptoms after a single dose. “Individuals typically do not go back into withdrawal following opioid detoxification with single doses of ibogaine despite opioid abstinence, suggesting a persistent modification of neuroadaptations associated with opioid tolerance or dependence," said Tamara Antonio in the study “Effect of Iboga Alkaloids on µ-Opioid Receptor-Coupled G Protein Activation." Ibogaine is currently a Schedule I substance according to the US Drug Enforcement Agency.
In Canada, ibogaine sits on the Prescription Drug List, meaning the pathway to medicalization faces significantly less barriers. With the addition of the real world treatment data, Universal Ibogaine is confident in their ability to bring this medicine to market in a timely fashion.
Universal Ibogaine Inc. has completed a reverse-takeover Qualifying Transaction with P Squared Renewables (TSXV:PSQP), a Capital Pool Company, allowing the company to list on the TSX Venture Exchange.
In concert with the Qualifying Transaction, Universal Ibogaine has completed a C$6 million financing.
Universal Ibogaine's Company Highlights
- The only pure-play public ibogaine company in the world
- Focused on Ibogaine drug development plus state-of-the-art treatment clinics
- Co-Founder Dr. Alberto Sola has administered over 3700 ibogaine treatments, more than any other doctor in the world.
- CEO Dr. Rami Batal has a 25-year successful track record in developing experimental medicines.
- De-Risked bio-tech drug development backed by real world treatment data set.
- Treatments to occur in a safe clinical environment, through the development of gold-standard addiction treatment clinics
- Arranging for clinical trials to medicalize ibogaine in Canada, including securing contract research organization (CROs), drug supply, and institutional partners
- Acquired an active addiction treatment center in Canada to perfect the wrap around treatments and roll out ibogaine once approved in Canada.
- Partnering with Canadian First Nations to investigate treatment possibilities on sovereign indigenous territories.
- Acquired land in Belize with an eye toward co-development of an addiction aftercare treatment center.
Kelburn Addiction and Mental Health Treatment Center
The Kelburn Clinic is an established and respected conventional addiction treatment center located near Winnipeg Manitoba in Canada. The center was acquired through the financing and qualifying transaction with P Squared Renewables. The center will be re-branded as Clear Sky Recovery and will host the research and development side of Universal Ibogaine's Canadian operations.
Having an operating treatment center makes Universal Ibogaine revenue positive will in clinical trials, it offers the team a development platform for the creation of its state of the art addiction treatment models.
The pre and post ibogaine treatment protocols can be expanded into a network of owned and franchised facilities during the ibogaine drug development process. The network of clinic will then provide the runway to deliver the approved ibogaine medicines according to the treatment protocols developed in the original Clear Sky Clinic.
The Kelburn clinic also sits on a 50-acre development parcel which holds promise to further expand research and treatment facilities in the near term.
Clear Sky Recovery Clinic
Universal Ibogaine Inc. has acquired the exclusive worldwide licensing rights as well as a purchase option from Clear Sky Recovery Cancun, the world leading ibogaine treatment center based in Cancun, Mexico.
The facility has provided over 3700 ibogaine treatments using a proven protocol designed to ease the withdrawal symptoms associated with a variety of addictive drugs including opioids such heroin, OxyContin & Oxycodone, methadone, buprenorphine (Subutex and Suboxone), methamphetamines, cocaine, and alcohol.
According to the company, ibogaine has the potential to eliminate 95 percent of symptoms associated with opioid withdrawal. Ibogaine seems to produce a flood of neurotrophic growth factor which targets and repairs damaged receptors in the brain. During the treatment the opioid receptors are repaired to a pre-addicted state. Certain psychological experiences during the treatment also help to reveal and heal underlying trauma that may have contributed to substance abuse and addictive behaviors.
After the treatment, opioid receptors are rendered “naive". It is as though the brain has never taken an opioid. Ibogaine also produces a long-acting metabolite which helps to reduce cravings and continues neurogenic growth for up to 4 months after the treatment. This allows the patient time to create healthy new habits and rebuild their lives through an effective aftercare program.
The facility's treatment protocols are designed to meet the specific needs of individual patients and their unique medical background. The facility is an oceanfront private hospital located in the Punta Sam resort area of beautiful Cancún that aims to provide a safe and effective setting for ibogaine treatment for interrupting drug dependency disorders. Clear Sky provides a comprehensive pre-care and aftercare package that can be customized to cater to a patient's unique needs.
Over the last 13 years, Dr. Alberto Sola has treated thousands of patients at Clear Sky Recovery. He believes ibogaine has significant potential in combating drug dependency issues. “We have a once in a lifetime to help the sufferers of a modern-day epidemic, the opioid crisis, by bringing them a safe and effective, seven-day treatment with ibogaine. It's an opportunity to save lives, change paradigms in the addiction industry and pioneer a brand-new market."
Universal Ibogaine's Management Team & Board of Directors
Dr. Rami Batal, PharmD/PhD - Chief Executive Officer
Dr. Rami Batal is a seasoned biopharmaceutical industry executive and a healthcare professional who has a passion for, and expertise and experience in, neuropsychiatry and mental health/behavioral health illnesses, including substance use disorders. Dr. Batal has occupied leadership and influencing roles in research and development, strategic marketing and business development at Antibe Therapeutics, Canopy Growth, Beckley-Canopy (now Beckly-Psytech), Purdue Canada, and Yumanity Therapeutics. Dr. Batal holds a doctorate in Experimental Medicine from McGill, and an MBA from Concordia. He is a Canada Board certified Pharmacist and is licensed to practice in Quebec.
Greg Leavens, CPA - Chief Financial Officer
Greg Leavens, CPA CA - is a financial executive, CFO and Controller with 30 years of experience in public accounting and industry, including the oil & gas exploration / production and service sectors. Greg started his career with KPMG, and has extensive experience in leadership, strategic planning, due diligence reviews, financing, forecasting, financial reporting, treasury and risk management, and regulatory compliance.
Dr. Ian Rabb - Chief Clinics Officer
Dr Ian Rabb is one of the most recognized and respected leaders in Addiction Treatment in Canada today. Dr. Ian Rabb is a certified Interventionist and addictions specialist who has helped thousands of people overcome addiction. In his 20 years of sobriety, he has founded Two Ten Recovery and Destiny House — Winnipeg's only sober living housing organization. Ian was the visionary founding member of Aurora Recover Centre in Gimli Manitoba and most recently held the position of Director of Business Development at Edgewood Health Network, Canada's only national addiction treatment center brand. Prior to his work in addiction treatment Ian was a practicing Doctor of Optometry.
Dr. Glenn Copeland - Senior Medical Advisor
Dr. Copeland is internationally recognized for his work as the former founder, chairman and CEO of the renowned Cleveland Clinic Canada. He also established the Rehab and Wellbeing Centre and Sports Medicine Centre at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto.
Chief Ian Campbell, MBA - Chairman (Independent)
Chief Ian Campbell (Xalek) is a hereditary chief of the Squamish Nation located in Vancouver, British Columbia. He has served as an elected member of council since 2005 and was appointed as a Political Spokesperson in 2008. Since 1999 he has been the Cultural Ambassador and Negotiator for the Intergovernmental Relations Department of the Squamish Nation, advancing Aboriginal rights and title, while invigorating substantive economic opportunities through negotiations, collaboration, and partnerships. Ian graduated from Simon Fraser University with an MBA in Aboriginal Business and Leadership.
Dr. Alberto Sola, BSc, MD
Clear Sky Addiction Solution's President, Dr Sola is a thought leader in entheogenic treatment. He has the distinction of having treated more patients with ibogaine than any other person in the world and is head of operations at Clear Sky Recovery. Dr. Sola graduated from Universidad Anahuac. As the Medical Director of Amerimed, he opened four emergency hospitals for tourists in Puerto Vallarta, Cancun, and Cabo San Lucas.
Nick Karos - Director, Capital Markets
Mr. Karos is based in Los Angeles, USA, and is a seasoned financier. His career includes senior roles with US investment banks, including serving at Piper Jaffray as head of Nasdaq Trading and Agency Services, and most recently as CEO of Private Trading Group, which has provided business development and capital raising services for several successful start-up ventures.
Robert Turner, ICD.D, MBA - Director (Independent)
Mr. Turner is President of his own incorporated consulting firm and a Principal within Western Management Consultants. His consulting focus is providing guidance to boards on their governance including proper CEO oversight. Mr. Turner brings experience as a CHRO in both the private and public sectors. Subsequently, he joined Mercer Canada as a Partner focused on consulting within Canadian health care. Robert has served on Universal Ibogaine's Advisory Board since December 2018. Robert has an ICD.D certification from Rotman Business School, an MBA from the Ivey Business School and a BSc (Biochemistry) from the University of Toronto. He serves on the Boards of two other corporations – one private and one not-for-profit.
Marilyn Loewen Mauritz, ICD.D, JD - Director (Independent)
Marilyn Loewen Mauritz is a senior corporate executive with over 25 years of experience in diverse industries. From 2015 to January 2021, Ms. Mauritz held several senior executive positions at Central 1 Credit Union, a leading provider of financial, digital banking and payment solutions, including serving as the interim Chief Executive Officer. Most recently, she served as Central 1's Chief Transformation & Legal Officer, where she led the Legal, Compliance, Governance, Strategy, Information Technology and Government Relations teams. Prior to joining Central 1, she was General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Interfor Corporation. She currently serves on the Board of YWCA of Greater Vancouver, chairing the Governance and Nominating Committee. Marilyn obtained her Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Calgary and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from McMaster University. She is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors, ICD.D.
Anthony DeCristofaro - Director
Mr. DeCristofaro is currently CEO of Qnext Corp., a global developer of disruptive apps and private cloud technologies, and his extensive experience includes thirty years in the computer industry and three M&A transactions valued at more than $600 million. Over the course of his career, DeCristofaro has been sought out as a member of several high-profile public Boards, including Hartco, Delrina, Synchronica, and TransGaming. He also currently serves on the Board of Directors of Jack Nathan Medical Corp.
David Danziger, CPA, CA - Director
David Danziger is Senior Vice President, Assurance & National Leader, Public Companies of MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("MNP"), Canada's fifth largest accounting firm. He is a member of the firm's management team and responsible for providing leadership and direction to MNP's Assurance practice across Canada. David has extensive experience in both Canada and USA public market transactions and leverages significant expertise, having served as a director on many public companies listed on the TSX, the TSX Venture, the CSE and the New York Stock Exchange.
Near Term Goals and Milestones
The team at Universal Ibogaine is currently expanding, with notable hires in Clinic Operations, Drug Development, and additions to the board in Corporate Finance and Governance expected through Q4 2021.
Concurrent OTC and FSE listings completed through Q4 2021.
Drug development program with initial Canadian Clinical Trial expected to be underway by Q1 2022 with the goal to launch into Phase 2 Human Proof of Concept.
Additional revenue producing clinic acquisitions through 2022.
Universal Ibogaine Announces Expansion of Executive Team andGrant of Stock Options
Calgary, AB - TheNewswire December 2, 2021 Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV:IBO) (" UI " or the " Company "), a life sciences company with a mission to research and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, is pleased to announce an expansion of its' Executive team, and welcomes Nick Karos as its new Director Capital Markets.
Mr. Karos is based in Los Angeles, USA, and is a seasoned financier. His career includes senior roles with US investment banks, including serving at Piper Jaffray as head of Nasdaq Trading and Agency Services, and most recently as CEO of Private Trading Group, which has provided business development and capital raising services for several successful start-up ventures.
Mr. Karos' mandate will include expanding awareness of UI in the US-based investment community (including institutional investors, family offices, high net worth individuals and investment advisors), securing sources of expansion capital, as well as identifying business development opportunities in the addiction treatment industry. UI is currently in the process of finalizing an application to be listed for trading in the USA on the OTC QB market.
UI also advises that it has granted incentive stock options (" Options ") to members of its recently expanded Executive team, as well as to several key, long-serving consultants to UI, and two new members of its' Board of Directors who joined UI effective October 18, 2021, as follows:
Chief Clinics Officer (Ian Rabb, joined UI November 15)
3,000,000
Chief Financial Officer (Greg Leavens)
2,000,000
Director – Capital Markets (Nick Karos)
2,000,000
Board members (David Danziger and Anthony DeCristofaro, joined UI October 18)
400,000
Consultants
1,450,000
8,850,000
The grants are made under the Company's 20% Fixed Stock Option Plan, which based on the total shares outstanding as at the date of the Company's Amalgamation on August 31, 2021, has a cap of 38.1 million shares issuable for the exercise of Options and Performance Shares.
None of the current grantees have previously been issued any UI Options, and each Option will entitle the holder to acquire one UI common share at an exercise price of $0.25 per share (which was the issue price of the August 31, 2021 go-public Offering). Entitlement to exercise the Options will vest over a term of 3 years (1/3 per year) for 4,850,000 of the Options and 2,000,000 Options will vest over a term of 2 years. For Mr. Karos, the vesting period is one year, and 1,150,000 of his 2,000,000 Option grant (58% of his total) will only vest upon achieving performance-based milestones. The term to expiry of the Options will be 5 years, except for 3,000,000 Options which will have a term of 10 years.
Dr. Rami Batal, UI's CEO noted "As a life sciences company, we are an integral participant in the knowledge economy. While we have aimed to minimize cash compensation costs, the importance for UI of recruiting and retaining top talent is paramount, particularly in today's competitive environment. Our team, including members of our Board of Directors who continue to provide both governance and operational guidance, are relentless in their quest to make UI successful. The recent addition of Anthony DeCristofaro and David Danziger enhanced our Board of Directors and strengthened our business and financial acumen. Dr. Ian Rabb, who joined us in mid-November, is making considerable strides in shaping our innovative addiction care model, which is to be piloted at the Kelburn Clinic in Winnipeg. Mr. Nick Karos, our exciting new addition to the UI team, will augment our corporate finance and capital markets expertise and experience, and bolster our access and effectiveness in the ever-critical US market environment."
About Universal Ibogaine Inc.
UI is a life sciences company, with a goal to develop a platform of addiction treatment clinics, which may eventually use ibogaine as a primary modality for the interruption and ideally cessation of addictions to primarily opioids such as oxycodone, heroin, fentanyl , as well as alcohol, cocaine, and other stimulants.
UI separately plans to clinically develop ibogaine, a natural plant substance, as an authorized addiction interruption medicine for the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder. A Clinical Trial Application to Health Canada is being developed to undertake clinical trials in Canada, aimed at proving the safety and efficacy of the use of ibogaine for this purpose. In the longer term, UI plans to introduce ibogaine into the addiction treatment protocols to be used in its' future facilities.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or "could" occur. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by UI. Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof. UI does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
For further information:
Investor Relations: Dugan Selkirk - IR Manager
dugan.selkirk@universalibogaine.com
Media Contact: Cathy Fernandes -VP, Marketing & Communications cathy.fernandes@universalibogaine.com
https://universalibogaine.com
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Universal Ibogaine and Hank Payments on Their Latest News
The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Universal Ibogaine and Hank Payments discussing their latest press releases
The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.
Universal Ibogaine (TSXV:IBO) announces the appointment of Dr. Ian Rabb as Chief Clinics Officer
Universal Ibogaine has announced the appointment of addiction treatment and clinic operations with Dr. Ian Rabb as Chief Clinics Officer. Dr. Rabb is one of the most recognized and respected leaders in Addiction Treatment in Canada. Caroline Egan sat down with Dr. Rabb to discuss the opportunity.
For the full interview with Ian Rabb and to learn more about Universal Ibogaine's announcement, click here.
Hank Payments (TSXV:HANK) welcomes Jeff Guthrie as President and Chief Operating Officer
Hank Payments has announced that Jeff Guthrie has joined as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Guthrie is an accomplished financial services leader with over thirty years of experience in payments, banking and financial services. Michael Hilmer, Çhairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Hank sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the appointment.
For the full interview with Michael Hilmer and to learn more about Hank Payments' announcement, click here.
Universal Ibogaine Announces Chief Clinics Officer Dr Ian Rabb
Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) ("Universal Ibogaine", "UI" or the "Company"), a life sciences company with a mission to research and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, is pleased to announce an expansion of its Executive Team and welcomes addiction treatment and clinic operations veteran Dr Ian Rabb as Chief Clinics Officer effective November 15, 2021 .
Dr Ian Rabb
Dr Ian Rabb is one of the most recognized and respected leaders in Addiction Treatment in Canada today. Dr. Ian Rabb is a certified Interventionist and addictions specialist who has helped thousands of people overcome addiction. In his 20 years of sobriety, he has founded Two Ten Recovery and Destiny House — Winnipeg's only sober living housing organization. Ian was the visionary founding member of Aurora Recover Centre in Gimli Manitoba and most recently held the position of Director of Business Development at Edgewood Health Network, Canada's only national addiction treatment center brand. Prior to his work in addiction treatment Ian was a practicing Doctor of Optometry.
Ian has served on the board of directors of the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba and Tamarack Rehab. He was Chair of a forum for VOICES, which provides healthy, welcoming community centers where transitioning foster youth and adults can have access to comprehensive housing, education, employment, and wellness services. Ian served on the inaugural board of End Homelessness Winnipeg and sat on the Community Advisory Board for federal The Homelessness Partnering Strategy. Ian was also appointed to a federal, provincial and municipal illicit drug task force in 2019. He has further played an active role on the board of the Jewish Child and Family Services and performed fund raising roles for the Children's Hospital Foundation, and the Health Science Centre Foundation. Ian was nominated as a finalist for the national Scotiabank Game Changers (celebrating local heroes) in 2012; was awarded the Queens Diamond Jubilee medal in 2012; and in 2016, Ian was chosen and honoured as a "Manitoba Hero" for his tireless work in service of Manitobans.
In his own words Ian says "In my 20 years in the addiction recovery business I have not seen anything that has the power of Ibogaine to disrupt the devastating effects of addiction and help change the course of peoples lives who have been living with addiction. The opportunity to join the leadership of Universal Ibogaine, to guide in their mission to advance the science of addiction treatment to a level we have never seen before provided an opportunity to be of service that I could not refuse. I am so grateful for the opportunity to lead the clinic operations and development area of Universal Ibogaine."
Dr Rami Batal CEO of Universal Ibogaine shared his enthusiasm for this significant addition to the team "Universal Ibogaine has two main pillars of business: the development of medicines for addiction with the medicalization of ibogaine being a central feature, and the development of state-of-the-art holistic addiction treatment centers. Today we have taken a significant step forward in the realization of best-in-class holistic treatment for addiction. With our recent operating clinic acquisition and the addition of Ian to the leadership team we are confidently moving towards our goal of creating the gold standard for addiction treatment. We intend to optimize the treatment program at our Kelburn facility then roll out in future clinics, directly or through partnerships in Canada , USA and Internationally."
Dr Alberto Sola Co-Founder of Universal Ibogaine indicated "We know ibogaine works to disrupt addition and facilitate rapid and relatively pain free detox from opioids and other drugs. As we work through the regulatory process with Health Canada, we can develop a best-in-class holistic long-term disease management model, customized to the needs of the individual. The protocol will be based first on conventional detox and treatment, then using ibogaine as it becomes approved. There is no one more experienced or competent in that program development than Dr Ian Rabb ."
Kelburn Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Facility
Dr Ian Rabb will take the helm at the Universal Ibogaines recently acquired addiction treatment facility located outside of Winnipeg , Manitoba. Ian's first step will be to add conventional medical detox into the treatment offering at Kelburn. Next, he aims to develop innovative, unique individualized treatment programs with a menu of post detox treatment modalities including various psychotherapy models, evidence based nuevo treatments that can include other plants medicines, nutrition, exercise, and time in nature facilitated by Kelburn's pristine natural setting. From there Ian looks to incorporate indigenous wisdom and healing facilitated by local first nations leaders.
About Universal Ibogaine Inc.
UI is a life sciences company, with a goal to develop a platform of addiction treatment clinics, which may eventually use ibogaine as a primary modality for the interruption and ideally cessation of addictions to primarily opioids such as oxycodone, heroin, fentanyl, as well as alcohol, cocaine, and other stimulants.
UI separately plans to clinically develop ibogaine, a natural plant substance, as an authorized addiction interruption medicine for the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder. A Clinical Trial Application to Health Canada is being developed to undertake clinical trials in Canada , aimed at proving the safety and efficacy of the use of ibogaine for this purpose. In the longer term, UI plans to introduce ibogaine into the addiction treatment protocols to be used in its' future facilities.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or "could" occur. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by UI. Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof. UI does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
Universal Ibogaine Announces Engagement of Media and Investor Relations Advisors
(TheNewswire)
Calgary, AB TheNewswire - October 25, 2021 Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV:IBO) ( "UI" or the "Company" ), a life sciences company with a mission to research and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, advises that it has retained three additional advisors as part of the expansion of its' market awareness and investor relations program.
Investing News Network (" INN ", a division of Dig Media Inc.), Belair Capital Advisors Inc. (" Belair "), and Greenshoe Media Group Inc. (" Greenshoe ") have been retained to support UI in enhancing the reach of its market awareness campaigns and developing productive conversations with current and future shareholders and other market participants.
Vancouver-based INN has been engaged for a six month term, during which it will assist in distribution of UI news to INN's network of subscribers for a fee of $58,000.
Belair, based in Toronto, specializes in corporate finance advisory and messaging across various social media platforms, and will assist UI in improving market awareness and with dissemination of UI news releases. The engagement is for a term of six months, with a fee of $50,000.
Toronto based Greenshoe has been engaged to assist in media production and distribution across the BNN Bloomberg network in Canada, as well as various other financial media channels. The contract is for a term of 6 months, with a fee of $57,000.
None of INN, Belair or Greenshoe were granted an interest in or an option to acquire any securities of the Company, and the fees payable to these advisors will be paid from the Company's working capital on hand. All of the contracts are subject to any necessary approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Universal Ibogaine Inc.
UI is a life sciences company with the goal of clinically developing ibogaine, a natural plant substance, as a prescribed addiction interruption medicine for the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder. An application to Health Canada is being developed to undertake clinical trials aimed at proving the safety and efficacy of the use of ibogaine for this purpose.
UI also operates an addiction treatment clinic near Winnipeg, Manitoba and plans to expand its clinical operations, with the eventual introduction of ibogaine into its addiction treatment protocols as a primary modality for the interruption and ideally cessation of addictions to primarily opioids such as oxycodone, heroin, fentanyl , as well as alcohol, cocaine, and other stimulants.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or "could" occur. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by UI. Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof. UI does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
For further information:
Investor Relations: Dugan Selkirk - IR Manager
dugan.selkirk@universalibogaine.com
Media Contact: Cathy Fernandes -VP, Marketing & Communications cathy.fernandes@universalibogaine.com
https://universalibogaine.com
Universal Ibogaine Announces Engagement of Investor Relations Advisor
(TheNewswire)
Calgary, AB TheNewsire - October 21, 2021 Universal Ibogaine Inc. ( TSXV:IBO ) ( "UI" or the "Company" ), a life sciences company with a mission to research and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, advises that it has retained Volume Hunters Ltd. ( "Volume Hunters" ) of Vancouver, Canada, as an enhancement of its' investor relations program.
IR and Marketing Engagements
Volume Hunters will provide social media and capital markets advisory services to support the distribution of the UI story across multiple social media channels. The expected result is increased awareness of UI's plans for research into utilizing ibogaine as part of the delivery of a continuum of care treating opioid abuse and other addictions.
The contract is for $50,000 paid for services provided over a 12-month period, and is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ").
Dr. Rami Batal, UI's Chief Executive Officer, noted "we are pleased have access to Volume Hunters expertise, as their mandate will focus on increasing UI's visibility and building long term relationships with institutional and high net worth investors. "
Maturity date of Promissory Notes Payable
UI also advises that its' prior news release of October 4, 2021 inadvertently referred to the maturity date of $350,000 of convertible promissory notes payable as having been extended to February 28, 2021, which should have instead read February 28, 2022. TSXV approval of the extension of the maturity date to February 28, 2022 has been received.
About Universal Ibogaine Inc.
UI is a life sciences company with the goal of clinically developing ibogaine, a natural plant substance, as a prescribed addiction interruption medicine for the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder. An application to Health Canada is being developed to undertake clinical trials aimed at proving the safety and efficacy of the use of ibogaine for this purpose.
UI also operates an addiction treatment clinic near Winnipeg, Manitoba and plans to expand its clinical operations, with the eventual introduction of ibogaine into its addiction treatment protocols as a primary modality for the interruption and ideally cessation of addictions to primarily opioids such as oxycodone, heroin, fentanyl , as well as alcohol, cocaine, and other stimulants.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or "could" occur. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by UI. Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof. UI does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
For further information:
Investor Relations: Dugan Selkirk - IR Manager
dugan.selkirk@universalibogaine.com
Media Contact: Cathy Fernandes -VP, Marketing & Communications cathy.fernandes@universalibogaine.com
https://universalibogaine.com
Cloud DX
Overview
The COVID-19 global pandemic shook traditional healthcare structures on a global scale in 2020. There has been an urgent need for integrated systems to manage the influx of patients and new social distancing measures, which forced many to delay seeking in-person medical attention. In identifying this gap in the healthcare system, digitally driven telemedicine companies are leading the way to innovate and improve healthcare for all in this increasingly digital age.
By 2022, the global healthcare market is forecasted to grow to US$11.9 trillion, with the digital healthcare sector to grow by a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38 percent by 2026. In dealing with the aftermath of this pandemic, investing in healthcare and wellness technology is investing in the healthcare systems we’ve needed for a long time.
Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX, OTCQB:CDXFF) is a digital health company focused on providing sophisticated solutions for advanced healthcare providers through its precision vital sign monitoring platform, software and mobile apps. The company’s commitment is to the improved accessibility of healthcare through virtual care and digital medicine across Canada and the United States.
The company combines core competencies in biomedical hardware engineering, cloud-based medical device architecture, algorithm-based result generation, regulatory approval experience and internationally ISO certified quality management. This combination has helped Cloud DX develop optimized medical devices and software for a more value-added patient experience. This level of innovation in telehealth technology strategically positions Cloud DX as a leader in vital sign data monitoring and integration.
Unlike many other telemedicine companies, Cloud DX works to invent new medical devices and get them cleared by regulators. This invention aspect allows the company to create more intuitive and innovative devices at potentially lower costs for its users. “Because we control that entire customer experience, we can optimize it and make it better for everybody. That, in fact, is our mission,” Cloud DX CEO Robert Kaul stated.
Cloud DX has partnered with healthcare providers like the Blessing Health System and virtual care companies like Curatio Inc, co-creator of the Stronger Together app, to provide remote patient monitoring and telehealth solutions to COVID-19’s short term symptoms and its long term complications. This new wave of virtual care technology addresses limitations to existing healthcare structures and helps meets the demand for medical aid in light of strained traditional healthcare systems and broad social distancing measures throughout North America.
In August 2014, Team Cloud DX was confirmed as a top 10 finalist in the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE out of 330 entrants. This three-year global competition offered a US$10 million prize purse to be distributed among the top 3 teams who could develop an autonomous vital sign data collection and remote diagnostic platform inspired by the famous medical “Tricorder” from the TV show Star Trek. Cloud DX’s entry, the VITALITI platform, was successful at diagnosing up to 19 separate health conditions, all by itself. The company, which was the only competitor representing Canada, received the first XPRIZE Bold Epic Innovator Award in April 2017. All the winning XPRIZE Teams share access to a multi-million dollar pool of grant funding provided by the Qualcomm Life Foundation and the Roddenberry Foundation to bring their inventions to market, administered by the University of California San Diego.
XPRIZE winning VITALITI Tricorder by Cloud DX
Cloud DX is commercializing three inventions based on their XPRIZE winning Tricorder. The Pulsewave 2.0 wrist cuff monitor can uniquely measure accurate blood pressure and average breathing rate simultaneously. The wearable VITALITI continuous vital sign monitor streams all the main vital signs including multi-lead ECG and non-invasive blood pressure to the cloud in real time, while their AcuScreen CA cough analysis smartphone application can detect respiratory disease based on the sound of a person coughing, and is in clinical trials to screen for tuberculosis, expected to be completed by 2022.
Immediate plans for the company include an intended public listing on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange in early 2021 and the advancement of its innovation pipeline. Its strong patent portfolio strategically positions the company for significant investor potential and technological expansion.
Cloud DX’s management team combines years of experience in medical care, finance, risk management and web-based engineering. This dedicated team primes the company for significant telehealth advancement, product development and revenue growth.
Cloud DX’s Company Highlights
- Cloud DX is a virtual care and digital medicine company focused on providing innovative medical solutions to healthcare providers and patients alike. The company is committed to meeting the demands of patients while addressing the limitations of traditional healthcare structures.
- The company works to invent fully connected and cloud-based medical devices that monitor vitals and health data at competitive costs. Cloud DX works directly with doctors, healthcare providers, regulatory bodies and patients
- Cloud DX has received over a dozen awards for innovation, including Bold Epic Innovator in the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, “World Changing Idea” from Fast Company and most recently, finalist in the 2021 Edison Awards.
- Cloud DX is certified in Quality Management under ISO 13485, licensed to develop medical devices and software by Health Canada and registered (with 510k clearances) with the US FDA.
- Cloud DX entered into a new partnership with the Lung Health Foundation to supply remote patient monitoring (RPM) kits and services in Ontario and to deploy Cloud DX Connected Health.
- Cloud DX also joins Maxwell Telecare to bring round-the-clock virtual care and real-time vital sign monitoring to residents living in long term care (LTC) facilities.
Cloud DX’s Key Products
Connected Health Kit
The Cloud DX Connected Health platform combines integrated telehealth monitoring software and high-tech medical hardware. Patients can record their vital signs, complete important surveys to answer questions from a personalized care team, access a curated health feed customized to their condition and have full control over their full patient history through the Cloud DX patient portal.
Cloud DX Connected Health Kit
Additionally, a typical Connected Health Kit comes equipped with a custom Android tablet, a Pulsewave wrist cuff blood pressure monitor, a wireless Bluetooth scale and a wireless pulse oximeter. Smart software in the privacy-compliant Microsoft Azure cloud detects changes to vital signs, survey answers or device use patterns and notifies caregivers so that immediate interventions can occur, improving health outcomes. This virtual care paradigm is an exciting innovation, aiming to answer the demands of a rapidly changing digital medicine landscape.
Pulsewave Wrist Cuff Health Monitor
The Cloud DX Pulsewave health monitor wrist cuff is a unique, connected medical device that allows users to immediately see their heart activity with clinical accuracy. The comfortable wrist cuff transmits the raw pulse wave signal to Cloud DX servers for analysis, producing heart rate, blood pressure, pulse variability, average breathing rate and a proprietary cardiac anomaly score.
“Total Anomaly Score is a novel screening tool that appears to have significant potential for identifying cardiac diseases. Possible clinical uses for this score are under active investigation at Cloud DX,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sonny Kohli noted.
The company expects to launch Pulsewave 2.0, a major upgrade to their original wrist cuff, in 2021. The new device is wireless, battery powered, with an on-board accelerometer and gyroscope, improving performance. Production of Pulsewave 2.0 is supported by a non-dilutive $1.75 million co-investment from the NextGen Manufacturing Supercluster.
Cloud DX’s Management Team
Robert Kaul – CEO, Founder & President
Robert Kaul has over 30 years of experience as an entrepreneur, and Cloud DX is his 6th startup. With a BSc in Biology and a certificate in Operations Strategy from MIT-Sloan, Kaul is recognized as an expert in creating and inspiring highly capable teams.
Dr. Sonny Kohli, MD – Co-founder & Chief Medical Officer
Dr. Sonny Kohli is an Attending Physician in Intensive Care and Internal Medicine at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and an assistant clinical professor (Adjunct) of Medicine at McMaster University. In 2008/09, Dr. Kohli was an Astronaut Candidate at the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), where he was awarded a Scholarship to the Johnson Space Center.
Anthony Kaul – Co-founder & COO
Anthony Kaul is the founder & CEO of Higher Bracket Online Media, Canada’s only online resource for $100K careers. He has over 25 years of corporate leadership experience and is responsible for all day-to-day operations at Cloud DX including HR, Purchasing, Finance, Sales, Marketing, and much more.
Simon Selkrig – Chief Financial Officer
With more than 20 years of finance, accounting and strategic planning experience, Simon has worked in professional services, industrials, mining and resources, banking, and e-commerce sectors in Canada and internationally. In his new role, Simon will lead Cloud DX‘s finance department including finance, tax, capital, investor relations (IR) and strategic growth initiatives. Former CFO Stephanie Bird will continue to be available as an Executive Consultant. Simon joins Robert Kaul, CEO and Anthony Kaul, COO as a member of the Executive Team.
Nick Mulder – Head of Software
Nick Mulder has over 18 years of experience building web-based systems and over 12 years of experience building high-performance teams. Before joining Cloud DX, Mulder was the senior engineering lead that founded and grew the product and engineering team at Shopify Plus in Waterloo, growing the team from 4 to 400 in three years.
Sara Ross-Howe, BASc, MASc – Head of Research & Development
Sara Ross-Howe brings 16 years of experience developing advanced technology solutions for consumers. She started her career managing a team of scientists applying machine learning techniques to biomedical diagnostics. More recently, she spent over a decade managing a technology group creating audio and video recording solutions and cloud transcription for national court systems.
BioHarvest Sciences
Overview
BioHarvest Sciences (CSE:BHSC), a biotechnology innovator, is targeting the international market demand for natural products that provide consumers with functional health and wellness. This includes consumer products ranging from foods enriched with active ingredients like antioxidants to cleaner and more consistent cannabis products. BioHarvest Sciences has developed biofarming, a proprietary breakthrough patented technology, capable of naturally-producing the active ingredients of a plant without having to grow the plant itself. The company has already proven the technology in the rapidly growing nutraceuticals market focusing on dietary supplements and the functional food and beverage ingredients market. Products such as BioHavest Sciences’ VINIA®, which is based on red grapes, has clinically- proven functional benefits, has already positively impacted the lives of thousands of Israelis and is approved for sale in the US.
The global cannabis market is expected to reach US$66.3 billion by the end of 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research. A large portion of the growth has been driven by the adoption of cannabis in the pharmaceutical industry as new products have been developed to treat severe medical conditions such as cancer, Parkinsons, Alzheimers and arthritis. However, issues with consistent cannabis supply can affect the long-term growth of the industry as more countries initiate cannabis programs and legislative reforms, posing potential difficulties for licensed producers to provide enough high-quality products to meet the demand.
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. believes that its biofarming technology is the solution to the cannabis supply and consistency problem. The technology isolates the active ingredient cells from the cannabis plant before multiplying (growing) them in the biofarming process. The technology can do this without using any solvent extraction, genetic modification or synthetic molecular processing techniques. To facilitate its biofarming operation, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. has built a production facility that can produce approximately one ton of active cannabis ingredient powder (equivalent to the cannabis plant dried bud) per year in a 100-square-meter space. The company intends to increase its production to 10 tons per year by 2022.
As of September 2019, the company produced its first cannabis cells in suspension with a cannabinoid profile that was identical to the original cannabis plant without growing the plant. Following a B2B business model, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. intends to sell its active ingredients as a powder for repackaging and formulation to its clients. In addition, the company may License the technology in order to accelerate the industry adoption curve.
BioHarvest Sciences has already demonstrated the feasibility and viability of the biofarming technology through its commercially available product called VINIA®. VINIA® is based on many studies which have demonstrated that moderate consumption of red wine every day is able to have a positive impact on one’s overall heart health as a result of wine’s rich polyphenol content, specifically resveratrol. One 400mg capsule of VINIA® contains the same amount of resveratrol contained in one full bottle of Red Wine without the sugar, calories or alcohol found in red wine. Consumers can currently purchase the powder through the VINIA website in a 400-milligram daily dose.
Company Highlights
- Over $30 million has been invested in developing BioHarvest Sciences’ biofarming technology
- BioHarvest’s bio-superfood product VINIA® is designed to support heart health and improve blood circulation by leveraging compounds commonly found in red wine
- Biofarming technology has the potential to ease bottlenecks in the cannabis industry
- BioHarvest has already produced six unique cannabinoids in suspension: THC, CBD, THCA, CBDA, CBN and CNC
- BioHarvest Sciences intends to utilize a B2B business model, supplying its active ingredient products as a powder for repackaging by its clients.
- The current production capacity of the company’s facility is two tons per year, which the company aims to increase to ten tons per year.
- Has successfully created cannabis trichomes at the suspension phase
- BioHarvest Sciences’ seasoned management team has a track record of success
Management Team
Zaki Rakib – President and Chairman of the Board
Dr. Rakib is a serial entrepreneur and seasoned executive. He brings extensive experience in multiple industries. Prior to BioHarvest Sciences, Dr. Rakib co-founded Terayon Communication Systems, led the company from inception as its CEO, and managed its growth from $2M to $380M in revenue. Terayon reached a $7B market capitalization in 2000 and was later on acquired by Motorola. Prior to that, Mr. Rakib was a director of engineering at Cadence design systems which acquired Helios S/W where he served as CTO. Dr. Rakib holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering and a Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics.
Ilan Sobel – CEO
Ilan, brings extensive experience in General Management, International Sales & Marketing, Manufacturing & Operations and leadership expertise in building large-scale businesses and billion- dollar brands. For the past 6 years, Ilan served as COO and transitioned to Chief Commercial Officer of Weissbeerger where he played a major leadership role in building a disruptive BIG Data, IOT & Software Company servicing major Beverage players which was recently purchased by ABInBev. Previously, Ilan served an 18-year stint as an International Employee of The Coca-Cola Company, where he played a pivotal role in key senior leadership positions generating significant revenue and profit growth and improving brand health trends across diverse global markets including the United States, China, South East and West Asia and South Africa.
Dr. Yochi Hagay – Co-Founder & CTO
With a Ph.D in Biotechnology and 20+ years of relevant experience, leading substantial research and development programs in both pharma and biotech, Dr. Hagay has lead the development and implementation of BioHarvest’s technology platform since inception. She previously worked in various leadership positions at BTG corporation which was acquired by FERRING Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Hagay specializes in genetic engineering, molecular biology, tissue culture, monoclonal antibodies and clinical trials. She is the author and co-author of several peer-reviewed – published in scientific papers.
David Ryan – Vice President of Investor Relations
David Ryan has extensive experience in investment and public markets. For the past 20+ years, he has been part of in bringing multiple initial public offerings to market. He has helped raise both equity and debt financings for numerous public companies in both primary and secondary financings as well as served on the board of public companies and in various roles.
Eitan Popper – Strategic Adviser
Mr. Popper was the co-founder and President of MedReleaf Corp., which was acquired in 2018 for $2.5 billion USD. Prior to its acquisition, MedReleaf was one of the largest and most reputable vertically integrated medical Cannabis producers in the world. Mr. Popper brings over 15 years of international partnerships, entrepreneurial ventures, disruptive industry, large-scale project development, engineering and investment experience. He holds a B.Sc. in Civil Engineering, a M.Sc. in Environmental Fluid Mechanics from Stanford University, and an MBA from the Recanati School of Business.
Malkit Azachi – VP of Research & Development
Dr. Azachi brings 20 years of experience in biochemistry, genetic engineering, tissue culture, molecular biology, and clinical & pre-clinical trials. Prior to BioHarvest, He served as technology Director at HealOr Ltd, a Biopharmaceutical company developing topical therapeutics. Prior, he led product development at the research and development department of Colbar LifeScience, a Johnson & Johnson Company. Dr. Azachi holds a Ph.D in microbiology from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a Post-Doc in Molecular Biology of the cell from Weizmann Institute of Science.
Michal Sapir – VP of Regulatory Affairs
Michal Sapir brings 30+ years of experience in the medical device, pharma and biotechnology industries. She has previously served as Senior Director of Project Management at ColBar LifeScience Ltd., a Johnson & Johnson Company. She actively participated in FDA meetings in order to define regulatory pathways, FDA inspections and ISO Audits. She has broad experience in clinical and animal studies; and had formerly served as Affiliate Quality Coordinator & Senior Clinical Research Administrator in Eli Lilly (1995-2000). Michal Holds a Master of Science in Biochemistry.
Dr. David Brad – Advisory Board
Brady brings to the advisory board 30 years of experience as an integrative and nutritional medicine practitioner and over 25 years in health sciences academia. He is a licensed naturopathic medical physician in Connecticut and Vermont, is board certified in functional medicine and clinical nutrition, and is a fellow of the American College of Nutrition. Dr. Brady has been the Chief Medical Officer of Designs for Health, Inc. and also currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer for Diagnostic Solutions Labs, LLC. He was the long-time Vice President for health sciences and Director of the Human Nutrition Institute and continues to serve as an associate professor of clinical sciences, at the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut. He has published multiple peer-reviewed scientific papers and textbooks related to chronic pain, autoimmunity, and functional gastroenterology. Furthermore. Dr. Brady appeared on the plenary speaking panels of some of the largest and most prestigious conferences in the field including; IFM, ACAM, A4M, ACN, IHS, AANP, AIHM, and many more.
David Tsur – Advisor
Mr. Tsur is the co-founder of Kamada Ltd, a public company listed on both the NASDAQ and Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange. He served as its Chief Executive Officer and on its Board of directors since the Company’s inception in 1990. He currently serves as Deputy Chairman of the Board.
He also serves as the Chairman of Kanabo Group Plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, which focuses on distributing Cannabis-derived products for medical patients and non-THC products for CBD consumers.
Steven Lehrer – Advisor
Steven currently sits on the Board of Directors of two life science companies, one not for profit, and is a member of the University of Maryland's Bioengineering Department Advisory Board. He provides strategy and implementation advice to several organizations on various topics from commercial efforts through operations, business development, product development, portfolio planning to the establishment of international operations. Previously Steve was Head of Biologicals at Cipla Ltd., CEO of Cipla BioTec, President of Glycominds Ltd, EVP of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc., CEO of GeneOs Ltd, CEO at DNA Sciences, and was a division President of Monsanto. Steven also worked with McKinsey & Co., and Proctor & Gamble Corporation.
Chris Hadfield - Advisor
Hadfield brings 40 years of scientific experience to the Canadian-Israeli biotech firm, which has developed and patented a plant bio-cell technology, called BioFarming, capable of growing the active and beneficial plant based ingredients at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself.
Sixth Wave On-Site Performance Testing of Affinity System
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave", "SIXW" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on commercial deployment of the Affinity™ System (the "System") for purification of cannabinoids. Green Envy Extracts (customer) will ramp up its production line in Michigan on or about December 15, 2021. Once production commences, SIXW will use the crude extract to complete performance testing on the Affinity System. Testing will occur three weeks earlier than initially planned. SIXW has also completed the manufacture of Affinity™ nano-tech beads for use in the full-size production Affinity™ System scheduled for installation in Michigan. By year-end, SIXW will manufacture three additional bead orders that are slated to complete four production Affinity™ Systems.
"We are very pleased to continue our collaboration with Sixth Wave on the launch of the Affinity™ system," states Amato Spagnoletti, [Director] of Green Envy. "As a growing multi-state cannabis operator, we believe that our respective technological approaches will yield significant technical and commercial benefits as we commission the first Affinity system with Sixth Wave in Michigan. Per our signed MOU, we plan to purchase a minimum of 3 Affinity™ units for placement at additional locations in the coming months," he added.
Based on current operating procedures (SOP), the system will be capable of processing approximately 6kg of final high purity distillate every 10hrs of operation. The larger production unit will be capable of producing finished distillate of approximately 14kg/10hrs of operation or more than 30kg/day which surpasses the Company's 20kg/day goal. Sixth Wave will begin revenue generation with the initial system as soon as optimization trials are completed. A single production system will be capable of generating approximately CAD$2.25M annually based on a 300-day production schedule while netting the licensed producer cost savings/increased yield that should nearly double the Affinity™ related license costs.
Sixth Wave expects to see continued growth in the cannabis sector as State-by-State and potential Federal legalization efforts advance across the United States. The US House of Representatives House Judiciary Committee just passed The Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement or the MORE Act. Legalization will drive demand for cannabis processing capacity and support demand for the Affinity™ System.
The Company is in discussions with other early adopter candidates that have a significant presence within the industry in Canada and the United States. Further, SIXW is in joint venture negotiations with an organic cellular growth company that has chosen SIXW to lead its global cannabis product development as well as other high-value plants and roots used in food products, nutraceuticals, and medicines.
About Sixth Wave
Sixth Wave is a nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of a commercial rollout of its Affinity™ cannabinoid purification system, as well as IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry. The Company is also in the development stages of a rapid diagnostic test for viruses under the Accelerated MIPs (AMIPS™) label.
Sixth Wave can design, develop and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company is focused on nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for the detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines, and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.
For more information about Sixth Wave, please visit our website at: www.sixthwave.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Jonathan Gluckman"
Jonathan Gluckman, Ph.D., President & CEO
For information, please contact the Company:
Phone: (801) 582-0559
E-mail: info@sixthwave.com
Cautionary Notes
This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" including possible statements regarding the planned use of proceeds and performance of the IXOS®, Affinity™, and AMIPs™ technologies. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular, successful development and commercialization of the IXOS®, Affinity™, or AMIPs™ technologies are subject to the risk that they may not prove to be successful, the uncertainty of medical product development, the uncertainty of timing or availability of required regulatory approvals, lack of track record of developing products for certain applications and the need for additional capital to carry out product development activities. The value of any products ultimately developed could be negatively impacted if patents are not granted. The Company has not yet applied for regulatory approval for the use of this product from any regulatory agency.
Sixth Wave and York University Co-Develop a Fluorometric Microfluidic AMIPs Device
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave", "SIXW" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the development of it's Accelerated Molecular Imprinted Polymers (AMIPs™) and ongoing collaboration with York University.
Sixth Wave has successfully integrated its AMIP™ technology into a multicomponent microfluidic device with fluorescent detection. The prototype device, created by Dr. Pouya Rezai's and Dr. Satinder Brar's groups at York University, coats a thin layer of AMIPs™ polymer onto fluorescent magnetic microparticles. As the ultra-thin AMIP™ polymer shell binds the target pathogen, a change in the fluorescent signal is detected by the device. The integration of the detectors with microfluidics devices and "lab-on-a-chip" designs allow screening for multiple pathogens with a single test/device.
"The integration of the AMIPs™ technology into a complex multi-component system is a key deliverable as we continue to expand the capabilities of our product development," explained Dr. Garrett Kraft, Vice President of Innovations at Sixth Wave. "The technologies and components integrated into this device include Molecularly Imprinted Polymer coatings on non-flat surfaces, magnetic fluorescent microparticles, microfluidics with magnetic field manipulation, and fluorescent imaging with integrated image analysis software."
Further research and development will characterize the device's technical parameters including sensitivity and specificity. Sixth Wave is building a fundamental foundation that will allow the integration of other advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, and automation with AMIPs™ technology. It is envisioned that Sixth Wave technologies will be especially useful when managing a large network of devices and monitoring metadata from large populations in real-time. The current device can run in a continuous monitoring configuration.
The recent advancements of Sixth Wave's AMIPs™ technology and demonstrated integration into electrical and fluorescent detectors have proven the flexible nature of the technology. With a solid fundamental foundation established, work continues towards developing the necessary technical specifications for each end-use application. Applications include personal diagnostics as well as high-throughput screening of air, surface, and water systems. The applications, in different environments, pose separate and unique challenges. Recent work directly contributes to novel solutions for the challenges in each of the aforementioned end-use applications.
The prototype is a result of the intellectual property detailed in the patent filed on September 28, 2021. The patent application Titled: MOLECULARLY IMPRINTED POLYMER COATINGS AND SENSORS FOR BIO DETECTION, covers the intellectual property generated by the collaboration with York University. The work with York University is an expansion of Sixth Wave's efforts with the AMIPs™ product line and covers the capabilities of detecting both viral and bacterial-based pathogens in fluid samples. The early-stage results are a part of SIXW's long-term plans to expand the AMIPs™ technology to detect a wide range of target pathogens and biomarkers that determine a change in health status and continuous real-time monitoring.
The Company continues to progress through an aggressive R&D program geared toward developing a wide range of AMIPs™ Virus/Bacteria rapid detection devices. The spectrum of prospective products will include SIXW's SmartMask™ offerings, in addition to smart-clothing, PPE applications, airborne sensors, breathalyzers, ELISA-based technologies, cartridge/lateral flow designs, and others.
As previously reported, SIXW has filed three patents regarding the AMIPs™ technology and its application to specific products that can utilize AMIPs™. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its current AMIPs™ product has the ability to eliminate, cure, contain, or detect, at a commercial level, COVID-19 (or SARS-2 coronavirus) at this time.
For more information on the AMIPs™ and associated molecular imprinting technology, please visit: https://www.amips.com
About Sixth Wave
Sixth Wave is a nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of a commercial rollout of its Affinity™ cannabinoid purification system, as well as, IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry. The Company is in the development stages of a rapid diagnostic test for viruses under the Accelerated MIPs (AMIPs™) label.
Sixth Wave can design, develop and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company is focused on nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for the detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines, and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.
For more information about Sixth Wave, please visit our website at: www.sixthwave.com
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Jonathan Gluckman"
Jonathan Gluckman, Ph.D., President & CEO
For information, please contact the Company:
Phone: (801) 582-0559
E-mail: info@sixthwave.com
Cautionary Notes
This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the planned use of proceeds and performance of the AMIPs™ technologies. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular, successful development and commercialization of the AMIPs™ technology are subject to the risk that the AMIPs™ technology may not prove to be successful in detecting virus targets effectively or at all, the uncertainty of medical product development, the uncertainty of timing or availability of required regulatory approvals, lack of track record of developing products for medical applications and the need for additional capital to carry out product development activities. The value of any products ultimately developed could be negatively impacted if the patent is not granted. The Company has not yet completed the development of a prototype for the product that is subject of its patent application and has not yet applied for regulatory approval for the use of this product from any regulatory agency.
Sixth Wave Achieves Electrical Detection with AMIPs Technology
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave", "SIXW" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's Accelerated Molecular Imprinted Polymers (AMIPs™) and collaboration with York University.
Sixth Wave has successfully demonstrated the ability to identify the capture of pathogens electrically with one of its AMIPs™ prototypes. The prototype device created at York University integrates SIXW's AMIPs™ technology into an electrical sensor by coating the electrical sensor with AMIP™ polymer. When the AMIPs™ selectively binds with the target pathogen, a corresponding electrical signal is detected by the device.
This breakthrough enables the integration of AMIPs™ with RFID chips for transmission of pathogen detection to smartphones or other wireless device readers, allowing for air monitoring, and other novel applications. Importantly, sample processing using electrical detection is reduced and can be automated for critical applications such as high-throughput screening including densely populated spaces such as schools, hospitals, eldercare facilities, sports and entertainment venues, transportation systems and places of work. It also allows for environmental monitoring for early detection and outbreak monitoring across larger groups of people.
Further research and development will characterize the device's technical parameters including sensitivity and specificity measurements.
"Achieving electrical detection is a major technical milestone for us," said Dr. Garrett Kraft, Vice President of Innovation at Sixth Wave. "Our vision for what AMIPs™ can accomplish is reliant on pairing our MIP technology with electrical sensors. Now that the proof-of-principle for that vision has been achieved, we are making rapid progress toward our end goal of launching our innovative technology to meet unfulfilled demand by offering multiple applications in traditional and non-traditional settings."
The work also directly contributes to the integration of the detectors with microfluidics devices and lab-on-a-chip designs to screen for multiple pathogens with a single test.
The prototype is a result of the intellectual property detailed in the patent filed on September 28, 2021. The patent application Title: MOLECULARLY IMPRINTED POLYMER COATINGS AND SENSORS FOR BIODETECTION, covers the intellectual property generated by the collaboration with York University. The work with York University is an expansion of Sixth Wave's efforts with the AMIPs™ product line and covers the capabilities of detecting both viral and bacterial based pathogens in fluid samples. These early-stage results are apart of SIXW"s long term plans of expanding the AMIPs™ technology to detect a wide range of target pathogens and biomarkers for detecting a change in health status and continuous real-time monitoring.
The Company continues to progress through an aggressive R&D program geared toward developing a wide range of AMIPs™ Virus/Bacteria rapid detection devices. The spectrum of prospective products will include SIXW's SmartMask™ offerings (see SIXW Press Release dated May 15, 2020), in addition to smart-clothing, PPE applications, airborne sensors, breathalyzers, ELISA-based technologies, cartridge/lateral flow designs, and others.
As previously reported, SIXW has filed three patents regarding the AMIPs™ technology and its application to specific products that can utilize AMIPs™. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its current AMIPs™ product has the ability to eliminate, cure, contain, or detect, at a commercial level, COVID-19 (or SARS-2 coronavirus) at this time.
For more information on the AMIPs™ and associated molecular imprinting technology, please visit: https://www.amips.com
About Sixth Wave
Sixth Wave is a nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of a commercial rollout of its Affinity™ cannabinoid purification system, as well as, IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry. The Company is in the development stages of a rapid diagnostic test for viruses under the Accelerated MIPs (AMIPs™) label.
Sixth Wave can design, develop and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company is focused on nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for the detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines, and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.
For more information about Sixth Wave, please visit our website at: www.sixthwave.com
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Jonathan Gluckman"
Jonathan Gluckman, Ph.D., President & CEO
For information, please contact the Company:
Phone: (801) 582-0559
E-mail: info@sixthwave.com
Cautionary Notes
This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the planned use of proceeds and performance of the AMIPs™ technologies. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular, successful development and commercialization of the AMIPs™ technology are subject to the risk that the AMIPs™ technology may not prove to be successful in detecting virus targets effectively or at all, the uncertainty of medical product development, the uncertainty of timing or availability of required regulatory approvals, lack of track record of developing products for medical applications and the need for additional capital to carry out product development activities. The value of any products ultimately developed could be negatively impacted if the patent is not granted. The Company has not yet completed the development of a prototype for the product that is subject of its patent application and has not yet applied for regulatory approval for the use of this product from any regulatory agency.
Sixth Wave Announces Addition of Honorable Grant Mitchell to the Board of Directors
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Honourable Grant Mitchell will be joining the Company's Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Mitchell has been a valuable component of the Company's Strategic Advisory Board and is a welcome addition to the Board. This move comes as the Company continues to expand the independence and expertise represented in the Board.
Mr. Mitchell was appointed to the Senate of Canada in 2005 on the advice of Prime Minister Paul Martin and represented Alberta until his retirement in 2020. Prior to his appointment to the Senate, Mr. Mitchell spent twelve years serving in the Alberta Legislature as MLA, including four years as Opposition Leader from 1994 to 1998. More recently Mr. Mitchell has been intimately involved with both business and legislative policy around the environment, social, and governance (ESG), carbon tax/credits, and other similar initiatives.
"In my public life, I have been aware of the importance of innovation and diversification to our economy," said Mr. Mitchell. "The Covid-19 pandemic crisis emphasizes the need for sophisticated technological solutions. I am very pleased to be working with Sixth Wave Innovations, a Canadian firm applying its state-of-the-art expertise to finding solutions to this health crisis, and to other technological possibilities within the Canadian context."
"I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Mr. Mitchell closely for the past year and a half on the Strategic Advisory Board and am honored that he has agreed to join our Board," said Jon Gluckman, President & CEO of Sixth Wave. "Global warming is acknowledged by most as a preeminent threat. The Company's nanotechnology has great potential to significantly reduce the carbon footprint for its users. Both IXOS®, the Company's gold mining alternative to activated carbon, and Affinity™ used for purification of cannabis products utilize far less power at reduced cost and lower waste than conventional systems. Mr. Mitchell's experience both on the Government and industry sides of this issue will help the Company to create tangible ESG benefit profiles for its products and allow its customers to realize substantial returns on investment from SIWX products not just from the operational advances but also ESG scoring and carbon tax reductions."
About Sixth Wave
Sixth Wave is a nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of commercializing its Affinity™ cannabinoid purification system, AMIPS™ virus/bacteria detection, as well as IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.
Sixth Wave can design, develop and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company is focused on nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for the detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines, and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.
For more information about Sixth Wave, please visit: www.sixthwave.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Jon Gluckman"
Jonathan Gluckman, Ph.D., President & CEO
For information, please contact the Company:
Phone: (801) 582-0559
E-mail: info@sixthwave.com
Cautionary Notes
This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" including possible statements regarding the planned use of proceeds and performance of the IXOS®, Affinity™, and AMIPs™ technologies. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular, successful development and commercialization of the IXOS®, Affinity™, or AMIPs™ technologies are subject to the risk that they may not prove to be successful, the uncertainty of medical product development, the uncertainty of timing or availability of required regulatory approvals, lack of track record of developing products for certain applications and the need for additional capital to carry out product development activities. The value of any products ultimately developed could be negatively impacted if patents are not granted. The Company has not yet applied for regulatory approval for the use of this product from any regulatory agency.
