Ultra Lithium Inc. ( TSXV:ULT, OTCQB: ULTXF and Frankfurt: QFB ) ("Ultra Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress at its Forgan Lake and Georgia Lake Lithium properties in northwestern Ontario, Canada. To date, the Company has completed 31 NQ and HQ size drill holes for over 3,500 meters of diamond drilling over the two properties. Several drill holes intersected lithium pegmatites of various widths ranging from 0.5 m to 15 m. Drill-core is presently stored at the Pleson Geoscience Core yard in Nipigon, ON where it is being logged and sample intervals marked. The drill core will be cut using a rock saw and samples will be shipped for assay over the next month.
Key Projects
Laguna Verde - Argentina lithium brine project
Ultra Lithium’s Laguna Verde lithium brine project in Argentina covers over 7,569 hectares in the Catamarca Province. The asset is located in the Lithium Triangle, famous for producing over 50 percent of the global lithium supply. The company has completed geophysical surveys and bench evaporation test work. Drilling is currently underway.
Project Highlights:
- Recent Discovery of High-Grade Lithium: Two rounds of surface sampling indicate values up to 14 ppm to 1,270 ppm lithium. The company is evaluating evaporation testwork, including the use of DLE.
- Completed geophysical surveys: Identified priority targets for exploratory drilling.
- Drilling Underway: Drilling of first hole is currently underway.
- Gold Assets Create Additional Opportunities: The company’s gold assets are undergoing exploration work, which includes geophysical surveys, geological mapping and sampling.
Canada lithium pegmatite projects
Ultra Lithium’s Canadian projects include Georgia Lake and Forgan Lake, both of which contain lithium pegmatite deposits. The Georgia Lake project consists of 100 percent ownership of 75 mining claims throughout the Thunder Bay Mining Division in Northwestern Ontario. Its recently acquired Forgan Lake asset comprises 18 cell claims and two boundary claims, totaling 256 hectares.
Project Highlights:
- Excellent Existing Infrastructure: Ultra Lithium’s Canadian assets are near highways, deep water ports and existing electrical power. Additionally, the area has mining contractors and trained personnel available.
- Exploration Completed with Promising Results: A grab sampling of eight pegmatites within Georgia Lake showed that ten of 21 samples included over 1 percent lithium oxide, with five samples containing over 2 percent lithium oxide. Samples also included other rare metals, including:
- Tantalum 4 to 202 ppm
- Niobium 12 to 101 ppm
- Beryllium 55 to 286 ppm
- Rubidium 161 to 1240 ppm
- Drill Program Completed: Completed approximately 7,000 meters of drilling in Q3 2022, with many intersects showing visible spodumene. Soil sampling to identify additional pegmatites has commenced, and samples for metallurgical test work have been collected. The company is currently compiling data and information to prepare an NI 43-101 report and resource estimates upon receipt of assay results and other planned work.
United States lithium brine project
Ultra’s 100 percent owned South Big Smoky Valley project in Nevada contains 659 placer claims covering 13,000 acres. The asset is located near the only lithium producer in North America and 310 kilometers away from Tesla’s Gigafactory.
Project Highlights:
- Completed CSAMT Exploration: Ultra Lithium has completed Controlled Source Audio-Frequency Magneto-telluric (CSAMT) survey work on the property, covering 53.8 kilometers.
- Additional Exploration Underway: The company is currently completing geophysical survey interpretation to establish future drill targets.
Management Team
Dr. Weiguo Lang, B.Eng., D.Eng. - Chief Executive Officer
Dr. Weiguo Lang has over 20 years of experience in the mining, technology and agriculture sectors, focusing on building strategic alliances, joint ventures and financing. He is the executive director of a Hong Kong Stock Exchange listed company, Zhongsheng Resources Holdings Limited (Symbol: 2623.HK), primarily responsible for business development and investment. Prior to that, he acted as director for Klondex Mines Ltd., Agro International Inc., Zhongrun (Tianjin) Mining Development Co., Ltd., Ventek Systems Inc. and Q-Net Technologies Inc. Lang received his bachelor’s degree in engineering from Agriculture University of Heilongjiang, and then obtained his master’s and doctorate degrees in engineering from the University of Saskatchewan, Canada.
Kiki Smith CPA, CGA - Chief Financial Officer
Kiki Smith brings more than two decades of experience in managing and financing junior listed companies in the mining exploration, technology and food production sectors. She has led a number of companies in debt and equity financings, corporate structure design and management, cash flow management and forecasting, legal and regulatory compliance, investor communications, stakeholder engagement and risk management. She holds a BA in economics from the University of British Columbia and a certified professional accountant designation from the Certified Professional Accountants Association of British Columbia.
Afzaal Pirzada M.Sc.(Geology), P.Geo. - Vice President, Exploration
Afzaal Pirzada is a professional geoscientist with over 30 years’ experience in mineral exploration and mining with expertise in gold, lithium, rare metals, graphite, PGE and uranium. Throughout his career, he has managed multiple exploration projects in various jurisdictions across Canada, USA and internationally. He has worked as project geologist, VP exploration, director and CEO of Adriana Resources, Rock Tech Lithium and other mining companies. He has discovered one graphite deposit in Quebec, and successfully developed a lithium project in Ontario from early stage exploration to advanced exploration. He is registered as a professional geoscientist with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia, Canada, authored several NI 43-101 technical and exploration work assessment reports, and has worked as a “qualified person” on mineral exploration projects. He is currently engaged in the exploration of Ultra Lithium’s lithium and gold projects in Argentina, and hard rock lithium projects at the Georgia Lake pegmatites in Northwestern Ontario, Canada.
Andrew Lee Smith, B.Sc, P.Geo., ICD.D - Director
Andrew Lee Smith is a professional geologist with over 25 years experience of successfully exploring, developing and operating African and North American base and precious metals mining projects. He also holds directorships and management positions with a number of other junior exploration companies. Andrew holds a B.Sc in Earth Sciences from the University of Waterloo and is a professional geologist and a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia. He received the Mining Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 1994 from the Quebec Prospectors Association for his role in mine development with Aurizon, and was named Outstanding Alumnus of 2009 by the Science Faculty of the University of Waterloo for his contributions to mineral exploration. In 2015, Smith competed in the International Corporate Directors Education Program and received the ICD.D accreditation, the only professional designation for Canadian directors recognized both nationally and internationally.
Shaoguo Cao, MBA - Director
Shaoguo Cao is the president of Liten Group Co., Ltd., which he founded in 2002. Liten is at the forefront of China’s top 100 automobile dealers by revenue and is an innovative private enterprise pioneering the construction and operation of automobile parks. Cao is also vice-chairman of the Classic Vehicle Union of China (CVUC), and the chairman of Tsinghua University Wudaokou People’s Bank of China School of Finance Council (Shanghai). He is a representative at the twelfth Provincial People’s Congress of Zhejiang Province. In 2016, he was awarded as one of “30 People of Influence in the Wenzhou Economy.” Cao received his MBA degree from Tsinghua University.
Ultra Lithium Completes 3,500 Meters Drilling to Date at Forgan Lake and Georgia Lake Lithium Properties Northwestern Ontario Intersecting Lithium Pegmatites With Widths Up to 15 Meters
Georgia Lake Drilling
The summer 2022 diamond drill program comprised 9 holes for a total of 1,402 meters at the Camp and Trans pegmatite showings and was carried out by Niigaani Drilling using a medium size diamond drill rig with NQ size bit. Seven of the drill holes completed were focused on the exposed Camp Pegmatite showing, in order to define the geometry and the grades of the spodumene bearing pegmatite dyke along strike and dip. Two drill holes were completed to explore other pegmatites in the area. The Company will embark on a soils sampling program to identify additional pegmatites at Georgia Lake.
Forgan Lake Drilling
A 3,000 meter drilling contract was signed with Diafore Drilling Inc. from Quebec, of which 17 NQ size and 5 HQ size drill holes have been completed for a total of 2,465 meters. Drill holes intersected lithium pegmatites ranging from 0.5 m to 15 m. It was observed the Forgan Lake pegmatites are wider and more consistent than at Georgia Lake so the Company expanded its drilling program at Forgan Lake. The Company is completing an additional 400 meters of larger diameter HQ size drill holes to better define the lithium pegmatites and minimize the nugget effect of large spodumene crystals. Some of the HQ core will be mixed with bulk surface samples collected for metallurgical testwork.
Option Grant
The Company has granted a total of 7,762,500 incentive stock options to various directors, officers and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share. The Options vested on grant and will expire on October 10, 2027. The stock options granted are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Qualified Person
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101 who works as VP Exploration of the Company.
Ultra Lithium Inc. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the acquisition and development of lithium, gold, and copper assets. The Company holds a brine lithium property in Argentina, hard rock spodumene type lithium properties at the Georgia Lake / Forgan Lake area in northwestern Ontario, Canada, and a brine lithium property in the Big Smoky Valley, Nevada, USA. The Company also holds other gold and base metals properties in Argentina.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Highest Grade Drill Intercept To Date At Root Project: 4.06% Li2o
HIGHLIGHTS
- Exceptional high-grade drill success at McCombe deposit, Root Project.
- Assays received for a further five holes from the Phase 1 diamond program including:
- RL-22-0013: 8.0m @ 1.72% Li2O from 64.0m (incl. 2.0m @ 4.06% Li2O from 64.6m)
- RL-22-0014: 8.4m @ 1.32% Li2O from 102.0m (incl. 1.0m @ 3.91% Li2O from 103.6m)
- RL-22-0015: 13.4m @ 1.24% Li2O from 28.9m (incl. 1.0m @ 3.16% Li2O from 29.3m)
- RL-22-0016A: 6.3m @ 1.52% Li2O from 66.3m (incl. 1.0m @ 2.38% Li2O from 70.7m)
- 31 holes have been drilled to date at McCombe with two diamond drill rigs operating 24/7
- Phase 1 definition drilling completed for 22 holes, assays pending for 8 holes
- Phase 2 extensional drilling in progress with strong visual spodumene logged in pegmatite intercepts; 9 holes completed, assays pending
- McCombe potentially joining with the Morrison pegmatite system to form a structure over several kilometres long
- Grab sample from new spodumene outcrop discovery at Root Bay prospect assayed 2.39% Li2O
- GT1 opting to begin environmental baseline surveys and permitting process
- Maiden Root Mineral Resource estimate on track for Q1 2023
- GT1 Chief Executive Officer, Luke Cox
McCombe Deposit (Root Project)
The McCombe LCT (Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum) pegmatite is currently the most advanced prospect at the Root Project. Historical drilling completed by previous owners from 1950 to 2016 intersected numerous pegmatites, generally dipping to the south and striking east-west. Phase 1 and Phase 2 drilling by GT1 has now demonstrated McCombe to be a much simpler mineralised system: one major pegmatite averaging 10m thickness (ranging 2m to 19m), striking east-west with shallow dip approximately 30 degrees to the south, and a second pegmatite striking northeast with similar thickness.
The average grades, spodumene crystal size and crystal mass returned in the recent drilling at McCombe correlate well with the historic down dip continuity drill hole completed in 2016, which intercepted 67m @ 1.75% Li2O (see GT1 ASX release dated 8 November 2021, Prospectus). A second similar pegmatite has been intersected at the mid-point of the main pegmatite striking northeast and dipping to the southeast, with further targeted drilling set to extend this pegmatite to its natural limits.
Phase 1 drilling at McCombe has been completed, comprised of twenty-two (22) resource definition diamond holes. Assays have been returned for fourteen (14) holes all intersected thick and continuous high grade spodumene pegmatites from surface (refer to ASX announcement: All holes have intersected spodumene bearing pegmatite, 28 October 2022) with the recent holes returning the highest-grade intercept to date, 2m @ 4.06% Li20 (RL-22-0013) within a broader 8m pegmatite intercept averaging 1.72% Li20 from 64m downhole. Assays are still pending for the last eight (8) holes (see Figures 1 and 2) and are expected to be received in the coming weeks.
Lithium Confirmed At Madube Pan With 44% Thicker Green Clay Unit Than Eden Pan
Arcadia Minerals Ltd (ASX:AM7, FRA:8OH) (Arcadia or the Company), the diversified exploration company targeting a suite of projects aimed at Tantalum, Lithium (Clays & Brines), Nickel, Copper and Gold in Namibia, is pleased to announce the assay results for the first hole drilled at Madube pan, have intersected similar grades to the Eden Pan, where a Lithium JORC Mineral Resource has previously been defined.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Assay results received for the first hole drilled at Madube Pan, MDB01 indicate similar lithium grades to that of the holes drilled at Eden Pan
- Current JORC Mineral Resource defined over Eden Lithium Pan of 286,909t Li2CO3(LCE)1, expected to increase from Madube drilling
- All holes drilled to date at the Eden and Madube Pans were drilled from surface and with grades increasing to depth
- Eight of the eleven holes completed at Madube to date intersected similar lithology of green clay units as in the Eden Lithium Pan2
- Clay units intersected to date at Madube pan are 44% thicker than units of Eden Pan
- Positive Lithium confirmation has resulted in the Company planning an additional nine (9) drill holes (i.e Program increased from 15 to 24 holes) on a 500m grid over Madube pan, with drilling to now be completed in December 2022
Similar Grades Intersected at Madube Pan to that of Eden Pan
The assay results of the first hole drilled at Madube pan, MDB01, indicate that the grades within the green clay units intersected are similar to the grades of the green clays at Eden pan. Previous drilling over the Eden pan, resulted in an Inferred JORC1 Mineral Resource for the green clays of 85.2 million tons at 633 ppm Li for 286,909-ton Lithium Carbonate using a 500 ppm Li cut-off. Utilising a similar cut-off at the Madube Pan, drill hole MDB01 resulted in a 9.6m mineralised intersection at an average grade of 605 ppm Li.
Flow Rate Data Continues to Support 4ktpa LCE Pilot Plant – Other HMW Work Streams Progressing Well
Highlights:
- Outstanding results from second long-term pump test at HMW (PBRS-01-21)
- Steady flow delivery of 25 L/s at average 967 mg/L Li grade for 30+ days
- Third long-term pump test in progress at PPB-02-21 with steady 20 L/s flow
- Pump test results to date support the extended 4ktpa LCE pilot plant requirements at HMW
- Two site-based batch evaporation tests successfully completed delivering 6% Li concentrated brine (approx. 13% Li2O) with low impurities; substantial de- risking of process
- Ramp-up of HMW original pilot plant on schedule with continuous production set to commence in Q2 CY2023
- DFS advancing and on track for Q1 CY2023 delivery; process design of ponds, mass balance and general layout completed
- EIA base line studies completed; impact assessments commenced with positive EIA completion expected during Q1 CY2023
Galan’s Managing Director, JP Vargas de la Vega, commented:
“The Galan team continues to drive the HMW Project forward at pace. The HMW Project has the highest grade and lowest impurity lithium brine in Argentina. Our long-term pumping testwork is delivering the targeted results at the same time as we are demonstrating the viability of our process design via successful site-based batch evaporation tests. The original HMW pilot plant is also on track for the commencement of continuous production within six months. As our current technical evaluation work starts to culminate into the delivery of the DFS, we are also rapidly advancing our environmental impact assessment work, with both expected to be finalised during Q1 CY2023.”
Further excellent long-term pump test results
The long-term pumping test at the PBRS-01-21 well (Rana de Sal) was conducted between 14 September and 16 October 2022, at a constant rate of 25 litres per second. This was the second long-term pumping test conducted at the HMW Project, following the one completed on the PPB-01-21 well (Pata Pila) during July 2022.
A total of 141 assays were received from the test and analysed at Alex Stewart NOA laboratory (Jujuy). Lithium grades varied between 941 and 997 mg/L, with an attractive mean value of 967 mg/L. Grades remained relatively stable thorough the entire test period showing a remarkably steady distribution (see Figure 1).The third long-test pumping test at the HMW Project is currently being undertaken on the PPB-02-22 well (Pata Pila), which is located approximately 930 metres upgradient from the PPB-01-21 well. The test on PPB-02-22 is approximately half complete and is running at a steady flow of 20 L/s. Brine samples and levels are being regularly obtained for laboratory analysis.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Infinity Stone Ventures
Overview
Infinity Stone Ventures (CSE:GEMS, OTC:GEMSF) is an exploration and development mining company with a vision to become a single-source supplier of the critical minerals required for the electrification transition.
The transition to clean energy is in full swing, propelling growth in the critical minerals that clean energy requires. Electric vehicles (EVs) are at the forefront of the electrification revolution, with global sales in Q1 2022 up 75 percent from Q1 2021. Solar power generation increased by 22 percent from 2021, with wind growing by 17 percent. All renewable energy has one common requirement: batteries. The rise in renewables creates an increasingly strong demand for the critical minerals required to manufacture high-capacity batteries for energy storage, including lithium, copper and graphite.Battery-grade lithium spot prices have risen by 574 percent in January 2022 compared to January 2021. Additionally, copper prices reached a high of US$10,230 per metric ton in March 2022. Demand for battery metals will continue to grow as the world strives to reach net zero emissions, but where will these minerals come from?
With a diversified portfolio of battery metal assets in Quebec and Ontario, both mining-friendly, Tier-1 jurisdictions in Canada, Infinity Stone Ventures is focused on accelerating the development of its mining assets for production. The company’s projects are located in highly prospective battery metal jurisdictions: James Bay Lithium in Quebec, Quebec’s Battery Valley and Thunder Bay in Ontario. An experienced management team with expertise throughout the natural resource industry leads the company toward its goals.
Infinity Stone Venturers prioritizes stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions with clear legislation and regulations to accelerate production of critical minerals and ensure a long mine life for its projects. A project's jurisdiction plays an essential role in its overall success and development cost, prompting the company to focus on established mining regions. Developing a project in an unstable jurisdiction invites entirely new risks, and simply navigating regulations can incur significant legal fees and cause long delays in exploration and development.
The company has four key projects at various stages of exploration moving toward production. The Camaro-Hellcat lithium and Galaxy lithium projects recently completed geophysical campaigns and are pending assays. Both assets are also preparing for drilling campaigns for Q1 2023. The Rockstone graphite project began its drilling campaign in November 2022. The Zen-Whorberi copper project is pending assays from its Q4 drilling campaign.
Following its recent receipt of an exploration permit, Infinity Stone is also planning to commence a winter 2022 drilling program at its Buda Pegmatite Lithium project in Thunder Bay, Ontario, following economically encouraging results from a recent surface and channel sampling showing rubidium, beryllium and lithium mineralization – with assays up to 367 parts per million (ppm) lithium, 2,090 ppm rubidium, and 4,200 ppm beryllium from grab samples, and up to 1,408 ppm rubidium from channel samples.
A management team with over 20 years of experience in the mining industry leads the company toward its goal of becoming a single-source supplier of critical battery metals. With previous experience raising hundreds of millions of dollars for past projects, Infinity Stone Ventures’ leadership can offer insights on evaluating and raising funds for promising projects.
Company Highlights
- Infinity Stone Ventures is an exploration and development company focusing on developing critical battery metal projects in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions.
- The company’s assets are entirely within Quebec and Ontario, two world-class jurisdictions with rich mineral deposits and clear regulatory guidelines.
- Infinity Stone’s vision is to become a single-source supplier of the critical minerals the world requires to transition to clean energy.
- The company has four battery metal projects in various stages of exploration: Camaro-Hellcat lithium, Galaxy pegmatite lithium, Rockstone graphite and Zen-Whoberi copper.
- Infinity Stone’s projects are located within industry-recognized battery metal jurisdiction: James Bay Lithium in Quebec, Quebec’s Battery Valley and Thundery Bay in Ontario.
- An experienced management team with 20 years of natural resource expertise leads the company.
Key Projects
Camaro-Hellcat Lithium Project
Infinity Stone’s Camaro-Hellcat lithium project covers 5,187 hectares directly adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals’ (TSXV:PMET) Corvette Lithium Discovery in James Bay, Quebec. The project is currently pending 87 assays from Q4 geophysics and has a drilling campaign scheduled for Q1 2023.
Project Highlights:
- Multiple Known Lithium Pegmatites: The asset contains 28 highly-prospective lithium pegmatite dikes. Five of these pegmatites are underlain in Roguet greenstone, similar to the prolific Patriot Battery Metals’ geology.
- Room for Additional Exploration: Even after the current exploration campaign, the project still contains several areas of interest for future exploration.
- Preparing for Exploratory Drilling: The pending assays will inform Infinity Stone’s upcoming drilling campaign, slated to commence in Q1 2023. In addition, newly built winter roads will provide greater access to the asset for the campaign.
The Galaxy Pegmatite Project
The Galaxy project is located 45 kilometers north of Mont-Laurier, Quebec. The asset comprises 59 mineral claims and 14 pending claim applications, covering 3,467 hectares. It contains 30 identified and highly prospective pegmatites with historical lithium-bearing surface samples. The company is currently pending geophysical assays from Q4 2022 and has a drilling program slated for Q1 2023.
Project Highlights:
- Encouraging Historical Results: Analysis of historic exploration campaigns shows anomalous quantities of lithium, tantalum, molybdenum, uranium, thorium and lepidolite mineralizations.
- Robust Nearby Infrastructure: The asset is accessible from La Vérendrye 13 via the Trans-Canada Highway (Hwy QC-117), which goes directly through the property.
- Recently Expanded Mineralizations: The asset was expanded to the north to cover newly identified pegmatites, creating additional opportunities for future development.
Rockstone Graphite Project
The Rockstone project is located 50 kilometers west of the city of Thunder Bay, Ontario, and covers 795 hectares. The asset contains existing core samples of graphite reaching upwards of 25 percent compacted graphite (Cg). A drilling campaign is set to begin in November 2022, targeting 18 drill-ready electromagnetic anomalies.
Project Highlights:
- Promising Drill Hole Intersection: Eight historic drill holes produced encouraging results, including 25 percent graphite over 24 meters and a combined 1 percent copper-zinc.
- Working Towards Battery-Grade Refinement: The asset’s graphite is capable of being refined to 96.1 percent, and SGS Lakefield is working towards improved refinement processes to achieve 99.8 percent battery-grade.
- Existing Transportation Infrastructure: Rockstone is located directly on a highway and is located 5 kilometers away from a major rail line. Additionally, the nearby city of Thunder Bay has a major seaport.
Zen-Whoberi Copper-Gold Project
The Zen-Whoberi copper-gold project is located 30 kilometers north of Mont-Laurier, Quebec. The asset contains significant mineralizations of copper, gold, platinum and palladium samples from historic drilling results. Assays from the recent geophysics exploration campaign are currently pending, and the company aims to initiate exploratory drilling in Q4 2022.
Project Highlights:
- Access to Power: Zen-Whoberi is only 500 meters away from the nearest power line, significantly reducing future development costs.
- Encouraging Historic Drilling: Historic drilling results have identified promising mineralizations, including:
- 0.57 percent copper over 22.8 meters
- 1.27 percent copper along a 200-meter strike length
- 1.1 g/t gold over 1.2 meters
- 0.8 g/t platinum over 1.06 meters
- Several trench grab samples yielded 5.07 percent copper, 0.59 g/t gold, 3.9 g/t platinum, and 0.2 g/t palladium
- High-Grade Surface Sampling: A recent surface sampling discovered copper grades up to 15.5 percent.
Future Projects
Infinity Stone Ventures owns additional assets with significant potential slated for future exploration and development. Each asset meets the company’s criteria of supporting battery metals and is within the mining-friendly jurisdictions of Quebec and Ontario.
Project Highlights:
- Buda Pegmatite Lithium: Buda covers 1,203 hectares and is 50 kilometers west of Thunder Bay. The asset has significant historical surface discoveries of up to 210 parts per million lithium. During its fall 2022 surface and channel sampling, Infinity Stone has discovered economically encouraging rubidium, beryllium and lithium mineralization. Grab samples assayed up to 367 ppm lithium, 2,090 ppm rubidium, and 4,200 ppm beryllium, and channel samples up to 1,408 ppm rubidium over 4 metres. Exploration permits have been received and a winter 2022 drill program is expected to commence immediately.
- PAK Southwest & PAK Southeast: The assets cover 1,383 hectares and contain several pegmatite units identified in regional mapping conducted by the Ontario Geological Survey. The assets are adjacent to Frontier Lithium’s (TSX.V:FL) PAK Lithium Project.
- Thor Manganite Project: The project includes 698, 581 and 117 hectares. Previous owners completed a drilling campaign of 10 diamond drill holes, each reported to have intersected with significant manganese mineralization. The company will verify historic results, followed by additional fieldwork.
Management Team
Zayn Kalyan - CEO and Director
Zayn Kalyan is an experienced investment banker and business development executive. Starting his career as a software engineer, his background in the “ground-up” development of startup technology companies serves as his foundation in finance. Since joining Altus, Kalyan was instrumental in the origination of over $50 million in financing. Kalyan has served in upper management and on the boards of multiple public companies since 2014. He has hands-on experience in the day-to-day management of small and mid-size organizations.
Michael Townsend - Director
Michael Townsend has extensive experience in corporate finance spanning over 25 years. Townsend is one of the founding partners of Altus Capital Partners, a boutique investment bank based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Altus has been involved in raising over $180-million in equity financings over the past five years. Townsend co-founded Hemptown, Patriot One Technologies Inc., and Body and Mind Inc.
Case Lewis, P.Geo - Director
Case Lewis is a professional geologist and qualified person with over 13 years of diverse project and business experience, managing grassroots to advanced-stage exploration projects for precious metals and industrial minerals throughout Canada and internationally. He has served as director, QP, and technical advisor on numerous junior resource exploration companies and holds a degree in geology from the University of Alberta.
Brandon Rook - Advisor
Brandon Rook has over 25 years of diversified business experience working as a geologist, advisor to numerous publicly listed companies as well as a CEO, president, and director of several TSX-V listed companies. Currently, he is a director of four public companies. Rook has been responsible for raising over $100 million dollars to date. As a geologist and executive he has worked with and led teams that have had significant discoveries in gold, copper, oil, natural gas and diamonds.
Chris Cherry - Director
Chris Cherry has over 20 years of corporate accounting and audit experience. Cherry has held senior level positions for various public companies including director, chief financial officer and secretary. Cherry has been a chartered accountant since February 2009 and a certified general accountant since 2004. In his former experience as an auditor, he held positions with KPMG LLP and Davidson and Co. LLP in Vancouver, where he gained experience as an auditor for junior public companies, and as an IPO specialist.
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION TO PARTICIPATE IN DECEMBER 2022 INVESTOR CONFERENCES
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that the company's management team is scheduled to participate in two institutional investor conferences in December.
On Dec. 6 , Meredith Bandy , vice president, Investor Relations and Sustainability, and Mark de Boer , vice president, Sustainability, are scheduled to host investor meetings at the BMO Growth & ESG Virtual Conference.
On Dec. 7 , Eric Norris , president, Lithium, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat and host investor meetings at Deutsche Bank's 7th Annual Lithium and Battery Supply Chain Conference. The fireside chat is scheduled from 8:00 am to 8:20 am ET . The webcast will be accessible at the time of the event through the Events and Presentations page on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com . A webcast replay will be posted to the company's website immediately following the conclusion of the event and will be available for 30 days.
A copy of the company's presentation will be posted to the company's Investor Relations section of its website at http://investors.albemarle.com before the opening of trading on the NYSE on the same day as the event.
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine, and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.
We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.
Some of the information presented in this press release, including, without limitation, information related to attendance at investor or other conferences and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; adverse changes in liquidity or financial or operating performance; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-participate-in-december-2022-investor-conferences-301683317.html
SOURCE Albemarle Corporation
News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia
