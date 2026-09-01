Unigold Announces Strong Community Support for Initiation of Neita Project Environmental and Social Impact Assessment

Unigold Inc (TSXV: UGD,OTC:UGDIF) (OTC Pink: UGDIF) (FSE: UGB1) ("Unigold" or the "Company") has confirmed that local authorities and residents of Restauracion, Dajabon Province, have formally expressed support for the initiation of an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the Neita Project to the President and Ministries of the Dominican Republic.
Key developments:
- The Neita Project is located in Restauracion, Dajabon Province, where Unigold has announced a Measured and Indicated Resource of approximately 2.29 million ounces of gold (see PR2026-09 available on our website for full information and footnotes to the resource statement)
- The Restauracion Municipal Development Council and the Restauracion Town Council and Mayor have delivered letters to the President of the Dominican Republic expressing support for Unigold and requesting authorization to commence the Neita Project ESIA.
- Community members delivered a petition with 725 signatures to the President in support of the study.
- Unigold has applied for an Exploitation Concession and is awaiting a response from the President, with the application pending since 2024.
Joe Hamilton, CEO of Unigold, commented, "We are encouraged by the clear, local support for initiating a comprehensive Environmental and Social Impact Assessment. We expect to commence further feasibility work on the large sulphide deposit, and to begin the ESIA process, in the fourth quarter of this year. We believe that advancing the ESIA process in full collaboration with community leaders, residents and regulatory authorities is the best way to achieve both responsible development and transparent engagement. We expect that we will be able to incorporate design features to alleviate community concerns as they are identified."
Unigold remains committed to open, respectful dialogue with the Restauracion community and provincial stakeholders. Unigold intends to complete a fully compliant ESIA that meets national Dominican regulations and adheres to International Best Practices.
About Unigold Inc. - Discovering Gold in the Caribbean
Unigold is a well-funded (> C$9 million in cash as at March 31, 2026) Canadian based mineral exploration company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol UGD and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol UGB1. The multi-million ounce Candelones gold deposits are within the 100% owned "Neita Sur" concession located in Dajabón province, in the northwest part of the Dominican Republic. This 9,990 Ha concession has moved smoothly through various permitting stages and now awaits the granting of an Exploitation Concession. The Company delivered a feasibility study for the oxide portion of the Candelones deposit in Q4 of 2022. The 10,902 Ha "Neita Norte" Exploration Concession was awarded to the Company in Q2 2023. In early 2024 Unigold completed an earn-in agreement with Barrick Gold which allows Barrick to earn up to a 60% interest in the Neita Norte concession by spending a minimum of $12 million over an eight year period and delivering a Pre-feasibility Study on an identified deposit. Barrick can earn a further 20% in the Neita Norte concession by electing to sole-fund a feasibility study within the following 4 years. The two concessions together form the largest single exposure of the volcanic rocks of the Cretaceous Tireo Formation. This island arc terrain is host to Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide deposits, Intermediate and High Sulphidation Epithermal Systems and Copper-gold porphyry systems. Unigold has identified over 20 areas within the concession areas that host surface expressions of gold systems. Unigold has been concentrating on the multimillion ounce Candelones mineralization and is moving to bring these deposits into production. Unigold has been active in the Dominican Republic since 2002 and continues to receive strong support from the local communities for its exploration and development activities.
For further information please visit http://www.unigoldinc.com or contact:
Mr. Joseph Hamilton
Chairman & CEO
T. (416) 866-8157
Forward-looking Statements
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