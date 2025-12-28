The Conversation (0)
December 28, 2025
Unith (UNT:AU) has announced Unith Strengthens Funding Position
03 November
Unith
13 November
Signing and Renewal of Contracts and Market Traction
Unith (UNT:AU) has announced Signing and Renewal of Contracts and Market TractionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 December
CORRECTION: Nextech3D.ai Provides Shareholder Update on Krafty Labs Acquisition and Announces $321,917 CEO Investment
Correction: The conversion price was incorrectly reported as .14/share. The correct price is .165/shareCorrection: Nextech3D.ai Provides Shareholder Update on Krafty Labs Acquisition and Announces $321,917 CEO InvestmentCorrection: The conversion price was incorrectly reported as .14/share. The... Keep Reading...
23 December
AI Market Forecast: Top Trends for AI in 2026
Artificial intelligence (AI) has cemented its role as a key sector for investors, but its path forward is shifting.Several catalysts, including sustained AI infrastructure spending and US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, are poised to drive tech sector growth in 2026; however, massive capital... Keep Reading...
23 December
Nextech3D.ai Provides Shareholder Update on Krafty Labs Acquisition and Announces New CEO Investment
CEO Investment Is a continuing sign of commitment and alignment with shareholders as he already is the largest shareholder and owns 32mill shares TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR,OTC:NEXCF)(OTCQX:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first event technology and digital... Keep Reading...
19 December
Tech Weekly: Micron Rises on Latest Results, Trump Media Jumps on TAE Merger
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
18 December
AI Market 2025 Year-End Review
2025 marked the digestion phase for artificial intelligence (AI). Central to this shift was the widespread move from pilot projects to full-scale implementation of AI, even as companies navigated ongoing macroeconomic, geopolitical and ethical challenges.Big Tech unleashed hundreds of billions... Keep Reading...
18 December
Turnium and Syntheia AI Commence Commercial Rollout of AI-Powered Communications Platform Across Partner Network
Collaboration achieves revenue-generating commercialization and scale deployment milestones
Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("TTGI" or "the Company"), a global Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) wholesale provider, is pleased to announce a global commercialization partnership with Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia") (CSE: SYAI), a leading provider of conversational AI... Keep Reading...
