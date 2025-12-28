Unith Strengthens Funding Position

Unith Strengthens Funding Position

Unith (UNT:AU) has announced Unith Strengthens Funding Position

Download the PDF here.

UNT:AU
Unith
Unith (AU:UNT)

Unith

Investing in the Future of Conversational AI
Signing and Renewal of Contracts and Market Traction

Signing and Renewal of Contracts and Market Traction

Unith (UNT:AU) has announced Signing and Renewal of Contracts and Market Traction
Download the PDF here.
CORRECTION: Nextech3D.ai Provides Shareholder Update on Krafty Labs Acquisition and Announces $321,917 CEO Investment

CORRECTION: Nextech3D.ai Provides Shareholder Update on Krafty Labs Acquisition and Announces $321,917 CEO Investment

Correction: The conversion price was incorrectly reported as .14/share. The correct price is .165/share
Correction: Nextech3D.ai Provides Shareholder Update on Krafty Labs Acquisition and Announces $321,917 CEO Investment
Correction: The conversion price was incorrectly reported as .14/share. The...
AI chip on circuit board, glowing digital connections.

AI Market Forecast: Top Trends for AI in 2026

Artificial intelligence (AI) has cemented its role as a key sector for investors, but its path forward is shifting.Several catalysts, including sustained AI infrastructure spending and US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, are poised to drive tech sector growth in 2026; however, massive capital...
Nextech3D.ai Provides Shareholder Update on Krafty Labs Acquisition and Announces New CEO Investment

Nextech3D.ai Provides Shareholder Update on Krafty Labs Acquisition and Announces New CEO Investment

CEO Investment Is a continuing sign of commitment and alignment with shareholders as he already is the largest shareholder and owns 32mill shares TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR,OTC:NEXCF)(OTCQX:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first event technology and digital...
Person analyzing stock chart with green upward arrows on a digital device.

Tech Weekly: Micron Rises on Latest Results, Trump Media Jumps on TAE Merger

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen...
AI computer circuit.

AI Market 2025 Year-End Review

2025 marked the digestion phase for artificial intelligence (AI). Central to this shift was the widespread move from pilot projects to full-scale implementation of AI, even as companies navigated ongoing macroeconomic, geopolitical and ethical challenges.Big Tech unleashed hundreds of billions...
Turnium and Syntheia AI Commence Commercial Rollout of AI-Powered Communications Platform Across Partner Network

Turnium and Syntheia AI Commence Commercial Rollout of AI-Powered Communications Platform Across Partner Network

Collaboration achieves revenue-generating commercialization and scale deployment milestones

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("TTGI" or "the Company"), a global Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) wholesale provider, is pleased to announce a global commercialization partnership with Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia") (CSE: SYAI), a leading provider of conversational AI...

Unith
Managing Director Resignation and Board Changes

CORRECTION: Nextech3D.ai Provides Shareholder Update on Krafty Labs Acquisition and Announces $321,917 CEO Investment

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SICO

Steadright Grants Stock Options

