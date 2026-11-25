- Alex Israel's new commission, Traffic , to debut in the UBS Lounge alongside works from the UBS Art Collection by artists who have lived and worked in Los Angeles
- Israel's accompanying animation, Endless Traffic , to be shown with Traffic in the UBS Lounge and to extend the presentation into the UBS Art Studio, open to fair ticket holders
- UBS panel at Sports x Art Day, Who Gets to Shape Culture? , to explore the new generation of collectors from sport and entertainment
UBS, Global Lead Partner of Art Basel, will present LA in MIA at Art Basel Miami Beach 2026, showcasing works from the UBS Art Collection by artists who have lived and worked in Los Angeles and whose practices have been shaped by the city's distinctive culture and landscape. Anchoring the presentation in the UBS Lounge is Traffic , a new commission by Los Angeles-based artist Alex Israel, shown with its accompanying animation, Endless Traffic . The presentation will also feature additional works in the UBS Art Studio. Separately, UBS will participate in a panel discussion for the fair's Sports x Art Day. Art Basel Miami Beach will take place from December 4–6 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
"Supporting our clients' passion for art is at the heart of our engagement with Art Basel," said John Mathews, Head of Private Wealth Management, Americas at UBS. "We have been part of Art Basel Miami Beach since its debut in 2002, within our more than 30-year partnership with Art Basel, and have seen how the audience for art is evolving. Through our art presentations and conversation at Sports x Art Day, we look forward to engaging our clients and a new generation of collectors from the worlds of sport, entertainment and beyond who are influencing culture today."
Sunshine and palm trees are part of the familiar imagery of both Los Angeles and Miami, providing a natural connection for LA in MIA . Los Angeles emerged in the 1960s as a dynamic center for art, film and creativity. Its art scene has been defined by an interplay of popular imagery, experimental practices and a distinctly casual, sun-drenched aesthetic. Drawing inspiration from his hometown, Israel's practice functions as both art and brand, offering a savvy portrait of a city shaped by celebrity, product placement and online influence. The highlight of the UBS Lounge is Traffic (2026), a monumental painting conceived by Israel and hand-painted by the Scenic Art Department on the Warner Bros. Studio Backlot. Using the automobile as both subject and lens, Israel depicts six vehicles traversing the canvas like characters in a cinematic panorama. From a pink Corvette recalling the self-made celebrity Angelyne to a first-generation Waymo autonomous vehicle, the work constructs a narrative rooted in Los Angeles' mythology. "In LA, a car is more than transportation. It's a vehicle for seeing, for being seen and for imagining what comes next," said Alex Israel.
Both Traffic and Endless Traffic will be on view in the UBS Lounge alongside works from the UBS Art Collection by John Baldessari, Richard Diebenkorn, Awol Erizku, Lauren Halsey, David Hockney, Catherine Opie, and Ed Ruscha, among others.
"Los Angeles has shaped generations of artists, and the works presented this year reflect the city's collective identity and the pride its residents take in their communities," said Mary Rozell, Global Head of the UBS Art Collection. "Commissioning new work is central to our mission to collaborate with significant artists of our time, and we recently commissioned Alex Israel to create a mural for our Los Angeles office. With Traffic , his painting for the UBS Lounge, he creates a portrait of a city defined by mobility, aspiration and reinvention, bringing a uniquely Los Angeles perspective to Miami."
The UBS Art Studio will extend the LA in MIA presentation with additional works from the UBS Art Collection, including Alex Israel's Desperado , Self Portrait (Liquid Gold) and Edelweiss Chocolates ; Ed Ruscha's Trademark #7; and Tacita Dean's LA Exuberance and LA Magic Hour lithographs, inspired by California's clouds and famed sunsets. Endless Traffic serves as the centerpiece of the display. Visitors are invited to experience a mirrored setting that captures the light and radiance of the Los Angeles sun. The UBS Art Studio is open to Art Basel Miami Beach ticket holders throughout the fair.
UBS Talk & Insights
UBS will present a panel discussion as part of Art Basel Miami Beach's Sports x Art Day on Thursday, December 3, at 2:30 pm. Titled Who Gets to Shape Culture? Entertainment, Sport, Art and a New Generation of Collectors , the conversation reflects UBS's longstanding engagement across art, culture and sport. It will explore how a new generation is discovering and engaging with art, who has the power to shape cultural value and how collectors, athletes, artists and institutions can shape the cultural landscape of the future. Moderated by Wale Ogunleye, Head of Sports & Entertainment at UBS, the panel will feature Melvin Rodriguez, Collector and Lindsay Kagawa Colas, Executive Vice President, Talent + The Collective. More information can be found here .
BMW Art Talk in collaboration with UBS
On December 3 at 4:00 pm, BMW will host an Art Talk in collaboration with UBS at the BMW Lounge, exploring John Baldessari's impact as an artist, teacher and mentor. Thomas Girst, Head of Global BMW Group Cultural Engagement and Mary Rozell, Global Head of the UBS Art Collection, will join Alex Israel to discuss Baldessari's formative role in the Los Angeles art scene. Israel interned in Baldessari's studio early in his career, an experience that continues to inform his artistic practice today. More information can be found here .
Global Collecting Insights
UBS recently published the Global Wealth Report 2026 and co-published with Art Basel the Art Basel and UBS Survey of Global Collecting 2026 , providing new insights into the ever-evolving art collecting landscape. UBS also released the second edition of its Global Entrepreneur Report 2026 , which draws on the perspectives of some of the world's most influential business leaders, many of them multigenerational entrepreneurs. The Art Basel and UBS Survey of Global Collecting 2026 is available for download here ; Global Wealth Report 2026 is available for download here ; Global Entrepreneur Report 2026 is available for download here .
Links
Sign up to receive monthly UBS art e-newsletters.
Join the conversation
Sign up here to receive the UBS art e-newsletter.
www.ubs.com/art
www.facebook.com/UBSart
www.instagram.com/ubsglobalart
About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 7.3 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the second quarter 2026. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
About UBS & Contemporary Art
Global Lead Partner of Art Basel, UBS has a long history of supporting contemporary art and artists. The firm has one of the world's most significant corporate art collections of contemporary art. UBS seeks to advance the international conversation about the art market through its global lead partnership with Art Basel, and as co-publisher of the ‘Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report' and the ‘Art Basel and UBS Survey of Global Collecting.' UBS also supports some of the world's most important arts institutions, events and fairs. The UBS Art Advisory supports the firm's UHNW and family offices clients with impartial advice across the lifecycle of collecting. For more information about UBS's commitment to contemporary art, visit ubs.com/art .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261125849734/en/
UBS AG
Media contact
Switzerland: +41-44-234 85 00
UK: +44-207-567 47 14
Americas: +1-212-882 58 58
APAC: +852-297-1 82 00
www.ubs.com/media