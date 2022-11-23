Lithium Investing News


Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSXV:ULT, OTCQB: ULTXF, Frankfurt: QFB), OTCQB: ULTXF, Frankfurt: QFB) leverages a portfolio of diversified lithium deposits to meet an ever-expanding global demand for this critical metal that will help power the world’s decarbonization efforts.

Ultra Lithium is aggressively pursuing its lithium projects in Argentina and Canada, each at various stages of their drilling programs.The company’s Canadian assets include Georgia Lake and Forgan Lake, both of which have lithium pegmatite deposits. Developing partnerships and support with local First Nations communities is an important aspect of Ultra Lithium’s core values. In September 2022, the company signed an exploration agreement with the Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek (BZA) community for continuing exploration and future development of the Forgan Lake property with the support of the BZA community.

Ultra Lithium

Ultra Lithium’s Argentina lithium brine project, Laguna Verde, covers over 7,569 hectares and is within the world-renowned Lithium Triangle, known for producing more than 50 percent of the world’s lithium. Its rich lithium brine deposits make it suitable for direct lithium extraction (DLE), an emerging extraction technology. DLE is a more sustainable, economic and time-sensitive method of extracting high-purity lithium compared to conventional methods.

Company Highlights

  • Ultra Lithium Inc. is a Canadian exploration and development company focusing on diverse lithium and gold deposits.
  • The company is pursuing its two lithium projects in Argentina and Canada in parallel, with both receiving equal priority and attention.
  • Ultra Lithium’s Canadian lithium assets target hard rock pegmatite deposits and have the support and partnership of First Nations communities.
  • The company’s Laguna Verde Argentina project is within the famous Lithium Triangle and contains rich lithium brine deposits.
  • An experienced management team leads Ultra Lithium with the expertise necessary to explore and develop its substantial assets.

This Ultra Lithium profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Ultra Lithium Completes 3,500 Meters Drilling to Date at Forgan Lake and Georgia Lake Lithium Properties Northwestern Ontario Intersecting Lithium Pegmatites With Widths Up to 15 Meters

Ultra Lithium Inc. ( TSXV:ULT, OTCQB: ULTXF and Frankfurt: QFB ) ("Ultra Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress at its Forgan Lake and Georgia Lake Lithium properties in northwestern Ontario, Canada. To date, the Company has completed 31 NQ and HQ size drill holes for over 3,500 meters of diamond drilling over the two properties. Several drill holes intersected lithium pegmatites of various widths ranging from 0.5 m to 15 m. Drill-core is presently stored at the Pleson Geoscience Core yard in Nipigon, ON where it is being logged and sample intervals marked. The drill core will be cut using a rock saw and samples will be shipped for assay over the next month.

Green Technology Metals

Highest Grade Drill Intercept To Date At Root Project: 4.06% Li2o

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1) (GT1 or the Company), a Canadian-focused multi-asset lithium business, is pleased to announce further high-grade lithium assay results from its 100%-owned Root Project, located approximately 200km west of its flagship Seymour Project in Ontario, Canada. Drilling at Root is initially focussed on the McCombe LCT pegmatite system, targeting rapid delineation of a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for this deposit.
Arcadia Minerals

Lithium Confirmed At Madube Pan With 44% Thicker Green Clay Unit Than Eden Pan

Arcadia Minerals Ltd (ASX:AM7, FRA:8OH) (Arcadia or the Company), the diversified exploration company targeting a suite of projects aimed at Tantalum, Lithium (Clays & Brines), Nickel, Copper and Gold in Namibia, is pleased to announce the assay results for the first hole drilled at Madube pan, have intersected similar grades to the Eden Pan, where a Lithium JORC Mineral Resource has previously been defined.

Galan Lithium

Flow Rate Data Continues to Support 4ktpa LCE Pilot Plant – Other HMW Work Streams Progressing Well

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the various evaluation workstreams in progress on its 100%-owned Hombre Muerto West Project (HMW Project) in Catamarca Province, Argentina.
Infinity Stone Ventures (CSE:GEMS, OTC:GEMSF)

Infinity Stone Ventures


ALBEMARLE CORPORATION TO PARTICIPATE IN DECEMBER 2022 INVESTOR CONFERENCES

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that the company's management team is scheduled to participate in two institutional investor conferences in December.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

On Dec. 6 , Meredith Bandy , vice president, Investor Relations and Sustainability, and Mark de Boer , vice president, Sustainability, are scheduled to host investor meetings at the BMO Growth & ESG Virtual Conference.

On Dec. 7 , Eric Norris , president, Lithium, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat and host investor meetings at Deutsche Bank's 7th Annual Lithium and Battery Supply Chain Conference. The fireside chat is scheduled from 8:00 am to 8:20 am ET . The webcast will be accessible at the time of the event through the Events and Presentations page on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com . A webcast replay will be posted to the company's website immediately following the conclusion of the event and will be available for 30 days.

A copy of the company's presentation will be posted to the company's Investor Relations section of its website at http://investors.albemarle.com before the opening of trading on the NYSE on the same day as the event.

About Albemarle

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine, and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this press release, including, without limitation, information related to attendance at investor or other conferences and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; adverse changes in liquidity or financial or operating performance; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.  These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-participate-in-december-2022-investor-conferences-301683317.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

