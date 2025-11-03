Unith: Investing in the Future of Conversational AI

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
November 03, 2025
Unith (ASX:UNT) is executing a focused strategy to redefine the future of conversational AI and digital human interaction. As one of the few pure-play AI companies on the ASX, it offers investors exclusive access to the global AI boom. With a market capitalization of just AU$13.5 million, Unith stands out as a high-potential opportunity in a rapidly expanding market.
Unith differentiates itself from competitors through its advanced focus on conversational digital humans — intelligent, interactive avatars capable of real-time engagement. Its highly customizable technology enables businesses to create lifelike digital humans, clones of real individuals such as CEOs or public figures, equipped with authentic voices, specialized knowledge bases, and multilingual capabilities. Seamless workflow integration supports a wide range of enterprise applications, from healthcare education and logistics optimization to customer service automation.
Unith combines scalable enterprise adoption with recurring consumer revenue, positioning the company for sustained growth and market leadership in the emerging digital human economy.
Company Highlights
- Rare ASX AI Exposure: One of the only pure-play AI companies on the ASX, directly leveraged to multi-trillion-dollar AI industry growth.
- Proven Commercial Traction: Secured a one-year AU$130,000 enterprise contract with a global pharmaceutical firm for multilingual conversational digital humans.
- Dual Revenue Model: Recurring subscription revenues from B2C apps (885,000+ active users across 36 countries) alongside enterprise-scale B2B platform adoption.
- High-growth Market Opportunity: Digital human market forecast to expand from US$66 billion in 2023 to US$377 billion by 2032; Agentic AI market expected to surpass US$30 billion by 2030.
- Global Footprint: Strong presence in Europe through Barcelona and Amsterdam hubs, with expansion into emerging markets across Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
- World-class Team: Leadership combines deep expertise in AI, telecom, payments, corporate governance, and international business development.
- Contracts signed that are currently raising funds to build solutions with Conversational AI and hyper-realistic avatars.
- Released Streaming Avatars: The fastest real-time digital human responses in the industry (Alpha Phase)
This Unith profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
